BR Properties S A : Notice to Shareolders - Capital Reduction

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 06.977.751/0001-49

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - CAPITAL REDUCTION

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the material facts disclosed on July 6 and 29, 2022, with a view to completing the capital reduction approved at the Company's shareholders' extraordinary general meeting held on July 28, 2022 ("Capital Reduction"), hereby details the procedures to be adopted by the shareholders for receiving the Capital Reduction payment.

1. Capital Reduction payment

Shareholders with shares kept by the financial institution responsible for bookkeeping the shares issued by the Company, Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Banco Itaú") that have their bank addresses registered with Banco Itaú will have their capital refund automatically credited.

Shareholders who do not have their bank addresses registered with Banco Itaú should contact a Banco Itaú branch to update their registration upon presentation of the CPF, ID and proof of residence, if the shareholder is an individual, or the by-laws/articles of incorporation and proof of representation, if the shareholder is a legal entity. In the event the shareholder's registration is incomplete or outdated, the payment of the capital refund will only be made after the regularization.

Shareholders with shares deposited at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") will have their capital refunds paid through their depositary institutions.

2. Tax Treatment of the Capital Reduction

Investors Resident in Brazil

Capital gains by individuals and legal entities resident in Brazil as a result of the Capital Reduction may be subject to income tax, in accordance with the legal and regulatory rules applicable to each category of investor, and these investors shall be responsible for the eventual payment of such tax.

b) Investors Non-Resident in Brazil

The Company will, in accordance with the applicable legislation, withhold the Income Tax ("IRRF") related to the capital gain related to the Capital Reduction by non-resident investors ("Tax on Capital Gains"). The capital gain will correspond to the positive difference between (i) the capital refund amount as a result of the Capital Reduction; and (ii) the related cost of the shares issued by the Company held by the shareholder ("Capital Gain"). The rates to be applied will range from 15% to 25%, depending on the jurisdiction and qualification of each investor, as provided for in the applicable legislation. The Company, as the responsible entity for the payment of IRRF on the Capital Gain, will use the information provided to it by the non-resident shareholders on the base date of September 30, 2022 ("Non-ResidentShareholders"), or by their custody agents ("Custody Agents"), to calculate the Tax on Capital Gains, and such Non-Resident Shareholders and/or Custody Agents, as the case may be, will be responsible for the veracity of such information.