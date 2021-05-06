BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS
FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders for the First Quarter was $11.2 Million
First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 Million
First Quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $20.5 Million
First Quarter Comparable Average Daily Rate Increased 25.3%
First Quarter AFFO per Share Increased 67%
Cash Flow Positive at the Corporate Level for the Quarter
DALLAS - May 5, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ('Braemar' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2021 was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
•Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $11.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share.
•Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 22.7% to $159.97 during the quarter on a 25.3% increase in ADR and a 38.3% decrease in occupancy.
•Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter, reflecting a growth rate of 67%.
•Adjusted EBITDAre was $16.6 million for the quarter.
•Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $20.5 million for the quarter.
•The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $85.7million and restricted cash of $39.3million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $18.6million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
•Capex invested during the quarter was $4.7 million.
BHR Reports First Quarter Results
Page 2
May 5, 2021
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.7 billion and $1.1 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of 2.5%.
During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company issued 2,711,145 shares of common stock under its At-The-Market offering, raising approximately $16.1 million in gross proceeds.
During the quarter, the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement ('SEDA'), pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to 7,780,786 shares of its common stock at the Company's request any time during a 36-month commitment period. Since entering into the SEDA, the Company has issued 1,450,000 shares of common stock under the SEDA for net proceeds of approximately $8.4 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into an equity line pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to $35 million of shares of common stock. Upon the signing of the equity line, the Company issued 265,957 shares of common stock under the equity line, raising $1.5 million of net proceeds.
During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has opportunistically exchanged shares of its preferred stock into shares of its common stock. These exchanges have all been completed at a discount to the par value of the preferred stock, and in total, the Company has exchanged approximately 1.2 million shares of its Series B Preferred Stock, equating to 24.6% of the original share count, into approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock.
During the quarter, the Company announced that it has amended its term loan to extend the previous covenant waiver through the fourth quarter of 2021.
In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock or common units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Board of Directors also announced that it plans to continue its suspension of the common stock dividend during 2021 to protect liquidity and will evaluate future dividend declarations on a quarterly basis going forward.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.
•Comparable RevPAR decreased 22.7% to $159.97 for all hotels on a 25.3% increase in ADR and a 38.3% decrease in occupancy.
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.
BHR Reports First Quarter Results
Page 3
May 5, 2021
'We continue to be pleased with the recovery trends we are seeing at our hotels,' said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Demand was strong in the first quarter and our luxury resorts continue to perform well. The Company reported its highest quarterly ADR in our history, and we reported our first cash-flow positive quarter in a year. We're encouraged by the roll-out of vaccines, and new bookings have been strong. Looking ahead, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth. We have a high-quality portfolio, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain solid, and we remain committed to focusing on ways to maximize value for our shareholders.'
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Braemar will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 13, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13717719.
The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, May 6, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.
* * * * *
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.
Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets
BHR Reports First Quarter Results
Page 4
May 5, 2021
in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Investments in hotel properties, gross
$
1,782,753
$
1,784,849
Accumulated depreciation
(376,243)
(360,259)
Investments in hotel properties, net
1,406,510
1,424,590
Cash and cash equivalents
85,684
78,606
Restricted cash
39,322
34,544
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $275 and $227, respectively
17,583
13,557
Inventories
2,383
2,551
Prepaid expenses
6,830
4,405
Investment in OpenKey
1,644
1,708
Other assets
15,646
14,898
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,985
81,260
Intangible assets, net
4,546
4,640
Due from related parties, net
1,052
991
Due from third-party hotel managers
18,565
12,271
Total assets
$
1,680,750
$
1,674,021
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Indebtedness, net
$
1,118,824
$
1,130,594
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
74,098
61,758
Dividends and distributions payable
2,569
2,736
Due to Ashford Inc., net
2,115
2,772
Due to third-party hotel managers
1,725
1,393
Operating lease liabilities
60,857
60,917
Other liabilities
18,833
18,077
Total liabilities
1,279,021
1,278,247
5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 4,545,016 and 5,031,473 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
96,609
106,949
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
16
16
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 43,465,880 and 38,274,770 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
434
382
Additional paid-in capital
571,288
541,870
Accumulated deficit
(278,445)
(266,010)
Total stockholders' equity of the Company
293,293
276,258
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
(16,335)
(15,088)
Total equity
276,958
261,170
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,680,750
$
1,674,021
5
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
REVENUE
Rooms
$
54,323
$
70,468
Food and beverage
