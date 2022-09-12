BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, following the material facts disclosed on July 6 and 29, 2022, hereby presents updated information on the next steps towards the completion of the Company's capital reduction by the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting held on July 28, 2022 ("EGM"), in the gross amount of BRL 1,125,000,000.00 (one billion, one hundred and twenty-five million reais), based on which the Company will distribute a capital refund to the shareholders in local currency ("Capital Reduction").

The 60-day period for creditors to raise objections on the Capital Reduction, after which the Capital Reduction will become effective pursuant to article 174 of Law No. 6,404/76, will end on September 30, 2022, considering that the minutes of the EGM were published on August 1, 2022.

Therefore, the shareholders of the Company on the base date of September 30, 2022 (including) will be entitled to receive the capital refund, provided that the Capital Reduction becomes effective without objection from creditors. Accordingly, shares issued by the Company will be negotiated ex-rights of to the capital refund as of October 3, 2022 (including).

The amount per share of the Capital Reduction will be BRL 2.42231115682609 per share, considering the updated amount of 464,432,489 common shares (ex-treasury).

The payment of the Capital Reduction shall be made up to October 14, 2022.

On the date hereof, the Company released a notice to shareholders detailing the information and documents that must be delivered to the Company by shareholders who are not resident in Brazil for the purposes of calculating any withholding income taxes on capital gains related to the Capital Reduction.

São Paulo, September 12th, 2022.

André Bergstein

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.