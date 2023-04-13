Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bradda Head Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDC   VGG154091083

BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED

(CDC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:43:30 2023-04-13 am EDT
4.500 GBX   -5.26%
10:20aBradda Head Lithium acquires three claims at San Domingo
AN
09:44aBradda Head Lithium continues to build up its claims in Arizona
AQ
07:49aBradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bradda Head Lithium acquires three claims at San Domingo

04/13/2023 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - North America-focused lithium development company - Acquires 100% of three inlier lode claims in the Central San Domingo claim block, located in the US state of Arizona. Notes there are no royalties associated with the lode claims. Explains the acquisition of these claims allows the company to fully explore the surrounding area at its central claim block, where the company says it has seen "very promising" results.

Chief Executive Charles FitzRoy says: "Bradda is in the process of designing a follow-up drilling programme in [the second half] of this year aimed at testing additional ground within the much wider 23 kilometres squared of lithium pegmatite claims and leases held in Arizona. The acquisition of the inlier claims strengthens Bradda's position and funds are already in place for this planned work, and ongoing exploration work by our geologists suggests that we have only just scratched the surface of what we have at San Domingo with just over 1% of the area tested from this first programme. We look forward to sharing further developments of this exciting project."

Current stock price: 4.50 pence, down 5.3% on Thursday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 68%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED
10:20aBradda Head Lithium acquires three claims at San Domingo
AN
09:44aBradda Head Lithium continues to build up its claims in Arizona
AQ
07:49aBradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo
AQ
07:38aBradda Head Lithium Acquires Three Lode Claims in US
MT
07:14aBradda Head Lithium Down 1% In UK Trading As Acquires Inlier Claims at San Domingo
MT
03/28Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results
AQ
03/27Bradda Head Lithium Brief: Says That Everything Co Learned abo..
MT
03/27Bradda Head Lithium Brief: Separately CEO Charlie Fitzroy Spea..
MT
03/27Bradda Head Lithium Brief: Down 3%, Near 52 Week Lows In Late ..
MT
03/27Bradda Head drilling locates high grade lithium
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,55 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1 956x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bradda Head Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Charles Edward Millett FitzRoy Chief Executive Officer
Denham Hervey Newall Eke Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Ian Stalker Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Wilkins Chief Operating Officer
Euan W. Jenkins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED-42.42%23
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION28.15%59 830
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.8.21%58 830
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.96%10 696
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.52%10 337
ALLKEM LIMITED-0.89%4 747
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer