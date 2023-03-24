Advanced search
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
233.00 BRL   -0.43%
03/24Br Properties S A : Fato Relevante - Parecer do Conselho de Admnistração
PU
03/21Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Amendment of Tender Offer
PU
03/14Br Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Reduction
PU
BR Properties S A : Fato Relevante - Parecer do Conselho de Admnistração

03/24/2023 | 10:08pm EDT
BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the material facts disclosed on January 13, February 17, March 10 and 21, 2023, pursuant to the article 21 of the Novo Mercado Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and article 12, paragraph 1, item "xix" of the Company's Bylaws, at meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors manifested favorably to the acceptance of the tender offer for acquisition of common shares issued by the Company by Slabs Investimentos Ltda., subsidiary of GPIC, LLC and of GP Investments Ltd ("Tender Offer").

The minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, containing the full opinion on the Tender Offer, were made available at the Company's headquarters, as well as on the investor relations pages of the Company (www.brpr.com.br/ri/), the websites of CVM (www.gov.br/cvm) and B3(www.b3.com.br).

The Company is available to provide any clarification that may be required by shareholders and the market in general.

São Paulo, March 24, 2023

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 02:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
