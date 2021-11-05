NEWS RELEASE

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ATTENDING THE 43RD ANNUAL NYU INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

DALLAS - November 5, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that Company executives are scheduled to attend the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York, NY on November 7-9, 2021.

Hosted by the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at the NYU School of Professional Studies, the Conference features general sessions, and networking events that provide data, analysis, perspectives, insights, and opportunities.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

