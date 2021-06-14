BR Properties S A : Material Fact - Asset Sale (Galpão Tucano)

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ 06.977.751/0001-49NIRE 35.300.316.592 "Public Company"

MATERIAL FACT

BR PROPERTIES S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), pursuant to the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, informs the public that, on this date, a "Real Estate Sale and Purchase Agreement with Resolutive Conditions and Other Covenants" ("Agreement"), was entered into by and between Company and ESPAÇO GAIA EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS SPE LTDA, CNPJ/ME under No 09.271.409/0001-17, aiming the sale of the warehouse named "Galpão Tucano", located at Centro Empresarial Espaço Gaia Ar, in the City of Jarinu, District of Atibaia, State of São Paulo, with gross leasable area (GLA) of 31,718 sqm, for the total amount of BRL 94,000,000 (ninety-four million reais). The execution of the referred transaction is subjected to overcoming suspensive conditions set forth in the Agreement by the Parties.

The Company acquired the aforementioned warehouse on March 12, 2018 (Material Fact), and the acquisition was financed by the 9th Debentures Issuance, at a cost of CDI +0.7% per year.

This sale reinforces the Company's successful strategy of recurrently recycling part of its portfolio with attractive returns, as well as of continuously optimizing its capital structure.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any progress of the transaction.

São Paulo, June 14, 2021

André Bergstein

CFO and Investors Relations Officer