Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - North America-focused lithium development company - Says Chief Executive Officer Charles FitzRoy stands down from role, and as board director, with immediate effect. He will retain his share options outline on April 6. Adds that Chair Ian Stalker will assume the interim role of executive chair, while the search for a new CEO begins immediately.

Charles FitzRoy says: "The last two and half years have been a very rewarding experience working closely with all members of Bradda, especially the US on the ground team and I am proud of what we have achieved. I have enjoyed my time immensely moving our assets forwards, building relationships within Arizona for the long-term, and growing the company. BHL has some fantastic projects which strategically have little rival. The company is extremely well positioned in the US for future success. I look forward to cheering from the side-lines."

Current stock price: 3.97 pence, down 0.9% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 54%

