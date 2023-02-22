Advanced search
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

(BHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
4.920 USD   +2.93%
05:34pBraemar Hotels & Resorts : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:29pBraemar Hotels & Resorts : Reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 results
PU
04:16pBraemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

DALLAS - February 22, 2023 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2022, was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 with the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 8.3% over the prior year quarter to $301. Comparable ADR increased 2.8% over the prior year quarter to $469 and Comparable Occupancy increased 5.4% over the prior year quarter to 64.2%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, Comparable RevPAR was 20.4% higher, Comparable ADR was 39.9% higher, and Comparable Occupancy was 13.9% lower.
•Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(13.5) million or $(0.19) per diluted share.
•Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter.
•Adjusted EBITDAre was $39.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a growth rate of 33% over the prior year quarter, and 53.9% higher than what the Company reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.
•Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $52.2 million for the quarter, which was 8.4% higher than the prior year quarter and 35.4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.
•The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $261.5 million and restricted cash of $54.2 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $26.6 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
•Net debt to gross assets was 40.4% at the end of the fourth quarter.
•Capex invested during the quarter was $12.6 million.



BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Page 2
February 22, 2023
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Comparable RevPAR for the year for all hotels increased 31.1% over the prior year to $312, Comparable ADR increased 5.2% to $482 and Comparable Occupancy increased 24.6% to 64.7%. Compared to 2019, Comparable RevPAR for the year for all hotels was 21.7% higher, Comparable ADR was 44.9% higher, and Comparable Occupancy was 16.1% lower.
•For the year, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(10.7) million or $(0.15) per diluted share.
•For the year, AFFO per diluted share was $1.23, which reflected a growth rate of 44.7% over the prior year.
•Adjusted EBITDAre for the year was $172.4 million, which reflected a growth rate of 97.1% over the prior year.
•Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the year was $221.9 million, which reflected a growth rate of 55.8% over the prior year.
•Capex invested during the year was $49.1million.

RECENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
•During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.
•During the quarter, the Company successfully closed on a new $100 million non-recourse mortgage loan secured by the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company used the majority of the proceeds from the new loan to pay off a more expensive loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach.
•During the quarter, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.05 per share.
•During the quarter, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million. The Company recently completed this $25 million repurchase program, repurchasing 5.4 million shares at an average price of $4.60 per share.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE ACQUISITION
On December 1, 2022, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of the luxury 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. In addition, the Company acquired 5.7 acres of developable land that is currently zoned for commercial use.

Located on East Crescent Moon Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale is set on 37 acres featuring adobe-inspired rooms situated among saguaro cacti, dramatic valleys, and views of the iconic Pinnacle Peak. Amenities include locally inspired spa treatments at the 9,000 sq. ft. spa, a bi-level pool and authentic Southwest cuisine. The resort also offers guests opportunities for outdoor adventure, including close shuttle access to two world-class golf courses, four pickleball and two tennis courts, as well as the opportunities to hike, bike or rock climb surrounding hills.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and no common equity was issued to fund the acquisition. The total consideration for the acquisition was $267.8 million. Of the total consideration, $250.0 million was allocated to the existing resort ($1.2 million per key) and $17.8 million was allocated to the excess developable land.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $2.4 billion and $1.3 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of


BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Page 3
February 22, 2023
6.4%, taking into account in-the-money interest rate caps. Based on the current level of LIBOR and SOFR, and the Company's corresponding interest rate caps, approximately 82% of the Company's consolidated debt is effectively fixed and approximately 18% is effectively floating.
On February 17, 2023, the offering for the Company's Series E and Series M non-traded preferred stock closed. During the offering period, the Company issued approximately $460 million in gross proceeds and currently has 16,472,728 shares of its Series E and 1,960,336 shares of its Series M non-traded preferred stock outstanding.

During the quarter, the Company successfully closed on a mortgage loan secured by the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona. The non-recourse loan totals $100.0 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of SOFR + 3.75%. The Company used the majority of the proceeds from the new loan to pay off a more expensive loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, which had a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 6.00%.
On December 8, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.20 per share, was paid on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022. The Board of Directors also approved the Company's dividend policy for 2023. The Company expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for 2023, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The Board of Directors will review its dividend policy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, with a view to increasing it as financial performance continues to improve. The adoption of a dividend policy does not commit the Board of Directors to declare future dividends or the amount thereof.

On December 8, 2022, the Company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million. The Company recently completed this $25 million repurchase program and repurchased 5.4 million shares at an average price of $4.60 per share.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.

"We're extremely pleased with Braemar's solid fourth quarter performance and couldn't be more excited about our recent acquisition of the iconic Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale," noted Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, our portfolio continued to see significant outperformance relative to 2019. Further, our urban portfolio continues to ramp up quickly, reporting $11 million of Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the quarter and comprising 21% of total Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the quarter," he added. "Additionally, the Board's authorization of a $25 million share repurchase program, and the decision to increase the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.05 per share, reflects a strong conviction in Braemar's strategy and our commitment to create long-term shareholder value. Looking ahead to 2023, we remain very well positioned with expectations for strong leisure demand and the continued recovery of our urban portfolio," Stockton concluded.



BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Page 4
February 22, 2023
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 2, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734832.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. Effective beginning with the third quarter of 2022 we will no longer include the effect of the Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and convertible notes on an "as-converted" basis in AFFO. For comparative purposes the change has been applied retrospectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to pay dividends; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Page 5
February 22, 2023
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.


BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 2,325,093 $ 1,845,078
Accumulated depreciation (440,492) (399,481)
Investments in hotel properties, net 1,884,601 1,445,597
Cash and cash equivalents 261,541 215,998
Restricted cash 54,155 47,376
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $339 and $134, respectively 51,448 23,701
Inventories 5,238 3,128
Prepaid expenses 7,044 4,352
Investment in OpenKey 1,689 1,689
Derivative assets 6,482 139
Other assets 14,621 23,588
Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,449 80,462
Intangible assets, net 3,883 4,261
Due from related parties, net 938 1,770
Due from third-party hotel managers 26,625 27,461
Total assets $ 2,397,714 $ 1,879,522
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Indebtedness, net $ 1,334,130 $ 1,172,678
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 133,978 96,316
Dividends and distributions payable 8,184 2,173
Due to Ashford Inc., net 10,005 1,474
Due to third-party hotel managers 2,096 610
Operating lease liabilities 60,692 60,937
Derivative liabilities 284 1,435
Other liabilities 22,343 20,034
Total liabilities 1,571,712 1,355,657
5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,078,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 65,426 65,426
Series E Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 12,656,529 and 1,710,399 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 291,076 39,339
Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,428,332 and 29,044 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35,182 715
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 40,555 36,087
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized:
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 16 16
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 69,919,065 and 65,365,470 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 699 653
Additional paid-in capital 734,134 707,418
Accumulated deficit (324,740) (309,240)
Total stockholders' equity of the Company 410,109 398,847
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (16,346) (16,549)
Total equity 393,763 382,298
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,397,714 $ 1,879,522

6

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
REVENUE
Rooms $ 109,293 $ 84,848 $ 431,515 $ 280,568
Food and beverage 42,641 29,323 159,241 90,299
Other 19,688 16,236 78,829 56,675
Total hotel revenue 171,622 130,407 669,585 427,542
EXPENSES
Hotel operating expenses:
Rooms 24,668 18,249 94,410 59,818
Food and beverage 34,313 24,651 125,555 75,177
Other expenses 56,243 40,771 205,373 138,914
Management fees 5,347 4,038 20,149 13,117
Total hotel operating expenses 120,571 87,709 445,487 287,026
Property taxes, insurance and other 8,035 7,921 30,766 34,997
Depreciation and amortization 20,506 18,881 78,122 73,762
Advisory services fee:
Base advisory fee 3,356 2,825 12,790 10,806
Reimbursable expenses 1,193 601 4,653 2,297
Incentive fee (491) - 803 -
Stock/unit-based compensation 2,308 2,872 10,601 9,538
(Gain) loss on legal settlements - 72 (114) (917)
Transaction costs - (8) - 563
Corporate, general and administrative:
Stock/unit-based compensation 32 55 659 610
Other general and administrative 4,044 2,585 17,425 8,107
Total operating expenses 159,554 123,513 601,192 426,789
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - 696
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 12,068 6,894 68,393 1,449
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (108) (54) (328) (252)
Interest income 1,745 14 2,677 48
Other income (expense) 470 - 497 -
Interest expense (18,278) (8,096) (49,710) (28,693)
Amortization of loan costs (595) (459) (2,456) (2,208)
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (40) (3) (146) (1,963)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 445 (32) 4,464 32
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,293) (1,736) 23,391 (31,587)
Income tax (expense) benefit (260) (558) (4,043) (1,324)
NET INCOME (LOSS) (4,553) (2,294) 19,348 (32,911)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 202 104 (2,063) 2,650
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,123 413 476 3,597
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (3,228) (1,777) 17,761 (26,664)
Preferred dividends (8,108) (2,487) (21,503) (8,745)
Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (2,152) - (6,954) -
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - (4,595)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (13,488) $ (4,264) $ (10,696) $ (40,004)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.19) $ (0.06) $ (0.15) $ (0.76)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 70,839 63,743 69,687 52,684
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.19) $ (0.06) $ (0.15) $ (0.76)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,839 63,743 69,687 52,684
Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.08 $ -

