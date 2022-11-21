|
EQS-News: Bradda Head Lithium Limited
Bradda Head Lithium 'well positioned' following soil sampling results
21.11.2022 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bradda Head Lithium Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|VGG154091083
|EQS News ID:
|1492951
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1492951 21.11.2022 CET/CEST