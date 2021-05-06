BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS 05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

DALLAS - May 5, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ('Braemar' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2021 was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS •Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $11.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share. •Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 22.7% to $159.97 during the quarter on a 25.3% increase in ADR and a 38.3% decrease in occupancy. •Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter, reflecting a growth rate of 67%. •Adjusted EBITDAre was $16.6 million for the quarter. •Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $20.5 million for the quarter. •The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $85.7million and restricted cash of $39.3million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $18.6million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs. •Capex invested during the quarter was $4.7 million.



BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 2 May 5, 2021 CAPITAL STRUCTURE At March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.7 billion and $1.1 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of 2.5%.

During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company issued 2,711,145 shares of common stock under its At-The-Market offering, raising approximately $16.1 million in gross proceeds.

During the quarter, the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement ('SEDA'), pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to 7,780,786 shares of its common stock at the Company's request any time during a 36-month commitment period. Since entering into the SEDA, the Company has issued 1,450,000 shares of common stock under the SEDA for net proceeds of approximately $8.4 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into an equity line pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to $35 million of shares of common stock. Upon the signing of the equity line, the Company issued 265,957 shares of common stock under the equity line, raising $1.5 million of net proceeds.

During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has opportunistically exchanged shares of its preferred stock into shares of its common stock. These exchanges have all been completed at a discount to the par value of the preferred stock, and in total, the Company has exchanged approximately 1.2 million shares of its Series B Preferred Stock, equating to 24.6% of the original share count, into approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock.

During the quarter, the Company announced that it has amended its term loan to extend the previous covenant waiver through the fourth quarter of 2021.

In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock or common units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Board of Directors also announced that it plans to continue its suspension of the common stock dividend during 2021 to protect liquidity and will evaluate future dividend declarations on a quarterly basis going forward.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.

•Comparable RevPAR decreased 22.7% to $159.97 for all hotels on a 25.3% increase in ADR and a 38.3% decrease in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.



BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 3 May 5, 2021 'We continue to be pleased with the recovery trends we are seeing at our hotels,' said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Demand was strong in the first quarter and our luxury resorts continue to perform well. The Company reported its highest quarterly ADR in our history, and we reported our first cash-flow positive quarter in a year. We're encouraged by the roll-out of vaccines, and new bookings have been strong. Looking ahead, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth. We have a high-quality portfolio, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain solid, and we remain committed to focusing on ways to maximize value for our shareholders.'

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets



BHR Reports First Quarter Results Page 4 May 5, 2021 in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,782,753 $ 1,784,849 Accumulated depreciation (376,243) (360,259) Investments in hotel properties, net 1,406,510 1,424,590 Cash and cash equivalents 85,684 78,606 Restricted cash 39,322 34,544 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $275 and $227, respectively 17,583 13,557 Inventories 2,383 2,551 Prepaid expenses 6,830 4,405 Investment in OpenKey 1,644 1,708 Other assets 15,646 14,898 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,985 81,260 Intangible assets, net 4,546 4,640 Due from related parties, net 1,052 991 Due from third-party hotel managers 18,565 12,271 Total assets $ 1,680,750 $ 1,674,021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 1,118,824 $ 1,130,594 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 74,098 61,758 Dividends and distributions payable 2,569 2,736 Due to Ashford Inc., net 2,115 2,772 Due to third-party hotel managers 1,725 1,393 Operating lease liabilities 60,857 60,917 Other liabilities 18,833 18,077 Total liabilities 1,279,021 1,278,247 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,545,016 and 5,031,473 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 96,609 106,949 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 28,162 27,655 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 80,000,000 shares authorized: Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 16 16 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 43,465,880 and 38,274,770 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 434 382 Additional paid-in capital 571,288 541,870 Accumulated deficit (278,445) (266,010) Total stockholders' equity of the Company 293,293 276,258 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (16,335) (15,088) Total equity 276,958 261,170 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,680,750 $ 1,674,021

5

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUE Rooms $ 54,323 $ 70,468 Food and beverage 16,629 28,803 Other 12,896 18,249 Total hotel revenue 83,848 117,520 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses: Rooms 11,015 17,880 Food and beverage 13,952 23,901 Other expenses 28,543 42,090 Management fees 2,532 3,877 Total hotel operating expenses 56,042 87,748 Property taxes, insurance and other 7,264 7,660 Depreciation and amortization 18,353 18,338 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 2,545 2,621 Reimbursable expenses 492 544 Incentive fee 371 - Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,387 1,904 Corporate, general and administrative: Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 10 35 Other general and administrative 1,590 1,897 Total operating expenses 88,054 120,747 Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets 499 - OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (3,707) (3,227) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (64) (40) Interest income 9 129 Other income (expense) - (138) Interest expense (6,029) (10,826) Amortization of loan costs (727) (1,071) Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (351) - Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (20) 1,156 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (10,889) (14,017) Income tax (expense) benefit (145) (1,370) NET INCOME (LOSS) (11,034) (15,387) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 1,247 572 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,079 1,885 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (8,708) (12,930) Preferred dividends (2,388) (2,555) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock (73) - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (11,169) $ (15,485) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.28) $ (0.48) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 39,605 32,474 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.28) $ (0.48) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 39,605 32,474 Dividends declared per common share: $ - $ -

6

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,034) $ (15,387) Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 6,756 11,897 Depreciation and amortization 18,353 18,338 Income tax expense (benefit) 145 1,370 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 64 40 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (63) (39) EBITDA 14,221 16,219 (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets (499) - EBITDAre 13,722 16,219 Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 138 207 Transaction and conversion costs 340 491 Other (income) expense - 138 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 351 - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 20 (1,156) Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,416 1,985 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 205 613 Advisory services incentive fee 371 - Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 5 3 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 16,568 $ 18,500 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,034) $ (15,387) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 1,247 572 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,079 1,885 Preferred dividends (2,388) (2,555) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock (73) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (11,169) (15,485) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 17,659 17,559 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,079) (1,885) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 64 40 (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets (499) - Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (64) (40) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 4,912 189 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,563 1,730 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock 73 - Transaction and conversion costs 340 491 Other (income) expense - 138 Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 202 213 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 351 - Amortization of loan costs 706 1,053 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 20 (1,156) Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 1,416 1,985 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 205 613 Advisory services incentive fee 371 - Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 5 3 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders, OP unitholders and Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders on an 'as converted' basis $ 10,164 $ 5,259 Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders, OP unitholders and Series B Cumulative Convertibile preferred stockholders on an 'as converted' basis $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Weighted average diluted shares 50,315 43,751

7

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Lender Hotels Maturity Interest Rate Fixed-Rate

Debt Floating-Rate

Debt Total

Debt Comparable TTM Hotel EBITDA(7) Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield BAML See footnote June 2021 LIBOR + 2.16% $ - $ 435,000 (1) $ 435,000 $ (18,297) (4.2) % Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas August 2021 LIBOR + 3.95% - 42,500 (2) 42,500 8,100 19.1 % JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek April 2022 LIBOR + 2.75% - 67,500 (3) 67,500 3,882 5.8 % BAML Hotel Yountville May 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 51,000 (5) 51,000 (204) (0.4) % BAML Bardessono August 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 40,000 (5) 40,000 1,117 2.8 % BAML Term Loan N/A October 2022 Base Rate(4) + 1.25% to 2.65% or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.65% - 51,221 (6) 51,221 N/A N/A BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota April 2023 LIBOR + 2.65% - 100,000 (5) 100,000 13,210 13.2 % BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe January 2024 LIBOR + 2.10% - 54,000 (5) 54,000 1,816 3.4 % Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines February 2024 LIBOR + 1.70% - 196,671 196,671 (10,173) (5.2) % BAML Pier House Resort September 2024 LIBOR + 1.85% - 80,000 (5) 80,000 7,175 9.0 % Total $ - $ 1,117,892 $ 1,117,892 $ 6,626 0.6 % Percentage - % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted average interest rate - % 2.51 % 2.51 % All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the term loan. (1) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in June 2020. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%. (3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in April 2021. (4) Base Rate, as defined in the term loan agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%. (5) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. (6) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. (7) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

8

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Lender Hotels 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter Total JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek $ - $ 67,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 67,500 BAML Hotel Yountville - 51,000 - - - - 51,000 BAML Bardessono - 40,000 - - - - 40,000 BAML Term Loan N/A - 21,221 - - - - 21,221 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota - - 98,000 - - - 98,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe - - - 54,000 - - 54,000 Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines - - - 195,000 - - 195,000 Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas - - - 42,500 - - 42,500 BAML Pier House Resort - - - 80,000 - - 80,000 BAML See footnote 1 - - - - 435,000 - 435,000 Principal due in future periods $ - $ 179,721 $ 98,000 $ 371,500 $ 435,000 $ - $ 1,084,221 Scheduled amortization payments remaining 17,171 16,000 500 - - - 33,671 Total indebtedness $ 17,171 $ 195,721 $ 98,500 $ 371,500 $ 435,000 $ - $ 1,117,892 (1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

9

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 53,585 $ - $ 53,585 $ 69,876 $ - $ 69,876 (23.31) % (23.31) % RevPAR $ 159.97 $ - $ 159.97 $ 206.90 $ - $ 206.90 (22.69) % (22.69) % Occupancy 36.91 % - % 36.91 % 59.82 % - % 59.82 % (38.30) % (38.30) % ADR $ 433.43 $ - $ 433.43 $ 345.88 $ - $ 345.88 25.31 % 25.31 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.



