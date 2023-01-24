BR Properties S A : Fato Relevante

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49 NIRE 35.300.316.592 Companhia aberta FATO RELEVANTE A BR PROPERTIES S.A. (BRPR3) ("Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM n° 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021 e em continuidade ao Fato Relevante de 3 de janeiro de 2023, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que em deliberação na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada nessa data ("AGE"), foi aprovada (i) a redução do capital social da Companhia no montante total de R$2.510.809.856,20 mediante restituição aos acionistas de (a) uma parcela em dinheiro no valor total de R$1.276.000.000,00 e (b) uma parcela em cotas do BRPR Corporate Offices Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário (CNPJ 48.978.859/0001-04) ("FII"), no valor total de R$1.234.809.856,20 ("Redução de Capital 2023"); e (ii) o grupamento da totalidade das ações de emissão da Companhia na proporção de 40 ações para 1 ação ("Grupamento"), dentre outras matérias. A AGE foi instalada com a presença de acionistas titulares de aproximadamente 87,7% do capital votante da Companhia e a Redução de Capital 2023 foi aprovada com a anuência de aproximadamente 97% dos votos de ações em circulação presentes à AGE, conforme o art. 46 do Regulamento do Novo Mercado e seguindo a orientação prevista no Ofício 003/2023-DIE da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"). Uma vez que a Redução de Capital 2023 seja efetivada, o capital social da Companhia passará deR$3.244.144.124,79 paraR$733.334.268,59, sendo certo que, conforme já divulgado no Fato Relevante de 3 de janeiro de 2023, a Redução de Capital 2023 somente se tornará efetiva após o decurso do prazo para oposição de credores, de 60 dias após a publicação da ata a que se refere a AGE, nos termos do art. 174 da Lei nº 6.404/76. Ainda, considerando o Grupamento aprovado nesta data, bem como o cancelamento de 9.727.208 ações em tesouraria aprovado em reunião do Conselho de Administração, conforme já divulgado no Fato Relevante de 3 de janeiro de 2023, o capital social da Companhia deixaráde ser divido em 464.432.489 ações ordinárias, e passará a serdividido em 11.610.812 ações ordinárias, todas nominativas, escriturais e sem valor nominal, as quais serão distribuídas entre os acionistas na mesma proporção detida por cada um deles anteriormente ao Grupamento. Os acionistas titulares de ações ordinárias em número que não seja múltiplo de 40 ou que sejam titulares de menos de 40 ações poderão, no período entre 25 de janeiro de 2023 (inclusive) a 23 de fevereiro de 2023 (inclusive), a seu livre e exclusivo critério, ajustar suas respectivas posições via mercado, mediante a negociação de ações da Companhia na B3, por intermédio de suas corretoras, de acordo com as regras operacionais da própria B3, de modo que suas ações não gerem frações após o processo de grupamento.

Transcorrido o referido prazo de 30 dias para ajuste das posições, caso haja eventuais frações de ações resultantes do Grupamento, essas serão identificadas, separadas, agrupadas em números inteiros e vendidas em leilão a ser realizado dentro do ambiente da B3, sendo o produto da venda rateado proporcionalmente aos titulares das frações, após a liquidação financeira. Informações adicionais sobre os prazos e condições para o ajuste das posições acionárias decorrentes do grupamento, e sobre os leilões das frações e disponibilização dos recursos deles resultantes serão divulgados oportunamente via aviso aos acionistas. Uma vez que o Grupamento de ações será concluído antes do prazo de 60 dias para oposição de credores da Redução de Capital 2023, a restituição de capital será realizada aos acionistas considerando sua posição acionária após o Grupamento. Assim sendo, o valor a ser restituído aos acionistas em decorrência da Redução de Capital 2023 corresponderá a aproximadamente R$ 216,247567887586 por ação, considerando o total de 11.610.812 ações ordinárias em que o capital social da Companhia será dividido após a conclusão do Grupamento. O recebimento das cotas de emissão do FII como restituição de capital in natura representará a adesão automática dos acionistas ao Regulamento do FII para todos os fins legais e de direito. A Companhia providenciará oportunamente a divulgação de aviso aos acionistas contemplando os procedimentos para manifestação dos acionistas e detalhes pertinentes à operacionalização da Redução de Capital 2023, como datas de corte, pagamento e início da negociação de ações ex- redução e informações a serem prestadas pelos acionistas, incluindo em relação a eventuais tributos a serem retidos na fonte, dentre outras. Ainda, a Companhia manterá o mercado informado, em linha com as melhores práticas de governança corporativa e nos termos da regulamentação aplicável, a respeito do assunto objeto deste Fato Relevante, por meio de seus canais habituais de divulgação de informações periódicas e eventuais, quais sejam, o site da CVM (www.gov.br/cvm), da B3 (www.b3.com.br) e da própria Companhia (https://www.brpr.com.br/ri/). São Paulo, 24 de janeiro de 2023 André Bergstein Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores BR PROPERTIES S.A.

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49 NIRE 35.300.316.592 Publicly held company MATERIAL FACT BR PROPERTIES S.A. (BRPR3) ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution no. 44/2021, date August 23, 2021, and in continuation to the Material Fact of January 3, 2023, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on this date ("EGM"), it was approved (i) the reduction of the Company's corporate capital in the total amount of BRL2,510,809,856.20 by means of the distribution to shareholders of (a) cash in the total amount of BRL1,276,000,000.00 and (b) quotas of the BRPR Corporate Offices Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário (CNPJ 48.978.859/0001-04) ("FII"), representing a total amount of BRL1,234,809,856.20 ("2023 Capital Reduction") and (ii) the reverse stock split (grupamento) of all the shares issued by the Company in a ratio of 40 shares to 1 ("Reverse Stock Split"), among other matters. The EGM was held with the presence of shareholders representing approximately 87,7% of the Company's voting capital and the 2023 Capital Reduction was approved with the consent of approximately 97% of the votes of the shares of the Company's free float attending the EGM, pursuant to article 46 of the Novo Mercado rules and following the guidance of the Official Letter 003/2023-DIE issued by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"). Once the 2023 Capital Reduction becomes effective, the Company's capital stock will decrease from BRL3,244,144,124.79 to BRL733,334,268.59, provided that, as already disclosed in the Material Fact of January 3, 2023, the 2023 Capital Reduction will only become effective after the expiration of the period for opposition of creditors, of 60 days after the publication of the EGM's minutes, pursuant to article 174 of Law No. 6,404/76. Also, considering the Reverse Stock Split approved on this date, as well as the cancellation of 9,727,208 treasury shares approved in the Board of Directors meeting, as already disclosed in the Material Fact of January 3, 2023, the Company's share capital will no longerbe divided into 464,432,489 common shares, and will startbeing divided into 11,610,812 common shares, all registered, book-entry and with no par value, which will be distributed among the shareholders in the same proportion held by each prior to the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders holding common shares in numbers that are not multiples of 40 (forty) or holding less than 40 shares may, in the period between January 25, 2023 (including) and February 23, 2023 (including), at their own free and sole discretion, adjust their respective positions through the market, by trading the Company's shares on B3, by means of their respective brokers, in accordance with B3's own operational rules, in order there are no fractions after the Reverse Stock Split process.