BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareholders - Management Proposal

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the notice to shareholders disclosed on March 27, 2023, in reference to the capital reduction approved at the Company's extraordinary shareholders´ meeting held on January 24, 2023 ("Capital Reduction"), informs its shareholders that, on this date, the Management's Proposal for the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meetings to be held jointly, on first call, on April 26, 2023 ("Proposal"), in order to reflect the consummation of the Capital Reduction, with the consequent alteration of the article 5 of the Company's Bylaws.

The updated version of the Proposal was made available at the Company's headquarters, as well as on the investor relations pages of the Company (www.brpr.com.br/ri/), the websites of CVM (www.gov.br/cvm) and B3 (www.b3.com.br).

The Company is available to provide any clarification that may be required by shareholders.

São Paulo, April 5, 2023

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR PROPERTIES S.A.