10

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 83,848 $ 117,520 (28.65) % Non-comparable adjustments - (138) Comparable total hotel revenue $ 83,848 $ 117,382 (28.57) % Hotel EBITDA $ 20,499 $ 27,310 (24.94) % Non-comparable adjustments - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 20,499 $ 27,310 (24.94) % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.45 % 23.24 % 1.21 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 24.45 % 23.27 % 1.18 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ (405) $ 957 (142.32) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 20,904 $ 26,353 (20.68) % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 20,904 $ 26,353 (20.68) % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.



11

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 2,031 $ - $ 2,031 $ 6,535 $ - $ 6,535 (68.92) % (68.92) % Total hotel revenue $ 2,409 $ - $ 2,409 $ 10,532 $ - $ 10,532 (77.13) % (77.13) % Hotel EBITDA $ (848) $ - $ (848) $ 1,080 $ - $ 1,080 (178.52) % (178.52) % Hotel EBITDA margin (35.20) % (35.20) % 10.25 % 10.25 % (45.45) % (45.45) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 41.04 $ - $ 41.04 $ 130.57 $ - $ 130.57 (68.57) % (68.57) % Occupancy 27.77 % - % 27.77 % 59.49 % - % 59.49 % (53.32) % (53.32) % ADR $ 147.77 $ - $ 147.77 $ 219.47 $ - $ 219.47 (32.67) % (32.67) % LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,610 $ - $ 1,610 $ 5,114 $ - $ 5,114 (68.52) % (68.52) % Total hotel revenue $ 2,279 $ - $ 2,279 $ 9,396 $ - $ 9,396 (75.74) % (75.74) % Hotel EBITDA $ (772) $ - $ (772) $ 2,750 $ - $ 2,750 (128.07) % (128.07) % Hotel EBITDA margin (33.87) % (33.87) % 29.27 % 29.27 % (63.14) % (63.14) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 45.39 $ - $ 45.39 $ 142.62 $ - $ 142.62 (68.17) % (68.17) % Occupancy 32.31 % - % 32.31 % 63.01 % - % 63.01 % (48.72) % (48.72) % ADR $ 140.49 $ - $ 140.49 $ 226.35 $ - $ 226.35 (37.93) % (37.93) % CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,420 $ - $ 1,420 $ 2,621 $ - $ 2,621 (45.82) % (45.82) % Total hotel revenue $ 1,788 $ - $ 1,788 $ 3,768 $ - $ 3,768 (52.55) % (52.55) % Hotel EBITDA $ (1,192) $ - $ (1,192) $ (1,870) $ - $ (1,870) 36.26 % 36.26 % Hotel EBITDA margin (66.67) % (66.67) % (49.63) % (49.63) % (17.04) % (17.04) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 38.01 $ - $ 38.01 $ 69.40 $ - $ 69.40 (45.23) % (45.23) % Occupancy 23.60 % - % 23.60 % 51.41 % - % 51.41 % (54.09) % (54.09) % ADR $ 161.05 $ - $ 161.05 $ 135.00 $ - $ 135.00 19.30 % 19.30 % BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,760 $ - $ 1,760 $ 1,976 $ - $ 1,976 (10.93) % (10.93) % Total hotel revenue $ 2,372 $ - $ 2,372 $ 2,905 $ - $ 2,905 (18.35) % (18.35) % Hotel EBITDA $ 206 $ - $ 206 $ 107 $ - $ 107 92.52 % 92.52 % Hotel EBITDA margin 8.68 % 8.68 % 3.68 % 3.68 % 5.00 % 5.00 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 300.95 $ - $ 300.95 $ 334.31 $ - $ 334.31 (9.98) % (9.98) % Occupancy 43.08 % - % 43.08 % 54.12 % - % 54.12 % (20.40) % (20.40) % ADR $ 698.63 $ - $ 698.63 $ 617.76 $ - $ 617.76 13.09 % 13.09 % KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 5,583 $ - $ 5,583 $ 5,549 $ - $ 5,549 0.61 % 0.61 % Total hotel revenue $ 7,058 $ - $ 7,058 $ 6,999 $ - $ 6,999 0.84 % 0.84 % Hotel EBITDA $ 4,246 $ - $ 4,246 $ 3,778 $ - $ 3,778 12.39 % 12.39 % Hotel EBITDA margin 60.16 % 60.16 % 53.98 % 53.98 % 6.18 % 6.18 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 436.84 $ - $ 436.84 $ 429.38 $ - $ 429.38 1.74 % 1.74 % Occupancy 84.02 % - % 84.02 % 77.36 % - % 77.36 % 8.62 % 8.62 % ADR $ 519.91 $ - $ 519.91 $ 555.07 $ - $ 555.07 (6.33) % (6.33) % 12

