    BHR   US10482B1017

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

(BHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
4.610 USD   -2.54%
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

06/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920.  A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 11, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13730709.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-sets-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301573449.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
