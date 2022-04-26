BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payment

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the shareholders of BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") that the annual shareholders' general meeting held on the date hereof, April 26, 2022, approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of BRL 41,364,555.00, without withholding income tax. The dividends correspond to BRL 0.0891010210802532 per share issued by the Compan, considering a total of 464,243,333 shares (ex-treasury) on the date hereof, and will be credited to the shareholders based on the shareholding position of April 26, 2022, without adjustment for inflation. The shares acquired as of April 27, 2022 (including) will be negotiated ex-dividends, and the payments shall be made as follows: (i) BRL 13,788,185.18, equivalent to BRL 0.0297003407478121 per share, on June 30, 2022; (ii) BRL 13,788,185.18, equivalent to BRL 0.0297003407047312 per share, on September 30, 2022; and (iii) BRL 13,788,185.16, equivalent to BRL 0.0297003407047312 per share, on December 20, 2022.

The shareholders shall have its credits available according to the banker domicile provided to Banco Itaú S/A, depositary institution of the shares issued by the company, on the payment dates indicated abaove. Shareholders whose records are not enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) / Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) and/or have not indicated their bank data (bank / branch / account), will have its dividends paid on the third business day as of the registration update in the electronic files of Banco Itaú S.A., which can be performed through any branch or by mail addressed to the Gerencia de Escrituração (bookkeeping of shares) at Rua Ururai, 299, ground floor, Tatuapé, Zip Code 03084-010, São Paulo/SP.

Dividends will be made available to shareholders who are users of fiduciary custodies according to the procedures defined by the Stock Exchange.

São Paulo, April 26, 2022

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer