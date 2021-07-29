Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Second Quarter RevPAR Increased 875% Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders for the Second Quarter was $(15.5) Million Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDAre was $19.6 Million Second Quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $24.7 Million Second Quarter Comparable Average Daily Rate Increased 35.1% Second Quarter AFFO per Share was $0.20 Announced Planned Acquisition of the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel Completed $86.25 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Second Quarter in a Row of Ca 07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

DALLAS - July 29, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ('Braemar' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2021, was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS •Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 875% to $187.31 during the quarter on a 35.1% increase in ADR and a 621.6% increase in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 19.6% compared to the comparable period in 2019. •Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(15.5) million or $(0.32) per diluted share. •Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $(0.68) in the prior year quarter. •Adjusted EBITDAre was $19.6 million for the quarter. •Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $24.7 million for the quarter. •The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $157.7 million and restricted cash of $57.4 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $21.5 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.



BHR Reports Second Quarter Results Page 2 July 29, 2021 •During the quarter, the Company closed on a private placement of $86.25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026. •During the quarter, the Company announced the planned acquisition of the 138-room Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California for total consideration of $77.9 million. •Net debt to gross assets was 49% at the end of the second quarter. •Capex invested during the quarter was $4.4 million.

THE MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL ACQUISITION During the quarter, the Company announced the planned acquisition of the 138-room Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California (the 'Mr. C'). In addition, the Company will acquire five luxury condominium residences adjacent to the hotel.

With its premier location in the heart of West Los Angeles, the Mr. C is in the middle of over 45 million sq. ft. of office space, supporting substantial corporate demand and a wide array of world-renowned leisure demand generators, including unrivaled shopping with high-end retailers, vibrant restaurants and various art and cultural attractions. The Mr. C was built in 1965 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2011. It has 138 luxurious and spacious rooms, including 22 suites. The hotel offers an array of amenities, including a full-service spa, and three food and beverage outlets (in addition to in-room dining). The property also boasts the acclaimed The Restaurant at Mr. C, over 24,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space, a 4,500 sq. ft. outdoor pool terrace with daybeds and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center with personal fitness training, and a business center. Additionally, the hotel includes five newly-constructed and fully-furnished residences offering the hotel's personalized services and luxurious, world-class amenities. These residences blend contemporary architecture with elegant, minimalistic design and range in size from 2,000 to 3,400 sq. ft. The residences are currently offered for extended-stay rental.

The total consideration for the acquisition is $77.9 million and will consist of $65.4 million for the hotel ($474,000 per key) and an allocated price of $12.5 million for the five adjacent condominium units. The acquisition is expected to be funded with approximately $30 million of cash, 2.5 million OP units, 500,000 warrants at a strike price of $6.00, and a $30 million mortgage loan. The acquisition is expected to be completed soon.

BRAEMAR JOINS RUSSELL 2000®, RUSSELL 3000® AND RUSSELL MICROCAP® INDEXES Braemar was added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the U.S. broad-market Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. The additions were effective on June 28, 2021. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of 2.6%.

During the quarter, the Company closed on a private placement of $86.25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the 'Notes'). The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Braemar and will be convertible for cash, shares of the Company's common stock, or a



BHR Reports Second Quarter Results Page 3 July 29, 2021 combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock, at Braemar's option. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 157.7909 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, and the initial conversion price is approximately $6.34 per share of the Company's common stock. Braemar used a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay the amount outstanding under its secured term loan and expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, capital expenditures or potential acquisitions.

During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company issued approximately 8.5 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market offering, raising approximately $51.6 million in gross proceeds.

As previously announced, during the first quarter 2021, the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement ('SEDA'), pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to 7,780,786 shares of its common stock at the Company's request at any time during a 36-month commitment period. During the second quarter, the Company issued 500,000 shares of common stock under the SEDA, raising $3.0 million of net proceeds. Since entering into the SEDA, the Company has issued 1,700,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $10.0 million.

During the second quarter, the Company entered into an equity line pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to $35 million of shares of common stock. During the second quarter, the Company issued 765,957 shares of common stock under the equity line, raising $4.2 million of net proceeds.

The Company continues to opportunistically exchange shares of its preferred stock into shares of its common stock. These exchanges have all been completed at a discount to the liquidation value of the preferred stock, and in total, the Company has exchanged approximately 2.0 million shares of its Series B Preferred Stock, equating to 38.8% of the original share count, into approximately 7.3 million shares of common stock.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company commenced the sale of its Series E and Series M non-traded perpetual preferred. To date, the Company has issued 85,660 shares of its Series E non-traded perpetual preferred raising approximately $2.1 million of gross proceeds.

In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock or common units for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors also announced that it plans to continue its suspension of the common stock dividend during 2021 to protect liquidity and will evaluate future dividend declarations on a quarterly basis going forward.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.

•Comparable RevPAR increased 875% to $187.31 for all hotels on a 35.1% increase in ADR and a 621.6% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial



BHR Reports Second Quarter Results Page 4 July 29, 2021 seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.

'We continue to be pleased with the operating performance of our hotels,' said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Leisure demand was strong during the quarter, our luxury resorts continue to perform very well, and our portfolio was cash flow positive for the second consecutive quarterly period. Our planned acquisition of the Mr. C hotel is a compelling opportunity to further diversify our portfolio by acquiring an irreplaceable luxury property in a premier location in the heart of West Los Angeles that fits perfectly with our strategy of owning high RevPAR luxury hotels and resorts. We are also pleased to be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and the Russell Microcap® indexes which we believe will help increase our visibility within the investment community and reflect our continued positive momentum and efforts to maximize value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, leisure travelers continue to lead the lodging recovery, new bookings at our properties remain strong, and, with the highest quality portfolio in the public markets, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth.'