Three Months Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,019 $ - $ 1,019 $ 1,393 $ - $ 1,393 (26.85) % (26.85) % Total hotel revenue $ 1,294 $ - $ 1,294 $ 1,885 $ - $ 1,885 (31.35) % (31.35) % Hotel EBITDA $ (101) $ - $ (101) $ 17 $ - $ 17 (694.12) % (694.12) % Hotel EBITDA margin (7.81) % (7.81) % 0.90 % 0.90 % (8.71) % (8.71) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 141.49 $ - $ 141.49 $ 191.30 $ - $ 191.30 (26.04) % (26.04) % Occupancy 32.64 % - % 32.64 % 46.32 % - % 46.32 % (29.53) % (29.53) % ADR $ 433.50 $ - $ 433.50 $ 413.00 $ - $ 413.00 4.96 % 4.96 % PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,380 $ - $ 6,380 $ 8,151 $ - $ 8,151 (21.73) % (21.73) % Total hotel revenue $ 11,751 $ - $ 11,751 $ 15,312 $ - $ 15,312 (23.26) % (23.26) % Hotel EBITDA $ 4,458 $ - $ 4,458 $ 5,553 $ - $ 5,553 (19.72) % (19.72) % Hotel EBITDA margin 37.94 % 37.94 % 36.27 % 36.27 % 1.67 % 1.67 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 373.13 $ - $ 373.13 $ 471.45 $ - $ 471.45 (20.85) % (20.85) % Occupancy 64.33 % - % 64.33 % 62.49 % - % 62.49 % 2.95 % 2.95 % ADR $ 580.05 $ - $ 580.05 $ 754.47 $ - $ 754.47 (23.12) % (23.12) % THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,241 $ - $ 1,241 $ 4,466 $ - $ 4,466 (72.21) % (72.21) % Total hotel revenue $ 1,365 $ - $ 1,365 $ 5,907 $ - $ 5,907 (76.89) % (76.89) % Hotel EBITDA $ (778) $ - $ (778) $ 622 $ - $ 622 (225.08) % (225.08) % Hotel EBITDA margin (57.00) % (57.00) % 10.53 % 10.53 % (67.53) % (67.53) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 27.64 $ - $ 27.64 $ 98.36 $ - $ 98.36 (71.90) % (71.90) % Occupancy 19.67 % - % 19.67 % 56.67 % - % 56.67 % (65.30) % (65.30) % ADR $ 140.55 $ - $ 140.55 $ 173.56 $ - $ 173.56 (19.02) % (19.02) % THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,144 $ - $ 1,144 $ 7,512 $ - $ 7,512 (84.77) % (84.77) % Total hotel revenue $ 1,357 $ - $ 1,357 $ 8,582 $ - $ 8,582 (84.19) % (84.19) % Hotel EBITDA $ (1,787) $ - $ (1,787) $ 2,170 $ - $ 2,170 (182.35) % (182.35) % Hotel EBITDA margin (131.69) % (131.69) % 25.29 % 25.29 % (156.98) % (156.98) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 31.02 $ - $ 31.02 $ 201.34 $ - $ 201.34 (84.60) % (84.60) % Occupancy 22.81 % - % 22.81 % 64.75 % - % 64.75 % (64.77) % (64.77) % ADR $ 135.96 $ - $ 135.96 $ 310.95 $ - $ 310.95 (56.28) % (56.28) % SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 10,768 $ - $ 10,768 $ 8,441 $ - $ 8,441 27.57 % 27.57 % Total hotel revenue $ 20,110 $ - $ 20,110 $ 19,428 $ - $ 19,428 3.51 % 3.51 % Hotel EBITDA $ 7,362 $ - $ 7,362 $ 5,654 $ - $ 5,654 30.21 % 30.21 % Hotel EBITDA margin 36.61 % 36.61 % 29.10 % 29.10 % 7.51 % 7.51 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 449.78 $ - $ 449.78 $ 348.71 $ - $ 348.71 28.99 % 28.99 % Occupancy 75.51 % - % 75.51 % 71.24 % - % 71.24 % 5.99 % 5.99 % ADR $ 595.66 $ - $ 595.66 $ 489.46 $ - $ 489.46 21.70 % 21.70 % 13