16,629
28,803
Other
12,896
18,249
Total hotel revenue
83,848
117,520
EXPENSES
Hotel operating expenses:
Rooms
11,015
17,880
Food and beverage
13,952
23,901
Other expenses
28,543
42,090
Management fees
2,532
3,877
Total hotel operating expenses
56,042
87,748
Property taxes, insurance and other
7,264
7,660
Depreciation and amortization
18,353
18,338
Advisory services fee:
Base advisory fee
2,545
2,621
Reimbursable expenses
492
544
Incentive fee
371
-
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
1,387
1,904
Corporate, general and administrative:
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
10
35
Other general and administrative
1,590
1,897
Total operating expenses
88,054
120,747
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
499
-
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(3,707)
(3,227)
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity
(64)
(40)
Interest income
9
129
Other income (expense)
-
(138)
Interest expense
(6,029)
(10,826)
Amortization of loan costs
(727)
(1,071)
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
(351)
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
(20)
1,156
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(10,889)
(14,017)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(145)
(1,370)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(11,034)
(15,387)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
1,247
572
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,079
1,885
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(8,708)
(12,930)
Preferred dividends
(2,388)
(2,555)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock
(73)
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(11,169)
$
(15,485)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.28)
$
(0.48)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
39,605
32,474
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.28)
$
(0.48)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
39,605
32,474
Dividends declared per common share:
$
-
$
-
6
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(11,034)
$
(15,387)
Interest expense and amortization of loan costs
6,756
11,897
Depreciation and amortization
18,353
18,338
Income tax expense (benefit)
145
1,370
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
64
40
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
(63)
(39)
EBITDA
14,221
16,219
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
(499)
-
EBITDAre
13,722
16,219
Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)
138
207
Transaction and conversion costs
340
491
Other (income) expense
-
138
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
351
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
20
(1,156)
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
1,416
1,985
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
205
613
Advisory services incentive fee
371
-
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey
5
3
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
16,568
$
18,500
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(11,034)
$
(15,387)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
1,247
572
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,079
1,885
Preferred dividends
(2,388)
(2,555)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock
(73)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(11,169)
(15,485)
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
17,659
17,559
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
(1,079)
(1,885)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
64
40
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
(499)
-
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
(64)
(40)
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
4,912
189
Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
1,563
1,730
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock
73
-
Transaction and conversion costs
340
491
Other (income) expense
-
138
Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits
202
213
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
351
-
Amortization of loan costs
706
1,053
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
20
(1,156)
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
1,416
1,985
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
205
613
Advisory services incentive fee
371
-
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
5
3
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders, OP unitholders and Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders on an 'as converted' basis
$
10,164
$
5,259
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders, OP unitholders and Series B Cumulative Convertibile preferred stockholders on an 'as converted' basis
$
0.20
$
0.12
Weighted average diluted shares
50,315
43,751
7
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender
Hotels
Maturity
Interest Rate
Fixed-Rate
Debt
Floating-Rate
Debt
Total
Debt
Comparable TTM
Hotel EBITDA(7)
Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield
BAML
See footnote
June 2021
LIBOR + 2.16%
$
-
$
435,000
(1)
$
435,000
$
(18,297)
(4.2)
%
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
August 2021
LIBOR + 3.95%
-
42,500
(2)
42,500
8,100
19.1
%
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
April 2022
LIBOR + 2.75%
-
67,500
(3)
67,500
3,882
5.8
%
BAML
Hotel Yountville
May 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
51,000
(5)
51,000
(204)
(0.4)
%
BAML
Bardessono
August 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
40,000
(5)
40,000
1,117
2.8
%
BAML Term Loan
N/A
October 2022
Base Rate(4) + 1.25% to 2.65% or LIBOR + 2.25% to 3.65%
-
51,221
(6)
51,221
N/A
N/A
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
April 2023
LIBOR + 2.65%
-
100,000
(5)
100,000
13,210
13.2
%
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
January 2024
LIBOR + 2.10%
-
54,000
(5)
54,000
1,816
3.4
%
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines
February 2024
LIBOR + 1.70%
-
196,671
196,671
(10,173)
(5.2)
%
BAML
Pier House Resort
September 2024
LIBOR + 1.85%
-
80,000
(5)
80,000
7,175
9.0
%
Total
$
-
$
1,117,892
$
1,117,892
$
6,626
0.6
%
Percentage
-
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Weighted average interest rate
-
%
2.51
%
2.51
%
All indebtedness is non-recourse with the exception of the term loan.
(1) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in June 2020. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
(2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%.
(3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in April 2021.
(4) Base Rate, as defined in the term loan agreement, is the greater of (i) the prime rate set by Bank of America, or (ii) federal funds rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 1.0%.
(5) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%.
(6) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.50%.
