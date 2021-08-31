BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Asset Sale (Galpão Tucano)

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49NIRE 35.300.316.592 "Public Company"

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and following the Material Fact disclosed on June 14, 2021, informs the public that, with the fulfillment of the suspensive conditions set forth in the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into by and between Company and ESPAÇO GAIA EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS SPE LTDA, CNPJ/ME under No 09.271.409/0001-17, it has concluded, on this date, the sale of the warehouse named "Galpão Tucano", located at Centro Empresarial Espaço Gaia Ar, in the City of Jarinu, District of Atibaia, State of São Paulo, with gross leasable area (GLA) of 31,718 sqm, for the total amount of BRL 94,000,000 (ninety-four million reais).

This sale reinforces the Company's successful strategy of recurrently recycling part of its portfolio with attractive returns, as well as of continuously optimizing its capital structure.

São Paulo, August 31, 2021

André Bergstein

CFO and Investors Relations Officer