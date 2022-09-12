Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BR Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-12 pm EDT
8.370 BRL   +0.12%
05:10pBR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to Shareolders - Capital Reduction
PU
05:00pBR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
08/30BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Annual Sustainability Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction

09/12/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, following the material facts disclosed on July 6 and 29, 2022, hereby presents updated information on the next steps towards the completion of the Company's capital reduction by the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting held on July 28, 2022 ("EGM"), in the gross amount of BRL 1,125,000,000.00 (one billion, one hundred and twenty-five million reais), based on which the Company will distribute a capital refund to the shareholders in local currency ("Capital Reduction").

The 60-day period for creditors to raise objections on the Capital Reduction, after which the Capital Reduction will become effective pursuant to article 174 of Law No. 6,404/76, will end on September 30, 2022, considering that the minutes of the EGM were published on August 1, 2022.

Therefore, the shareholders of the Company on the base date of September 30, 2022 (including) will be entitled to receive the capital refund, provided that the Capital Reduction becomes effective without objection from creditors. Accordingly, shares issued by the Company will be negotiated ex-rights of to the capital refund as of October 3, 2022 (including).

The amount per share of the Capital Reduction will be BRL 2.42231115682609 per share, considering the updated amount of 464,432,489 common shares (ex-treasury).

The payment of the Capital Reduction shall be made up to October 14, 2022.

On the date hereof, the Company released a notice to shareholders detailing the information and documents that must be delivered to the Company by shareholders who are not resident in Brazil for the purposes of calculating any withholding income taxes on capital gains related to the Capital Reduction.

São Paulo, September 12th, 2022.

André Bergstein

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 20:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BR PROPERTIES S.A.
05:10pBR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to Shareolders - Capital Reduction
PU
05:00pBR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
08/30BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Annual Sustainability Report 2021
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : BR Properties S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/11BR Properties S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/29BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
07/22BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale and Debt Amortization
PU
07/21BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Equity Interest
PU
07/20BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale
PU
05/26BR PROPERTIES S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 288 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net income 2022 -1 851 M -361 M -361 M
Net cash 2022 333 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 3 881 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 26,0x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BR Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,36 BRL
Average target price 10,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Andrés Jaco Chief Executive & Investor Relations Officer
André Bergstein Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Vice Chairman
Charles Laganá Putz Independent Director
Fábio de Araujo Nogueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BR PROPERTIES S.A.14.36%753
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.05%31 932
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%31 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.74%30 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.44%24 602