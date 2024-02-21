Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products. The Company operates through two segments: Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia. The Companyâs identification solutions are involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance and innovative identification and healthcare products. Its workplace safety manufactures a range of stock and custom identification products and is a distributor of a wide variety of resale products. Its product identification includes materials, printing systems and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications. Its facility safety and identification and protection include safety signs, floor-marking tape, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedures writing and training.

Sector Business Support Supplies