7

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income (loss) $ (4,553) $ (2,294) $ 19,348 $ (32,911)
Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 18,873 8,555 52,166 30,901
Depreciation and amortization 20,506 18,881 78,122 73,762
Income tax expense (benefit) 260 558 4,043 1,324
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 108 54 328 252
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (114) (54) (334) (250)
EBITDA 35,080 25,700 153,673 73,078
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - (696)
EBITDAre 35,080 25,700 153,673 72,382
Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 118 118 463 512
Transaction and conversion costs 2,791 489 9,679 2,637
Other (income) expense (470) - (497) -
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 40 3 146 1,963
(Gain) loss in insurance settlements (55) - (55) -
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (445) 32 (4,464) (32)
Stock/unit-based compensation 2,344 2,939 11,285 10,204
Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,069 112 2,170 (208)
Advisory services incentive fee (1,294) - - -
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 2 - 8 7
Adjusted EBITDAre $ 39,180 $ 29,393 $ 172,408 $ 87,465
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income (loss) $ (4,553) $ (2,294) $ 19,348 $ (32,911)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 202 104 (2,063) 2,650
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,123 413 476 3,597
Preferred dividends (8,108) (2,487) (21,503) (8,745)
Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (2,152) - (6,954) -
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - (4,595)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (13,488) (4,264) (10,696) (40,004)
Depreciation and amortization on real estate 19,830 18,229 75,508 71,072
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,123) (413) (476) (3,597)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 108 54 328 252
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - (696)
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (113) (54) (333) (251)
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 5,214 13,552 64,331 26,776
Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock 2,152 - 6,954
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - 4,595
Transaction and conversion costs 2,791 489 9,679 2,637
Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 178 190 723 772
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 40 3 146 1,963
Amortization of loan costs 572 437 2,365 2,121
(Gain) loss in insurance settlements (55) - (55) -
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (445) 32 (4,464) (32)
Stock/unit-based compensation 2,344 2,939 11,285 10,204
Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,069 112 2,170 (208)
Advisory services incentive fee (1,294) - - -
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 2 - 8 7
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 12,568 $ 17,754 $ 93,142 $ 48,835
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 1.23 $ 0.85
Weighted average diluted shares 76,848 70,127 75,635 57,762
8

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Lender Hotels Current
Maturity
Final
Maturity (11)
Interest Rate Fixed-Rate
Debt 		Floating-Rate
Debt 		Total
Debt 		Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Debt Yield
Comparable TTM Hotel EBITDA(12)
Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield
BAML The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota April 2023 April 2023
LIBOR (1) + 2.65%
$ - $ 98,500 (3) $ 98,500 $ 17,641 17.9 % $ 30,377 30.8 %
BAML Hotel Yountville May 2023 May 2023
LIBOR (1) + 2.55%
- 51,000 (3) 51,000 2,547 5.0 % 6,958 13.6 %
BAML See footnote June 2023 June 2025
LIBOR (1) + 2.16%
- 435,000 (4) 435,000 2,639 0.6 % 33,532 7.7 %
BAML Bardessono Hotel and Spa August 2023 August 2023
SOFR (2) + 2.65%
- 40,000 40,000 4,488 11.2 % 9,127 22.8 %
Apollo The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas August 2023 August 2024 LIBOR (1) + 3.95% - 42,500 (5) 42,500 18,920 44.5 % 30,137 70.9 %
BAML The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe January 2024 January 2024
SOFR (2) + 2.20%
- 54,000 54,000 5,020 9.3 % 11,383 21.1 %
Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton
La Jolla Torrey Pines 		February 2024 February 2024
LIBOR (1) + 1.70%
- 195,000 195,000 14,287 7.3 % 27,502 14.1 %
Credit Agricole Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa February 2024 February 2027
SOFR (2) + 2.86%
- 70,500 (6) 70,500 5,668 8.0 % 13,620 19.3 %
Knighthead Funding The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach March 2024 March 2026
LIBOR (1) + 6.00%
- 54,000 (7) 54,000 9,672 17.9 % 18,521 34.3 %
LoanCore Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel August 2024 August 2024
LIBOR (1) + 3.60%
- 30,000 (8) 30,000 (1,390) (4.6) % 3,157 10.5 %
BAML Pier House Resort & Spa September 2024 September 2024
SOFR (2) + 1.95%
- 80,000 80,000 12,377 15.5 % 18,115 22.6 %
Aareal Capital Corporation Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale December 2025 December 2027
SOFR (2) + 3.75%
- 100,000 (9) 100,000 4,095 4.1 % 19,497 19.5 %
Convertible Senior Notes N/A June 2026 June 2026 4.50% 86,250 - 86,250 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total $ 86,250 $ 1,250,500 $ 1,336,750 $ 95,964 7.2 % $ 221,926 16.6 %
Percentage 6.5 % 93.5 % 100.0 %
Weighted average interest rate (10)
4.50 % 6.49 % 6.36 %
All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the convertible senior notes.
(1) LIBOR rate was 4.392% at December 31, 2022.
(2) SOFR rate was 4.358% at December 31, 2022.
(3) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%.
(4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in June 2022. This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
(5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in August 2022. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%.
(6) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
(7) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.75%.
(8) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.50%.
(9) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a SOFR floor of 1.00%.
(10) The weighted average interest rates are adjusted for in-the-money interest rate caps.
(11) The final maturity date assumes all available extension options will be exercised.
(12) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
9

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender Hotels 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Total
BAML Hotel Yountville $ 51,000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 51,000
BAML Bardessono Hotel and Spa 40,000 - - - - - 40,000
BAML The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota 98,000 - - - - - 98,000
BAML The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe - 54,000 - - - - 54,000
Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton
La Jolla Torrey Pines 		- 195,000 - - - - 195,000
Apollo The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas - 42,500 - - - - 42,500
LoanCore Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel - 30,000 - - - - 30,000
BAML Pier House Resort & Spa - 80,000 - - - - 80,000
BAML See footnote 1 - - 435,000 - - - 435,000
Knighthead Funding The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach - - - 54,000 - - 54,000
Convertible Senior Notes N/A - - - 86,250 - - 86,250
Credit Agricole Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa - - - - 70,500 - 70,500
Aareal Capital Corporation Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale - - - - 96,000 - 96,000
Principal due in future periods $ 189,000 $ 401,500 $ 435,000 $ 140,250 $ 166,500 $ - $ 1,332,250
Scheduled amortization payments remaining 500 - - 2,000 2,000 - 4,500
Total indebtedness $ 189,500 $ 401,500 $ 435,000 $ 142,250 $ 168,500 $ - $ 1,336,750
(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
10

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 111,422 $ 4,960 $ 116,382 $ 85,482 $ 21,721 $ 107,203 30.35 % 8.56 %
RevPAR $ 298.03 $ 387.17 $ 300.98 $ 239.62 $ 747.14 $ 277.86 24.38 % 8.32 %
Occupancy 64.50 % 54.47 % 64.17 % 61.12 % 58.10 % 60.89 % 5.54 % 5.39 %
ADR $ 462.04 $ 710.76 $ 469.03 $ 392.08 $ 1,285.86 $ 456.35 17.84 % 2.78 %
ALL HOTELS:
Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 438,220 $ 39,586 $ 477,806 $ 279,812 $ 84,135 $ 363,947 56.61 % 31.28 %
RevPAR $ 300.90 $ 511.09 $ 311.51 $ 202.57 $ 558.91 $ 237.59 48.54 % 31.11 %
Occupancy 65.62 % 46.76 % 64.66 % 52.44 % 46.96 % 51.90 % 25.12 % 24.58 %
ADR $ 458.58 $ 1,093.04 $ 481.75 $ 386.26 $ 1,190.21 $ 457.74 18.72 % 5.24 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information for prior periods has been revised to include the operations of condominium units not owned by The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in order to be comparable to the current period.

ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 99,835 $ 4,960 $ 104,795 $ 76,112 $ 21,721 $ 97,833 31.17 % 7.12 %
RevPAR $ 308.92 $ 387.17 $ 311.91 $ 311.91 $ 747.14 $ 291.94 (0.96) % 6.84 %
Occupancy 65.62 % 54.47 % 65.19 % 66.81 % 58.10 % 61.13 % (1.78) % 6.66 %
ADR $ 470.78 $ 710.76 $ 478.43 $ 466.85 $ 1,285.86 $ 477.60 0.84 % 0.17 %
ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 391,522 $ 39,586 $ 431,108 $ 247,404 $ 84,135 $ 331,539 58.25 % 30.03 %
RevPAR $ 311.91 $ 511.09 $ 323.48 $ 209.63 $ 558.91 $ 249.14 48.79 % 29.84 %
Occupancy 66.81 % 46.76 % 65.65 % 52.32 % 46.96 % 51.72 % 27.69 % 26.94 %
ADR $ 466.85 $ 1,093.04 $ 492.77 $ 400.66 $ 1,190.21 $ 481.76 16.52 % 2.29 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 14 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) The above information for prior periods has been revised to include the operations of condominium units not owned by The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in order to be comparable to the current period.
(4) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
11

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance
Total hotel revenue $ 173,363 $ 130,925 32.41 % $ 675,072 $ 428,093 57.69 %
Non-comparable adjustments 13,930 38,883 71,228 131,666
Comparable total hotel revenue $ 187,293 $ 169,808 10.30 % $ 746,300 $ 559,759 33.33 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 11,933 14.80 % $ 90,713 $ 17,368 422.30 %
Non-comparable adjustments 1,574 7,250 5,251 10,433
Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 15,273 $ 19,183 (20.38) % $ 95,964 $ 27,801 245.18 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 9.11 % (1.21) % 13.44 % 4.06 % 9.38 %
Comparable hotel net income margin 8.15 % 11.30 % (3.15) % 12.86 % 4.97 % 7.89 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 35,498 32.58 % $ 200,505 $ 107,986 85.68 %
Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 12,643 21,421 34,468
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 52,206 $ 48,141 8.44 % $ 221,926 $ 142,454 55.79 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.11 % 0.04 % 29.70 % 25.22 % 4.48 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 27.87 % 28.35 % (0.48) % 29.74 % 25.45 % 4.29 %
Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 714 $ (15) 4,938.98 % $ 3,572 $ (2,292) 255.85 %
Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 12,985 $ 11,948 8.68 % $ 87,141 $ 19,660 343.25 %
Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 14,559 $ 19,198 (24.16) % $ 92,392 $ 30,093 207.02 %
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,798 $ 388 363.40 % $ 6,876 $ 723 851.04 %
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 45,267 $ 35,110 28.93 % $ 193,629 $ 107,263 80.52 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 50,408 $ 47,753 5.56 % $ 215,050 $ 141,731 51.73 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

