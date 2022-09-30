BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payment

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the shareholders of BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") that, as approved by the shareholders meeting on April 26, 2022 and disclosed to Company's shareholders in the same date, it was paid, in the present date, dividends in the total amount of BRL 13,788,185.16, without withholding income tax, in accordance with the laws in force. The dividends refer to the quarterly installments of the total approved for the fiscal year 2021 and correspond to BRL 0.0297003407047312 per share issued by the Company and was credited to the shareholders based on the shareholding position of April 26, 2022, without adjustment for inflation, individually to each shareholder.

The shareholders shall have its credits available according to the banker domicile provided to Banco Itaú S/A, depositary institution of the shares issued by the company, in the date of payment indicated above.

Shareholders whose records are not enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) / Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) and/or have not indicated their bank data (bank / branch / account), will have its dividends paid on the third business day as of the registration update in the electronic files of Banco Itaú S.A., which can be performed through any branch or by mail addressed to the Gerencia de Escrituração (bookkeeping of shares) at Rua Ururai, 299, ground floor, Tatuapé, Zip Code 03084-010, São Paulo/SP.

Dividends will be made available to shareholders who are users of fiduciary custodies according to the procedures defined by the Stock Exchange.

São Paulo, September 30, 2022

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer