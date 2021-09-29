Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BR Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Asset Acquisition (Cajamar II Project)

09/29/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49NIRE 35.300.316.592 "Public Company"

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("BR Properties" or "Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 44, dated August 23, 2021, hereby informs to the market that, on this date, it has executed an agreement providing for an exchange of real estate properties, with the difference in value to be paid in cash ("Contract") with CRISTAIS LOG C1 LTDA., CNPJ/ME under No. 43.564.175/0001-34 ("Cristais Log C1"), CRISTAIS LOG G1 LTDA. ("Cristais Log G1"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.565.304/0001-09,CRISTAIS LOG J1 LTDA.("Cristais Log G1"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.564.100/0001-53,CRISTAIS LOG J2 LTDA ("Cristais Log J2"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.565.754/0001-00, (together "SPCs"), and CAP ADMINISTRAÇÃO E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., CNPJ/ME under No. 51.029.239/0001-25, as intervening party, aiming the acquisition of a land owned by the SPCs, located in the city of Jundiaí, municipality of Cajamar, State of São Paulo, for the purpose of developing logistic/industrial warehouses with approximately 150,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA). The land is located adjacent to the "Cajamar I Project", where BR Properties already owns a warehouse project under development, with a gross leasable area of 149,525 sqm with projected completion for the second quarter of 2022.

The Contract establishes the development by the Company of two condominiums ("Cajamar II Project"), which will be comprised of four warehouses. The acquisition price of the land corresponds to the obligation of construction (swap deal) of 33% in the Cajamar II Project to the SPCs with an additional payment in cash, in the amount of BRL 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais). Upon completion of the Cajamar II Project, the Company will own 67% of the project.

The acquisition is part of the Company's strategy in the industrial and logistics warehouses market. Located 30 kilometers from the city of São Paulo, with easy access to the state's main highways, the Cajamar region has been consolidating its position as the country's main logistics region. Upon completion of the project, the Company will own approximately 220,000 sqm of GLA in Cajamar.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any progress of the transaction.

São Paulo, September 29, 2021

André Bergstein

CFO and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BR PROPERTIES S.A.
05:32pBR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Asset Acquisition (Cajamar II Project)
PU
09/10BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Equity Interest
PU
09/02BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Online Panel (Econômico)
PU
08/31BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Asset Sale (Galpão Tucano)
PU
08/30BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Sale of Asset Stake (JK - Tower B)
PU
08/22BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - 2021 Share Buyback
PU
08/16BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Sale of Asset Stake (Galpão Cajamar)
PU
08/06Tranche Update on BR Properties S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 6, 2020.
CI
08/05Br Properties S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/28BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Asset Acquisition (Parque da Cidade Retail)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 389 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net income 2021 118 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 797 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 3 836 M 710 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BR Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,09 BRL
Average target price 11,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Andrés Jaco Chief Executive Officer
André Bergstein Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rubens Mário Marques de Freitas Chairman
Charles Laganá Putz Independent Director
Fábio de Araujo Nogueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BR PROPERTIES S.A.-18.28%706
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.60%35 368
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%28 538
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.47%26 657
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.71%25 255
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.46%24 692