12

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION: 		Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance
Total hotel revenue $ 155,321 $ 115,953 33.95 % $ 598,072 $ 373,594 60.09 %
Non-comparable adjustments 13,930 38,883 71,228 131,666
Comparable total hotel revenue $ 169,251 $ 154,836 9.31 % $ 669,300 $ 505,260 32.47 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,094 $ 11,095 18.02 % $ 81,255 $ 13,656 495.01 %
Non-comparable adjustments 1,574 7,250 5,251 10,433
Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 14,668 $ 18,345 (20.04) % $ 86,506 $ 24,089 259.11 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 8.43 % 9.57 % (1.14) % 13.59 % 3.66 % 9.93 %
Comparable hotel net income margin 8.67 % 11.85 % (3.18) % 12.92 % 4.77 % 8.15 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 42,546 $ 32,134 32.40 % $ 177,668 $ 94,820 87.37 %
Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 12,643 21,421 34,468
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 47,687 $ 44,777 6.50 % $ 199,089 $ 129,288 53.99 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.39 % 27.71 % (0.32) % 29.71 % 25.38 % 4.33 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 28.18 % 28.92 % (0.74) % 29.75 % 25.59 % 4.16 %
Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 714 $ (15) 4,938.98 % $ 3,572 $ (2,292) (255.85) %
Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 12,380 $ 11,110 11.44 % $ 77,683 $ 15,948 387.11 %
Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 13,954 $ 18,360 (24.00) % $ 82,934 $ 26,381 214.37 %
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,798 $ 388 363.40 % $ 6,876 $ 723 851.04 %
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 40,748 $ 31,746 28.36 % $ 170,792 $ 94,097 81.51 %
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 45,889 $ 44,389 3.38 % $ 192,213 $ 128,565 49.51 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 14 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
(4) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
13

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 8,532 $ - $ 8,532 $ 4,062 $ - $ 4,062 110.04 % 110.04 %
Total hotel revenue $ 13,183 $ - $ 13,183 $ 6,619 $ - $ 6,619 99.17 % 99.17 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (21) $ - $ (21) $ (1,447) $ - $ (1,447) 98.55 % 98.55 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (0.16) % (0.16) % (21.86) % (21.86) % 21.70 % 21.70 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ - $ 3,284 $ 409 $ - $ 409 702.93 % 702.93 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 24.91 % 24.91 % 6.18 % 6.18 % 18.73 % 18.73 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 168.61 $ - $ 168.61 $ 80.28 $ - $ 80.28 110.03 % 110.03 %
Occupancy 72.96 % - % 72.96 % 43.74 % - % 43.74 % 66.83 % 66.83 %
ADR $ 231.08 $ - $ 231.08 $ 183.55 $ - $ 183.55 25.90 % 25.90 %
HILTON LA JOLLA TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 6,067 $ - $ 6,067 $ 4,862 $ - $ 4,862 24.78 % 24.78 %
Total hotel revenue $ 11,535 $ - $ 11,535 $ 8,323 $ - $ 8,323 38.59 % 38.59 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,876 $ - $ 2,876 $ 1,388 $ - $ 1,388 107.20 % 107.20 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 24.93 % 24.93 % 16.68 % 16.68 % 8.25 % 8.25 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 3,909 $ - $ 3,909 $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,445 59.88 % 59.88 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 33.89 % 33.89 % 29.38 % 29.38 % 4.51 % 4.51 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 167.37 $ - $ 167.37 $ 134.15 $ - $ 134.15 24.77 % 24.77 %
Occupancy 70.27 % - % 70.27 % 63.55 % - % 63.55 % 10.58 % 10.58 %
ADR $ 238.16 $ - $ 238.16 $ 211.08 $ - $ 211.08 12.83 % 12.83 %
SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 6,363 $ - $ 6,363 $ 4,815 $ - $ 4,815 32.15 % 32.15 %
Total hotel revenue $ 8,559 $ - $ 8,559 $ 6,574 $ - $ 6,574 30.19 % 30.19 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (91) $ - $ (91) $ (1,776) $ - $ (1,776) 94.88 % 94.88 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (1.06) % (1.06) % (27.02) % (27.02) % 25.96 % 25.96 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,320 $ - $ 1,320 $ (126) $ - $ (126) 1,147.62 % 1,147.62 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 15.42 % 15.42 % (1.92) % (1.92) % 17.34 % 17.34 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 166.66 $ - $ 166.66 $ 126.11 $ - $ 126.11 32.16 % 32.16 %
Occupancy 66.17 % - % 66.17 % 61.34 % - % 61.34 % 7.89 % 7.89 %
ADR $ 251.85 $ - $ 251.85 $ 205.60 $ - $ 205.60 22.49 % 22.49 %
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 4,460 $ - $ 4,460 $ 5,399 $ - $ 5,399 (17.39) % (17.39) %
Total hotel revenue $ 6,083 $ - $ 6,083 $ 6,822 $ - $ 6,822 (10.83) % (10.83) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 702 $ - $ 702 $ 1,731 $ - $ 1,731 (59.45) % (59.45) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.54 % 11.54 % 25.37 % 25.37 % (13.83) % (13.83) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 2,038 $ - $ 2,038 $ 2,771 $ - $ 2,771 (26.45) % (26.45) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 33.50 % 33.50 % 40.62 % 40.62 % (7.12) % (7.12) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 745.87 $ - $ 745.87 $ 902.76 $ - $ 902.76 (17.38) % (17.38) %
Occupancy 60.75 % - % 60.75 % 70.95 % - % 70.95 % (14.38) % (14.38) %
ADR $ 1,227.73 $ - $ 1,227.73 $ 1,272.33 $ - $ 1,272.33 (3.51) % (3.51) %
14

Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
PIER HOUSE RESORT & SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 5,758 $ - $ 5,758 $ 7,046 $ - $ 7,046 (18.28) % (18.28) %
Total hotel revenue $ 7,316 $ - $ 7,316 $ 8,696 $ - $ 8,696 (15.87) % (15.87) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,655 $ - $ 1,655 $ 3,787 $ - $ 3,787 (56.30) % (56.30) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 22.62 % 22.62 % 43.55 % 43.55 % (20.93) % (20.93) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 3,503 $ - $ 3,503 $ 4,965 $ - $ 4,965 (29.45) % (29.45) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 47.88 % 47.88 % 57.10 % 57.10 % (9.22) % (9.22) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 440.75 $ - $ 440.75 $ 539.33 $ - $ 539.33 (18.28) % (18.28) %
Occupancy 63.70 % - % 63.70 % 75.42 % - % 75.42 % (15.54) % (15.54) %
ADR $ 691.90 $ - $ 691.90 $ 715.09 $ - $ 715.09 (3.24) % (3.24) %
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 3,486 $ - $ 3,486 $ 3,855 $ - $ 3,855 (9.57) % (9.57) %
Total hotel revenue $ 4,269 $ - $ 4,269 $ 4,620 $ - $ 4,620 (7.60) % (7.60) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 672 $ - $ 672 $ 1,059 $ - $ 1,059 (36.54) % (36.54) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 15.74 % 15.74 % 22.92 % 22.92 % (7.18) % (7.18) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,884 $ - $ 1,884 $ 2,121 $ - $ 2,121 (11.17) % (11.17) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 44.13 % 44.13 % 45.91 % 45.91 % (1.78) % (1.78) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 473.63 $ - $ 473.63 $ 523.83 $ - $ 523.83 (9.58) % (9.58) %
Occupancy 54.47 % - % 54.47 % 58.25 % - % 58.25 % (6.48) % (6.48) %
ADR $ 869.53 $ - $ 869.53 $ 899.31 $ - $ 899.31 (3.31) % (3.31) %
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK RESORT & SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 6,556 $ - $ 6,556 $ 5,245 $ - $ 5,245 25.00 % 25.00 %
Total hotel revenue $ 11,602 $ - $ 11,602 $ 9,724 $ - $ 9,724 19.31 % 19.31 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 322 $ - $ 322 $ 577 $ - $ 577 (44.19) % (44.19) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 2.78 % 2.78 % 5.93 % 5.93 % (3.15) % (3.15) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 2,734 $ - $ 2,734 $ 2,023 $ - $ 2,023 35.15 % 35.15 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 23.56 % 23.56 % 20.80 % 20.80 % 2.76 % 2.76 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 375.04 $ - $ 375.04 $ 300.05 $ - $ 300.05 24.99 % 24.99 %
Occupancy 52.04 % - % 52.04 % 49.98 % - % 49.98 % 4.12 % 4.12 %
ADR $ 720.64 $ - $ 720.64 $ 600.31 $ - $ 600.31 20.04 % 20.04 %
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 6,981 $ - $ 6,981 $ 4,321 $ - $ 4,321 61.56 % 61.56 %
Total hotel revenue $ 8,735 $ - $ 8,735 $ 5,394 $ - $ 5,394 61.94 % 61.94 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 799 $ - $ 799 $ (683) $ - $ (683) 216.98 % 216.98 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 9.15 % 9.15 % (12.66) % (12.66) % 21.81 % 21.81 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 2,865 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,293 $ - $ 1,293 121.58 % 121.58 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 32.80 % 32.80 % 23.97 % 23.97 % 8.83 % 8.83 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 152.07 $ - $ 152.07 $ 94.12 $ - $ 94.12 61.58 % 61.58 %
Occupancy 63.14 % - % 63.14 % 49.14 % - % 49.14 % 28.49 % 28.49 %
ADR $ 240.84 $ - $ 240.84 $ 191.52 $ - $ 191.52 25.75 % 25.75 %
15

Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 7,183 $ - $ 7,183 $ 5,474 $ - $ 5,474 31.22 % 31.22 %
Total hotel revenue $ 8,373 $ - $ 8,373 $ 6,513 $ - $ 6,513 28.56 % 28.56 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,477) $ - $ (1,477) $ (3,338) $ - $ (3,338) 55.75 % 55.75 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (17.64) % (17.64) % (51.25) % (51.25) % 33.61 % 33.61 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,190 $ - $ 1,190 $ 157 $ - $ 157 657.96 % 657.96 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 14.21 % 14.21 % 2.41 % 2.41 % 11.80 % 11.80 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 190.44 $ - $ 190.44 $ 145.12 $ - $ 145.12 31.23 % 31.23 %
Occupancy 65.61 % - % 65.61 % 74.02 % - % 74.02 % (11.35) % (11.35) %
ADR $ 290.25 $ - $ 290.25 $ 196.06 $ - $ 196.06 48.04 % 48.04 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 9,677 $ - $ 9,677 $ 10,964 $ - $ 10,964 (11.74) % (11.74) %
Total hotel revenue $ 22,971 $ - $ 22,971 $ 23,513 $ - $ 23,513 (2.31) % (2.31) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,194 $ - $ 1,194 $ 4,512 $ - $ 4,512 (73.54) % (73.54) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 5.20 % 5.20 % 19.19 % 19.19 % (13.99) % (13.99) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 6,158 $ - $ 6,158 $ 6,944 $ - $ 6,944 (11.32) % (11.32) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 26.81 % 26.81 % 29.53 % 29.53 % (2.72) % (2.72) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 381.12 $ - $ 381.12 $ 443.70 $ - $ 443.70 (14.10) % (14.10) %
Occupancy 66.71 % - % 66.71 % 78.54 % - % 78.54 % (15.06) % (15.06) %
ADR $ 571.31 $ - $ 571.31 $ 564.93 $ - $ 564.93 1.13 % 1.13 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON LAKE TAHOE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 7,751 $ - $ 7,751 $ 8,396 $ - $ 8,396 (7.68) % (7.68) %
Total hotel revenue $ 13,666 $ - $ 13,666 $ 13,862 $ - $ 13,862 (1.41) % (1.41) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 681 $ - $ 681 $ 2,544 $ - $ 2,544 (73.23) % (73.23) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 4.98 % 4.98 % 18.35 % 18.35 % (13.37) % (13.37) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 2,581 $ - $ 2,581 $ 3,894 $ - $ 3,894 (33.72) % (33.72) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 18.89 % 18.89 % 28.09 % 28.09 % (9.20) % (9.20) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 462.91 $ - $ 462.91 $ 506.99 $ - $ 506.99 (8.69) % (8.69) %
Occupancy 56.59 % - % 56.59 % 57.90 % - % 57.90 % (2.27) % (2.27) %
ADR $ 818.04 $ - $ 818.04 $ 875.56 $ - $ 875.56 (6.57) % (6.57) %
MARRIOTT SEATTLE WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 5,031 $ - $ 5,031 $ 4,125 $ - $ 4,125 21.96 % 21.96 %
Total hotel revenue $ 6,440 $ - $ 6,440 $ 5,248 $ - $ 5,248 22.71 % 22.71 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 283 $ - $ 283 $ 261 $ - $ 261 8.43 % 8.43 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 4.39 % 4.39 % 4.97 % 4.97 % (0.58) % (0.58) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,785 $ - $ 1,785 $ 1,341 $ - $ 1,341 33.11 % 33.11 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.72 % 27.72 % 25.55 % 25.55 % 2.17 % 2.17 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 151.49 $ - $ 151.49 $ 124.19 $ - $ 124.19 21.98 % 21.98 %
Occupancy 60.21 % - % 60.21 % 64.24 % - % 64.24 % (6.28) % (6.28) %
ADR $ 251.61 $ - $ 251.61 $ 193.33 $ - $ 193.33 30.15 % 30.15 %
16

Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
THE RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 13,280 $ (1,652) $ 11,628 $ 13,922 $ - $ 13,922 (4.61) % (16.48) %
Total hotel revenue $ 19,725 $ (1,652) $ 18,073 $ 20,697 $ - $ 20,697 (4.70) % (12.68) %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,752 $ (1,653) $ 2,099 $ 3,745 $ - $ 3,745 0.19 % (43.95) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 19.02 % 11.61 % 18.09 % 18.09 % 0.93 % (6.48) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 6,606 $ (1,652) $ 4,954 $ 6,638 $ - $ 6,638 (0.48) % (25.37) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 33.49 % 27.41 % 32.07 % 32.07 % 1.42 % (4.66) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 801.98 $ - $ 702.18 $ 840.70 $ - $ 840.70 (4.61) % (16.48) %
Occupancy 59.30 % - % 59.30 % 74.48 % - % 74.48 % (20.38) % (20.38) %
ADR $ 1,352.42 $ - $ 1,184.13 $ 1,128.76 $ - $ 1,128.76 19.82 % 4.91 %
MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 3,298 $ - $ 3,298 $ 2,996 $ (109) $ 2,887 10.08 % 14.24 %
Total hotel revenue $ 4,656 $ - $ 4,656 $ 4,320 $ - $ 4,320 7.78 % 7.78 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (816) $ - $ (816) $ (427) $ - $ (427) (91.10) % (91.10) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (17.53) % (17.53) % (9.88) % (9.88) % (7.65) % (7.65) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 456 $ - $ 456 $ 623 $ - $ 623 (26.81) % (26.81) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 9.79 % 9.79 % - % 14.42 % 9.79 % (4.63) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 250.68 $ - $ 250.68 $ 227.78 $ - $ 219.46 10.05 % 14.22 %
Occupancy 76.14 % - % 76.14 % 69.73 % - % 69.73 % 9.19 % 9.19 %
ADR $ 329.23 $ - $ 329.23 $ 326.65 $ - $ 314.72 0.79 % 4.61 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DORADO BEACH
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 13,892 $ - $ 13,892 $ - $ 12,645 $ 12,645 - % 9.86 %
Total hotel revenue $ 21,056 $ - $ 21,056 $ - $ 20,321 $ 20,321 - % 3.62 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,235 $ - $ 2,235 $ - $ 3,260 $ 3,260 - % (31.44) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 10.61 % 10.61 % - % 16.04 % 10.61 % (5.43) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 5,042 $ - $ 5,042 $ - $ 5,195 $ 5,195 - % (2.95) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 23.95 % 23.95 % - % 25.56 % 23.95 % (1.61) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 1,424.51 $ - $ 1,424.51 $ - $ 1,296.69 $ 1,296.69 - % 9.86 %
Occupancy 56.54 % - % 56.54 % - % 59.93 % 59.93 % - % (5.65) %
ADR $ 2,519.37 $ - $ 2,519.37 $ - $ 2,163.81 $ 2,163.81 - % 16.43 %
FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 3,107 $ 6,612 $ 9,719 $ - $ 9,185 $ 9,185 - % 5.81 %
Total hotel revenue $ 5,194 $ 15,582 $ 20,776 $ - $ 18,562 $ 18,562 - % 11.93 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 933 $ 3,227 $ 4,160 $ - $ 3,990 $ 3,990 - % 4.26 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.96 % 20.02 % - % 21.50 % 17.96 % (1.48) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,710 $ 6,793 $ 8,503 $ - $ 7,448 $ 7,448 - % 14.16 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 32.92 % 40.93 % - % 40.12 % 32.92 % 0.81 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 477.19 $ 516.18 $ 503.04 $ - $ 475.41 $ 475.41 - % 5.81 %
Occupancy 45.15 % 54.47 % 51.33 % - % 57.18 % 57.18 % - % (10.24) %
ADR $ 1,056.99 $ 947.59 $ 980.01 $ - $ 831.37 $ 831.37 - % 17.88 %
17

Three Months Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
RESORT PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 74,034 $ 4,960 $ 78,994 $ 59,689 $ 21,830 $ 81,519 24.03 % (3.10) %
Total hotel revenue $ 123,417 $ 13,930 $ 137,347 $ 96,257 $ 38,883 $ 135,140 28.22 % 1.63 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 15,024 $ 1,574 $ 16,598 $ 19,344 $ 7,251 $ 26,595 (22.33) % (37.59) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 12.17 % 12.08 % 20.10 % 19.68 % (7.93) % (7.60) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 36,165 $ 5,141 $ 41,306 $ 31,801 $ 12,643 $ 44,444 13.72 % (7.06) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 29.30 % 30.07 % 33.04 % 32.89 % (3.74) % (2.82) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 477.36 $ 387.17 $ 470.48 $ 432.65 $ - $ 488.04 10.34 % (3.60) %
Occupancy 61.40 % 54.47 % 60.87 % 66.31 % - % 64.88 % (7.41) % (6.19) %
ADR $ 777.50 $ 710.76 $ 772.94 $ 652.43 $ - $ 752.17 19.17 % 2.76 %
URBAN PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 37,388 $ - $ 37,388 $ 25,793 $ (109) $ 25,684 44.95 % 45.57 %
Total hotel revenue $ 49,946 $ - $ 49,946 $ 34,668 $ - $ 34,668 44.07 % 44.07 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,325) $ - $ (1,325) $ (7,411) $ - $ (7,411) 82.12 % 82.12 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (2.65) % (2.65) % (21.38) % (21.38) % 18.73 % 18.73 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 10,900 $ - $ 10,900 $ 3,697 $ - $ 3,697 194.83 % 194.83 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 21.82 % 21.82 % 10.66 % 10.66 % 11.16 % 11.16 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 170.90 $ - $ 170.90 $ 117.89 $ - $ 117.39 44.96 % 45.58 %
Occupancy 66.71 % - % 66.71 % 57.84 % - % 57.84 % 15.33 % 15.33 %
ADR $ 256.20 $ - $ 256.20 $ 203.84 $ - $ 202.97 25.69 % 26.22 %
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 111,422 $ 4,960 $ 116,382 $ 85,482 $ 21,721 $ 107,203 30.35 % 8.56 %
Total hotel revenue $ 173,363 $ 13,930 $ 187,293 $ 130,925 $ 38,883 $ 169,808 32.41 % 10.30 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 1,574 $ 15,273 $ 11,933 $ 7,250 $ 19,183 14.80 % (20.38) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 8.15 % 9.11 % 11.30 % (1.21) % (3.15) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 5,141 $ 52,206 $ 35,498 $ 12,643 $ 48,141 32.58 % 8.44 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.87 % 27.11 % 28.35 % 0.04 % (0.48) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 298.03 $ 387.17 $ 300.98 $ 239.62 $ 747.14 $ 277.86 24.38 % 8.32 %
Occupancy 64.50 % 54.47 % 64.17 % 61.12 % 58.10 % 60.89 % 5.54 % 5.39 %
ADR $ 462.04 $ 710.76 $ 469.03 $ 392.08 $ 1,285.86 $ 456.35 17.84 % 2.78 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR have been revised in prior periods to include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton to be comparable to the current period.
(3) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(4) Resort properties include: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa, Hotel Yountville, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale,
(5) Urban properties include: Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Notary Hotel, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront, Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel
(6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
18

