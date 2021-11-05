Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BHR   US10482B1017

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(BHR)
  Report
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Attending the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference

11/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ATTENDING THE 43RD ANNUAL NYU INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

DALLAS - November 5, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that Company executives are scheduled to attend the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York, NY on November 7-9, 2021.

Hosted by the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at the NYU School of Professional Studies, the Conference features general sessions, and networking events that provide data, analysis, perspectives, insights, and opportunities.

* * * * *

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition;

1

market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

2

Disclaimer

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 401 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Stockton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deric S. Eubanks Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Montgomery Jack Bennett Chairman
Jeremy J. Welter Chief Operating Officer
Curtis B. McWilliams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.16.49%341
VICI PROPERTIES INC.14.35%18 340
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.22.49%12 794
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.13.47%11 467
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC25.08%6 133
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.34.30%4 952