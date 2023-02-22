BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST Send by mail :

DALLAS - February 22, 2023 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2022, was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 with the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS •Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 8.3% over the prior year quarter to $301. Comparable ADR increased 2.8% over the prior year quarter to $469 and Comparable Occupancy increased 5.4% over the prior year quarter to 64.2%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, Comparable RevPAR was 20.4% higher, Comparable ADR was 39.9% higher, and Comparable Occupancy was 13.9% lower. •Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(13.5) million or $(0.19) per diluted share. •Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter. •Adjusted EBITDAre was $39.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a growth rate of 33% over the prior year quarter, and 53.9% higher than what the Company reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. •Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $52.2 million for the quarter, which was 8.4% higher than the prior year quarter and 35.4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. •The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $261.5 million and restricted cash of $54.2 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $26.6 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs. •Net debt to gross assets was 40.4% at the end of the fourth quarter. •Capex invested during the quarter was $12.6 million.





BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 2 February 22, 2023 FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS •Comparable RevPAR for the year for all hotels increased 31.1% over the prior year to $312, Comparable ADR increased 5.2% to $482 and Comparable Occupancy increased 24.6% to 64.7%. Compared to 2019, Comparable RevPAR for the year for all hotels was 21.7% higher, Comparable ADR was 44.9% higher, and Comparable Occupancy was 16.1% lower. •For the year, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(10.7) million or $(0.15) per diluted share. •For the year, AFFO per diluted share was $1.23, which reflected a growth rate of 44.7% over the prior year. •Adjusted EBITDAre for the year was $172.4 million, which reflected a growth rate of 97.1% over the prior year. •Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the year was $221.9 million, which reflected a growth rate of 55.8% over the prior year. •Capex invested during the year was $49.1million.

RECENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS •During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. •During the quarter, the Company successfully closed on a new $100 million non-recourse mortgage loan secured by the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company used the majority of the proceeds from the new loan to pay off a more expensive loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach. •During the quarter, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.05 per share. •During the quarter, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million. The Company recently completed this $25 million repurchase program, repurchasing 5.4 million shares at an average price of $4.60 per share.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE ACQUISITION On December 1, 2022, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of the luxury 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. In addition, the Company acquired 5.7 acres of developable land that is currently zoned for commercial use.

Located on East Crescent Moon Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale is set on 37 acres featuring adobe-inspired rooms situated among saguaro cacti, dramatic valleys, and views of the iconic Pinnacle Peak. Amenities include locally inspired spa treatments at the 9,000 sq. ft. spa, a bi-level pool and authentic Southwest cuisine. The resort also offers guests opportunities for outdoor adventure, including close shuttle access to two world-class golf courses, four pickleball and two tennis courts, as well as the opportunities to hike, bike or rock climb surrounding hills.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and no common equity was issued to fund the acquisition. The total consideration for the acquisition was $267.8 million. Of the total consideration, $250.0 million was allocated to the existing resort ($1.2 million per key) and $17.8 million was allocated to the excess developable land. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $2.4 billion and $1.3 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of



BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 3 February 22, 2023 6.4%, taking into account in-the-money interest rate caps. Based on the current level of LIBOR and SOFR, and the Company's corresponding interest rate caps, approximately 82% of the Company's consolidated debt is effectively fixed and approximately 18% is effectively floating. On February 17, 2023, the offering for the Company's Series E and Series M non-traded preferred stock closed. During the offering period, the Company issued approximately $460 million in gross proceeds and currently has 16,472,728 shares of its Series E and 1,960,336 shares of its Series M non-traded preferred stock outstanding.

During the quarter, the Company successfully closed on a mortgage loan secured by the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona. The non-recourse loan totals $100.0 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of SOFR + 3.75%. The Company used the majority of the proceeds from the new loan to pay off a more expensive loan secured by the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, which had a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 6.00%. On December 8, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.20 per share, was paid on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022. The Board of Directors also approved the Company's dividend policy for 2023. The Company expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for 2023, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The Board of Directors will review its dividend policy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, with a view to increasing it as financial performance continues to improve. The adoption of a dividend policy does not commit the Board of Directors to declare future dividends or the amount thereof.

On December 8, 2022, the Company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million. The Company recently completed this $25 million repurchase program and repurchased 5.4 million shares at an average price of $4.60 per share.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.

"We're extremely pleased with Braemar's solid fourth quarter performance and couldn't be more excited about our recent acquisition of the iconic Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale," noted Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, our portfolio continued to see significant outperformance relative to 2019. Further, our urban portfolio continues to ramp up quickly, reporting $11 million of Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the quarter and comprising 21% of total Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the quarter," he added. "Additionally, the Board's authorization of a $25 million share repurchase program, and the decision to increase the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.05 per share, reflects a strong conviction in Braemar's strategy and our commitment to create long-term shareholder value. Looking ahead to 2023, we remain very well positioned with expectations for strong leisure demand and the continued recovery of our urban portfolio," Stockton concluded.





BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 4 February 22, 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 2, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734832.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. Effective beginning with the third quarter of 2022 we will no longer include the effect of the Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and convertible notes on an "as-converted" basis in AFFO. For comparative purposes the change has been applied retrospectively.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to pay dividends; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





BHR Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 5 February 22, 2023 The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 2,325,093 $ 1,845,078 Accumulated depreciation (440,492) (399,481) Investments in hotel properties, net 1,884,601 1,445,597 Cash and cash equivalents 261,541 215,998 Restricted cash 54,155 47,376 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $339 and $134, respectively 51,448 23,701 Inventories 5,238 3,128 Prepaid expenses 7,044 4,352 Investment in OpenKey 1,689 1,689 Derivative assets 6,482 139 Other assets 14,621 23,588 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,449 80,462 Intangible assets, net 3,883 4,261 Due from related parties, net 938 1,770 Due from third-party hotel managers 26,625 27,461 Total assets $ 2,397,714 $ 1,879,522 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 1,334,130 $ 1,172,678 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 133,978 96,316 Dividends and distributions payable 8,184 2,173 Due to Ashford Inc., net 10,005 1,474 Due to third-party hotel managers 2,096 610 Operating lease liabilities 60,692 60,937 Derivative liabilities 284 1,435 Other liabilities 22,343 20,034 Total liabilities 1,571,712 1,355,657 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,078,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 65,426 65,426 Series E Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 12,656,529 and 1,710,399 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 291,076 39,339 Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,428,332 and 29,044 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35,182 715 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 40,555 36,087 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized: Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 16 16 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 69,919,065 and 65,365,470 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 699 653 Additional paid-in capital 734,134 707,418 Accumulated deficit (324,740) (309,240) Total stockholders' equity of the Company 410,109 398,847 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (16,346) (16,549) Total equity 393,763 382,298 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,397,714 $ 1,879,522

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Rooms $ 109,293 $ 84,848 $ 431,515 $ 280,568 Food and beverage 42,641 29,323 159,241 90,299 Other 19,688 16,236 78,829 56,675 Total hotel revenue 171,622 130,407 669,585 427,542 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses: Rooms 24,668 18,249 94,410 59,818 Food and beverage 34,313 24,651 125,555 75,177 Other expenses 56,243 40,771 205,373 138,914 Management fees 5,347 4,038 20,149 13,117 Total hotel operating expenses 120,571 87,709 445,487 287,026 Property taxes, insurance and other 8,035 7,921 30,766 34,997 Depreciation and amortization 20,506 18,881 78,122 73,762 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 3,356 2,825 12,790 10,806 Reimbursable expenses 1,193 601 4,653 2,297 Incentive fee (491) - 803 - Stock/unit-based compensation 2,308 2,872 10,601 9,538 (Gain) loss on legal settlements - 72 (114) (917) Transaction costs - (8) - 563 Corporate, general and administrative: Stock/unit-based compensation 32 55 659 610 Other general and administrative 4,044 2,585 17,425 8,107 Total operating expenses 159,554 123,513 601,192 426,789 Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - 696 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 12,068 6,894 68,393 1,449 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (108) (54) (328) (252) Interest income 1,745 14 2,677 48 Other income (expense) 470 - 497 - Interest expense (18,278) (8,096) (49,710) (28,693) Amortization of loan costs (595) (459) (2,456) (2,208) Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (40) (3) (146) (1,963) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 445 (32) 4,464 32 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,293) (1,736) 23,391 (31,587) Income tax (expense) benefit (260) (558) (4,043) (1,324) NET INCOME (LOSS) (4,553) (2,294) 19,348 (32,911) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 202 104 (2,063) 2,650 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,123 413 476 3,597 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (3,228) (1,777) 17,761 (26,664) Preferred dividends (8,108) (2,487) (21,503) (8,745) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (2,152) - (6,954) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - (4,595) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (13,488) $ (4,264) $ (10,696) $ (40,004) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.19) $ (0.06) $ (0.15) $ (0.76) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 70,839 63,743 69,687 52,684 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.19) $ (0.06) $ (0.15) $ (0.76) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,839 63,743 69,687 52,684 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.08 $ -

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (4,553) $ (2,294) $ 19,348 $ (32,911) Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 18,873 8,555 52,166 30,901 Depreciation and amortization 20,506 18,881 78,122 73,762 Income tax expense (benefit) 260 558 4,043 1,324 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 108 54 328 252 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (114) (54) (334) (250) EBITDA 35,080 25,700 153,673 73,078 (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - (696) EBITDAre 35,080 25,700 153,673 72,382 Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 118 118 463 512 Transaction and conversion costs 2,791 489 9,679 2,637 Other (income) expense (470) - (497) - Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 40 3 146 1,963 (Gain) loss in insurance settlements (55) - (55) - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (445) 32 (4,464) (32) Stock/unit-based compensation 2,344 2,939 11,285 10,204 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,069 112 2,170 (208) Advisory services incentive fee (1,294) - - - Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 2 - 8 7 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 39,180 $ 29,393 $ 172,408 $ 87,465 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (4,553) $ (2,294) $ 19,348 $ (32,911) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 202 104 (2,063) 2,650 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,123 413 476 3,597 Preferred dividends (8,108) (2,487) (21,503) (8,745) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (2,152) - (6,954) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - (4,595) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (13,488) (4,264) (10,696) (40,004) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 19,830 18,229 75,508 71,072 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,123) (413) (476) (3,597) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 108 54 328 252 (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets - - - (696) Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (113) (54) (333) (251) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 5,214 13,552 64,331 26,776 Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock 2,152 - 6,954 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock - - - 4,595 Transaction and conversion costs 2,791 489 9,679 2,637 Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 178 190 723 772 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 40 3 146 1,963 Amortization of loan costs 572 437 2,365 2,121 (Gain) loss in insurance settlements (55) - (55) - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (445) 32 (4,464) (32) Stock/unit-based compensation 2,344 2,939 11,285 10,204 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 1,069 112 2,170 (208) Advisory services incentive fee (1,294) - - - Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 2 - 8 7 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 12,568 $ 17,754 $ 93,142 $ 48,835 Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 1.23 $ 0.85 Weighted average diluted shares 76,848 70,127 75,635 57,762 8

