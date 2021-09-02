Log in
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
BR Properties S A : Notice to the Market - Online Panel (Econômico)

09/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") of January 3, 2002, and in compliance with the Official Memorandum nº 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Martin Jaco (Company's CEO), will participate, on September 3rd 2021, at 11:00 AM, in an online panel, entitled "Perspectives on returning to the office" promoted by "Valor Econômico".

The panel's broadcast will be public and can be accessed on Youtube, through the link: https://youtu.be/7-jzVMFyos0

São Paulo, September 2nd, 2021

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 21:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