(7) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
8
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender
Hotels
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Thereafter
Total
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
$
-
$
67,500
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,500
BAML
Hotel Yountville
-
51,000
-
-
-
-
51,000
BAML
Bardessono
-
40,000
-
-
-
-
40,000
BAML Term Loan
N/A
-
21,221
-
-
-
-
21,221
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
-
-
98,000
-
-
-
98,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
-
-
-
54,000
-
-
54,000
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines
-
-
-
195,000
-
-
195,000
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
-
-
-
42,500
-
-
42,500
BAML
Pier House Resort
-
-
-
80,000
-
-
80,000
BAML
See footnote 1
-
-
-
-
435,000
-
435,000
Principal due in future periods
$
-
$
179,721
$
98,000
$
371,500
$
435,000
$
-
$
1,084,221
Scheduled amortization payments remaining
17,171
16,000
500
-
-
-
33,671
Total indebtedness
$
17,171
$
195,721
$
98,500
$
371,500
$
435,000
$
-
$
1,117,892
(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
9
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
$
53,585
$
-
$
53,585
$
69,876
$
-
$
69,876
(23.31)
%
(23.31)
%
RevPAR
$
159.97
$
-
$
159.97
$
206.90
$
-
$
206.90
(22.69)
%
(22.69)
%
Occupancy
36.91
%
-
%
36.91
%
59.82
%
-
%
59.82
%
(38.30)
%
(38.30)
%
ADR
$
433.43
$
-
$
433.43
$
345.88
$
-
$
345.88
25.31
%
25.31
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
10
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
% Variance
Total hotel revenue
$
83,848
$
117,520
(28.65)
%
Non-comparable adjustments
-
(138)
Comparable total hotel revenue
$
83,848
$
117,382
(28.57)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
20,499
$
27,310
(24.94)
%
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
20,499
$
27,310
(24.94)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
24.45
%
23.24
%
1.21
%
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
24.45
%
23.27
%
1.18
%
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
$
(405)
$
957
(142.32)
%
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
20,904
$
26,353
(20.68)
%
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
20,904
$
26,353
(20.68)
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
11
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
2,031
$
-
$
2,031
$
6,535
$
-
$
6,535
(68.92)
%
(68.92)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
2,409
$
-
$
2,409
$
10,532
$
-
$
10,532
(77.13)
%
(77.13)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(848)
$
-
$
(848)
$
1,080
$
-
$
1,080
(178.52)
%
(178.52)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(35.20)
%
(35.20)
%
10.25
%
10.25
%
(45.45)
%
(45.45)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
41.04
$
-
$
41.04
$
130.57
$
-
$
130.57
(68.57)
%
(68.57)
%
Occupancy
27.77
%
-
%
27.77
%
59.49
%
-
%
59.49
%
(53.32)
%
(53.32)
%
ADR
$
147.77
$
-
$
147.77
$
219.47
$
-
$
219.47
(32.67)
%
(32.67)
%
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,610
$
-
$
1,610
$
5,114
$
-
$
5,114
(68.52)
%
(68.52)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
2,279
$
-
$
2,279
$
9,396
$
-
$
9,396
(75.74)
%
(75.74)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(772)
$
-
$
(772)
$
2,750
$
-
$
2,750
(128.07)
%
(128.07)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(33.87)
%
(33.87)
%
29.27
%
29.27
%
(63.14)
%
(63.14)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
45.39
$
-
$
45.39
$
142.62
$
-
$
142.62
(68.17)
%
(68.17)
%
Occupancy
32.31
%
-
%
32.31
%
63.01
%
-
%
63.01
%
(48.72)
%
(48.72)
%
ADR
$
140.49
$
-
$
140.49
$
226.35
$
-
$
226.35
(37.93)
%
(37.93)
%
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,420
$
-
$
1,420
$
2,621
$
-
$
2,621
(45.82)
%
(45.82)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,788
$
-
$
1,788
$
3,768
$
-
$
3,768
(52.55)
%
(52.55)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,192)
$
-
$
(1,192)
$
(1,870)
$
-
$
(1,870)
36.26
%
36.26
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(66.67)
%
(66.67)
%
(49.63)
%
(49.63)
%
(17.04)
%
(17.04)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
38.01
$
-
$
38.01
$
69.40
$
-
$
69.40
(45.23)
%
(45.23)
%
Occupancy
23.60
%
-
%
23.60
%
51.41
%
-
%
51.41
%
(54.09)
%
(54.09)
%
ADR
$
161.05
$
-
$
161.05
$
135.00
$
-
$
135.00
19.30
%
19.30
%
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,760
$
-
$
1,760
$
1,976
$
-
$
1,976
(10.93)
%
(10.93)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
2,372
$
-
$
2,372
$
2,905
$
-
$
2,905
(18.35)
%
(18.35)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
206
$
-
$
206
