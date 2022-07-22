Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BR Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-22 pm EDT
8.400 BRL   +0.12%
07/22BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale and Debt Amortization
PU
07/21BR PROPERTIES S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Equity Interest
PU
07/20BR PROPERTIES S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale
PU
Summary 
Summary

BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale and Debt Amortization

07/22/2022
BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/ME): 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE: 35.300.316.592

Public Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/2021, informs, in continuity with the material fact disclosed on May 18, 2022 and July 20, 2022 ("Material Facts") that, as provided for in the documents of the Transactions and in the closing statement described in the Material Facts, the payments of the initial installments of the real estate properties Edifício Centenário, Edifício Plaza Centenário, Edifício Ventura, Edifício Manchete, Torre A TNU and Imóvel JK (as defined in the Material Facts), in the amount of R$ 2,920,212,955.47 (two billion, nine hundred and twenty million, two hundred and twelve thousand, nine hundred and fifty-five Reais and forty-seven cents), were fully liquidated on the date hereof.

The Company also informs that it used part of the funds generated by the Transactions to amortize part of its debt in the amount of R$ 1,174,842,844.66 (one billion, one hundred and seventy-four million, eight hundred and forty-two thousand, eight hundred and forty-four reais and sixty-six cents), referring to the entire outstanding balance plus pre-payment premium, if applicable, of the 7th Issuance of Debentures, 12th Issuance of Debentures, 16th Issuance of Debentures and CCIs - Edifício JK Tower B.

São Paulo, July 22, 2022

André Bergstein

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 01:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
