Bradda Head Lithium acquires three claims at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - North America-focused lithium development company - Acquires 100% of three inlier lode claims in the Central San Domingo claim block, located in the US state of Arizona. Notes there are no royalties associated with the lode claims. Explains the acquisition of these claims allows the company to fully explore the surrounding area at its central claim block, where the company says it has seen "very promising" results.

Chief Executive Charles FitzRoy says: "Bradda is in the process of designing a follow-up drilling programme in [the second half] of this year aimed at testing additional ground within the much wider 23 kilometres squared of lithium pegmatite claims and leases held in Arizona. The acquisition of the inlier claims strengthens Bradda's position and funds are already in place for this planned work, and ongoing exploration work by our geologists suggests that we have only just scratched the surface of what we have at San Domingo with just over 1% of the area tested from this first programme. We look forward to sharing further developments of this exciting project."

Current stock price: 4.50 pence, down 5.3% on Thursday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 68%

