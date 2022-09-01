Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHR   US10482B1017

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

(BHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
5.040 USD   -2.14%
04:26pBraemar hotels & resorts sets third quarter earnings release and conference call dates
PR
08/29BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : Company Presentation – August 2022
PU
08/29BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

09/01/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920.  A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 10, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13732690.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-sets-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301616795.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
04:26pBraemar hotels & resorts sets third quarter earnings release and conference call dates
PR
08/29BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : Company Presentation – August 2022
PU
08/29BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/22Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts to $17 From $16, Maintai..
MT
08/05BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/04BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/04Braemar Hotels Seeks Acquisition Opportunities
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
More recommendations