Three Months Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,474 $ - $ 6,474 $ 7,399 $ - $ 7,399 (12.50) % (12.50) % Total hotel revenue $ 11,936 $ - $ 11,936 $ 13,407 $ (138) $ 13,269 (10.97) % (10.05) % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,837 $ - $ 2,837 $ 2,888 $ - $ 2,888 (1.77) % (1.77) % Hotel EBITDA margin 23.77 % 23.77 % 21.54 % 21.77 % 2.23 % 2.00 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 423.10 $ - $ 423.10 $ 478.30 $ - $ 478.30 (11.54) % (11.54) % Occupancy 61.78 % - % 61.78 % 63.38 % - % 63.38 % (2.52) % (2.52) % ADR $ 684.81 $ - $ 684.81 $ 754.65 $ - $ 754.65 (9.25) % (9.25) % SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 898 $ - $ 898 $ 3,698 $ - $ 3,698 (75.72) % (75.72) % Total hotel revenue $ 1,025 $ - $ 1,025 $ 4,847 $ - $ 4,847 (78.85) % (78.85) % Hotel EBITDA $ (637) $ - $ (637) $ 532 $ - $ 532 (219.74) % (219.74) % Hotel EBITDA margin (62.15) % (62.15) % 10.98 % 10.98 % (73.13) % (73.13) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 27.65 $ - $ 27.65 $ 112.57 $ - $ 112.57 (75.44) % (75.44) % Occupancy 16.90 % - % 16.90 % 51.87 % - % 51.87 % (67.42) % (67.42) % ADR $ 163.59 $ - $ 163.59 $ 217.01 $ - $ 217.01 (24.61) % (24.61) % ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 13,257 $ - $ 13,257 $ 7,021 $ - $ 7,021 88.82 % 88.82 % Total hotel revenue $ 19,104 $ - $ 19,104 $ 14,552 $ - $ 14,552 31.28 % 31.28 % Hotel EBITDA $ 7,505 $ - $ 7,505 $ 4,029 $ - $ 4,029 86.27 % 86.27 % Hotel EBITDA margin 39.28 % 39.28 % 27.69 % 27.69 % 11.59 % 11.59 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 818.31 $ - $ 818.31 $ 455.87 $ - $ 455.87 79.51 % 79.51 % Occupancy 78.61 % - % 78.61 % 57.72 % - % 57.72 % 36.20 % 36.20 % ADR $ 1,040.97 $ - $ 1,040.97 $ 789.84 $ - $ 789.84 31.80 % 31.80 % BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 53,585 $ - $ 53,585 $ 69,876 $ - $ 69,876 (23.31) % (23.31) % Total hotel revenue $ 83,848 $ - $ 83,848 $ 117,520 $ (138) $ 117,382 (28.65) % (28.57) % Hotel EBITDA $ 20,499 $ - $ 20,499 $ 27,310 $ - $ 27,310 (24.94) % (24.94) % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.45 % 24.45 % 23.24 % 23.27 % 1.21 % 1.18 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 159.97 $ - $ 159.97 $ 206.90 $ - $ 206.90 (22.69) % (22.69) % Occupancy 36.91 % - % 36.91 % 59.82 % - % 59.82 % (38.30) % (38.30) % ADR $ 433.43 $ - $ 433.43 $ 345.88 $ - $ 345.88 25.31 % 25.31 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

14

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) TTM Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,091 $ - $ 3,091 Total hotel revenue $ 4,594 $ - $ 4,594 Hotel EBITDA $ (7,004) $ - $ (7,004) Hotel EBITDA margin (152.46) % (152.46) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 15.40 $ - $ 15.40 Occupancy 11.22 % - % 11.22 % ADR $ 137.25 $ - $ 137.25 LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,055 $ - $ 6,055 Total hotel revenue $ 8,272 $ - $ 8,272 Hotel EBITDA $ (3,169) $ - $ (3,169) Hotel EBITDA margin (38.31) % (38.31) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 42.10 $ - $ 42.10 Occupancy 30.20 % - % 30.20 % ADR $ 139.40 $ - $ 139.40 CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,778 $ - $ 4,778 Total hotel revenue $ 5,903 $ - $ 5,903 Hotel EBITDA $ (4,710) $ - $ (4,710) Hotel EBITDA margin (79.79) % (79.79) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 31.54 $ - $ 31.54 Occupancy 20.95 % - % 20.95 % ADR $ 150.58 $ - $ 150.58 BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,251 $ - $ 7,251 Total hotel revenue $ 9,387 $ - $ 9,387 Hotel EBITDA $ 1,117 $ - $ 1,117 Hotel EBITDA margin 11.90 % 11.90 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 305.61 $ - $ 305.61 Occupancy 37.56 % - % 37.56 % ADR $ 813.58 $ - $ 813.58 KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 12,299 $ - $ 12,299 Total hotel revenue $ 15,812 $ - $ 15,812 Hotel EBITDA $ 7,175 $ - $ 7,175 Hotel EBITDA margin 45.38 % 45.38 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 237.30 $ - $ 237.30 Occupancy 56.99 % - % 56.99 % ADR $ 416.36 $ - $ 416.36 15

