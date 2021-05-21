Log in
    BRC   US1046741062

BRADY CORPORATION

(BRC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/21 12:03:56 pm
56.715 USD   +1.97%
11:47aBRADY  : Investor Presentation
PU
07:25aBRADY  : Acquires Magicard Limited for $59.7 Million
MT
07:00aBRADY CORPORATION  : Acquires Magicard Limited
AQ
Brady : Investor Presentation

05/21/2021 | 11:47am EDT
Brady Corporation

Investor Presentation

May - August, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

In this presentation, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project," "continue" or "plan" or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady's ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; raw material and other cost increases; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady's ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of Brady's intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health issues and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Brady's Mission & Vision

Brady will:

  • Be the expertin safety, identification, and compliance.
  • Possess deep knowledge in nicheapplications.
  • Solve problems and provide solutions for our customers.
  • Innovateto provide market-leading,high-performance products.
  • Deliver via our own manufacturingcapabilities and exceptional customer service.

Sustainable

Long-Term

Shareholder

Value

Growth

Summary

Global Leader with Innovative Solutions:

  • Leader in niche safety, identification, and compliance markets.
  • Diversified customer base, products, and geographic footprint.
  • 100+ year history of innovation & strong customer service.

Focused on Long-term Sustainable Results:

  • Strong focus on organic sales growth and long-term profitability improvements.
  • Investing in innovation, marketing automation, digital, customer service, and geographic expansion.

Strong Balance Sheet:

  • Cash generation in excess of net income.
  • Net cash of $322M as of April 30, 2021.

Disciplined Capital Allocation:

  • Organic investment opportunities.
  • Dividends (increased 35 consecutive years).
  • Technology-basedacquisitions that fit our strategies.

Geographical Presence

F'20 Sales by Region

(67 facilities in 32 countries)

5%

13%

53%

29%

ID Solutions:

Workplace Safety:

Americas = 68%

EMEA = 21%

Asia = 11%

EMEA = 51%

Americas = 31%

Australia = 18%

U.S.A.

Rest of Americas

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany,

Canada, Mexico, Brazil.

Australia, China, India, Japan, South

Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway,

Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand.

Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia,

Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden,

Turkey, UAE, U.K.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Brady Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 134 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 2 896 M 2 896 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 84,9%
