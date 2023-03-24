BR Properties S A : Fato Relevante - Parecer do Conselho de Admnistração

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the material facts disclosed on January 13, February 17, March 10 and 21, 2023, pursuant to the article 21 of the Novo Mercado Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and article 12, paragraph 1, item "xix" of the Company's Bylaws, at meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors manifested favorably to the acceptance of the tender offer for acquisition of common shares issued by the Company by Slabs Investimentos Ltda., subsidiary of GPIC, LLC and of GP Investments Ltd ("Tender Offer").

The minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, containing the full opinion on the Tender Offer, were made available at the Company's headquarters, as well as on the investor relations pages of the Company (www.brpr.com.br/ri/), the websites of CVM (www.gov.br/cvm) and B3(www.b3.com.br).

The Company is available to provide any clarification that may be required by shareholders and the market in general.

São Paulo, March 24, 2023

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.