TTM Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,165 $ - $ 4,165 Total hotel revenue $ 5,160 $ - $ 5,160 Hotel EBITDA $ (204) $ - $ (204) Hotel EBITDA margin (3.95) % (3.95) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 142.63 $ - $ 142.63 Occupancy 26.04 % - % 26.04 % ADR $ 547.71 $ - $ 547.71 PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 11,076 $ - $ 11,076 Total hotel revenue $ 21,994 $ - $ 21,994 Hotel EBITDA $ 3,882 $ - $ 3,882 Hotel EBITDA margin 17.65 % 17.65 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 159.72 $ - $ 159.72 Occupancy 34.29 % - % 34.29 % ADR $ 465.73 $ - $ 465.73 THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,124 $ - $ 4,124 Total hotel revenue $ 4,458 $ - $ 4,458 Hotel EBITDA $ (3,033) $ - $ (3,033) Hotel EBITDA margin (68.03) % (68.03) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 22.64 $ - $ 22.64 Occupancy 14.99 % - % 14.99 % ADR $ 151.04 $ - $ 151.04 THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,881 $ - $ 1,881 Total hotel revenue $ 2,398 $ - $ 2,398 Hotel EBITDA $ (7,652) $ - $ (7,652) Hotel EBITDA margin (319.10) % (319.10) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 12.57 $ - $ 12.57 Occupancy 9.05 % - % 9.05 % ADR $ 138.89 $ - $ 138.89 SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 23,891 $ - $ 23,891 Total hotel revenue $ 50,213 $ - $ 50,213 Hotel EBITDA $ 13,210 $ - $ 13,210 Hotel EBITDA margin 26.31 % 26.31 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 246.07 $ - $ 246.07 Occupancy 54.96 % - % 54.96 % ADR $ 447.74 $ - $ 447.74 16

TTM Ended March 31, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 14,115 $ - $ 14,115 Total hotel revenue $ 25,766 $ - $ 25,766 Hotel EBITDA $ 1,816 $ - $ 1,816 Hotel EBITDA margin 7.05 % 7.05 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 227.46 $ - $ 227.46 Occupancy 43.23 % - % 43.23 % ADR $ 526.19 $ - $ 526.19 SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 2,804 $ - $ 2,804 Total hotel revenue $ 3,199 $ - $ 3,199 Hotel EBITDA $ (2,902) $ - $ (2,902) Hotel EBITDA margin (90.72) % (90.72) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 21.28 $ - $ 21.28 Occupancy 11.97 % - % 11.97 % ADR $ 177.81 $ - $ 177.81 ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 23,007 $ - $ 23,007 Total hotel revenue $ 36,146 $ - $ 36,146 Hotel EBITDA $ 8,100 $ - $ 8,100 Hotel EBITDA margin 22.41 % 22.41 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 350.20 $ - $ 350.20 Occupancy 44.23 % - % 44.23 % ADR $ 791.75 $ - $ 791.75 BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 118,537 $ - $ 118,537 Total hotel revenue $ 193,302 $ - $ 193,302 Hotel EBITDA $ 6,626 $ - $ 6,626 Hotel EBITDA margin 3.43 % 3.43 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 87.25 $ - $ 87.25 Occupancy 24.54 % - % 24.54 % ADR $ 355.56 $ - $ 355.56 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA 17

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter Total Hotel Revenue $ 83,848 $ - $ 83,848 $ 51,805 $ - $ 51,805 $ 44,754 $ - $ 44,754 $ 12,895 $ - $ 12,895 Hotel EBITDA $ 20,499 $ - $ 20,499 $ 1,573 $ - $ 1,573 $ 358 $ - $ 358 $ (15,804) $ - $ (15,804) Hotel EBITDA Margin 24.45 % 24.45 % 3.04 % 3.04 % 0.80 % 0.80 % (122.56) % (122.56) % EBITDA % of Total TTM 309.4 % 309.4 % 23.7 % 23.7 % 5.4 % 5.4 % (238.5) % (238.5) % JV Interests in EBITDA $ (405) $ - $ (405) $ (716) $ - $ (716) $ (338) $ - $ (338) $ (1,084) $ - $ (1,084) Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 TTM TTM TTM Total Hotel Revenue $ 193,302 $ - $ 193,302 Hotel EBITDA $ 6,626 $ - $ 6,626 Hotel EBITDA Margin 3.43 % 3.43 % EBITDA % of Total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % JV Interests in EBITDA $ (2,543) $ - $ (2,543) NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

18

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited)

March 31, 2021 Common stock shares outstanding 43,466 Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents) 4,521 Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding 47,987 Common stock price $ 6.07 Market capitalization $ 291,281 Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock $ 113,625 Series D cumulative preferred stock $ 40,000 Indebtedness $ 1,117,892 Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness $ (49,168) Net working capital (see below) $ (87,125) Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 1,426,505 Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,133 Restricted cash $ 38,878 Accounts receivable, net $ 17,156 Prepaid expenses $ 6,561 Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 16,859 Total current assets $ 164,587 Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 73,946 Dividends and distributions payable $ 2,569 Due to affiliates, net $ 947 Total current liabilities $ 77,462 Net working capital* $ 87,125 * Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures. 19