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Lender Hotels Current

Maturity Final Maturity (11) Interest Rate Fixed-Rate

Debt Floating-Rate

Debt Total

Debt Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Comparable TTM Hotel Net Income Debt Yield Comparable TTM Hotel EBITDA(12) Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield BAML The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota April 2023 April 2023 LIBOR (1) + 2.65% $ - $ 98,500 (3) $ 98,500 $ 17,641 17.9 % $ 30,377 30.8 % BAML Hotel Yountville May 2023 May 2023 LIBOR (1) + 2.55% - 51,000 (3) 51,000 2,547 5.0 % 6,958 13.6 % BAML See footnote June 2023 June 2025 LIBOR (1) + 2.16% - 435,000 (4) 435,000 2,639 0.6 % 33,532 7.7 % BAML Bardessono Hotel and Spa August 2023 August 2023 SOFR (2) + 2.65% - 40,000 40,000 4,488 11.2 % 9,127 22.8 % Apollo The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas August 2023 August 2024 LIBOR (1) + 3.95% - 42,500 (5) 42,500 18,920 44.5 % 30,137 70.9 % BAML The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe January 2024 January 2024 SOFR (2) + 2.20% - 54,000 54,000 5,020 9.3 % 11,383 21.1 % Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton

La Jolla Torrey Pines February 2024 February 2024 LIBOR (1) + 1.70% - 195,000 195,000 14,287 7.3 % 27,502 14.1 % Credit Agricole Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa February 2024 February 2027 SOFR (2) + 2.86% - 70,500 (6) 70,500 5,668 8.0 % 13,620 19.3 % Knighthead Funding The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach March 2024 March 2026 LIBOR (1) + 6.00% - 54,000 (7) 54,000 9,672 17.9 % 18,521 34.3 % LoanCore Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel August 2024 August 2024 LIBOR (1) + 3.60% - 30,000 (8) 30,000 (1,390) (4.6) % 3,157 10.5 % BAML Pier House Resort & Spa September 2024 September 2024 SOFR (2) + 1.95% - 80,000 80,000 12,377 15.5 % 18,115 22.6 % Aareal Capital Corporation Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale December 2025 December 2027 SOFR (2) + 3.75% - 100,000 (9) 100,000 4,095 4.1 % 19,497 19.5 % Convertible Senior Notes N/A June 2026 June 2026 4.50% 86,250 - 86,250 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $ 86,250 $ 1,250,500 $ 1,336,750 $ 95,964 7.2 % $ 221,926 16.6 % Percentage 6.5 % 93.5 % 100.0 % Weighted average interest rate (10) 4.50 % 6.49 % 6.36 % All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the convertible senior notes. (1) LIBOR rate was 4.392% at December 31, 2022. (2) SOFR rate was 4.358% at December 31, 2022. (3) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. (4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in June 2022. This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the second was exercised in August 2022. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%. (6) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (7) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.75%. (8) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.50%. (9) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a SOFR floor of 1.00%. (10) The weighted average interest rates are adjusted for in-the-money interest rate caps. (11) The final maturity date assumes all available extension options will be exercised. (12) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 9

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Lender Hotels 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Total BAML Hotel Yountville $ 51,000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 51,000 BAML Bardessono Hotel and Spa 40,000 - - - - - 40,000 BAML The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota 98,000 - - - - - 98,000 BAML The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe - 54,000 - - - - 54,000 Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton

La Jolla Torrey Pines - 195,000 - - - - 195,000 Apollo The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas - 42,500 - - - - 42,500 LoanCore Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel - 30,000 - - - - 30,000 BAML Pier House Resort & Spa - 80,000 - - - - 80,000 BAML See footnote 1 - - 435,000 - - - 435,000 Knighthead Funding The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach - - - 54,000 - - 54,000 Convertible Senior Notes N/A - - - 86,250 - - 86,250 Credit Agricole Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa - - - - 70,500 - 70,500 Aareal Capital Corporation Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale - - - - 96,000 - 96,000 Principal due in future periods $ 189,000 $ 401,500 $ 435,000 $ 140,250 $ 166,500 $ - $ 1,332,250 Scheduled amortization payments remaining 500 - - 2,000 2,000 - 4,500 Total indebtedness $ 189,500 $ 401,500 $ 435,000 $ 142,250 $ 168,500 $ - $ 1,336,750 (1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 10

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 111,422 $ 4,960 $ 116,382 $ 85,482 $ 21,721 $ 107,203 30.35 % 8.56 % RevPAR $ 298.03 $ 387.17 $ 300.98 $ 239.62 $ 747.14 $ 277.86 24.38 % 8.32 % Occupancy 64.50 % 54.47 % 64.17 % 61.12 % 58.10 % 60.89 % 5.54 % 5.39 % ADR $ 462.04 $ 710.76 $ 469.03 $ 392.08 $ 1,285.86 $ 456.35 17.84 % 2.78 % ALL HOTELS: Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 438,220 $ 39,586 $ 477,806 $ 279,812 $ 84,135 $ 363,947 56.61 % 31.28 % RevPAR $ 300.90 $ 511.09 $ 311.51 $ 202.57 $ 558.91 $ 237.59 48.54 % 31.11 % Occupancy 65.62 % 46.76 % 64.66 % 52.44 % 46.96 % 51.90 % 25.12 % 24.58 % ADR $ 458.58 $ 1,093.04 $ 481.75 $ 386.26 $ 1,190.21 $ 457.74 18.72 % 5.24 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information for prior periods has been revised to include the operations of condominium units not owned by The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in order to be comparable to the current period.

ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 99,835 $ 4,960 $ 104,795 $ 76,112 $ 21,721 $ 97,833 31.17 % 7.12 % RevPAR $ 308.92 $ 387.17 $ 311.91 $ 311.91 $ 747.14 $ 291.94 (0.96) % 6.84 % Occupancy 65.62 % 54.47 % 65.19 % 66.81 % 58.10 % 61.13 % (1.78) % 6.66 % ADR $ 470.78 $ 710.76 $ 478.43 $ 466.85 $ 1,285.86 $ 477.60 0.84 % 0.17 % ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 391,522 $ 39,586 $ 431,108 $ 247,404 $ 84,135 $ 331,539 58.25 % 30.03 % RevPAR $ 311.91 $ 511.09 $ 323.48 $ 209.63 $ 558.91 $ 249.14 48.79 % 29.84 % Occupancy 66.81 % 46.76 % 65.65 % 52.32 % 46.96 % 51.72 % 27.69 % 26.94 % ADR $ 466.85 $ 1,093.04 $ 492.77 $ 400.66 $ 1,190.21 $ 481.76 16.52 % 2.29 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 14 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) The above information for prior periods has been revised to include the operations of condominium units not owned by The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in order to be comparable to the current period. (4) Excluded hotels under renovation: Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 11

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 173,363 $ 130,925 32.41 % $ 675,072 $ 428,093 57.69 % Non-comparable adjustments 13,930 38,883 71,228 131,666 Comparable total hotel revenue $ 187,293 $ 169,808 10.30 % $ 746,300 $ 559,759 33.33 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 11,933 14.80 % $ 90,713 $ 17,368 422.30 % Non-comparable adjustments 1,574 7,250 5,251 10,433 Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 15,273 $ 19,183 (20.38) % $ 95,964 $ 27,801 245.18 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 9.11 % (1.21) % 13.44 % 4.06 % 9.38 % Comparable hotel net income margin 8.15 % 11.30 % (3.15) % 12.86 % 4.97 % 7.89 % Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 35,498 32.58 % $ 200,505 $ 107,986 85.68 % Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 12,643 21,421 34,468 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 52,206 $ 48,141 8.44 % $ 221,926 $ 142,454 55.79 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.11 % 0.04 % 29.70 % 25.22 % 4.48 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 27.87 % 28.35 % (0.48) % 29.74 % 25.45 % 4.29 % Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 714 $ (15) 4,938.98 % $ 3,572 $ (2,292) 255.85 % Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 12,985 $ 11,948 8.68 % $ 87,141 $ 19,660 343.25 % Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 14,559 $ 19,198 (24.16) % $ 92,392 $ 30,093 207.02 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,798 $ 388 363.40 % $ 6,876 $ 723 851.04 % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 45,267 $ 35,110 28.93 % $ 193,629 $ 107,263 80.52 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 50,408 $ 47,753 5.56 % $ 215,050 $ 141,731 51.73 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Variance 2022 2021 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 155,321 $ 115,953 33.95 % $ 598,072 $ 373,594 60.09 % Non-comparable adjustments 13,930 38,883 71,228 131,666 Comparable total hotel revenue $ 169,251 $ 154,836 9.31 % $ 669,300 $ 505,260 32.47 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,094 $ 11,095 18.02 % $ 81,255 $ 13,656 495.01 % Non-comparable adjustments 1,574 7,250 5,251 10,433 Comparable hotel net income (loss) $ 14,668 $ 18,345 (20.04) % $ 86,506 $ 24,089 259.11 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 8.43 % 9.57 % (1.14) % 13.59 % 3.66 % 9.93 % Comparable hotel net income margin 8.67 % 11.85 % (3.18) % 12.92 % 4.77 % 8.15 % Hotel EBITDA $ 42,546 $ 32,134 32.40 % $ 177,668 $ 94,820 87.37 % Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 12,643 21,421 34,468 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 47,687 $ 44,777 6.50 % $ 199,089 $ 129,288 53.99 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.39 % 27.71 % (0.32) % 29.71 % 25.38 % 4.33 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 28.18 % 28.92 % (0.74) % 29.75 % 25.59 % 4.16 % Hotel net income (loss) adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 714 $ (15) 4,938.98 % $ 3,572 $ (2,292) (255.85) % Hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 12,380 $ 11,110 11.44 % $ 77,683 $ 15,948 387.11 % Comparable hotel net income (loss) attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 13,954 $ 18,360 (24.00) % $ 82,934 $ 26,381 214.37 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 1,798 $ 388 363.40 % $ 6,876 $ 723 851.04 % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 40,748 $ 31,746 28.36 % $ 170,792 $ 94,097 81.51 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 45,889 $ 44,389 3.38 % $ 192,213 $ 128,565 49.51 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 14 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (4) Excluded hotels under renovation: Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 13

