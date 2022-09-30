Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BR Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
8.310 BRL   +1.22%
04:44pBr Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Reduction
PU
09/12Br Properties S A : Notice to Shareolders - Capital Reduction
PU
09/12Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payment

09/30/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the shareholders of BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") that, as approved by the shareholders meeting on April 26, 2022 and disclosed to Company's shareholders in the same date, it was paid, in the present date, dividends in the total amount of BRL 13,788,185.16, without withholding income tax, in accordance with the laws in force. The dividends refer to the quarterly installments of the total approved for the fiscal year 2021 and correspond to BRL 0.0297003407047312 per share issued by the Company and was credited to the shareholders based on the shareholding position of April 26, 2022, without adjustment for inflation, individually to each shareholder.

The shareholders shall have its credits available according to the banker domicile provided to Banco Itaú S/A, depositary institution of the shares issued by the company, in the date of payment indicated above.

Shareholders whose records are not enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) / Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) and/or have not indicated their bank data (bank / branch / account), will have its dividends paid on the third business day as of the registration update in the electronic files of Banco Itaú S.A., which can be performed through any branch or by mail addressed to the Gerencia de Escrituração (bookkeeping of shares) at Rua Ururai, 299, ground floor, Tatuapé, Zip Code 03084-010, São Paulo/SP.

Dividends will be made available to shareholders who are users of fiduciary custodies according to the procedures defined by the Stock Exchange.

São Paulo, September 30, 2022

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BR PROPERTIES S.A.
04:44pBr Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Reduction
PU
09/12Br Properties S A : Notice to Shareolders - Capital Reduction
PU
09/12Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
08/30Br Properties S A : Notice to the Market - Annual Sustainability Report 2021
PU
08/12Transcript : BR Properties S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/11BR Properties S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/29Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Capital Reduction
PU
07/22Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale and Debt Amortization
PU
07/21Br Properties S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Equity Interest
PU
07/20Br Properties S A : Material Fact - Portfolio Sale
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 288 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net income 2022 -1 851 M -342 M -342 M
Net cash 2022 333 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,06x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 3 811 M 704 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 25,5x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BR Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,21 BRL
Average target price 10,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Andrés Jaco Chief Executive & Investor Relations Officer
André Bergstein Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Vice Chairman
Charles Laganá Putz Independent Director
Fábio de Araujo Nogueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BR PROPERTIES S.A.12.31%707
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.19%32 061
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.16%29 049
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.78%28 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.62%27 525
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%21 686