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 29,877 $ - $ 29,877 $ 9,773 $ - $ 9,773 205.71 % 205.71 %
Total hotel revenue $ 45,113 $ - $ 45,113 $ 13,929 $ - $ 13,929 223.88 % 223.88 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,125 $ - $ 1,125 $ (11,082) $ - $ (11,082) 110.15 % 110.15 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 2.49 % 2.49 % (79.56) % (79.56) % 82.05 % 82.05 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ - $ 10,174 $ (3,342) $ - $ (3,342) 404.43 % 404.43 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 22.55 % 22.55 % (23.99) % (23.99) % 46.54 % 46.54 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 148.82 $ - $ 148.82 $ 48.68 $ - $ 48.68 205.69 % 205.69 %
Occupancy 65.17 % - % 65.17 % 30.47 % - % 30.47 % 113.87 % 113.87 %
ADR $ 228.36 $ - $ 228.36 $ 159.77 $ - $ 159.77 42.93 % 42.93 %
HILTON LA JOLLA TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 27,880 $ - $ 27,880 $ 16,927 $ - $ 16,927 64.71 % 64.71 %
Total hotel revenue $ 49,076 $ - $ 49,076 $ 25,816 $ - $ 25,816 90.10 % 90.10 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,162 $ - $ 13,162 $ 1,915 $ - $ 1,915 587.31 % 587.31 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 26.82 % 26.82 % 7.42 % 7.42 % 19.40 % 19.40 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 17,328 $ - $ 17,328 $ 6,235 $ - $ 6,235 177.91 % 177.91 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 35.31 % 35.31 % 24.15 % 24.15 % 11.16 % 11.16 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 193.87 $ - $ 193.87 $ 117.70 $ - $ 117.70 64.71 % 64.71 %
Occupancy 77.25 % - % 77.25 % 57.80 % - % 57.80 % 33.65 % 33.65 %
ADR $ 250.95 $ - $ 250.95 $ 203.63 $ - $ 203.63 23.24 % 23.24 %
SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 24,829 $ - $ 24,829 $ 14,422 $ - $ 14,422 72.16 % 72.16 %
Total hotel revenue $ 33,635 $ - $ 33,635 $ 18,993 $ - $ 18,993 77.09 % 77.09 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,226 $ (10,181) $ - $ (10,181) 121.86 % 121.86 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 6.62 % 6.62 % (53.60) % (53.60) % 60.22 % 60.22 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 8,288 $ - $ 8,288 $ (3,560) $ - $ (3,560) 332.81 % 332.81 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 24.64 % 24.64 % (18.74) % (18.74) % 43.38 % 43.38 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 163.92 $ - $ 163.92 $ 95.21 $ - $ 95.21 72.16 % 72.16 %
Occupancy 65.36 % - % 65.36 % 46.93 % - % 46.93 % 39.28 % 39.28 %
ADR $ 250.78 $ - $ 250.78 $ 202.88 $ - $ 202.88 23.61 % 23.61 %
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 19,082 $ - $ 19,082 $ 18,391 $ - $ 18,391 3.76 % 3.76 %
Total hotel revenue $ 25,259 $ - $ 25,259 $ 23,329 $ - $ 23,329 8.27 % 8.27 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 4,488 $ - $ 4,488 $ 5,053 $ - $ 5,053 (11.18) % (11.18) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.77 % 17.77 % 21.66 % 21.66 % (3.89) % (3.89) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 9,127 $ - $ 9,127 $ 9,208 $ - $ 9,208 (0.88) % (0.88) %
Hotel EBITDA margin 36.13 % 36.13 % 39.47 % 39.47 % (3.34) % (3.34) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 804.31 $ - $ 804.31 $ 775.18 $ - $ 775.18 3.76 % 3.76 %
Occupancy 63.96 % - % 63.96 % 67.92 % - % 67.92 % (5.83) % (5.83) %
ADR $ 1,257.56 $ - $ 1,257.56 $ 1,141.39 $ - $ 1,141.39 10.18 % 10.18 %
19

Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
PIER HOUSE RESORT & SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 27,419 $ - $ 27,419 $ 25,082 $ - $ 25,082 9.32 % 9.32 %
Total hotel revenue $ 34,104 $ - $ 34,104 $ 31,408 $ - $ 31,408 8.58 % 8.58 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 12,377 $ - $ 12,377 $ 13,411 $ - $ 13,411 (7.71) % (7.71) %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 36.29 % 36.29 % 42.70 % 42.70 % (6.41) % (6.41) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 18,115 $ - $ 18,115 $ 18,039 $ - $ 18,039 0.42 % 0.42 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 53.12 % 53.12 % 57.43 % 57.43 % (4.31) % (4.31) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 529.03 $ - $ 529.03 $ 483.93 $ - $ 483.93 9.32 % 9.32 %
Occupancy 74.81 % - % 74.81 % 81.83 % - % 81.83 % (8.57) % (8.57) %
ADR $ 707.12 $ - $ 707.12 $ 591.40 $ - $ 591.40 19.57 % 19.57 %
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 14,314 $ - $ 14,314 $ 12,886 $ - $ 12,886 11.08 % 11.08 %
Total hotel revenue $ 17,194 $ - $ 17,194 $ 15,175 $ - $ 15,175 13.30 % 13.30 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,547 $ - $ 2,547 $ 2,310 $ - $ 2,310 10.26 % 10.26 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 14.81 % 14.81 % 15.22 % 15.22 % (0.41) % (0.41) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 6,958 $ - $ 6,958 $ 6,433 $ - $ 6,433 8.16 % 8.16 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 40.47 % 40.47 % 42.39 % 42.39 % (1.92) % (1.92) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 490.21 $ - $ 490.21 $ 441.29 $ - $ 441.29 11.09 % 11.09 %
Occupancy 54.06 % - % 54.06 % 57.90 % - % 57.90 % (6.64) % (6.64) %
ADR $ 906.82 $ - $ 906.82 $ 762.15 $ - $ 762.15 18.98 % 18.98 %
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK RESORT & SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 25,253 $ - $ 25,253 $ 17,303 $ - $ 17,303 45.95 % 45.95 %
Total hotel revenue $ 50,615 $ - $ 50,615 $ 36,184 $ - $ 36,184 39.88 % 39.88 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 5,668 $ - $ 5,668 $ 4,005 $ - $ 4,005 41.52 % 41.52 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.20 % 11.20 % 11.07 % 11.07 % 0.13 % 0.13 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 13,620 $ - $ 13,620 $ 9,609 $ - $ 9,609 41.74 % 41.74 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 26.91 % 26.91 % 26.56 % 26.56 % 0.35 % 0.35 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 364.13 $ - $ 364.13 $ 249.50 $ - $ 249.50 45.94 % 45.94 %
Occupancy 60.58 % - % 60.58 % 54.94 % - % 54.94 % 10.28 % 10.28 %
ADR $ 601.05 $ - $ 601.05 $ 454.17 $ - $ 454.17 32.34 % 32.34 %
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 22,237 $ - $ 22,237 $ 11,889 $ - $ 11,889 87.04 % 87.04 %
Total hotel revenue $ 27,536 $ - $ 27,536 $ 14,158 $ - $ 14,158 94.49 % 94.49 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (505) $ - $ (505) $ (6,261) $ - $ (6,261) 91.93 % 91.93 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (1.83) % (1.83) % (44.22) % (44.22) % 42.39 % 42.39 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 7,673 $ - $ 7,673 $ 1,924 $ - $ 1,924 298.80 % 298.80 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.87 % 27.87 % 13.59 % 13.59 % 14.28 % 14.28 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 122.10 $ - $ 122.10 $ 65.27 $ - $ 65.27 87.05 % 87.05 %
Occupancy 55.92 % - % 55.92 % 36.94 % - % 36.94 % 51.37 % 51.37 %
ADR $ 218.34 $ - $ 218.34 $ 176.70 $ - $ 176.70 23.57 % 23.57 %
20

Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 31,334 $ - $ 31,334 $ 14,627 $ - $ 14,627 114.22 % 114.22 %
Total hotel revenue $ 36,163 $ - $ 36,163 $ 17,380 $ - $ 17,380 108.07 % 108.07 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (2,872) $ - $ (2,872) $ (15,467) $ - $ (15,467) 81.43 % 81.43 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (7.94) % (7.94) % (88.99) % (88.99) % 81.05 % 81.05 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 8,354 $ - $ 8,354 $ (2,217) $ - $ (2,217) 476.82 % 476.82 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 23.10 % 23.10 % (12.76) % (12.76) % 35.86 % 35.86 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 209.38 $ - $ 209.38 $ 97.74 $ - $ 97.74 114.23 % 114.23 %
Occupancy 70.05 % - % 70.05 % 55.97 % - % 55.97 % 25.16 % 25.16 %
ADR $ 298.91 $ - $ 298.91 $ 174.64 $ - $ 174.64 71.16 % 71.16 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 46,210 $ - $ 46,210 $ 40,892 $ - $ 40,892 13.00 % 13.00 %
Total hotel revenue $ 98,364 $ - $ 98,364 $ 82,808 $ - $ 82,808 18.79 % 18.79 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 17,641 $ - $ 17,641 $ 15,342 $ - $ 15,342 14.99 % 14.99 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.93 % 17.93 % 18.53 % 18.53 % (0.60) % (0.60) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 30,377 $ - $ 30,377 $ 25,663 $ - $ 25,663 18.37 % 18.37 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 30.88 % 30.88 % 30.99 % 30.99 % (0.11) % (0.11) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 459.97 $ - $ 459.97 $ 420.14 $ - $ 420.14 9.48 % 9.48 %
Occupancy 74.47 % - % 74.47 % 76.99 % - % 76.99 % (3.28) % (3.28) %
ADR $ 617.66 $ - $ 617.66 $ 545.68 $ - $ 545.68 13.19 % 13.19 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON LAKE TAHOE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 31,263 $ - $ 31,263 $ 23,165 $ 3,180 $ 26,345 34.96 % 18.67 %
Total hotel revenue $ 54,779 $ - $ 54,779 $ 43,685 $ 1,430 $ 45,115 25.40 % 21.42 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 5,020 $ - $ 5,020 $ 2,793 $ - $ 2,793 79.74 % 79.74 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 9.16 % 9.16 % 6.39 % 6.19 % 2.77 % 2.97 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 11,383 $ - $ 11,383 $ 7,835 $ - $ 7,835 45.28 % 45.28 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 20.78 % 20.78 % 17.94 % 17.37 % 2.84 % 3.41 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 470.61 $ - $ 470.61 $ 366.13 $ - $ 400.98 28.54 % 17.36 %
Occupancy 56.22 % - % 56.22 % 55.08 % - % 55.49 % 2.07 % 1.31 %
ADR $ 837.16 $ - $ 837.16 $ 664.78 $ - $ 722.66 25.93 % 15.84 %
MARRIOTT SEATTLE WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 21,445 $ - $ 21,445 $ 15,105 $ - $ 15,105 41.97 % 41.97 %
Total hotel revenue $ 26,385 $ - $ 26,385 $ 18,315 $ - $ 18,315 44.06 % 44.06 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,790 $ - $ 3,790 $ (293) $ - $ (293) 1,393.52 % 1,393.52 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 14.36 % 14.36 % (1.60) % (1.60) % 15.96 % 15.96 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 9,217 $ - $ 9,217 $ 3,557 $ - $ 3,557 159.12 % 159.12 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 34.93 % 34.93 % 19.42 % 19.42 % 15.51 % 15.51 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 162.75 $ - $ 162.75 $ 114.64 $ - $ 114.64 41.97 % 41.97 %
Occupancy 56.88 % - % 56.88 % 52.22 % - % 52.22 % 8.91 % 8.91 %
ADR $ 286.14 $ - $ 286.14 $ 219.51 $ - $ 219.51 30.35 % 30.35 %
21

Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
THE RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 58,426 $ - $ 58,426 $ 54,819 $ - $ 54,819 6.58 % 6.58 %
Total hotel revenue $ 87,654 $ - $ 87,654 $ 80,321 $ - $ 80,321 9.13 % 9.13 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 18,920 $ - $ 18,920 $ 17,453 $ - $ 17,453 8.41 % 8.41 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 21.58 % 21.58 % 21.73 % 21.73 % (0.15) % (0.15) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 30,137 $ - $ 30,137 $ 27,550 $ - $ 27,550 9.39 % 9.39 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 34.38 % 34.38 % 34.30 % 34.30 % 0.08 % 0.08 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 889.30 $ - $ 889.30 $ 834.39 $ - $ 834.39 6.58 % 6.58 %
Occupancy 73.81 % - % 73.81 % 79.52 % - % 79.52 % (7.18) % (7.18) %
ADR $ 1,204.88 $ - $ 1,204.88 $ 1,049.29 $ - $ 1,049.29 14.83 % 14.83 %
MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 13,472 $ - $ 13,472 $ 4,531 $ 3,873 $ 8,404 197.33 % 60.30 %
Total hotel revenue $ 19,484 $ - $ 19,484 $ 6,592 $ 6,272 $ 12,864 195.57 % 51.46 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,390) $ - $ (1,390) $ (1,630) $ (1,247) $ (2,877) 14.72 % 51.69 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin (7.13) % (7.13) % (24.73) % (22.36) % 17.60 % 15.23 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 3,157 $ - $ 3,157 $ 1,052 $ 1,228 $ 2,280 200.10 % 38.46 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 16.20 % 16.20 % 15.96 % 17.72 % 0.24 % (1.52) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 258.10 $ - $ 258.10 $ 212.62 $ 125.40 $ 161.00 21.39 % 60.31 %
Occupancy 74.26 % - % 74.26 % 63.88 % 40.65 % 50.13 % 16.25 % 48.12 %
ADR $ 347.57 $ - $ 347.57 $ 332.86 $ 308.45 $ 321.15 4.42 % 8.23 %
THE RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DORADO BEACH
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 42,072 $ 10,256 $ 52,328 $ - $ 49,783 $ 49,783 - % 5.11 %
Total hotel revenue $ 64,517 $ 15,169 $ 79,686 $ - $ 74,137 $ 74,137 - % 7.48 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 7,583 $ 2,089 $ 9,672 $ - $ 9,099 $ 9,099 - % 6.30 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.75 % 12.14 % - % 12.27 % 11.75 % (0.13) %
Hotel EBITDA $ 14,887 $ 3,634 $ 18,521 $ - $ 16,838 $ 16,838 - % 10.00 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 23.07 % 23.24 % - 22.71 % 23.07 % 0.53 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 1,340.90 $ 1,402.17 $ 1,352.48 $ - $ 1,227.10 $ 1,227.10 - % 10.22 %
Occupancy 60.40 % 50.36 % 58.50 % - % 60.49 % 60.49 % - % (3.29) %
ADR $ 2,220.05 $ 2,784.54 $ 2,311.90 $ - $ 2,028.67 $ 2,028.67 - % 13.96 %
FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 3,107 $ 29,330 $ 32,437 $ - $ 27,299 $ 27,299 - % 18.82 %
Total hotel revenue $ 5,194 $ 56,059 $ 61,253 $ - $ 49,827 $ 49,827 - % 22.93 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 933 $ 3,162 $ 4,095 $ - $ 2,581 $ 2,581 - % 58.66 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.96 % 6.69 % - % 5.18 % 17.96 % 1.51 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 1,710 $ 17,787 $ 19,497 $ - $ 16,402 $ 16,402 - % 18.87 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 32.92 % 31.83 % - 32.92 % 32.92 % (1.09) %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 477.19 $ 418.17 $ 423.18 $ - $ 356.17 $ 356.17 - % 18.81 %
Occupancy 45.15 % 46.38 % 46.28 % - % 41.73 % 41.73 % - % 10.90 %
ADR $ 1,056.99 $ 901.55 $ 914.43 $ - $ 853.53 $ 853.53 - % 7.13 %
22

Year Ended December 31,
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance
RESORT PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 295,026 $ 39,586 $ 334,612 $ 209,465 $ 80,262 $ 289,727 40.85 % 15.49 %
Total hotel revenue $ 486,756 $ 71,228 $ 557,984 $ 338,726 $ 125,394 $ 464,120 43.70 % 20.22 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 88,339 $ 5,251 $ 93,590 $ 62,282 $ 11,680 $ 73,962 41.84 % 26.54 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 18.15 % 16.77 % 18.39 % 15.94 % (0.24) % 0.83 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 153,642 $ 21,421 $ 175,063 $ 110,572 $ 33,240 $ 143,812 38.95 % 21.73 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 31.56 % 31.37 % 32.64 % 30.99 % (1.08) % 0.38 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 501.41 $ 511.09 $ 502.54 $ 384.89 $ 670.82 $ 436.43 30.27 % 15.15 %
Occupancy 68.90 % 46.76 % 66.32 % 65.91 % 48.59 % 62.79 % 4.53 % 5.63 %
ADR $ 727.76 $ 1,093.04 $ 757.72 $ 583.98 $ 1,380.67 $ 695.10 24.62 % 9.01 %
URBAN PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 143,194 $ - $ 143,194 $ 70,347 $ 3,873 $ 74,220 103.55 % 92.93 %
Total hotel revenue $ 188,316 $ - $ 188,316 $ 89,367 $ 6,272 $ 95,639 110.72 % 96.90 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,374 $ - $ 2,374 $ (44,916) $ (1,245) $ (46,161) 105.29 % 105.14 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 1.26 % 1.26 % (50.26) % (48.27) % 51.52 % 49.53 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 46,863 $ - $ 46,863 $ (2,586) $ 1,228 $ (1,358) 1,912.18 % 3,550.88 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 24.89 % 24.89 % (2.89) % (1.42) % 27.78 % 26.31 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 164.98 $ - $ 164.98 $ 84.04 $ 125.40 $ 85.51 96.31 % 92.93 %
Occupancy 63.39 % - % 63.39 % 43.69 % 40.65 % 43.58 % 45.09 % 45.45 %
ADR $ 260.25 $ - $ 260.25 $ 192.35 $ 308.45 $ 196.21 35.30 % 32.64 %
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue $ 438,220 $ 39,586 $ 477,806 $ 279,812 $ 84,135 $ 363,947 56.61 % 31.28 %
Total hotel revenue $ 675,072 $ 71,228 $ 746,300 $ 428,093 $ 131,666 $ 559,759 57.69 % 33.33 %
Hotel net income (loss) $ 90,713 $ 5,251 $ 95,964 $ 17,368 $ 10,433 $ 27,801 422.30 % 245.18 %
Hotel net income (loss) margin 13.44 % 12.86 % 4.06 % 4.97 % 9.38 % 7.89 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 200,505 $ 21,421 $ 221,926 $ 107,986 $ 34,468 $ 142,454 85.68 % 55.79 %
Hotel EBITDA margin 29.70 % 29.74 % 25.22 % 25.45 % 4.48 % 4.29 %
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR $ 300.90 $ 511.09 $ 311.51 $ 202.57 $ 558.91 $ 237.59 48.54 % 31.11 %
Occupancy 65.62 % 46.76 % 64.66 % 52.44 % 46.96 % 51.90 % 25.12 % 24.58 %
ADR $ 458.58 $ 1,093.04 $ 481.75 $ 386.26 $ 1,190.21 $ 457.74 18.72 % 5.24 %
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR have been revised in prior periods to include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton to be comparable to the current period.
(3) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(4) Resort properties include: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa, Hotel Yountville, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale
(5) Urban properties include: Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Notary Hotel, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront, Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel
(6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA
23

