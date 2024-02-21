On February 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of Brady Corporation declared a dividend to shareholders of the company?s Class A Common Stock of $0.235 per share, payable on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2024.
Brady Corporation
Equities
BRC
US1046741062
Business Support Supplies
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.54 USD
|-0.54%
|+0.85%
|+6.56%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.56%
|3 039 M $
|+10.18%
|3 094 M $
|+2.51%
|2 015 M $
|-6.07%
|1 454 M $
|+0.87%
|1 381 M $
|+5.92%
|608 M $
|+14.68%
|517 M $
|-20.22%
|350 M $
|+13.98%
|170 M $
|-8.12%
|157 M $