$
107
$
-
$
107
92.52
%
92.52
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
8.68
%
8.68
%
3.68
%
3.68
%
5.00
%
5.00
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
300.95
$
-
$
300.95
$
334.31
$
-
$
334.31
(9.98)
%
(9.98)
%
Occupancy
43.08
%
-
%
43.08
%
54.12
%
-
%
54.12
%
(20.40)
%
(20.40)
%
ADR
$
698.63
$
-
$
698.63
$
617.76
$
-
$
617.76
13.09
%
13.09
%
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
5,583
$
-
$
5,583
$
5,549
$
-
$
5,549
0.61
%
0.61
%
Total hotel revenue
$
7,058
$
-
$
7,058
$
6,999
$
-
$
6,999
0.84
%
0.84
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
4,246
$
-
$
4,246
$
3,778
$
-
$
3,778
12.39
%
12.39
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
60.16
%
60.16
%
53.98
%
53.98
%
6.18
%
6.18
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
436.84
$
-
$
436.84
$
429.38
$
-
$
429.38
1.74
%
1.74
%
Occupancy
84.02
%
-
%
84.02
%
77.36
%
-
%
77.36
%
8.62
%
8.62
%
ADR
$
519.91
$
-
$
519.91
$
555.07
$
-
$
555.07
(6.33)
%
(6.33)
%
12
Three Months Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,019
$
-
$
1,019
$
1,393
$
-
$
1,393
(26.85)
%
(26.85)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,294
$
-
$
1,294
$
1,885
$
-
$
1,885
(31.35)
%
(31.35)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(101)
$
-
$
(101)
$
17
$
-
$
17
(694.12)
%
(694.12)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(7.81)
%
(7.81)
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
(8.71)
%
(8.71)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
141.49
$
-
$
141.49
$
191.30
$
-
$
191.30
(26.04)
%
(26.04)
%
Occupancy
32.64
%
-
%
32.64
%
46.32
%
-
%
46.32
%
(29.53)
%
(29.53)
%
ADR
$
433.50
$
-
$
433.50
$
413.00
$
-
$
413.00
4.96
%
4.96
%
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,380
$
-
$
6,380
$
8,151
$
-
$
8,151
(21.73)
%
(21.73)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
11,751
$
-
$
11,751
$
15,312
$
-
$
15,312
(23.26)
%
(23.26)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
4,458
$
-
$
4,458
$
5,553
$
-
$
5,553
(19.72)
%
(19.72)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
37.94
%
37.94
%
36.27
%
36.27
%
1.67
%
1.67
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
373.13
$
-
$
373.13
$
471.45
$
-
$
471.45
(20.85)
%
(20.85)
%
Occupancy
64.33
%
-
%
64.33
%
62.49
%
-
%
62.49
%
2.95
%
2.95
%
ADR
$
580.05
$
-
$
580.05
$
754.47
$
-
$
754.47
(23.12)
%
(23.12)
%
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,241
$
-
$
1,241
$
4,466
$
-
$
4,466
(72.21)
%
(72.21)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,365
$
-
$
1,365
$
5,907
$
-
$
5,907
(76.89)
%
(76.89)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(778)
$
-
$
(778)
$
622
$
-
$
622
(225.08)
%
(225.08)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(57.00)
%
(57.00)
%
10.53
%
10.53
%
(67.53)
%
(67.53)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
27.64
$
-
$
27.64
$
98.36
$
-
$
98.36
(71.90)
%
(71.90)
%
Occupancy
19.67
%
-
%
19.67
%
56.67
%
-
%
56.67
%
(65.30)
%
(65.30)
%
ADR
$
140.55
$
-
$
140.55
$
173.56
$
-
$
173.56
(19.02)
%
(19.02)
%
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,144
$
-
$
1,144
$
7,512
$
-
$
7,512
(84.77)
%
(84.77)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,357
$
-
$
1,357
$
8,582
$
-
$
8,582
(84.19)
%
(84.19)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,787)
$
-
$
(1,787)
$
2,170
$
-
$
2,170
(182.35)
%
(182.35)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(131.69)
%
(131.69)
%
25.29
%
25.29
%
(156.98)
%
(156.98)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
31.02
$
-
$
31.02
$
201.34
$
-
$
201.34
(84.60)
%
(84.60)
%
Occupancy
22.81
%
-
%
22.81
%
64.75
%
-
%
64.75
%
(64.77)
%
(64.77)
%
ADR
$
135.96
$
-
$
135.96
$
310.95
$
-
$
310.95
(56.28)
%
(56.28)
%
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
10,768
$
-
$
10,768
$
8,441
$
-
$
8,441
27.57
%
27.57
%
Total hotel revenue
$
20,110
$
-
$
20,110
$
19,428
$
-
$
19,428
3.51
%
3.51
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
7,362
$
-
$
7,362
$
5,654
$
-
$
5,654
30.21
%
30.21
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
36.61
%
36.61
%
29.10
%
29.10
%
7.51
%
7.51
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
449.78
$
-
$
449.78
$
348.71
$
-
$
348.71
28.99
%
28.99
%
Occupancy
75.51
%
-
%
75.51
%
71.24
%
-
%
71.24
%
5.99
%
5.99
%
ADR
$
595.66
$
-
$
595.66
$
489.46
$
-
$
489.46
21.70
%
21.70
%
13
Three Months Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,474
$
-
$
6,474
$
7,399
$
-
$
7,399
(12.50)
%
(12.50)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
11,936
$
-
$
11,936
$
13,407
$
(138)
$
13,269
(10.97)
%
(10.05)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
2,837
$
-
$
