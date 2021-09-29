BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Asset Acquisition (Cajamar II Project)

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49NIRE 35.300.316.592 "Public Company"

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("BR Properties" or "Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 44, dated August 23, 2021, hereby informs to the market that, on this date, it has executed an agreement providing for an exchange of real estate properties, with the difference in value to be paid in cash ("Contract") with CRISTAIS LOG C1 LTDA., CNPJ/ME under No. 43.564.175/0001-34 ("Cristais Log C1"), CRISTAIS LOG G1 LTDA. ("Cristais Log G1"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.565.304/0001-09,CRISTAIS LOG J1 LTDA.("Cristais Log G1"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.564.100/0001-53,CRISTAIS LOG J2 LTDA ("Cristais Log J2"), CNPJ/ME under No. 43.565.754/0001-00, (together "SPCs"), and CAP ADMINISTRAÇÃO E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., CNPJ/ME under No. 51.029.239/0001-25, as intervening party, aiming the acquisition of a land owned by the SPCs, located in the city of Jundiaí, municipality of Cajamar, State of São Paulo, for the purpose of developing logistic/industrial warehouses with approximately 150,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA). The land is located adjacent to the "Cajamar I Project", where BR Properties already owns a warehouse project under development, with a gross leasable area of 149,525 sqm with projected completion for the second quarter of 2022.

The Contract establishes the development by the Company of two condominiums ("Cajamar II Project"), which will be comprised of four warehouses. The acquisition price of the land corresponds to the obligation of construction (swap deal) of 33% in the Cajamar II Project to the SPCs with an additional payment in cash, in the amount of BRL 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais). Upon completion of the Cajamar II Project, the Company will own 67% of the project.

The acquisition is part of the Company's strategy in the industrial and logistics warehouses market. Located 30 kilometers from the city of São Paulo, with easy access to the state's main highways, the Cajamar region has been consolidating its position as the country's main logistics region. Upon completion of the project, the Company will own approximately 220,000 sqm of GLA in Cajamar.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any progress of the transaction.

São Paulo, September 29, 2021

André Bergstein

CFO and Investors Relations Officer