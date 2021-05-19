Log in
    BRC   US1046741062

BRADY CORPORATION

(BRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/19 04:10:00 pm
54.96 USD   -0.13%
05:10pBrady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders
GL
04/30BRADY  : Safety is personal
AQ
04/26Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

05/19/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, 2021, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of the company's Class A Common Stock of $0.22 per share, payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com/investors.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 104 M - -
Net income 2021 134 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 2 863 M 2 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 84,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Michael Nauman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron James Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Conrad G. Goodkind Non-Executive Chairman
Bentley N. Curran Chief Information Officer & VP-Digital Business
Frank W. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRADY CORPORATION4.18%2 863
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED11.17%6 505
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.5.36%3 622
BIC38.67%3 524
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.12.48%2 510
HNI CORPORATION30.35%1 956