Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Company Presentation – February 2023

In keeping with the SEC's "Safe Harbor" guidelines, certain statements made during this presentation could be considered forward-looking and subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our business and investment strategy, our understanding of our competition, current market trends and opportunities, projected operating results, and projected capital expenditures.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to pay dividends; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy, the degree and nature of our competition, legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), and related rules, regulations and interpretations governing the taxation of REITs; and limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for us to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense and amortization of loan costs, depreciation and amortization, income taxes, equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity and after the Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey. In addition, we excluded impairment on real estate, (gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets and Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey from EBITDA to calculate EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT. EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price or debt amount. A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's net operating income by the purchase price. Net operating income is the property's Hotel EBITDA minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues. Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues. EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, CAD and other terms are non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of which have been provided in prior earnings releases and filings with the SEC or in the appendix to this presentation.

The calculation of implied equity value is derived from an estimated blended capitalization rate ("Cap Rate") for the entire portfolio using the capitalization rate method. The estimated Cap Rate is based on recent Cap Rates of publically traded peers involving a similar blend of asset types found in the portfolio, which is then applied to Net Operating Income ("NOI") of the company's assets to calculate a Total Enterprise Value ("TEV") of the company. From the TEV, we deduct debt and preferred equity and then add back working capital to derive an equity value. The capitalization rate method is one of several valuation methods for estimating asset value and implied equity value. Among the limitations of using the capitalization rate method for determining an implied equity value are that it does not take into account the potential change or variability in future cash flows, potential significant future capital expenditures, the intended hold period of the asset, or a change in the future risk profile of an asset.

This overview is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. or any of its respective affiliates, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.

Despite recent progress in the administration of vaccines, both the outbreak of recent variants, including Delta and Omicron, and the related containment and mitigation measures that have been put into place across the globe, have had and are likely to continue to have a serious adverse impact on the global economy and our business, the severity and duration of which are uncertain. Since late February 2020, we have experienced a significant decline in occupancy and RevPAR and we expect the occupancy and RevPAR reduction associated with COVID-19 to continue. The continued outbreak of the virus in the U.S. has and will continue to further reduce travel and demand at our hotels. The prolonged occurrence of the virus has resulted in health or other government authorities imposing widespread restrictions on travel or other market impacts. The hotel industry and our portfolio have and we expect will continue to experience the postponement or cancellation of a significant number of business conferences and similar events. At this time those restrictions are very fluid and evolving. We have been and will continue to be negatively impacted by those restrictions. Given that the type, degree and length of such restrictions are not known at this time, we cannot predict the overall impact of such restrictions on us or the overall economic environment. In addition, one or more possible recurrences of COVID-19 case surges could result in further reductions in business and personal travel and could cause state and local governments to reinstate travel restrictions. We may also face increased risk of litigation if we have guests or employees who become ill due to COVID-19.

As such, the full impact these restrictions may have on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact will be material. Additionally, the public perception of a risk of a pandemic or media coverage of these diseases, or public perception of health risks linked to perceived regional food and beverage safety has materially adversely affected us by reducing demand for our hotels. These events have resulted in a sustained, significant drop in demand for our hotels and could have a material adverse effect on us.

Prior to investing in Braemar, potential investors should carefully review Braemar's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Braemar's most current Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K's, including the risk factors included therein.