2,837
$
2,888
$
-
$
2,888
(1.77)
%
(1.77)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
23.77
%
23.77
%
21.54
%
21.77
%
2.23
%
2.00
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
423.10
$
-
$
423.10
$
478.30
$
-
$
478.30
(11.54)
%
(11.54)
%
Occupancy
61.78
%
-
%
61.78
%
63.38
%
-
%
63.38
%
(2.52)
%
(2.52)
%
ADR
$
684.81
$
-
$
684.81
$
754.65
$
-
$
754.65
(9.25)
%
(9.25)
%
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
898
$
-
$
898
$
3,698
$
-
$
3,698
(75.72)
%
(75.72)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,025
$
-
$
1,025
$
4,847
$
-
$
4,847
(78.85)
%
(78.85)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(637)
$
-
$
(637)
$
532
$
-
$
532
(219.74)
%
(219.74)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(62.15)
%
(62.15)
%
10.98
%
10.98
%
(73.13)
%
(73.13)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
27.65
$
-
$
27.65
$
112.57
$
-
$
112.57
(75.44)
%
(75.44)
%
Occupancy
16.90
%
-
%
16.90
%
51.87
%
-
%
51.87
%
(67.42)
%
(67.42)
%
ADR
$
163.59
$
-
$
163.59
$
217.01
$
-
$
217.01
(24.61)
%
(24.61)
%
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
13,257
$
-
$
13,257
$
7,021
$
-
$
7,021
88.82
%
88.82
%
Total hotel revenue
$
19,104
$
-
$
19,104
$
14,552
$
-
$
14,552
31.28
%
31.28
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
7,505
$
-
$
7,505
$
4,029
$
-
$
4,029
86.27
%
86.27
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
39.28
%
39.28
%
27.69
%
27.69
%
11.59
%
11.59
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
818.31
$
-
$
818.31
$
455.87
$
-
$
455.87
79.51
%
79.51
%
Occupancy
78.61
%
-
%
78.61
%
57.72
%
-
%
57.72
%
36.20
%
36.20
%
ADR
$
1,040.97
$
-
$
1,040.97
$
789.84
$
-
$
789.84
31.80
%
31.80
%
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
53,585
$
-
$
53,585
$
69,876
$
-
$
69,876
(23.31)
%
(23.31)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
83,848
$
-
$
83,848
$
117,520
$
(138)
$
117,382
(28.65)
%
(28.57)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
20,499
$
-
$
20,499
$
27,310
$
-
$
27,310
(24.94)
%
(24.94)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
24.45
%
24.45
%
23.24
%
23.27
%
1.21
%
1.18
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
159.97
$
-
$
159.97
$
206.90
$
-
$
206.90
(22.69)
%
(22.69)
%
Occupancy
36.91
%
-
%
36.91
%
59.82
%
-
%
59.82
%
(38.30)
%
(38.30)
%
ADR
$
433.43
$
-
$
433.43
$
345.88
$
-
$
345.88
25.31
%
25.31
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
14
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
TTM Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,091
$
-
$
3,091
Total hotel revenue
$
4,594
$
-
$
4,594
Hotel EBITDA
$
(7,004)
$
-
$
(7,004)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(152.46)
%
(152.46)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
15.40
$
-
$
15.40
Occupancy
11.22
%
-
%
11.22
%
ADR
$
137.25
$
-
$
137.25
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,055
$
-
$
6,055
Total hotel revenue
$
8,272
$
-
$
8,272
Hotel EBITDA
$
(3,169)
$
-
$
(3,169)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(38.31)
%
(38.31)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
42.10
$
-
$
42.10
Occupancy
30.20
%
-
%
30.20
%
ADR
$
139.40
$
-
$
139.40
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,778
$
-
$
4,778
Total hotel revenue
$
5,903
$
-
$
5,903
Hotel EBITDA
$
(4,710)
$
-
$
(4,710)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(79.79)
%
(79.79)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
31.54
$
-
$
31.54
Occupancy
20.95
%
-
%
20.95
%
ADR
$
150.58
$
-
$
150.58
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
7,251
$
-
$
7,251
Total hotel revenue
$
9,387
$
-
$
9,387
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,117
$
-
$
1,117
Hotel EBITDA margin
11.90
%
11.90
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
305.61
$
-
$
305.61
Occupancy
37.56
%
-
%
37.56
%
ADR
$
813.58
$
-
$
813.58
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
12,299
$
-
$
12,299
Total hotel revenue
$
15,812
$
-
$
15,812
Hotel EBITDA
$
7,175
$
-
$
7,175
Hotel EBITDA margin
45.38
%
45.38
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
237.30
$
-
$
237.30
Occupancy
56.99
%
-
%
56.99
%
ADR
$
416.36
$
-
$
416.36
15
TTM Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,165
$
-
$
4,165
Total hotel revenue
$
5,160
$
-
$
5,160
Hotel EBITDA
$
(204)
$
-
$
(204)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(3.95)
%
(3.95)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
142.63
$
-
$
142.63
Occupancy
26.04
%
-
%
26.04
%
ADR
$
547.71
$
-
$
547.71
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
11,076
$
-
$
11,076
Total hotel revenue
$
21,994
$
-
$
21,994
Hotel EBITDA
$
3,882