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 8,532 $ - $ 8,532 $ 4,062 $ - $ 4,062 110.04 % 110.04 % Total hotel revenue $ 13,183 $ - $ 13,183 $ 6,619 $ - $ 6,619 99.17 % 99.17 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (21) $ - $ (21) $ (1,447) $ - $ (1,447) 98.55 % 98.55 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (0.16) % (0.16) % (21.86) % (21.86) % 21.70 % 21.70 % Hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ - $ 3,284 $ 409 $ - $ 409 702.93 % 702.93 % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.91 % 24.91 % 6.18 % 6.18 % 18.73 % 18.73 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 168.61 $ - $ 168.61 $ 80.28 $ - $ 80.28 110.03 % 110.03 % Occupancy 72.96 % - % 72.96 % 43.74 % - % 43.74 % 66.83 % 66.83 % ADR $ 231.08 $ - $ 231.08 $ 183.55 $ - $ 183.55 25.90 % 25.90 % HILTON LA JOLLA TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,067 $ - $ 6,067 $ 4,862 $ - $ 4,862 24.78 % 24.78 % Total hotel revenue $ 11,535 $ - $ 11,535 $ 8,323 $ - $ 8,323 38.59 % 38.59 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,876 $ - $ 2,876 $ 1,388 $ - $ 1,388 107.20 % 107.20 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 24.93 % 24.93 % 16.68 % 16.68 % 8.25 % 8.25 % Hotel EBITDA $ 3,909 $ - $ 3,909 $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,445 59.88 % 59.88 % Hotel EBITDA margin 33.89 % 33.89 % 29.38 % 29.38 % 4.51 % 4.51 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 167.37 $ - $ 167.37 $ 134.15 $ - $ 134.15 24.77 % 24.77 % Occupancy 70.27 % - % 70.27 % 63.55 % - % 63.55 % 10.58 % 10.58 % ADR $ 238.16 $ - $ 238.16 $ 211.08 $ - $ 211.08 12.83 % 12.83 % SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,363 $ - $ 6,363 $ 4,815 $ - $ 4,815 32.15 % 32.15 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,559 $ - $ 8,559 $ 6,574 $ - $ 6,574 30.19 % 30.19 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (91) $ - $ (91) $ (1,776) $ - $ (1,776) 94.88 % 94.88 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (1.06) % (1.06) % (27.02) % (27.02) % 25.96 % 25.96 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,320 $ - $ 1,320 $ (126) $ - $ (126) 1,147.62 % 1,147.62 % Hotel EBITDA margin 15.42 % 15.42 % (1.92) % (1.92) % 17.34 % 17.34 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 166.66 $ - $ 166.66 $ 126.11 $ - $ 126.11 32.16 % 32.16 % Occupancy 66.17 % - % 66.17 % 61.34 % - % 61.34 % 7.89 % 7.89 % ADR $ 251.85 $ - $ 251.85 $ 205.60 $ - $ 205.60 22.49 % 22.49 % BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,460 $ - $ 4,460 $ 5,399 $ - $ 5,399 (17.39) % (17.39) % Total hotel revenue $ 6,083 $ - $ 6,083 $ 6,822 $ - $ 6,822 (10.83) % (10.83) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 702 $ - $ 702 $ 1,731 $ - $ 1,731 (59.45) % (59.45) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.54 % 11.54 % 25.37 % 25.37 % (13.83) % (13.83) % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,038 $ - $ 2,038 $ 2,771 $ - $ 2,771 (26.45) % (26.45) % Hotel EBITDA margin 33.50 % 33.50 % 40.62 % 40.62 % (7.12) % (7.12) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 745.87 $ - $ 745.87 $ 902.76 $ - $ 902.76 (17.38) % (17.38) % Occupancy 60.75 % - % 60.75 % 70.95 % - % 70.95 % (14.38) % (14.38) % ADR $ 1,227.73 $ - $ 1,227.73 $ 1,272.33 $ - $ 1,272.33 (3.51) % (3.51) % 14

Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance PIER HOUSE RESORT & SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 5,758 $ - $ 5,758 $ 7,046 $ - $ 7,046 (18.28) % (18.28) % Total hotel revenue $ 7,316 $ - $ 7,316 $ 8,696 $ - $ 8,696 (15.87) % (15.87) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,655 $ - $ 1,655 $ 3,787 $ - $ 3,787 (56.30) % (56.30) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 22.62 % 22.62 % 43.55 % 43.55 % (20.93) % (20.93) % Hotel EBITDA $ 3,503 $ - $ 3,503 $ 4,965 $ - $ 4,965 (29.45) % (29.45) % Hotel EBITDA margin 47.88 % 47.88 % 57.10 % 57.10 % (9.22) % (9.22) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 440.75 $ - $ 440.75 $ 539.33 $ - $ 539.33 (18.28) % (18.28) % Occupancy 63.70 % - % 63.70 % 75.42 % - % 75.42 % (15.54) % (15.54) % ADR $ 691.90 $ - $ 691.90 $ 715.09 $ - $ 715.09 (3.24) % (3.24) % HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,486 $ - $ 3,486 $ 3,855 $ - $ 3,855 (9.57) % (9.57) % Total hotel revenue $ 4,269 $ - $ 4,269 $ 4,620 $ - $ 4,620 (7.60) % (7.60) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 672 $ - $ 672 $ 1,059 $ - $ 1,059 (36.54) % (36.54) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 15.74 % 15.74 % 22.92 % 22.92 % (7.18) % (7.18) % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,884 $ - $ 1,884 $ 2,121 $ - $ 2,121 (11.17) % (11.17) % Hotel EBITDA margin 44.13 % 44.13 % 45.91 % 45.91 % (1.78) % (1.78) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 473.63 $ - $ 473.63 $ 523.83 $ - $ 523.83 (9.58) % (9.58) % Occupancy 54.47 % - % 54.47 % 58.25 % - % 58.25 % (6.48) % (6.48) % ADR $ 869.53 $ - $ 869.53 $ 899.31 $ - $ 899.31 (3.31) % (3.31) % PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK RESORT & SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,556 $ - $ 6,556 $ 5,245 $ - $ 5,245 25.00 % 25.00 % Total hotel revenue $ 11,602 $ - $ 11,602 $ 9,724 $ - $ 9,724 19.31 % 19.31 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 322 $ - $ 322 $ 577 $ - $ 577 (44.19) % (44.19) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 2.78 % 2.78 % 5.93 % 5.93 % (3.15) % (3.15) % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,734 $ - $ 2,734 $ 2,023 $ - $ 2,023 35.15 % 35.15 % Hotel EBITDA margin 23.56 % 23.56 % 20.80 % 20.80 % 2.76 % 2.76 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 375.04 $ - $ 375.04 $ 300.05 $ - $ 300.05 24.99 % 24.99 % Occupancy 52.04 % - % 52.04 % 49.98 % - % 49.98 % 4.12 % 4.12 % ADR $ 720.64 $ - $ 720.64 $ 600.31 $ - $ 600.31 20.04 % 20.04 % THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,981 $ - $ 6,981 $ 4,321 $ - $ 4,321 61.56 % 61.56 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,735 $ - $ 8,735 $ 5,394 $ - $ 5,394 61.94 % 61.94 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 799 $ - $ 799 $ (683) $ - $ (683) 216.98 % 216.98 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 9.15 % 9.15 % (12.66) % (12.66) % 21.81 % 21.81 % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,865 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,293 $ - $ 1,293 121.58 % 121.58 % Hotel EBITDA margin 32.80 % 32.80 % 23.97 % 23.97 % 8.83 % 8.83 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 152.07 $ - $ 152.07 $ 94.12 $ - $ 94.12 61.58 % 61.58 % Occupancy 63.14 % - % 63.14 % 49.14 % - % 49.14 % 28.49 % 28.49 % ADR $ 240.84 $ - $ 240.84 $ 191.52 $ - $ 191.52 25.75 % 25.75 % 15

Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,183 $ - $ 7,183 $ 5,474 $ - $ 5,474 31.22 % 31.22 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,373 $ - $ 8,373 $ 6,513 $ - $ 6,513 28.56 % 28.56 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,477) $ - $ (1,477) $ (3,338) $ - $ (3,338) 55.75 % 55.75 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (17.64) % (17.64) % (51.25) % (51.25) % 33.61 % 33.61 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,190 $ - $ 1,190 $ 157 $ - $ 157 657.96 % 657.96 % Hotel EBITDA margin 14.21 % 14.21 % 2.41 % 2.41 % 11.80 % 11.80 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 190.44 $ - $ 190.44 $ 145.12 $ - $ 145.12 31.23 % 31.23 % Occupancy 65.61 % - % 65.61 % 74.02 % - % 74.02 % (11.35) % (11.35) % ADR $ 290.25 $ - $ 290.25 $ 196.06 $ - $ 196.06 48.04 % 48.04 % THE RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 9,677 $ - $ 9,677 $ 10,964 $ - $ 10,964 (11.74) % (11.74) % Total hotel revenue $ 22,971 $ - $ 22,971 $ 23,513 $ - $ 23,513 (2.31) % (2.31) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,194 $ - $ 1,194 $ 4,512 $ - $ 4,512 (73.54) % (73.54) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 5.20 % 5.20 % 19.19 % 19.19 % (13.99) % (13.99) % Hotel EBITDA $ 6,158 $ - $ 6,158 $ 6,944 $ - $ 6,944 (11.32) % (11.32) % Hotel EBITDA margin 26.81 % 26.81 % 29.53 % 29.53 % (2.72) % (2.72) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 381.12 $ - $ 381.12 $ 443.70 $ - $ 443.70 (14.10) % (14.10) % Occupancy 66.71 % - % 66.71 % 78.54 % - % 78.54 % (15.06) % (15.06) % ADR $ 571.31 $ - $ 571.31 $ 564.93 $ - $ 564.93 1.13 % 1.13 % THE RITZ-CARLTON LAKE TAHOE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,751 $ - $ 7,751 $ 8,396 $ - $ 8,396 (7.68) % (7.68) % Total hotel revenue $ 13,666 $ - $ 13,666 $ 13,862 $ - $ 13,862 (1.41) % (1.41) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 681 $ - $ 681 $ 2,544 $ - $ 2,544 (73.23) % (73.23) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 4.98 % 4.98 % 18.35 % 18.35 % (13.37) % (13.37) % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,581 $ - $ 2,581 $ 3,894 $ - $ 3,894 (33.72) % (33.72) % Hotel EBITDA margin 18.89 % 18.89 % 28.09 % 28.09 % (9.20) % (9.20) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 462.91 $ - $ 462.91 $ 506.99 $ - $ 506.99 (8.69) % (8.69) % Occupancy 56.59 % - % 56.59 % 57.90 % - % 57.90 % (2.27) % (2.27) % ADR $ 818.04 $ - $ 818.04 $ 875.56 $ - $ 875.56 (6.57) % (6.57) % MARRIOTT SEATTLE WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 5,031 $ - $ 5,031 $ 4,125 $ - $ 4,125 21.96 % 21.96 % Total hotel revenue $ 6,440 $ - $ 6,440 $ 5,248 $ - $ 5,248 22.71 % 22.71 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 283 $ - $ 283 $ 261 $ - $ 261 8.43 % 8.43 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 4.39 % 4.39 % 4.97 % 4.97 % (0.58) % (0.58) % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,785 $ - $ 1,785 $ 1,341 $ - $ 1,341 33.11 % 33.11 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.72 % 27.72 % 25.55 % 25.55 % 2.17 % 2.17 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 151.49 $ - $ 151.49 $ 124.19 $ - $ 124.19 21.98 % 21.98 % Occupancy 60.21 % - % 60.21 % 64.24 % - % 64.24 % (6.28) % (6.28) % ADR $ 251.61 $ - $ 251.61 $ 193.33 $ - $ 193.33 30.15 % 30.15 % 16

Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance THE RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 13,280 $ (1,652) $ 11,628 $ 13,922 $ - $ 13,922 (4.61) % (16.48) % Total hotel revenue $ 19,725 $ (1,652) $ 18,073 $ 20,697 $ - $ 20,697 (4.70) % (12.68) % Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,752 $ (1,653) $ 2,099 $ 3,745 $ - $ 3,745 0.19 % (43.95) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 19.02 % 11.61 % 18.09 % 18.09 % 0.93 % (6.48) % Hotel EBITDA $ 6,606 $ (1,652) $ 4,954 $ 6,638 $ - $ 6,638 (0.48) % (25.37) % Hotel EBITDA margin 33.49 % 27.41 % 32.07 % 32.07 % 1.42 % (4.66) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 801.98 $ - $ 702.18 $ 840.70 $ - $ 840.70 (4.61) % (16.48) % Occupancy 59.30 % - % 59.30 % 74.48 % - % 74.48 % (20.38) % (20.38) % ADR $ 1,352.42 $ - $ 1,184.13 $ 1,128.76 $ - $ 1,128.76 19.82 % 4.91 % MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,298 $ - $ 3,298 $ 2,996 $ (109) $ 2,887 10.08 % 14.24 % Total hotel revenue $ 4,656 $ - $ 4,656 $ 4,320 $ - $ 4,320 7.78 % 7.78 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (816) $ - $ (816) $ (427) $ - $ (427) (91.10) % (91.10) % Hotel net income (loss) margin (17.53) % (17.53) % (9.88) % (9.88) % (7.65) % (7.65) % Hotel EBITDA $ 456 $ - $ 456 $ 623 $ - $ 623 (26.81) % (26.81) % Hotel EBITDA margin 9.79 % 9.79 % - % 14.42 % 9.79 % (4.63) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 250.68 $ - $ 250.68 $ 227.78 $ - $ 219.46 10.05 % 14.22 % Occupancy 76.14 % - % 76.14 % 69.73 % - % 69.73 % 9.19 % 9.19 % ADR $ 329.23 $ - $ 329.23 $ 326.65 $ - $ 314.72 0.79 % 4.61 % THE RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DORADO BEACH Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 13,892 $ - $ 13,892 $ - $ 12,645 $ 12,645 - % 9.86 % Total hotel revenue $ 21,056 $ - $ 21,056 $ - $ 20,321 $ 20,321 - % 3.62 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,235 $ - $ 2,235 $ - $ 3,260 $ 3,260 - % (31.44) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 10.61 % 10.61 % - % 16.04 % 10.61 % (5.43) % Hotel EBITDA $ 5,042 $ - $ 5,042 $ - $ 5,195 $ 5,195 - % (2.95) % Hotel EBITDA margin 23.95 % 23.95 % - % 25.56 % 23.95 % (1.61) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 1,424.51 $ - $ 1,424.51 $ - $ 1,296.69 $ 1,296.69 - % 9.86 % Occupancy 56.54 % - % 56.54 % - % 59.93 % 59.93 % - % (5.65) % ADR $ 2,519.37 $ - $ 2,519.37 $ - $ 2,163.81 $ 2,163.81 - % 16.43 % FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,107 $ 6,612 $ 9,719 $ - $ 9,185 $ 9,185 - % 5.81 % Total hotel revenue $ 5,194 $ 15,582 $ 20,776 $ - $ 18,562 $ 18,562 - % 11.93 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 933 $ 3,227 $ 4,160 $ - $ 3,990 $ 3,990 - % 4.26 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.96 % 20.02 % - % 21.50 % 17.96 % (1.48) % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,710 $ 6,793 $ 8,503 $ - $ 7,448 $ 7,448 - % 14.16 % Hotel EBITDA margin 32.92 % 40.93 % - % 40.12 % 32.92 % 0.81 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 477.19 $ 516.18 $ 503.04 $ - $ 475.41 $ 475.41 - % 5.81 % Occupancy 45.15 % 54.47 % 51.33 % - % 57.18 % 57.18 % - % (10.24) % ADR $ 1,056.99 $ 947.59 $ 980.01 $ - $ 831.37 $ 831.37 - % 17.88 % 17

Three Months Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance RESORT PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 74,034 $ 4,960 $ 78,994 $ 59,689 $ 21,830 $ 81,519 24.03 % (3.10) % Total hotel revenue $ 123,417 $ 13,930 $ 137,347 $ 96,257 $ 38,883 $ 135,140 28.22 % 1.63 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 15,024 $ 1,574 $ 16,598 $ 19,344 $ 7,251 $ 26,595 (22.33) % (37.59) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 12.17 % 12.08 % 20.10 % 19.68 % (7.93) % (7.60) % Hotel EBITDA $ 36,165 $ 5,141 $ 41,306 $ 31,801 $ 12,643 $ 44,444 13.72 % (7.06) % Hotel EBITDA margin 29.30 % 30.07 % 33.04 % 32.89 % (3.74) % (2.82) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 477.36 $ 387.17 $ 470.48 $ 432.65 $ - $ 488.04 10.34 % (3.60) % Occupancy 61.40 % 54.47 % 60.87 % 66.31 % - % 64.88 % (7.41) % (6.19) % ADR $ 777.50 $ 710.76 $ 772.94 $ 652.43 $ - $ 752.17 19.17 % 2.76 % URBAN PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 37,388 $ - $ 37,388 $ 25,793 $ (109) $ 25,684 44.95 % 45.57 % Total hotel revenue $ 49,946 $ - $ 49,946 $ 34,668 $ - $ 34,668 44.07 % 44.07 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,325) $ - $ (1,325) $ (7,411) $ - $ (7,411) 82.12 % 82.12 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (2.65) % (2.65) % (21.38) % (21.38) % 18.73 % 18.73 % Hotel EBITDA $ 10,900 $ - $ 10,900 $ 3,697 $ - $ 3,697 194.83 % 194.83 % Hotel EBITDA margin 21.82 % 21.82 % 10.66 % 10.66 % 11.16 % 11.16 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 170.90 $ - $ 170.90 $ 117.89 $ - $ 117.39 44.96 % 45.58 % Occupancy 66.71 % - % 66.71 % 57.84 % - % 57.84 % 15.33 % 15.33 % ADR $ 256.20 $ - $ 256.20 $ 203.84 $ - $ 202.97 25.69 % 26.22 % BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 111,422 $ 4,960 $ 116,382 $ 85,482 $ 21,721 $ 107,203 30.35 % 8.56 % Total hotel revenue $ 173,363 $ 13,930 $ 187,293 $ 130,925 $ 38,883 $ 169,808 32.41 % 10.30 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 1,574 $ 15,273 $ 11,933 $ 7,250 $ 19,183 14.80 % (20.38) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 8.15 % 9.11 % 11.30 % (1.21) % (3.15) % Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 5,141 $ 52,206 $ 35,498 $ 12,643 $ 48,141 32.58 % 8.44 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.87 % 27.11 % 28.35 % 0.04 % (0.48) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 298.03 $ 387.17 $ 300.98 $ 239.62 $ 747.14 $ 277.86 24.38 % 8.32 % Occupancy 64.50 % 54.47 % 64.17 % 61.12 % 58.10 % 60.89 % 5.54 % 5.39 % ADR $ 462.04 $ 710.76 $ 469.03 $ 392.08 $ 1,285.86 $ 456.35 17.84 % 2.78 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR have been revised in prior periods to include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton to be comparable to the current period. (3) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (4) Resort properties include: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa, Hotel Yountville, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, (5) Urban properties include: Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Notary Hotel, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront, Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel (6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 18