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVENUE, NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable
2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022
4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter
Total Hotel Revenue $ 173,363 $ 13,930 $ 187,293 $ 162,225 $ 7,072 $ 169,297 $ 176,082 $ 16,915 $ 192,997 $ 163,402 $ 33,311 $ 196,713
Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 1,574 $ 15,273 $ 13,551 $ (4,569) $ 8,982 $ 31,259 $ 2,784 $ 34,043 $ 32,204 $ 5,462 $ 37,666
Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 8.15 % 8.35 % 5.31 % 17.75 % 17.64 % 19.71 % 19.15 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 5,141 $ 52,206 $ 40,693 $ (598) $ 40,095 $ 57,066 $ 6,404 $ 63,470 $ 55,681 $ 10,474 $ 66,155
Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.87 % 25.08 % 23.68 % 32.41 % 32.89 % 34.08 % 33.63 %
Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 15.1 % 15.9 % 14.9 % 9.4 % 34.5 % 35.5 % 35.5 % 39.2 %
EBITDA % of total TTM 23.5 % 23.5 % 20.3 % 18.1 % 28.5 % 28.6 % 27.7 % 29.8 %
JV interests in Hotel net income (loss) $ 714 $ - $ 714 $ 1,169 $ - $ 1,169 $ 1,631 $ - $ 1,631 $ 58 $ - $ 58
JV interests in EBITDA $ 1,798 $ - $ 1,798 $ 1,880 $ - $ 1,880 $ 2,387 $ - $ 2,387 $ 811 $ - $ 811
Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable
2022 2022 2022
TTM TTM TTM
Total Hotel Revenue $ 675,072 $ 71,228 $ 746,300
Hotel net income (loss) $ 90,713 $ 5,251 $ 95,964
Hotel net income (loss) margin 13.44 % 12.86 %
Hotel EBITDA $ 200,505 $ 21,421 $ 221,926
Hotel EBITDA margin 29.70 % 29.74 %
Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 %
EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 %
JV interests in Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,572 $ - $ 3,572
JV interests in EBITDA $ 6,876 $ - $ 6,876
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
24

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE
December 31, 2022
(in thousands, except share price)
(unaudited)

December 31, 2022
Common stock shares outstanding 69,919
Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents) 8,283
Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding 78,202
Common stock price $ 4.11
Market capitalization $ 321,410
Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock $ 76,950
Series D cumulative preferred stock $ 40,000
Series E redeemable preferred stock $ 316,413
Series M redeemable preferred stock $ 35,708
Indebtedness $ 1,336,750
Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness $ (48,750)
Net working capital (see below) $ (244,313)
Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 1,834,168
Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,391
Restricted cash $ 51,689
Accounts receivable, net $ 50,232
Prepaid expenses $ 6,846
Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 24,817
Total current assets $ 392,975
Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 131,658
Dividends and distributions payable $ 8,184
Due to affiliates, net $ 8,820
Total current liabilities $ 148,662
Net working capital* $ 244,313
* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.
25

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)

2022 2023
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter
Rooms Actual Actual Actual Actual Estimated Estimated Estimated Estimated
Bardessono Hotel and Spa 65 x
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. 550 x x x x
Hotel Yountville 80 x
Marriott Seattle Waterfront 361 x x x x
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 190 x x x
The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe 170 x x x
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota 266 x x
Total 1 1 1 2 1 3 4 5
(a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2022 and 2023 are included in this table.
26


BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

2022 2022 2022 2022 December 31, 2022
4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter TTM
Net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 13,551 $ 31,259 $ 32,204 $ 90,713
Non-property adjustments (55) (1) - 76 20
Interest income (145) (63) (14) (11) (233)
Interest expense 8,416 6,373 4,522 3,646 22,957
Amortization of loan costs 476 496 462 553 1,987
Depreciation and amortization 20,506 19,604 19,571 18,441 78,122
Income tax expense (benefit) 219 (99) 424 223 767
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 3,949 832 842 549 6,172
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 47,065 40,693 57,066 55,681 200,505
Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 (598) 6,404 10,474 21,421
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 52,206 $ 40,095 $ 63,470 $ 66,155 $ 221,926

27

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ (21) $ 2,876 $ (91) $ 702 $ 1,655 $ 672 $ 322 $ 799 $ (1,477) $ 1,194 $ 681 $ 283 $ 3,752 $ (816) $ 2,235 $ 933 $ 13,699 $ (18,252) $ (4,553)
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - (16) - - - - (39) - - - (55) 55 -
Interest income (38) (50) - - - - - (4) (15) (25) - (7) (2) - - (4) (145) 145 -
Interest expense - - - 638 1,117 809 1,168 - - 1,717 774 20 828 574 771 - 8,416 9,862 18,278
Amortization of loan cost - - - - 78 - 197 - - 94 38 - 26 43 - - 476 119 595
Depreciation and amortization 1,901 1,070 1,382 584 648 395 1,051 2,029 2,683 1,419 852 1,488 2,002 619 1,602 781 20,506 - 20,506
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 6 - - - - (124) - 337 - 219 41 260
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,442 13 29 114 5 8 (4) 51 (1) 1,759 236 1 164 36 97 (1) 3,949 (3,949) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,284 3,909 1,320 2,038 3,503 1,884 2,734 2,865 1,190 6,158 2,581 1,785 6,607 456 5,042 1,709 47,065 (11,979) 35,086
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (821) (977) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,798) 1,798 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 108 108
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (114) (114)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 2,463 $ 2,932 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 6,607 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 45,267 $ (10,187) $ 35,080
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 52,206
ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 6,607 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 42,546
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 47,687
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 3,909 $ - $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ - $ - $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 6,607 $ - $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 36,165
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 3,909 $ - $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ - $ - $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 4,954 $ - $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 41,306
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,284 $ - $ 1,320 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ - $ - $ 1,785 $ - $ 456 $ - $ - $ 10,900
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ - $ 1,320 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ - $ - $ 1,785 $ - $ 456 $ - $ - $ 10,900

28

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total
BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,503 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,503
BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,038 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,038
BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 1,884 - - - - - - - - - - 1,884
Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,954 - - - 4,954
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 3,284 3,909 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,193
BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 1,320 - - - - 2,865 1,190 - - 1,785 - - - - 7,160
Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 2,734 - - - - - - - - - 2,734
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 6,158 - - - - - - 6,158
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,581 - - - - - 2,581
LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 456 - - 456
Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,042 - 5,042
Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8,503 8,503
Total $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 52,206
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
(4) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
29

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ 404 $ 4,270 $ 1,129 $ 1,581 $ 1,366 $ 1,257 $ (72) $ 294 $ 541 $ (391) $ 755 $ 3,103 $ 846 $ (370) $ (1,162) $ - $ 13,551 $ (21,934) $ (8,383)
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - - - (1) 1 -
Interest income (15) (22) - - - - - (1) (5) (16) - (2) (2) - - - (63) 63 -
Interest expense - - - 470 808 621 901 - - 1,356 575 (62) 669 461 574 - 6,373 7,496 13,869
Amortization of loan cost - - - 34 77 - 195 - - 93 38 - 17 42 - - 496 125 621
Depreciation and amortization 1,840 1,020 1,476 590 633 435 1,011 2,005 2,760 1,329 802 1,432 2,059 613 1,599 - 19,604 - 19,604
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 4 - - - - 13 - (116) - (99) 194 95
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (3) 25 4 102 5 79 6 25 17 368 159 1 3 37 4 - 832 (832) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,226 5,293 2,609 2,777 2,889 2,392 2,041 2,327 3,313 2,739 2,329 4,472 3,604 783 899 - 40,693 (14,887) 25,806
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (556) (1,324) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,880) 1,880 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 74 74
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (74) (74)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 1,670 $ 3,969 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 3,604 $ 783 $ 899 $ - $ 38,813 $ (13,007) $ 25,806
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 563 - - (1,161) (598)
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,226 $ 5,293 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 4,167 $ 783 $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 40,095
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 5,293 $ - $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ - $ - $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ - $ 3,604 $ - $ 899 $ - $ 24,963
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 563 - - (1,161) (598)
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 5,293 $ - $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ - $ - $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ - $ 4,167 $ - $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 24,365
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,609 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ - $ - $ 4,472 $ - $ 783 $ - $ - $ 15,730
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,609 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ - $ - $ 4,472 $ - $ 783 $ - $ - $ 15,730

30

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total
BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,889 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,889
BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,777 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,777
BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 2,392 - - - - - - - - - - 2,392
Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,167 - - - 4,167
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 2,226 5,293 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,519
BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 2,609 - - - - 2,327 3,313 - - 4,472 - - - - 12,721
Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 2,041 - - - - - - - - - 2,041
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 2,739 - - - - - - 2,739
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,329 - - - - - 2,329
LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 783 - - 783
Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 899 - 899
Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,161) (1,161)
Total $ 2,226 $ 5,293 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 4,167 $ 783 $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 40,095
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
31

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ 2,584 $ 3,939 $ 4,103 $ 1,820 $ 3,530 $ 1,247 $ (1,949) $ 402 $ 931 $ 6,586 $ (2,170) $ 1,510 $ 5,742 $ (34) $ 3,018 $ - $ 31,259 $ (14,579) $ 16,680
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Interest income (2) (1) - - - - - - (2) (6) - (1) (2) - - - (14) 14 -
Interest expense - - - 310 482 415 633 - - 984 371 34 534 396 363 - 4,522 5,183 9,705
Amortization of loan cost - - - 51 76 42 193 - - 92 37 - - 41 (70) - 462 114 576
Depreciation and amortization 1,839 1,006 1,490 594 662 540 943 2,011 2,814 1,327 788 1,295 2,079 611 1,572 - 19,571 - 19,571
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 6 - - - - 306 - 112 - 424 653 1,077
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 163 19 49 128 4 9 - 61 6 12 358 2 5 27 (1) - 842 (842) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,584 4,963 5,642 2,903 4,754 2,253 (180) 2,480 3,749 8,995 (616) 2,840 8,664 1,041 4,994 - 57,066 (9,457) 47,609
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (1,146) (1,241) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,387) 2,387 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 74 74
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (75) (75)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 3,438 $ 3,722 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 8,664 $ 1,041 $ 4,994 $ - $ 54,679 $ (7,071) $ 47,608
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 952 - 355 5,097 6,404
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 4,584 $ 4,963 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 9,616 $ 1,041 $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 63,470
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 4,963 $ - $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ - $ - $ 8,995 $ (616) $ - $ 8,664 $ - $ 4,994 $ - $ 36,730
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 952 - 355 5,097 6,404
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 4,963 $ - $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ - $ - $ 8,995 $ (616) $ - $ 9,616 $ - $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 43,134
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 4,584 $ - $ 5,642 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ - $ - $ 2,840 $ - $ 1,041 $ - $ - $ 20,336
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 4,584 $ - $ 5,642 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ - $ - $ 2,840 $ - $ 1,041 $ - $ - $ 20,336