$
-
$
3,882
Hotel EBITDA margin
17.65
%
17.65
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
159.72
$
-
$
159.72
Occupancy
34.29
%
-
%
34.29
%
ADR
$
465.73
$
-
$
465.73
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,124
$
-
$
4,124
Total hotel revenue
$
4,458
$
-
$
4,458
Hotel EBITDA
$
(3,033)
$
-
$
(3,033)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(68.03)
%
(68.03)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
22.64
$
-
$
22.64
Occupancy
14.99
%
-
%
14.99
%
ADR
$
151.04
$
-
$
151.04
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,881
$
-
$
1,881
Total hotel revenue
$
2,398
$
-
$
2,398
Hotel EBITDA
$
(7,652)
$
-
$
(7,652)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(319.10)
%
(319.10)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
12.57
$
-
$
12.57
Occupancy
9.05
%
-
%
9.05
%
ADR
$
138.89
$
-
$
138.89
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
23,891
$
-
$
23,891
Total hotel revenue
$
50,213
$
-
$
50,213
Hotel EBITDA
$
13,210
$
-
$
13,210
Hotel EBITDA margin
26.31
%
26.31
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
246.07
$
-
$
246.07
Occupancy
54.96
%
-
%
54.96
%
ADR
$
447.74
$
-
$
447.74
16
TTM Ended March 31,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
14,115
$
-
$
14,115
Total hotel revenue
$
25,766
$
-
$
25,766
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,816
$
-
$
1,816
Hotel EBITDA margin
7.05
%
7.05
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
227.46
$
-
$
227.46
Occupancy
43.23
%
-
%
43.23
%
ADR
$
526.19
$
-
$
526.19
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
2,804
$
-
$
2,804
Total hotel revenue
$
3,199
$
-
$
3,199
Hotel EBITDA
$
(2,902)
$
-
$
(2,902)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(90.72)
%
(90.72)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
21.28
$
-
$
21.28
Occupancy
11.97
%
-
%
11.97
%
ADR
$
177.81
$
-
$
177.81
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
23,007
$
-
$
23,007
Total hotel revenue
$
36,146
$
-
$
36,146
Hotel EBITDA
$
8,100
$
-
$
8,100
Hotel EBITDA margin
22.41
%
22.41
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
350.20
$
-
$
350.20
Occupancy
44.23
%
-
%
44.23
%
ADR
$
791.75
$
-
$
791.75
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
118,537
$
-
$
118,537
Total hotel revenue
$
193,302
$
-
$
193,302
Hotel EBITDA
$
6,626
$
-
$
6,626
Hotel EBITDA margin
3.43
%
3.43
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
87.25
$
-
$
87.25
Occupancy
24.54
%
-
%
24.54
%
ADR
$
355.56
$
-
$
355.56
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA
17
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
4th Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
3rd Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
Total Hotel Revenue
$
83,848
$
-
$
83,848
$
51,805
$
-
$
51,805
$
44,754
$
-
$
44,754
$
12,895
$
-
$
12,895
Hotel EBITDA
$
20,499
$
-
$
20,499
$
1,573
$
-
$
1,573
$
358
$
-
$
358
$
(15,804)
$
-
$
(15,804)
Hotel EBITDA Margin
24.45
%
24.45
%
3.04
%
3.04
%
0.80
%
0.80
%
(122.56)
%
(122.56)
%
EBITDA % of Total TTM
309.4
%
309.4
%
23.7
%
23.7
%
5.4
%
5.4
%
(238.5)
%
(238.5)
%
JV Interests in EBITDA
$
(405)
$
-
$
(405)
$
(716)
$
-
$
(716)
$
(338)
$
-
$
(338)
$
(1,084)
$
-
$
(1,084)
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
TTM
TTM
TTM
Total Hotel Revenue
$
193,302
$
-
$
193,302
Hotel EBITDA
$
6,626
$
-
$
6,626
Hotel EBITDA Margin
3.43
%
3.43
%
EBITDA % of Total TTM
100.0
%
100.0
%
JV Interests in EBITDA
$
(2,543)
$
-
$
(2,543)
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
18
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE
March 31, 2021
(in thousands, except share price)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2021
Common stock shares outstanding
43,466
Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents)
4,521
Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding
47,987
Common stock price
$
6.07
Market capitalization
$
291,281
Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock
$
113,625
Series D cumulative preferred stock
$
40,000
Indebtedness
$
1,117,892
Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness
$
(49,168)
Net working capital (see below)
$
(87,125)
Total enterprise value (TEV)
$
1,426,505
Cash and cash equivalents
$
85,133
Restricted cash
$
38,878
Accounts receivable, net
$
17,156
Prepaid expenses
$
6,561
Due from third-party hotel managers, net
$
16,859
Total current assets
$
164,587
Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses
$
73,946
Dividends and distributions payable
$
2,569
Due to affiliates, net
$
947
Total current liabilities
$
77,462
Net working capital*
$
87,125
* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.