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 29,877 $ - $ 29,877 $ 9,773 $ - $ 9,773 205.71 % 205.71 % Total hotel revenue $ 45,113 $ - $ 45,113 $ 13,929 $ - $ 13,929 223.88 % 223.88 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 1,125 $ - $ 1,125 $ (11,082) $ - $ (11,082) 110.15 % 110.15 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 2.49 % 2.49 % (79.56) % (79.56) % 82.05 % 82.05 % Hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ - $ 10,174 $ (3,342) $ - $ (3,342) 404.43 % 404.43 % Hotel EBITDA margin 22.55 % 22.55 % (23.99) % (23.99) % 46.54 % 46.54 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 148.82 $ - $ 148.82 $ 48.68 $ - $ 48.68 205.69 % 205.69 % Occupancy 65.17 % - % 65.17 % 30.47 % - % 30.47 % 113.87 % 113.87 % ADR $ 228.36 $ - $ 228.36 $ 159.77 $ - $ 159.77 42.93 % 42.93 % HILTON LA JOLLA TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 27,880 $ - $ 27,880 $ 16,927 $ - $ 16,927 64.71 % 64.71 % Total hotel revenue $ 49,076 $ - $ 49,076 $ 25,816 $ - $ 25,816 90.10 % 90.10 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,162 $ - $ 13,162 $ 1,915 $ - $ 1,915 587.31 % 587.31 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 26.82 % 26.82 % 7.42 % 7.42 % 19.40 % 19.40 % Hotel EBITDA $ 17,328 $ - $ 17,328 $ 6,235 $ - $ 6,235 177.91 % 177.91 % Hotel EBITDA margin 35.31 % 35.31 % 24.15 % 24.15 % 11.16 % 11.16 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 193.87 $ - $ 193.87 $ 117.70 $ - $ 117.70 64.71 % 64.71 % Occupancy 77.25 % - % 77.25 % 57.80 % - % 57.80 % 33.65 % 33.65 % ADR $ 250.95 $ - $ 250.95 $ 203.63 $ - $ 203.63 23.24 % 23.24 % SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 24,829 $ - $ 24,829 $ 14,422 $ - $ 14,422 72.16 % 72.16 % Total hotel revenue $ 33,635 $ - $ 33,635 $ 18,993 $ - $ 18,993 77.09 % 77.09 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,226 $ (10,181) $ - $ (10,181) 121.86 % 121.86 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 6.62 % 6.62 % (53.60) % (53.60) % 60.22 % 60.22 % Hotel EBITDA $ 8,288 $ - $ 8,288 $ (3,560) $ - $ (3,560) 332.81 % 332.81 % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.64 % 24.64 % (18.74) % (18.74) % 43.38 % 43.38 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 163.92 $ - $ 163.92 $ 95.21 $ - $ 95.21 72.16 % 72.16 % Occupancy 65.36 % - % 65.36 % 46.93 % - % 46.93 % 39.28 % 39.28 % ADR $ 250.78 $ - $ 250.78 $ 202.88 $ - $ 202.88 23.61 % 23.61 % BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 19,082 $ - $ 19,082 $ 18,391 $ - $ 18,391 3.76 % 3.76 % Total hotel revenue $ 25,259 $ - $ 25,259 $ 23,329 $ - $ 23,329 8.27 % 8.27 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 4,488 $ - $ 4,488 $ 5,053 $ - $ 5,053 (11.18) % (11.18) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.77 % 17.77 % 21.66 % 21.66 % (3.89) % (3.89) % Hotel EBITDA $ 9,127 $ - $ 9,127 $ 9,208 $ - $ 9,208 (0.88) % (0.88) % Hotel EBITDA margin 36.13 % 36.13 % 39.47 % 39.47 % (3.34) % (3.34) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 804.31 $ - $ 804.31 $ 775.18 $ - $ 775.18 3.76 % 3.76 % Occupancy 63.96 % - % 63.96 % 67.92 % - % 67.92 % (5.83) % (5.83) % ADR $ 1,257.56 $ - $ 1,257.56 $ 1,141.39 $ - $ 1,141.39 10.18 % 10.18 % 19

Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance PIER HOUSE RESORT & SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 27,419 $ - $ 27,419 $ 25,082 $ - $ 25,082 9.32 % 9.32 % Total hotel revenue $ 34,104 $ - $ 34,104 $ 31,408 $ - $ 31,408 8.58 % 8.58 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 12,377 $ - $ 12,377 $ 13,411 $ - $ 13,411 (7.71) % (7.71) % Hotel net income (loss) margin 36.29 % 36.29 % 42.70 % 42.70 % (6.41) % (6.41) % Hotel EBITDA $ 18,115 $ - $ 18,115 $ 18,039 $ - $ 18,039 0.42 % 0.42 % Hotel EBITDA margin 53.12 % 53.12 % 57.43 % 57.43 % (4.31) % (4.31) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 529.03 $ - $ 529.03 $ 483.93 $ - $ 483.93 9.32 % 9.32 % Occupancy 74.81 % - % 74.81 % 81.83 % - % 81.83 % (8.57) % (8.57) % ADR $ 707.12 $ - $ 707.12 $ 591.40 $ - $ 591.40 19.57 % 19.57 % HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 14,314 $ - $ 14,314 $ 12,886 $ - $ 12,886 11.08 % 11.08 % Total hotel revenue $ 17,194 $ - $ 17,194 $ 15,175 $ - $ 15,175 13.30 % 13.30 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,547 $ - $ 2,547 $ 2,310 $ - $ 2,310 10.26 % 10.26 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 14.81 % 14.81 % 15.22 % 15.22 % (0.41) % (0.41) % Hotel EBITDA $ 6,958 $ - $ 6,958 $ 6,433 $ - $ 6,433 8.16 % 8.16 % Hotel EBITDA margin 40.47 % 40.47 % 42.39 % 42.39 % (1.92) % (1.92) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 490.21 $ - $ 490.21 $ 441.29 $ - $ 441.29 11.09 % 11.09 % Occupancy 54.06 % - % 54.06 % 57.90 % - % 57.90 % (6.64) % (6.64) % ADR $ 906.82 $ - $ 906.82 $ 762.15 $ - $ 762.15 18.98 % 18.98 % PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK RESORT & SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 25,253 $ - $ 25,253 $ 17,303 $ - $ 17,303 45.95 % 45.95 % Total hotel revenue $ 50,615 $ - $ 50,615 $ 36,184 $ - $ 36,184 39.88 % 39.88 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 5,668 $ - $ 5,668 $ 4,005 $ - $ 4,005 41.52 % 41.52 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.20 % 11.20 % 11.07 % 11.07 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Hotel EBITDA $ 13,620 $ - $ 13,620 $ 9,609 $ - $ 9,609 41.74 % 41.74 % Hotel EBITDA margin 26.91 % 26.91 % 26.56 % 26.56 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 364.13 $ - $ 364.13 $ 249.50 $ - $ 249.50 45.94 % 45.94 % Occupancy 60.58 % - % 60.58 % 54.94 % - % 54.94 % 10.28 % 10.28 % ADR $ 601.05 $ - $ 601.05 $ 454.17 $ - $ 454.17 32.34 % 32.34 % THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 22,237 $ - $ 22,237 $ 11,889 $ - $ 11,889 87.04 % 87.04 % Total hotel revenue $ 27,536 $ - $ 27,536 $ 14,158 $ - $ 14,158 94.49 % 94.49 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (505) $ - $ (505) $ (6,261) $ - $ (6,261) 91.93 % 91.93 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (1.83) % (1.83) % (44.22) % (44.22) % 42.39 % 42.39 % Hotel EBITDA $ 7,673 $ - $ 7,673 $ 1,924 $ - $ 1,924 298.80 % 298.80 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.87 % 27.87 % 13.59 % 13.59 % 14.28 % 14.28 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 122.10 $ - $ 122.10 $ 65.27 $ - $ 65.27 87.05 % 87.05 % Occupancy 55.92 % - % 55.92 % 36.94 % - % 36.94 % 51.37 % 51.37 % ADR $ 218.34 $ - $ 218.34 $ 176.70 $ - $ 176.70 23.57 % 23.57 % 20

Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 31,334 $ - $ 31,334 $ 14,627 $ - $ 14,627 114.22 % 114.22 % Total hotel revenue $ 36,163 $ - $ 36,163 $ 17,380 $ - $ 17,380 108.07 % 108.07 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (2,872) $ - $ (2,872) $ (15,467) $ - $ (15,467) 81.43 % 81.43 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (7.94) % (7.94) % (88.99) % (88.99) % 81.05 % 81.05 % Hotel EBITDA $ 8,354 $ - $ 8,354 $ (2,217) $ - $ (2,217) 476.82 % 476.82 % Hotel EBITDA margin 23.10 % 23.10 % (12.76) % (12.76) % 35.86 % 35.86 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 209.38 $ - $ 209.38 $ 97.74 $ - $ 97.74 114.23 % 114.23 % Occupancy 70.05 % - % 70.05 % 55.97 % - % 55.97 % 25.16 % 25.16 % ADR $ 298.91 $ - $ 298.91 $ 174.64 $ - $ 174.64 71.16 % 71.16 % THE RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 46,210 $ - $ 46,210 $ 40,892 $ - $ 40,892 13.00 % 13.00 % Total hotel revenue $ 98,364 $ - $ 98,364 $ 82,808 $ - $ 82,808 18.79 % 18.79 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 17,641 $ - $ 17,641 $ 15,342 $ - $ 15,342 14.99 % 14.99 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.93 % 17.93 % 18.53 % 18.53 % (0.60) % (0.60) % Hotel EBITDA $ 30,377 $ - $ 30,377 $ 25,663 $ - $ 25,663 18.37 % 18.37 % Hotel EBITDA margin 30.88 % 30.88 % 30.99 % 30.99 % (0.11) % (0.11) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 459.97 $ - $ 459.97 $ 420.14 $ - $ 420.14 9.48 % 9.48 % Occupancy 74.47 % - % 74.47 % 76.99 % - % 76.99 % (3.28) % (3.28) % ADR $ 617.66 $ - $ 617.66 $ 545.68 $ - $ 545.68 13.19 % 13.19 % THE RITZ-CARLTON LAKE TAHOE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 31,263 $ - $ 31,263 $ 23,165 $ 3,180 $ 26,345 34.96 % 18.67 % Total hotel revenue $ 54,779 $ - $ 54,779 $ 43,685 $ 1,430 $ 45,115 25.40 % 21.42 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 5,020 $ - $ 5,020 $ 2,793 $ - $ 2,793 79.74 % 79.74 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 9.16 % 9.16 % 6.39 % 6.19 % 2.77 % 2.97 % Hotel EBITDA $ 11,383 $ - $ 11,383 $ 7,835 $ - $ 7,835 45.28 % 45.28 % Hotel EBITDA margin 20.78 % 20.78 % 17.94 % 17.37 % 2.84 % 3.41 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 470.61 $ - $ 470.61 $ 366.13 $ - $ 400.98 28.54 % 17.36 % Occupancy 56.22 % - % 56.22 % 55.08 % - % 55.49 % 2.07 % 1.31 % ADR $ 837.16 $ - $ 837.16 $ 664.78 $ - $ 722.66 25.93 % 15.84 % MARRIOTT SEATTLE WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 21,445 $ - $ 21,445 $ 15,105 $ - $ 15,105 41.97 % 41.97 % Total hotel revenue $ 26,385 $ - $ 26,385 $ 18,315 $ - $ 18,315 44.06 % 44.06 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,790 $ - $ 3,790 $ (293) $ - $ (293) 1,393.52 % 1,393.52 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 14.36 % 14.36 % (1.60) % (1.60) % 15.96 % 15.96 % Hotel EBITDA $ 9,217 $ - $ 9,217 $ 3,557 $ - $ 3,557 159.12 % 159.12 % Hotel EBITDA margin 34.93 % 34.93 % 19.42 % 19.42 % 15.51 % 15.51 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 162.75 $ - $ 162.75 $ 114.64 $ - $ 114.64 41.97 % 41.97 % Occupancy 56.88 % - % 56.88 % 52.22 % - % 52.22 % 8.91 % 8.91 % ADR $ 286.14 $ - $ 286.14 $ 219.51 $ - $ 219.51 30.35 % 30.35 % 21

Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance THE RITZ-CARLTON ST. THOMAS Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 58,426 $ - $ 58,426 $ 54,819 $ - $ 54,819 6.58 % 6.58 % Total hotel revenue $ 87,654 $ - $ 87,654 $ 80,321 $ - $ 80,321 9.13 % 9.13 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 18,920 $ - $ 18,920 $ 17,453 $ - $ 17,453 8.41 % 8.41 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 21.58 % 21.58 % 21.73 % 21.73 % (0.15) % (0.15) % Hotel EBITDA $ 30,137 $ - $ 30,137 $ 27,550 $ - $ 27,550 9.39 % 9.39 % Hotel EBITDA margin 34.38 % 34.38 % 34.30 % 34.30 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 889.30 $ - $ 889.30 $ 834.39 $ - $ 834.39 6.58 % 6.58 % Occupancy 73.81 % - % 73.81 % 79.52 % - % 79.52 % (7.18) % (7.18) % ADR $ 1,204.88 $ - $ 1,204.88 $ 1,049.29 $ - $ 1,049.29 14.83 % 14.83 % MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 13,472 $ - $ 13,472 $ 4,531 $ 3,873 $ 8,404 197.33 % 60.30 % Total hotel revenue $ 19,484 $ - $ 19,484 $ 6,592 $ 6,272 $ 12,864 195.57 % 51.46 % Hotel net income (loss) $ (1,390) $ - $ (1,390) $ (1,630) $ (1,247) $ (2,877) 14.72 % 51.69 % Hotel net income (loss) margin (7.13) % (7.13) % (24.73) % (22.36) % 17.60 % 15.23 % Hotel EBITDA $ 3,157 $ - $ 3,157 $ 1,052 $ 1,228 $ 2,280 200.10 % 38.46 % Hotel EBITDA margin 16.20 % 16.20 % 15.96 % 17.72 % 0.24 % (1.52) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 258.10 $ - $ 258.10 $ 212.62 $ 125.40 $ 161.00 21.39 % 60.31 % Occupancy 74.26 % - % 74.26 % 63.88 % 40.65 % 50.13 % 16.25 % 48.12 % ADR $ 347.57 $ - $ 347.57 $ 332.86 $ 308.45 $ 321.15 4.42 % 8.23 % THE RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE DORADO BEACH Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 42,072 $ 10,256 $ 52,328 $ - $ 49,783 $ 49,783 - % 5.11 % Total hotel revenue $ 64,517 $ 15,169 $ 79,686 $ - $ 74,137 $ 74,137 - % 7.48 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 7,583 $ 2,089 $ 9,672 $ - $ 9,099 $ 9,099 - % 6.30 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 11.75 % 12.14 % - % 12.27 % 11.75 % (0.13) % Hotel EBITDA $ 14,887 $ 3,634 $ 18,521 $ - $ 16,838 $ 16,838 - % 10.00 % Hotel EBITDA margin 23.07 % 23.24 % - 22.71 % 23.07 % 0.53 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 1,340.90 $ 1,402.17 $ 1,352.48 $ - $ 1,227.10 $ 1,227.10 - % 10.22 % Occupancy 60.40 % 50.36 % 58.50 % - % 60.49 % 60.49 % - % (3.29) % ADR $ 2,220.05 $ 2,784.54 $ 2,311.90 $ - $ 2,028.67 $ 2,028.67 - % 13.96 % FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,107 $ 29,330 $ 32,437 $ - $ 27,299 $ 27,299 - % 18.82 % Total hotel revenue $ 5,194 $ 56,059 $ 61,253 $ - $ 49,827 $ 49,827 - % 22.93 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 933 $ 3,162 $ 4,095 $ - $ 2,581 $ 2,581 - % 58.66 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 17.96 % 6.69 % - % 5.18 % 17.96 % 1.51 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,710 $ 17,787 $ 19,497 $ - $ 16,402 $ 16,402 - % 18.87 % Hotel EBITDA margin 32.92 % 31.83 % - 32.92 % 32.92 % (1.09) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 477.19 $ 418.17 $ 423.18 $ - $ 356.17 $ 356.17 - % 18.81 % Occupancy 45.15 % 46.38 % 46.28 % - % 41.73 % 41.73 % - % 10.90 % ADR $ 1,056.99 $ 901.55 $ 914.43 $ - $ 853.53 $ 853.53 - % 7.13 % 22

Year Ended December 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 % Variance % Variance RESORT PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 295,026 $ 39,586 $ 334,612 $ 209,465 $ 80,262 $ 289,727 40.85 % 15.49 % Total hotel revenue $ 486,756 $ 71,228 $ 557,984 $ 338,726 $ 125,394 $ 464,120 43.70 % 20.22 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 88,339 $ 5,251 $ 93,590 $ 62,282 $ 11,680 $ 73,962 41.84 % 26.54 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 18.15 % 16.77 % 18.39 % 15.94 % (0.24) % 0.83 % Hotel EBITDA $ 153,642 $ 21,421 $ 175,063 $ 110,572 $ 33,240 $ 143,812 38.95 % 21.73 % Hotel EBITDA margin 31.56 % 31.37 % 32.64 % 30.99 % (1.08) % 0.38 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 501.41 $ 511.09 $ 502.54 $ 384.89 $ 670.82 $ 436.43 30.27 % 15.15 % Occupancy 68.90 % 46.76 % 66.32 % 65.91 % 48.59 % 62.79 % 4.53 % 5.63 % ADR $ 727.76 $ 1,093.04 $ 757.72 $ 583.98 $ 1,380.67 $ 695.10 24.62 % 9.01 % URBAN PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 143,194 $ - $ 143,194 $ 70,347 $ 3,873 $ 74,220 103.55 % 92.93 % Total hotel revenue $ 188,316 $ - $ 188,316 $ 89,367 $ 6,272 $ 95,639 110.72 % 96.90 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 2,374 $ - $ 2,374 $ (44,916) $ (1,245) $ (46,161) 105.29 % 105.14 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 1.26 % 1.26 % (50.26) % (48.27) % 51.52 % 49.53 % Hotel EBITDA $ 46,863 $ - $ 46,863 $ (2,586) $ 1,228 $ (1,358) 1,912.18 % 3,550.88 % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.89 % 24.89 % (2.89) % (1.42) % 27.78 % 26.31 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 164.98 $ - $ 164.98 $ 84.04 $ 125.40 $ 85.51 96.31 % 92.93 % Occupancy 63.39 % - % 63.39 % 43.69 % 40.65 % 43.58 % 45.09 % 45.45 % ADR $ 260.25 $ - $ 260.25 $ 192.35 $ 308.45 $ 196.21 35.30 % 32.64 % BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 438,220 $ 39,586 $ 477,806 $ 279,812 $ 84,135 $ 363,947 56.61 % 31.28 % Total hotel revenue $ 675,072 $ 71,228 $ 746,300 $ 428,093 $ 131,666 $ 559,759 57.69 % 33.33 % Hotel net income (loss) $ 90,713 $ 5,251 $ 95,964 $ 17,368 $ 10,433 $ 27,801 422.30 % 245.18 % Hotel net income (loss) margin 13.44 % 12.86 % 4.06 % 4.97 % 9.38 % 7.89 % Hotel EBITDA $ 200,505 $ 21,421 $ 221,926 $ 107,986 $ 34,468 $ 142,454 85.68 % 55.79 % Hotel EBITDA margin 29.70 % 29.74 % 25.22 % 25.45 % 4.48 % 4.29 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 300.90 $ 511.09 $ 311.51 $ 202.57 $ 558.91 $ 237.59 48.54 % 31.11 % Occupancy 65.62 % 46.76 % 64.66 % 52.44 % 46.96 % 51.90 % 25.12 % 24.58 % ADR $ 458.58 $ 1,093.04 $ 481.75 $ 386.26 $ 1,190.21 $ 457.74 18.72 % 5.24 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR have been revised in prior periods to include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton to be comparable to the current period. (3) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (4) Resort properties include: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa, Hotel Yountville, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale (5) Urban properties include: Capital Hilton Washington D.C., Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Notary Hotel, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront, Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel (6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA 23

