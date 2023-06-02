Advanced search
    BHR   US10482B1017

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

(BHR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:04 2023-06-02 pm EDT
4.225 USD   +4.58%
Braemar hotels & resorts to present at nareit's reitweek 2023 investor conference
PR
B. Riley Trims Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Price Target to $7 From $8, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Braemar Hotels & Resorts : 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Update - May 2023
PU
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

06/02/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
DALLAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that Richard Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present to the investment community at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio broadcast of Braemar's presentation will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com or here. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and will be available for 90 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-to-present-at-nareits-reitweek-2023-investor-conference-301841538.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
