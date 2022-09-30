BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Reduction

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - CAPITAL REDUCTION

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the material facts disclosed on July 6 and 29, 2022 and September 12, 2022, with reference to the capital reduction approved at the Company's shareholders' extraordinary general meeting held on July 28, 2022 ("Capital Reduction"), hereby informs that the period for creditors to raise objections on the Capital Reduction expired with no objections to the Capital Reduction.

Therefore, as informed in the material fact disclosed September 12, 2022:

the shareholders of the Company on the base date of September 30, 2022 (including) will be entitled to receive the capital refund, provided that the Capital Reduction becomes effective without objection from creditors

the shares issued by the Company will be negotiated ex-rights of to the capital refund as of October 3, 2022 (including);

ex-rights of to the capital refund as of October 3, 2022 (including); the amount per share of the Capital Reduction will be BRL 2.42231115682609 per share, considering the updated amount of 464,432,489 common shares (ex-treasury); and

(ex-treasury); and the payment of the Capital Reduction shall be made up to October 14, 2022.

São Paulo, September 30, 2022

André Bergstein

Financial and Investor Relations Officer