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE, NET INCOME (LOSS) & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter Total Hotel Revenue $ 173,363 $ 13,930 $ 187,293 $ 162,225 $ 7,072 $ 169,297 $ 176,082 $ 16,915 $ 192,997 $ 163,402 $ 33,311 $ 196,713 Hotel net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 1,574 $ 15,273 $ 13,551 $ (4,569) $ 8,982 $ 31,259 $ 2,784 $ 34,043 $ 32,204 $ 5,462 $ 37,666 Hotel net income (loss) margin 7.90 % 8.15 % 8.35 % 5.31 % 17.75 % 17.64 % 19.71 % 19.15 % Hotel EBITDA $ 47,065 $ 5,141 $ 52,206 $ 40,693 $ (598) $ 40,095 $ 57,066 $ 6,404 $ 63,470 $ 55,681 $ 10,474 $ 66,155 Hotel EBITDA margin 27.15 % 27.87 % 25.08 % 23.68 % 32.41 % 32.89 % 34.08 % 33.63 % Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 15.1 % 15.9 % 14.9 % 9.4 % 34.5 % 35.5 % 35.5 % 39.2 % EBITDA % of total TTM 23.5 % 23.5 % 20.3 % 18.1 % 28.5 % 28.6 % 27.7 % 29.8 % JV interests in Hotel net income (loss) $ 714 $ - $ 714 $ 1,169 $ - $ 1,169 $ 1,631 $ - $ 1,631 $ 58 $ - $ 58 JV interests in EBITDA $ 1,798 $ - $ 1,798 $ 1,880 $ - $ 1,880 $ 2,387 $ - $ 2,387 $ 811 $ - $ 811 Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2022 2022 2022 TTM TTM TTM Total Hotel Revenue $ 675,072 $ 71,228 $ 746,300 Hotel net income (loss) $ 90,713 $ 5,251 $ 95,964 Hotel net income (loss) margin 13.44 % 12.86 % Hotel EBITDA $ 200,505 $ 21,421 $ 221,926 Hotel EBITDA margin 29.70 % 29.74 % Hotel net income (loss) % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % JV interests in Hotel net income (loss) $ 3,572 $ - $ 3,572 JV interests in EBITDA $ 6,876 $ - $ 6,876 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 24

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited)

December 31, 2022 Common stock shares outstanding 69,919 Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents) 8,283 Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding 78,202 Common stock price $ 4.11 Market capitalization $ 321,410 Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock $ 76,950 Series D cumulative preferred stock $ 40,000 Series E redeemable preferred stock $ 316,413 Series M redeemable preferred stock $ 35,708 Indebtedness $ 1,336,750 Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness $ (48,750) Net working capital (see below) $ (244,313) Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 1,834,168 Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,391 Restricted cash $ 51,689 Accounts receivable, net $ 50,232 Prepaid expenses $ 6,846 Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 24,817 Total current assets $ 392,975 Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 131,658 Dividends and distributions payable $ 8,184 Due to affiliates, net $ 8,820 Total current liabilities $ 148,662 Net working capital* $ 244,313 * Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures. 25

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)

2022 2023 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Rooms Actual Actual Actual Actual Estimated Estimated Estimated Estimated Bardessono Hotel and Spa 65 x Capital Hilton Washington D.C. 550 x x x x Hotel Yountville 80 x Marriott Seattle Waterfront 361 x x x x Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 190 x x x The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe 170 x x x The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota 266 x x Total 1 1 1 2 1 3 4 5 (a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2022 and 2023 are included in this table. 26



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

2022 2022 2022 2022 December 31, 2022 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 13,699 $ 13,551 $ 31,259 $ 32,204 $ 90,713 Non-property adjustments (55) (1) - 76 20 Interest income (145) (63) (14) (11) (233) Interest expense 8,416 6,373 4,522 3,646 22,957 Amortization of loan costs 476 496 462 553 1,987 Depreciation and amortization 20,506 19,604 19,571 18,441 78,122 Income tax expense (benefit) 219 (99) 424 223 767 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 3,949 832 842 549 6,172 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 47,065 40,693 57,066 55,681 200,505 Non-comparable adjustments 5,141 (598) 6,404 10,474 21,421 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 52,206 $ 40,095 $ 63,470 $ 66,155 $ 221,926

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (21) $ 2,876 $ (91) $ 702 $ 1,655 $ 672 $ 322 $ 799 $ (1,477) $ 1,194 $ 681 $ 283 $ 3,752 $ (816) $ 2,235 $ 933 $ 13,699 $ (18,252) $ (4,553) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - (16) - - - - (39) - - - (55) 55 - Interest income (38) (50) - - - - - (4) (15) (25) - (7) (2) - - (4) (145) 145 - Interest expense - - - 638 1,117 809 1,168 - - 1,717 774 20 828 574 771 - 8,416 9,862 18,278 Amortization of loan cost - - - - 78 - 197 - - 94 38 - 26 43 - - 476 119 595 Depreciation and amortization 1,901 1,070 1,382 584 648 395 1,051 2,029 2,683 1,419 852 1,488 2,002 619 1,602 781 20,506 - 20,506 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 6 - - - - (124) - 337 - 219 41 260 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,442 13 29 114 5 8 (4) 51 (1) 1,759 236 1 164 36 97 (1) 3,949 (3,949) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,284 3,909 1,320 2,038 3,503 1,884 2,734 2,865 1,190 6,158 2,581 1,785 6,607 456 5,042 1,709 47,065 (11,979) 35,086 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (821) (977) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,798) 1,798 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 108 108 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (114) (114) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 2,463 $ 2,932 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 6,607 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 45,267 $ (10,187) $ 35,080 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 52,206 ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 6,607 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 42,546 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 47,687 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 3,909 $ - $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ - $ - $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 6,607 $ - $ 5,042 $ 1,709 $ 36,165 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,653) - - 6,794 5,141 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 3,909 $ - $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ - $ - $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ - $ 4,954 $ - $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 41,306 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,284 $ - $ 1,320 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ - $ - $ 1,785 $ - $ 456 $ - $ - $ 10,900 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,284 $ - $ 1,320 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ - $ - $ 1,785 $ - $ 456 $ - $ - $ 10,900

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,503 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,503 BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,038 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,038 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 1,884 - - - - - - - - - - 1,884 Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,954 - - - 4,954 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 3,284 3,909 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,193 BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 1,320 - - - - 2,865 1,190 - - 1,785 - - - - 7,160 Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 2,734 - - - - - - - - - 2,734 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 6,158 - - - - - - 6,158 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,581 - - - - - 2,581 LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 456 - - 456 Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,042 - 5,042 Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8,503 8,503 Total $ 3,284 $ 3,909 $ 1,320 $ 2,038 $ 3,503 $ 1,884 $ 2,734 $ 2,865 $ 1,190 $ 6,158 $ 2,581 $ 1,785 $ 4,954 $ 456 $ 5,042 $ 8,503 $ 52,206 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (4) Excluded hotels under renovation: Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 29

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ 404 $ 4,270 $ 1,129 $ 1,581 $ 1,366 $ 1,257 $ (72) $ 294 $ 541 $ (391) $ 755 $ 3,103 $ 846 $ (370) $ (1,162) $ - $ 13,551 $ (21,934) $ (8,383) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - - - (1) 1 - Interest income (15) (22) - - - - - (1) (5) (16) - (2) (2) - - - (63) 63 - Interest expense - - - 470 808 621 901 - - 1,356 575 (62) 669 461 574 - 6,373 7,496 13,869 Amortization of loan cost - - - 34 77 - 195 - - 93 38 - 17 42 - - 496 125 621 Depreciation and amortization 1,840 1,020 1,476 590 633 435 1,011 2,005 2,760 1,329 802 1,432 2,059 613 1,599 - 19,604 - 19,604 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 4 - - - - 13 - (116) - (99) 194 95 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (3) 25 4 102 5 79 6 25 17 368 159 1 3 37 4 - 832 (832) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,226 5,293 2,609 2,777 2,889 2,392 2,041 2,327 3,313 2,739 2,329 4,472 3,604 783 899 - 40,693 (14,887) 25,806 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (556) (1,324) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,880) 1,880 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 74 74 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (74) (74) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 1,670 $ 3,969 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 3,604 $ 783 $ 899 $ - $ 38,813 $ (13,007) $ 25,806 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 563 - - (1,161) (598) Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,226 $ 5,293 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 4,167 $ 783 $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 40,095 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 5,293 $ - $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ - $ - $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ - $ 3,604 $ - $ 899 $ - $ 24,963 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 563 - - (1,161) (598) Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 5,293 $ - $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ - $ - $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ - $ 4,167 $ - $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 24,365 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,609 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ - $ - $ 4,472 $ - $ 783 $ - $ - $ 15,730 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,226 $ - $ 2,609 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ - $ - $ 4,472 $ - $ 783 $ - $ - $ 15,730

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,889 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,889 BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,777 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,777 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 2,392 - - - - - - - - - - 2,392 Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 4,167 - - - 4,167 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 2,226 5,293 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,519 BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 2,609 - - - - 2,327 3,313 - - 4,472 - - - - 12,721 Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 2,041 - - - - - - - - - 2,041 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 2,739 - - - - - - 2,739 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,329 - - - - - 2,329 LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 783 - - 783 Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 899 - 899 Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,161) (1,161) Total $ 2,226 $ 5,293 $ 2,609 $ 2,777 $ 2,889 $ 2,392 $ 2,041 $ 2,327 $ 3,313 $ 2,739 $ 2,329 $ 4,472 $ 4,167 $ 783 $ 899 $ (1,161) $ 40,095 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 31

