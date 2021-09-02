BR Properties S A : Notice to the Market - Online Panel (Econômico)

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") of January 3, 2002, and in compliance with the Official Memorandum nº 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Martin Jaco (Company's CEO), will participate, on September 3rd 2021, at 11:00 AM, in an online panel, entitled "Perspectives on returning to the office" promoted by "Valor Econômico".

The panel's broadcast will be public and can be accessed on Youtube, through the link: https://youtu.be/7-jzVMFyos0

São Paulo, September 2nd, 2021

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer