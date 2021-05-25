BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Asset Acquisition (Galpão Centauri)

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

CNPJ/ME 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

"Public Company"

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs the public that, on this date, a "Purchase and Sale and Other Covenants Agreements" ("PSA") as amended, was entered into by and between Company, MORRO VERDE INCORPORAÇÃO IMOBILIÁRIA SPE LTDA., enrolled in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Finance - local acronym (CNPJ/ME) under No 09.268.398/0001-16 and THÉIA EMPREENDIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO SPE LTDA, enrolled in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No 23.599.242/0001-49, aiming the acquisition of independent units to be developed of the warehouse to be named "Edifício Centauri", which belongs to the Warehouse Complex Gaia Théia, with gross leasable area ("GLA") of 62,765 sqm, for the total amount of R$156,504,413.28 (one hundred and fifty-six million, five hundred and four thousand and four hundred and thirteen reais and twenty-eight cents), of which R$18,247,144.40 (eighteen million and two hundred forty-seven thousand and one hundred forty-four reais and forty cents) has already been paid. The remaining balance of the price is subject to usual adjustments and will be paid following the construction schedule, as stablished in the PSA.

The warehouse "Edifício Centauri" is already 100% pre-leased, through a typical contract, which has a 10-year term, with a large company as single tenant. The development completion is expected to the second quarter of 2022.

The warehouse is located within the complex Brazilian Business Park ("BBP Complex"), where the Company already owns the following properties: "Imbuia", "Araucária", "Tucano" and "Cupuaçu". This acquisition follows the Company's strategy of repositioning itself at the industrial and logistics warehouse market, at a moment of great demand for logistic-focused areas. Considering this transaction, the Company will own 141,842 of warehouse GLA at BBP Complex, which alongside its 150 thousand sqm in development at Cajamar, will bring the Company to an AAA warehouse portfolio of around 291 thousand sqm of GLA.

Finally, the Company informs that the Deed provides for additional acquisitions, subject to the fulfilment of precedent conditions as stablished in the Deed, of future independent warehouse units which also belongs to the Complex Gaia Théia, located at the city of Jarinú, State of São Paulo.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any progress of the transaction through the development period.

São Paulo, May 25, 2021.

André Bergstein

CFO and Investors Relations Officer