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

2021 2020 2020 2020 March 31, 2021 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ (698) $ (19,811) $ (10,667) $ (39,781) $ (70,957) Non-property adjustments (496) - (10,149) 813 (9,832) Interest income (8) (10) (10) (18) (46) Interest expense 3,160 3,236 2,315 6,275 14,986 Amortization of loan costs 303 301 297 287 1,188 Depreciation and amortization 18,352 17,973 18,507 18,553 73,385 Income tax expense (benefit) 1 (336) 8 (804) (1,131) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (115) 220 57 (1,129) (967) Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 20,499 1,573 358 (15,804) 6,626 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 20,499 $ 1,573 $ 358 $ (15,804) $ 6,626

20



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (2,791) $ (1,832) $ (2,866) $ (901) $ 3,050 $ (1,096) $ 3,140 $ (2,684) $ (5,258) $ 4,924 $ 1,580 $ (1,416) $ 5,452 $ (698) $ (10,336) $ (11,034) Non-property adjustments - - - (17) 1 - - - - 1 1 - (482) (496) 496 - Interest income - - - - - - - - - (5) - (3) - (8) 8 - Interest expense - - - 256 396 321 485 - - 880 296 - 526 3,160 2,869 6,029 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 72 40 7 - - 86 35 - 26 303 424 727 Depreciation and amortization 1,925 1,091 1,655 691 743 616 879 2,154 3,504 1,514 708 988 1,885 18,353 - 18,353 Income tax expense (benefit) - (43) - - - - - 1 - - - - 43 1 144 145 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 18 12 19 140 (16) 18 (53) (249) (33) (38) 217 (206) 55 (116) 116 - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (848) (772) (1,192) 206 4,246 (101) 4,458 (778) (1,787) 7,362 2,837 (637) 7,505 20,499 (6,279) 14,220 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 213 192 - - - - - - - - - - - 405 (405) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 64 64 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (63) (63) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (635) $ (580) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,904 $ (6,683) $ 14,221 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (848) $ (772) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,499 COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited)

BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,246 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,246 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 206 - - - - - - - - - 206 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - (101) - - - - - - - (101) Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,505 7,505 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (848) (772) - - - - - - - - - - - (1,620) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (1,192) - - - - (778) (1,787) - - (637) - (4,394) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 4,458 - - - - - - 4,458 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 7,362 - - - 7,362 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,837 - - 2,837 Total $ (848) $ (772) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,499 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 21



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,661) $ (1,778) $ (2,247) $ (565) $ 861 $ (991) $ (533) $ (2,571) $ (5,156) $ 372 $ (1,872) $ (1,492) $ (178) $ (19,811) $ (10,317) $ (30,128) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest income (2) - - - - - - - - (5) - (3) - (10) 10 - Interest expense - - - 263 404 329 500 - - 896 306 - 538 3,236 2,999 6,235 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 72 39 7 - - 85 35 - 26 301 401 702 Depreciation and amortization 1,896 1,097 1,668 694 763 612 873 2,168 3,054 1,523 697 997 1,931 17,973 - 17,973 Income tax expense (benefit) - (229) - - - - - (17) - - - - (90) (336) 552 216 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (107) (80) (26) 112 6 5 (19) (85) 112 (27) 319 (14) 24 220 (220) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,874) (990) (605) 541 2,106 (6) 828 (505) (1,990) 2,844 (515) (512) 2,251 1,573 (6,575) (5,002) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 469 247 - - - - - - - - - - - 716 (716) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 79 79 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (79) (79) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,405) $ (743) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 2,289 $ (7,291) $ (5,002) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,874) $ (990) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 1,573

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,106 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,106 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 541 - - - - - - - - - 541 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - (6) - - - - - - - (6) Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,251 2,251 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (1,874) (990) - - - - - - - - - - - (2,864) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (605) - - - - (505) (1,990) - - (512) - (3,612) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 828 - - - - - - 828 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 2,844 - - - 2,844 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (515) - - (515) Total $ (1,874) $ (990) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 1,573 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 22



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,500) $ (833) $ (2,832) $ (26) $ (103) $ (631) $ (788) $ (2,852) $ (5,002) $ (799) $ 189 $ (1,480) $ 7,990 $ (10,667) $ (12,390) $ (23,057) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (10,149) (10,149) 10,149 - Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (5) - (4) - (10) 10 - Interest expense - - - 263 405 330 (422) - - 897 304 - 538 2,315 5,855 8,170 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 71 39 6 - - 84 34 - 26 297 392 689 Depreciation and amortization 1,904 1,192 1,671 697 786 613 1,240 2,180 3,045 1,516 700 997 1,966 18,507 - 18,507 Income tax expense (benefit) - (1) - - - - - 2 - - - - 7 8 (1,553) (1,545) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (44) (70) 9 185 (4) 49 247 24 (37) 101 (95) (32) (276) 57 (57) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,640) 288 (1,152) 1,156 1,155 400 283 (646) (1,995) 1,794 1,132 (519) 102 358 2,406 2,764 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 410 (72) - - - - - - - - - - - 338 (338) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 58 58 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (56) (56) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,230) $ 216 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 696 $ 2,070 $ 2,766 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,640) $ 288 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 358