32

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total
BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,754 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,754
BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,903 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,903
BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 2,253 - - - - - - - - - - 2,253
Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,616 - - - 9,616
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 4,584 4,963 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,547
BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 5,642 - - - - 2,480 3,749 - - 2,840 - - - - 14,711
Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - (180) - - - - - - - - - (180)
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 8,995 - - - - - - 8,995
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (616) - - - - - (616)
LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,041 - - 1,041
Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,349 - 5,349
Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,097 5,097
Total $ 4,584 $ 4,963 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 9,616 $ 1,041 $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 63,470
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
33

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ (1,842) $ 2,077 $ (2,915) $ 385 $ 5,826 $ (629) $ 7,367 $ (2,000) $ (2,867) $ 10,252 $ 5,754 $ (1,106) $ 8,580 $ (170) $ 3,492 $ - $ 32,204 $ (16,600) $ 15,604
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 76 - - - - - - - - - 76 (76) -
Interest income - - - - - - - - (2) (5) - (2) (2) - - - (11) 11 -
Interest expense - - - 256 395 320 526 - - 862 297 34 526 391 39 - 3,646 4,212 7,858
Amortization of loan cost - - - 50 76 60 128 - - 91 37 - - 41 70 - 553 111 664
Depreciation and amortization 1,840 1,022 1,627 603 668 676 927 1,983 2,969 1,251 792 1,191 1,932 609 351 - 18,441 - 18,441
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 3 - - - - 220 - - - 223 2,388 2,611
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 82 64 5 115 4 2 1 15 2 34 209 3 7 6 - - 549 (549) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 80 3,163 (1,283) 1,409 6,969 429 9,025 1 102 12,485 7,089 120 11,263 877 3,952 - 55,681 (10,503) 45,178
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (20) (791) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (811) 811 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 72 72
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (71) (71)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 60 $ 2,372 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,263 $ 877 $ 3,952 $ - $ 54,870 $ (9,691) $ 45,179
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 137 - 3,279 7,058 10,474
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 80 $ 3,163 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,400 $ 877 $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,155
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 3,163 $ - $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ - $ - $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ - $ 11,263 $ - $ 3,952 $ - $ 55,784
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 137 - 3,279 7,058 10,474
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 3,163 $ - $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ - $ - $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ - $ 11,400 $ - $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,258
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 80 $ - $ (1,283) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1 $ 102 $ - $ - $ 120 $ - $ 877 $ - $ - $ (103)
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 80 $ - $ (1,283) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1 $ 102 $ - $ - $ 120 $ - $ 877 $ - $ - $ (103)

34

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total
BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,969 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,969
BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 1,409 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,409
BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 429 - - - - - - - - - - 429
Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 11,400 - - - 11,400
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 80 3,163 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,243
BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - (1,283) - - - - 1 102 - - 120 - - - - (1,060)
Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 9,025 - - - - - - - - - 9,025
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 12,485 - - - - - - 12,485
BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 7,089 - - - - - 7,089
LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 877 - - 877
Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,231 - 7,231
Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,058 7,058
Total $ 80 $ 3,163 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,400 $ 877 $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,155
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
35

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ (1,447) $ 1,388 $ (1,776) $ 1,731 $ 3,787 $ 1,059 $ 577 $ (683) $ (3,338) $ 4,512 $ 2,544 $ 261 $ 3,745 $ (427) $ - $ - $ 11,933 $ (14,227) $ (2,294)
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - (9) - - (9) 9 -
Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (6) - (3) (1) - - - (11) 11 -
Interest expense - - - 262 405 328 534 - - 880 304 34 538 400 - - 3,685 4,411 8,096
Amortization of loan cost - - - 49 75 60 - - - 89 37 - - 40 - - 350 109 459
Depreciation and amortization 1,821 1,035 1,628 605 696 665 901 1,981 3,498 1,422 754 1,044 2,232 599 - - 18,881 - 18,881
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - (12) - - - - 39 - - - 27 531 558
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 35 22 22 124 2 9 11 7 (2) 47 255 5 85 20 - - 642 (642) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 409 2,445 (126) 2,771 4,965 2,121 2,023 1,293 157 6,944 3,894 1,341 6,638 623 - - 35,498 (9,798) 25,700
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (102) (611) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (713) 713 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 54 54
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (54) (54)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 307 $ 1,834 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ 1,341 $ 6,638 $ 623 $ - $ - $ 34,785 $ (9,085) $ 25,700
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ 1,341 $ 6,638 $ 623 $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 48,141
ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ 623 $ - $ - $ 32,134
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ 623 $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 44,777
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ - $ - $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,801
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ - $ - $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ - $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 44,444
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 409 $ - $ (126) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ - $ - $ 1,341 $ - $ 623 $ - $ - $ 3,697
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ - $ (126) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ - $ - $ 1,341 $ - $ 623 $ - $ - $ 3,697
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
36

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ 1,125 $ 13,162 $ 2,226 $ 4,488 $ 12,377 $ 2,547 $ 5,668 $ (505) $ (2,872) $ 17,641 $ 5,020 $ 3,790 $ 18,920 $ (1,390) $ 7,583 $ 933 $ 90,713 $ (71,365) $ 19,348
Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 76 (16) - - - - (40) - - - 20 (20) -
Interest income (55) (73) - - - - - (5) (24) (52) - (12) (8) - - (4) (233) 233 -
Interest expense - - - 1,674 2,802 2,165 3,228 - - 4,919 2,017 26 2,557 1,822 1,747 - 22,957 26,753 49,710
Amortization of loan cost - - - 135 307 102 713 - - 370 150 - 43 167 - - 1,987 469 2,456
Depreciation and amortization 7,420 4,118 5,975 2,371 2,611 2,046 3,932 8,028 11,226 5,326 3,234 5,406 8,072 2,452 5,124 781 78,122 - 78,122
Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 19 - - - - 415 - 333 - 767 3,276 4,043
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,684 121 87 459 18 98 3 152 24 2,173 962 7 179 106 100 (1) 6,172 (6,172) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 10,174 17,328 8,288 9,127 18,115 6,958 13,620 7,673 8,354 30,377 11,383 9,217 30,138 3,157 14,887 1,709 200,505 (46,826) 153,679
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (2,543) (4,333) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (6,876) 6,876 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 328 328
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (334) (334)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 7,631 $ 12,995 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ 9,217 $ 30,138 $ 3,157 $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 193,629 $ (39,956) $ 153,673
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ 9,217 $ 30,137 $ 3,157 $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 221,926
ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,138 $ 3,157 $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 177,668
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,137 $ 3,157 $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 199,089
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 17,328 $ - $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ - $ - $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,138 $ - $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 153,642
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 17,328 $ - $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ - $ - $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,137 $ - $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 175,063
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 10,174 $ - $ 8,288 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ - $ - $ 9,217 $ - $ 3,157 $ - $ - $ 46,863
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ - $ 8,288 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ - $ - $ 9,217 $ - $ 3,157 $ - $ - $ 46,863
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
37

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss) $ (11,082) $ 1,915 $ (10,181) $ 5,053 $ 13,411 $ 2,310 $ 4,005 $ (6,261) $ (15,467) $ 15,342 $ 2,793 $ (293) $ 17,453 $ (1,630) $ - $ - $ 17,368 $ (50,279) $ (32,911)
Non-property adjustments - - - (117) (96) - - - - 1 1 - (671) 936 - - 54 (54) -
Interest income - - - - - - - - (3) (22) - (12) (2) - - - (39) 39 -
Interest expense - - - 1,039 1,606 1,303 2,075 - - 3,518 1,205 54 2,134 644 - - 13,578 15,117 28,695
Amortization of loan cost - - - 162 294 180 14 - - 352 144 - 68 66 - - 1,280 926 2,206
Depreciation and amortization 7,448 4,293 6,582 2,581 2,883 2,572 3,526 8,333 13,258 6,347 2,931 3,965 8,071 972 - - 73,762 - 73,762
Income tax expense (benefit) - (43) - - - - - (7) - - - - 101 - - - 51 1,273 1,324
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 292 70 39 490 (59) 68 (11) (141) (5) 125 761 (157) 396 64 - - 1,932 (1,932) -
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,342) 6,235 (3,560) 9,208 18,039 6,433 9,609 1,924 (2,217) 25,663 7,835 3,557 27,550 1,052 - - 107,986 (34,910) 73,076
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 839 (1,562) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (723) 723 -
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 252 252
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (250) (250)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (2,503) $ 4,673 $ (3,560) $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ 9,609 $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ 3,557 $ 27,550 $ 1,052 $ - $ - $ 107,263 $ (34,185) $ 73,078
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,228 16,838 16,402 34,468
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (3,342) $ 6,235 $ (3,560) $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ 9,609 $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ 3,557 $ 27,550 $ 2,280 $ 16,838 $ 16,402 $ 142,454
ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (3,342) $ 6,235 $ (3,560) $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ - $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ - $ 27,550 $ 1,052 $ - $ - $ 94,820
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,228 16,838 16,402 34,468
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (3,342) $ 6,235 $ (3,560) $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ - $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ - $ 27,550 $ 2,280 $ 16,838 $ 16,402 $ 129,288
RESORT PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 6,235 $ - $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ 9,609 $ - $ - $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ - $ 27,550 $ - $ - $ - $ 110,572
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 16,838 16,402 33,240
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 6,235 $ - $ 9,208 $ 18,039 $ 6,433 $ 9,609 $ - $ - $ 25,663 $ 7,835 $ - $ 27,550 $ - $ 16,838 $ 16,402 $ 143,812
URBAN PROPERTIES:
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (3,342) $ - $ (3,560) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ - $ - $ 3,557 $ - $ 1,052 $ - $ - $ (2,586)
Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,228 - - 1,228
Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (3,342) $ - $ (3,560) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,924 $ (2,217) $ - $ - $ 3,557 $ - $ 2,280 $ - $ - $ (1,358)
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties.
(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3) Excluded hotels under renovation:
Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
38