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ 2,584 $ 3,939 $ 4,103 $ 1,820 $ 3,530 $ 1,247 $ (1,949) $ 402 $ 931 $ 6,586 $ (2,170) $ 1,510 $ 5,742 $ (34) $ 3,018 $ - $ 31,259 $ (14,579) $ 16,680 Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest income (2) (1) - - - - - - (2) (6) - (1) (2) - - - (14) 14 - Interest expense - - - 310 482 415 633 - - 984 371 34 534 396 363 - 4,522 5,183 9,705 Amortization of loan cost - - - 51 76 42 193 - - 92 37 - - 41 (70) - 462 114 576 Depreciation and amortization 1,839 1,006 1,490 594 662 540 943 2,011 2,814 1,327 788 1,295 2,079 611 1,572 - 19,571 - 19,571 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 6 - - - - 306 - 112 - 424 653 1,077 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 163 19 49 128 4 9 - 61 6 12 358 2 5 27 (1) - 842 (842) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,584 4,963 5,642 2,903 4,754 2,253 (180) 2,480 3,749 8,995 (616) 2,840 8,664 1,041 4,994 - 57,066 (9,457) 47,609 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (1,146) (1,241) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,387) 2,387 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 74 74 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (75) (75) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 3,438 $ 3,722 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 8,664 $ 1,041 $ 4,994 $ - $ 54,679 $ (7,071) $ 47,608 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 952 - 355 5,097 6,404 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 4,584 $ 4,963 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 9,616 $ 1,041 $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 63,470 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 4,963 $ - $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ - $ - $ 8,995 $ (616) $ - $ 8,664 $ - $ 4,994 $ - $ 36,730 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 952 - 355 5,097 6,404 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 4,963 $ - $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ - $ - $ 8,995 $ (616) $ - $ 9,616 $ - $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 43,134 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 4,584 $ - $ 5,642 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ - $ - $ 2,840 $ - $ 1,041 $ - $ - $ 20,336 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 4,584 $ - $ 5,642 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ - $ - $ 2,840 $ - $ 1,041 $ - $ - $ 20,336

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,754 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,754 BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 2,903 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,903 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 2,253 - - - - - - - - - - 2,253 Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,616 - - - 9,616 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 4,584 4,963 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,547 BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - 5,642 - - - - 2,480 3,749 - - 2,840 - - - - 14,711 Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - (180) - - - - - - - - - (180) BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 8,995 - - - - - - 8,995 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (616) - - - - - (616) LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,041 - - 1,041 Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,349 - 5,349 Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,097 5,097 Total $ 4,584 $ 4,963 $ 5,642 $ 2,903 $ 4,754 $ 2,253 $ (180) $ 2,480 $ 3,749 $ 8,995 $ (616) $ 2,840 $ 9,616 $ 1,041 $ 5,349 $ 5,097 $ 63,470 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 33

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (1,842) $ 2,077 $ (2,915) $ 385 $ 5,826 $ (629) $ 7,367 $ (2,000) $ (2,867) $ 10,252 $ 5,754 $ (1,106) $ 8,580 $ (170) $ 3,492 $ - $ 32,204 $ (16,600) $ 15,604 Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 76 - - - - - - - - - 76 (76) - Interest income - - - - - - - - (2) (5) - (2) (2) - - - (11) 11 - Interest expense - - - 256 395 320 526 - - 862 297 34 526 391 39 - 3,646 4,212 7,858 Amortization of loan cost - - - 50 76 60 128 - - 91 37 - - 41 70 - 553 111 664 Depreciation and amortization 1,840 1,022 1,627 603 668 676 927 1,983 2,969 1,251 792 1,191 1,932 609 351 - 18,441 - 18,441 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 3 - - - - 220 - - - 223 2,388 2,611 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 82 64 5 115 4 2 1 15 2 34 209 3 7 6 - - 549 (549) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 80 3,163 (1,283) 1,409 6,969 429 9,025 1 102 12,485 7,089 120 11,263 877 3,952 - 55,681 (10,503) 45,178 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (20) (791) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (811) 811 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 72 72 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (71) (71) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 60 $ 2,372 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,263 $ 877 $ 3,952 $ - $ 54,870 $ (9,691) $ 45,179 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 137 - 3,279 7,058 10,474 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 80 $ 3,163 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,400 $ 877 $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,155 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 3,163 $ - $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ - $ - $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ - $ 11,263 $ - $ 3,952 $ - $ 55,784 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - 137 - 3,279 7,058 10,474 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 3,163 $ - $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ - $ - $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ - $ 11,400 $ - $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,258 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 80 $ - $ (1,283) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1 $ 102 $ - $ - $ 120 $ - $ 877 $ - $ - $ (103) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 80 $ - $ (1,283) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1 $ 102 $ - $ - $ 120 $ - $ 877 $ - $ - $ (103)

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total BAML (Pier House Resort & Spa) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,969 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,969 BAML (Bardessono Hotel and Spa) - - - 1,409 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,409 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 429 - - - - - - - - - - 429 Apollo (The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 11,400 - - - 11,400 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines) 80 3,163 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,243 BAML Pool (see footnote 3) - - (1,283) - - - - 1 102 - - 120 - - - - (1,060) Credit Agricole (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa) - - - - - - 9,025 - - - - - - - - - 9,025 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 12,485 - - - - - - 12,485 BAML (The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 7,089 - - - - - 7,089 LoanCore (Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 877 - - 877 Knighthead Funding (The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,231 - 7,231 Aareal (Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,058 7,058 Total $ 80 $ 3,163 $ (1,283) $ 1,409 $ 6,969 $ 429 $ 9,025 $ 1 $ 102 $ 12,485 $ 7,089 $ 120 $ 11,400 $ 877 $ 7,231 $ 7,058 $ 66,155 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) This mortgage loan is secured by the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Marriott Seattle Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 35

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (1,447) $ 1,388 $ (1,776) $ 1,731 $ 3,787 $ 1,059 $ 577 $ (683) $ (3,338) $ 4,512 $ 2,544 $ 261 $ 3,745 $ (427) $ - $ - $ 11,933 $ (14,227) $ (2,294) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - (9) - - (9) 9 - Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (6) - (3) (1) - - - (11) 11 - Interest expense - - - 262 405 328 534 - - 880 304 34 538 400 - - 3,685 4,411 8,096 Amortization of loan cost - - - 49 75 60 - - - 89 37 - - 40 - - 350 109 459 Depreciation and amortization 1,821 1,035 1,628 605 696 665 901 1,981 3,498 1,422 754 1,044 2,232 599 - - 18,881 - 18,881 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - (12) - - - - 39 - - - 27 531 558 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 35 22 22 124 2 9 11 7 (2) 47 255 5 85 20 - - 642 (642) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 409 2,445 (126) 2,771 4,965 2,121 2,023 1,293 157 6,944 3,894 1,341 6,638 623 - - 35,498 (9,798) 25,700 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (102) (611) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (713) 713 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 54 54 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (54) (54) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 307 $ 1,834 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ 1,341 $ 6,638 $ 623 $ - $ - $ 34,785 $ (9,085) $ 25,700 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ 1,341 $ 6,638 $ 623 $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 48,141 ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ 623 $ - $ - $ 32,134 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ 2,445 $ (126) $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ 623 $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 44,777 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ - $ - $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,801 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,195 7,448 12,643 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 2,445 $ - $ 2,771 $ 4,965 $ 2,121 $ 2,023 $ - $ - $ 6,944 $ 3,894 $ - $ 6,638 $ - $ 5,195 $ 7,448 $ 44,444 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 409 $ - $ (126) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ - $ - $ 1,341 $ - $ 623 $ - $ - $ 3,697 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 409 $ - $ (126) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,293 $ 157 $ - $ - $ 1,341 $ - $ 623 $ - $ - $ 3,697 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) Excluded hotels under renovation: Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 36

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel and Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa The Notary Hotel The Clancy The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Marriott Seattle Waterfront The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Four Seasons Scottssdale Resort Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ 1,125 $ 13,162 $ 2,226 $ 4,488 $ 12,377 $ 2,547 $ 5,668 $ (505) $ (2,872) $ 17,641 $ 5,020 $ 3,790 $ 18,920 $ (1,390) $ 7,583 $ 933 $ 90,713 $ (71,365) $ 19,348 Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 76 (16) - - - - (40) - - - 20 (20) - Interest income (55) (73) - - - - - (5) (24) (52) - (12) (8) - - (4) (233) 233 - Interest expense - - - 1,674 2,802 2,165 3,228 - - 4,919 2,017 26 2,557 1,822 1,747 - 22,957 26,753 49,710 Amortization of loan cost - - - 135 307 102 713 - - 370 150 - 43 167 - - 1,987 469 2,456 Depreciation and amortization 7,420 4,118 5,975 2,371 2,611 2,046 3,932 8,028 11,226 5,326 3,234 5,406 8,072 2,452 5,124 781 78,122 - 78,122 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 19 - - - - 415 - 333 - 767 3,276 4,043 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,684 121 87 459 18 98 3 152 24 2,173 962 7 179 106 100 (1) 6,172 (6,172) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 10,174 17,328 8,288 9,127 18,115 6,958 13,620 7,673 8,354 30,377 11,383 9,217 30,138 3,157 14,887 1,709 200,505 (46,826) 153,679 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (2,543) (4,333) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (6,876) 6,876 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 328 328 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (334) (334) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 7,631 $ 12,995 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ 9,217 $ 30,138 $ 3,157 $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 193,629 $ (39,956) $ 153,673 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ 9,217 $ 30,137 $ 3,157 $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 221,926 ALL HOTELS NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,138 $ 3,157 $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 177,668 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ 17,328 $ 8,288 $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,137 $ 3,157 $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 199,089 RESORT PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 17,328 $ - $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ - $ - $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,138 $ - $ 14,887 $ 1,709 $ 153,642 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (1) - 3,634 17,788 21,421 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ - $ 17,328 $ - $ 9,127 $ 18,115 $ 6,958 $ 13,620 $ - $ - $ 30,377 $ 11,383 $ - $ 30,137 $ - $ 18,521 $ 19,497 $ 175,063 URBAN PROPERTIES: Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 10,174 $ - $ 8,288 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ - $ - $ 9,217 $ - $ 3,157 $ - $ - $ 46,863 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 10,174 $ - $ 8,288 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,673 $ 8,354 $ - $ - $ 9,217 $ - $ 3,157 $ - $ - $ 46,863 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 16 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2022, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period and adjustments to match the full results reported to us by our hotel managers for residences that we do not own but that are managed in connection with our hotel properties. (2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (3) Excluded hotels under renovation: Marriott Seattle Waterfront; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek 37