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,155 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,155 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 1,156 - - - - - - - - - 1,156 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 400 - - - - - - - 400 Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 102 102 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (1,640) 288 - - - - - - - - - - - (1,352) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (1,152) - - - - (646) (1,995) - - (519) - (4,312) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 283 - - - - - - 283 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 1,794 - - - 1,794 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 1,132 - - 1,132 Total $ (1,640) $ 288 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 358 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 23



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,909) $ (2,246) $ (3,417) $ (2,403) $ (2,233) $ (1,933) $ (4,251) $ (3,330) $ (4,918) $ (2,198) $ (3,239) $ (2,120) $ (3,584) $ (39,781) $ (16,324) $ (56,105) Non-property adjustments - - - 100 200 128 - - - 250 135 - - 813 (813) - Interest income (2) (3) - - - - - (1) (2) (5) - (5) - (18) 18 - Interest expense - - - 521 904 661 1,478 - - 1,535 644 - 532 6,275 10,189 16,464 Amortization of loan cost - - - 36 70 38 - - - 83 34 - 26 287 660 947 Depreciation and amortization 1,910 1,352 1,667 877 743 609 1,225 2,170 2,966 1,482 695 976 1,881 18,553 - 18,553 Income tax expense (benefit) - (806) - - - - - 2 - - - - - (804) (3,643) (4,447) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (641) 8 (11) 83 (16) - (139) 55 74 63 93 (85) (613) (1,129) 1,129 - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,642) (1,695) (1,761) (786) (332) (497) (1,687) (1,104) (1,880) 1,210 (1,638) (1,234) (1,758) (15,804) (8,784) (24,588) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 660 424 - - - - - - - - - - - 1,084 (1,084) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40 40 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (40) (40) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,982) $ (1,271) $ (1,761) $ (786) $ (332) $ (497) $ (1,687) $ (1,104) $ (1,880) $ 1,210 $ (1,638) $ (1,234) $ (1,758) $ (14,720) $ (9,868) $ (24,588) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (2,642) $ (1,695) $ (1,761) $ (786) $ (332) $ (497) $ (1,687) $ (1,104) $ (1,880) $ 1,210 $ (1,638) $ (1,234) $ (1,758) $ (15,804)

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (332) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (332) BAML (Bardessono) - - - (786) - - - - - - - - - (786) BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - (497) - - - - - - - (497) Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,758) (1,758) Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (2,642) (1,695) - - - - - - - - - - - (4,337) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (1,761) - - - - (1,104) (1,880) - - (1,234) - (5,979) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - (1,687) - - - - - - (1,687) BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 1,210 - - - 1,210 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (1,638) - - (1,638) Total $ (2,642) $ (1,695) $ (1,761) $ (786) $ (332) $ (497) $ (1,687) $ (1,104) $ (1,880) $ 1,210 $ (1,638) $ (1,234) $ (1,758) $ (15,804) NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 24



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (1,652) $ 844 $ (3,734) $ (1,366) $ 2,241 $ (1,217) $ 3,368 $ (1,889) $ (1,101) $ 2,331 $ 1,009 $ (909) $ 616 $ (1,459) $ (13,928) $ (15,387) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest income (8) (13) - - - - - (5) (6) (14) - (15) (1) (62) 62 - Interest expense - - - 427 713 545 725 - - 1,306 515 - 675 4,906 5,920 10,826 Amortization of loan cost - - - 35 69 37 - - - 82 33 - 26 282 789 1,071 Depreciation and amortization 1,938 1,391 1,661 858 714 607 1,224 2,250 2,963 1,471 680 979 1,602 18,338 - 18,338 Income tax expense (benefit) - 333 - - - - - 2 - - - - - 335 1,035 1,370 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 802 195 203 153 41 45 236 264 314 478 651 477 1,111 4,970 (4,970) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,080 2,750 (1,870) 107 3,778 17 5,553 622 2,170 5,654 2,888 532 4,029 27,310 (11,092) 16,218 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (270) (687) - - - - - - - - - - - (957) 957 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40 40 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (39) (39) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 810 $ 2,063 $ (1,870) $ 107 $ 3,778 $ 17 $ 5,553 $ 622 $ 2,170 $ 5,654 $ 2,888 $ 532 $ 4,029 $ 26,353 $ (10,134) $ 16,219 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 1,080 $ 2,750 $ (1,870) $ 107 $ 3,778 $ 17 $ 5,553 $ 622 $ 2,170 $ 5,654 $ 2,888 $ 532 $ 4,029 $ 27,310 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

