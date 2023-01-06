BR Properties S A : Notice to the Market - Response to CVM letter

To

Superintendency of Issuer Listing and Supervision

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Attn: Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

CVM - Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Corporate Relations Superintendency

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendency

Ref: Letter No. 22/2023-SLS, of January 5th, 2023, requesting clarifications about news published in the press

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") hereby presents, in answer to the above-mentioned letter, whose contents are transcribed below, the requested clarifications:

"January 5th, 2023 22/2023-SLS

BR Properties S.A.

Mr. Andre Bergstein

Investor Relations Officer

Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear Sir

The news published in Valor Econômico newspaper on January 5th, 2023, under the title "With capital reduction, BR Properties may leave the stock exchange" ("Com redução de capital, BR Properties pode sair da bolsa"), states, among other information, that if the company does not expand its portfolio, it "makes no sense" to be a publicly-held company.

We request clarification on the highlighted item, by January 6th, 2023, with its confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important."

On January 4th, 2023, the Company held a call with investors to clarify matters regarding the material fact disclosed on January 3rd, 2023, related to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 24th, 2023, to deliberate on the proposals of capital reduction and reverse stock split.

In the call with investors, the Company pointed out that its history has always been built according to the cycles of the corporate real estate market, with the clear objective of understanding the timing of Brazil and the market, and seeking to bring to the shareholder the greatest possible value creation. At the current moment, the management is evaluating strategic alternatives for the Company's next steps after the proposed capital reduction, if approved. The portfolio of logistic warehouses in prime locations continues to be the main focus, with potential new growth opportunities. In addition, with the proposed capital reduction, the Company has the opportunity to explore the consulting activity (FII), in addition to maintaining the building management activity. The Company has the mission to define the best way to explore these opportunities, equating its revenue, costs and obligations - which will be done