19
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2020
2020
March 31, 2021
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
TTM
Net income (loss)
$
(698)
$
(19,811)
$
(10,667)
$
(39,781)
$
(70,957)
Non-property adjustments
(496)
-
(10,149)
813
(9,832)
Interest income
(8)
(10)
(10)
(18)
(46)
Interest expense
3,160
3,236
2,315
6,275
14,986
Amortization of loan costs
303
301
297
287
1,188
Depreciation and amortization
18,352
17,973
18,507
18,553
73,385
Income tax expense (benefit)
1
(336)
8
(804)
(1,131)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(115)
220
57
(1,129)
(967)
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
20,499
1,573
358
(15,804)
6,626
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
20,499
$
1,573
$
358
$
(15,804)
$
6,626
20
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(2,791)
$
(1,832)
$
(2,866)
$
(901)
$
3,050
$
(1,096)
$
3,140
$
(2,684)
$
(5,258)
$
4,924
$
1,580
$
(1,416)
$
5,452
$
(698)
$
(10,336)
$
(11,034)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
(17)
1
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
(482)
(496)
496
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
(3)
-
(8)
8
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
256
396
321
485
-
-
880
296
-
526
3,160
2,869
6,029
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
72
40
7
-
-
86
35
-
26
303
424
727
Depreciation and amortization
1,925
1,091
1,655
691
743
616
879
2,154
3,504
1,514
708
988
1,885
18,353
-
18,353
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(43)
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
43
1
144
145
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
18
12
19
140
(16)
18
(53)
(249)
(33)
(38)
217
(206)
55
(116)
116
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(848)
(772)
(1,192)
206
4,246
(101)
4,458
(778)
(1,787)
7,362
2,837
(637)
7,505
20,499
(6,279)
14,220
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
213
192
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
405
(405)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
64
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(63)
(63)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(635)
$
(580)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,904
$
(6,683)
$
14,221
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(848)
$
(772)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,499
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,246
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,246
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
206
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
206
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
(101)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(101)
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,505
7,505
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(848)
(772)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,620)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(1,192)
-
-
-
-
(778)
(1,787)
-
-
(637)
-
(4,394)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,458
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,458
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,362
-
-
-
7,362
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,837
-
-
2,837
Total
$
(848)
$
(772)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,499
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
21
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,661)
$
(1,778)
$
(2,247)
$
(565)
$
861
$
(991)
$
(533)
$
(2,571)
$
(5,156)
$
372
$
(1,872)
$
(1,492)
$
(178)
$
(19,811)
$
(10,317)
$
(30,128)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest income
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
(3)
-
(10)
10
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
263
404
329
500
-
-
896
306
-
538
3,236
2,999
6,235
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
72
39
7
-
-
85
35
-
26
301
401
702
Depreciation and amortization
1,896
1,097
1,668
694
763
612
873
2,168
3,054
1,523
697
997
1,931
17,973
-
17,973
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(229)
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
-
-
-
-
(90)
(336)
552
216
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(107)
(80)
(26)
112
6
5
(19)
(85)
112
(27)
319
(14)
24
220
(220)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,874)
(990)
(605)
541
2,106
(6)
828
(505)
(1,990)
2,844
(515)
(512)
2,251
1,573
(6,575)
(5,002)
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
469
247
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
(716)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
79
79
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(79)
(79)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,405)
$
(743)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
2,289
$
(7,291)
$
(5,002)
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,874)
$
(990)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
1,573
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,106
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,106
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
541
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
541
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,251
2,251
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(1,874)
(990)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,864)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(605)
-
-
-
-
(505)
(1,990)
-
-
(512)
-
(3,612)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
828
-
-
-
-
-
-
828
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,844
-
-
-
2,844
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(515)
-
-
(515)
Total
$
(1,874)
$
(990)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
1,573
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
22
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,500)
$
(833)
$
(2,832)
$
(26)
$
(103)
$
(631)
$
(788)
$
(2,852)
$
(5,002)
$
(799)
$
189
$
(1,480)
$
7,990
$
(10,667)
$
(12,390)
$
(23,057)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,149)
(10,149)
10,149
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(5)
-
(4)
-
(10)
10
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
263
405
330
(422)
-
-
897
304
-
538
2,315
5,855
8,170
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
71
39
6
-
-
84
34
-
26
297
392
689
Depreciation and amortization
1,904
1,192
1,671
697
786
613
1,240
