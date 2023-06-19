Advanced search
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

06/19/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
DALLAS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920.  A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 9, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13739430.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-sets-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301854404.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.