2,180
3,045
1,516
700
997
1,966
18,507
-
18,507
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
7
8
(1,553)
(1,545)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(44)
(70)
9
185
(4)
49
247
24
(37)
101
(95)
(32)
(276)
57
(57)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,640)
288
(1,152)
1,156
1,155
400
283
(646)
(1,995)
1,794
1,132
(519)
102
358
2,406
2,764
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
410
(72)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
338
(338)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
58
58
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56)
(56)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,230)
$
216
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
696
$
2,070
$
2,766
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,640)
$
288
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
358
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,155
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,155
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
1,156
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,156
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
400
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
400
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
102
102
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(1,640)
288
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,352)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(1,152)
-
-
-
-
(646)
(1,995)
-
-
(519)
-
(4,312)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
283
-
-
-
-
-
-
283
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,794
-
-
-
1,794
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,132
-
-
1,132
Total
$
(1,640)
$
288
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
358
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
23
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,909)
$
(2,246)
$
(3,417)
$
(2,403)
$
(2,233)
$
(1,933)
$
(4,251)
$
(3,330)
$
(4,918)
$
(2,198)
$
(3,239)
$
(2,120)
$
(3,584)
$
(39,781)
$
(16,324)
$
(56,105)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
100
200
128
-
-
-
250
135
-
-
813
(813)
-
Interest income
(2)
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
(5)
-
(5)
-
(18)
18
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
521
904
661
1,478
-
-
1,535
644
-
532
6,275
10,189
16,464
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
36
70
38
-
-
-
83
34
-
26
287
660
947
Depreciation and amortization
1,910
1,352
1,667
877
743
609
1,225
2,170
2,966
1,482
695
976
1,881
18,553
-
18,553
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(806)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
(804)
(3,643)
(4,447)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(641)
8
(11)
83
(16)
-
(139)
55
74
63
93
(85)
(613)
(1,129)
1,129
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,642)
(1,695)
(1,761)
(786)
(332)
(497)
(1,687)
(1,104)
(1,880)
1,210
(1,638)
(1,234)
(1,758)
(15,804)
(8,784)
(24,588)
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
660
424
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,084
(1,084)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
40
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(40)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,982)
$
(1,271)
$
(1,761)
$
(786)
$
(332)
$
(497)
$
(1,687)
$
(1,104)
$
(1,880)
$
1,210
$
(1,638)
$
(1,234)
$
(1,758)
$
(14,720)
$
(9,868)
$
(24,588)
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(2,642)
$
(1,695)
$
(1,761)
$
(786)
$
(332)
$
(497)
$
(1,687)
$
(1,104)
$
(1,880)
$
1,210
$
(1,638)
$
(1,234)
$
(1,758)
$
(15,804)
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(332)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(332)
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
(786)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(786)
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
(497)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(497)
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,758)
(1,758)
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(2,642)
(1,695)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,337)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(1,761)
-
-
-
-
(1,104)
(1,880)
-
-
(1,234)
-
(5,979)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,687)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,687)
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,210
-
-
-
1,210
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,638)
-
-
(1,638)
Total
$
(2,642)
$
(1,695)
$
(1,761)
$
(786)
$
(332)
$
(497)
$
(1,687)
$
(1,104)
$
(1,880)
$
1,210
$
(1,638)
$
(1,234)
$
(1,758)
$
(15,804)
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
24
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(1,652)
$
844
$
(3,734)
$
(1,366)
$
2,241
$
(1,217)
$
3,368
$
(1,889)
$
(1,101)
$
2,331
$
1,009
$
(909)
$
616
$
(1,459)
$
(13,928)
$
(15,387)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest income
(8)
(13)
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
(6)
(14)
-
(15)
(1)
(62)
62
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
427
713
545
725
-
-
1,306
515
-
675
4,906
5,920
10,826
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
35
69
37
-
-
-
82
33
-
26
282
789
1,071
Depreciation and amortization
1,938
1,391
1,661
858
714
607
1,224
2,250
2,963
1,471
680
979
1,602
18,338
-
18,338
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
333
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
335
1,035
1,370
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
802
195
203
153
41
45
236
264
314
478
651
477
1,111
4,970
(4,970)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,080
2,750
(1,870)
107
3,778
17
5,553
622
2,170
5,654
2,888
532
4,029
27,310
(11,092)
16,218
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
(270)
(687)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(957)
957
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
40
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39)
(39)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
810
$
2,063
$
(1,870)
$
107
$
3,778
$
17
$
5,553
$
622
$
2,170
$
5,654
$
2,888
$
532
$
4,029
$
26,353
$
(10,134)
$
16,219
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
1,080
$
2,750
$
(1,870)
$
107
$
3,778
$
17
$
5,553
$
622
$
2,170
$
5,654
$
2,888
$
532
$
4,029
$
27,310
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:41:14 UTC.