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,'



BHR Reports Second Quarter Results Page 5 July 29, 2021 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.





BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, gross $ 1,774,306 $ 1,784,849 Accumulated depreciation (384,373) (360,259) Investments in hotel properties, net 1,389,933 1,424,590 Cash and cash equivalents 157,677 78,606 Restricted cash 57,413 34,544 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $286 and $227, respectively 18,707 13,557 Inventories 2,481 2,551 Prepaid expenses 5,073 4,405 Investment in OpenKey 1,578 1,708 Derivative assets 1 - Other assets 18,593 14,898 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,710 81,260 Intangible assets, net 4,451 4,640 Due from related parties, net 1,953 991 Due from third-party hotel managers 21,546 12,271 Total assets $ 1,760,116 $ 1,674,021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 1,144,175 $ 1,130,594 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 84,460 61,758 Dividends and distributions payable 2,075 2,736 Due to Ashford Inc., net 2,516 2,772 Due to third-party hotel managers 1,834 1,393 Operating lease liabilities 60,797 60,917 Other liabilities 18,537 18,077 Total liabilities 1,314,394 1,278,247 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,108,017 and 5,031,473 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 66,064 106,949 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 29,398 27,655 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 value, 80,000,000 shares authorized: Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 16 16 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 57,311,232 and 38,274,770 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 573 382 Additional paid-in capital 661,576 541,870 Accumulated deficit (295,641) (266,010) Total stockholders' equity of the Company 366,524 276,258 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities (16,264) (15,088) Total equity 350,260 261,170 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,760,116 $ 1,674,021

6

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Rooms $ 63,837 $ 6,533 $ 118,160 $ 77,001 Food and beverage 19,853 2,077 36,482 30,880 Other 13,420 4,285 26,316 22,534 Total hotel revenue 97,110 12,895 180,958 130,415 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses: Rooms 13,482 3,445 24,497 21,325 Food and beverage 16,322 3,649 30,274 27,550 Other expenses 33,476 12,979 62,019 55,069 Management fees 2,952 466 5,484 4,343 Total hotel operating expenses 66,232 20,539 122,274 108,287 Property taxes, insurance and other 7,190 7,244 14,454 14,904 Depreciation and amortization 18,244 18,553 36,597 36,891 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 2,678 2,572 5,223 5,193 Reimbursable expenses 510 412 1,002 956 Incentive fee 1,266 - 1,637 - Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,285 1,917 3,672 3,821 (Gain) loss on legal settlements (989) - (989) - Corporate, general and administrative: Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 506 96 516 131 Other general and administrative 1,877 1,417 3,467 3,314 Total operating expenses 100,095 52,750 188,149 173,497 Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets 197 - 696 - OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (2,788) (39,855) (6,495) (43,082) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity (66) (40) (130) (80) Interest income 12 24 21 153 Other income (expense) - (64) - (202) Interest expense (6,633) (16,464) (12,662) (27,290) Amortization of loan costs (593) (947) (1,320) (2,018) Write-off of loan costs and exit fees (1,177) (2,237) (1,528) (2,237) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (58) (969) (78) 187 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (11,303) (60,552) (22,192) (74,569) Income tax (expense) benefit (61) 4,447 (206) 3,077 NET INCOME (LOSS) (11,364) (56,105) (22,398) (71,492) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 849 2,404 2,096 2,976 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,282 5,770 2,361 7,655 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (9,233) (47,931) (17,941) (60,861) Preferred dividends (1,893) (2,555) (4,281) (5,110) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock (4,411) - (4,484) - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (15,537) $ (50,486) $ (26,706) $ (65,971) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.32) $ (1.53) $ (0.61) $ (2.02) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 47,820 32,907 43,737 32,688 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.32) $ (1.53) $ (0.61) $ (2.02) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 47,820 32,907 43,737 32,688 Dividends declared per common share: $ - $ - $ - $ -

7

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,364) $ (56,105) $ (22,398) $ (71,492) Interest expense and amortization of loan costs 7,226 17,411 13,982 29,308 Depreciation and amortization 18,244 18,553 36,597 36,891 Income tax expense (benefit) 61 (4,447) 206 (3,077) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 66 40 130 80 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (65) (40) (128) (79) EBITDA 14,168 (24,588) 28,389 (8,369) (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets (197) - (696) - EBITDAre 13,971 (24,588) 27,693 (8,369) Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities) 138 207 276 414 Transaction and conversion costs 828 120 1,168 611 Other (income) expense - 64 - 202 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 1,177 2,237 1,528 2,237 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 58 969 78 (187) Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,805 2,048 4,221 4,033 Legal, advisory and settlement costs (632) 413 (427) 1,026 Advisory services incentive fee 1,266 - 1,637 - Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 1 2 6 5 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 19,612 $ (18,528) $ 36,180 $ (28) BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (11,364) $ (56,105) $ (22,398) $ (71,492) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 849 2,404 2,096 2,976 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 1,282 5,770 2,361 7,655 Preferred dividends (1,893) (2,555) (4,281) (5,110) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock (4,411) - (4,484) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (15,537) (50,486) (26,706) (65,971) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 17,565 17,792 35,224 35,351 Impairment charges on real estate - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (1,282) (5,770) (2,361) (7,655) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity 66 40 130 80 (Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets (197) - (696) - Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (65) (40) (129) (80) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 550 (38,464) 5,462 (38,275) Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends 1,068 1,730 2,631 3,460 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock 4,411 - 4,484 - Transaction and conversion costs 828 120 1,168 611 Other (income) expense - 64 - 202 Interest expense on convertible notes 649 - 649 - Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits 190 202 392 415 Write-off of loan costs and exit fees 1,177 2,237 1,528 2,237 Amortization of loan costs 571 928 1,277 1,981 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 58 969 78 (187) Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 2,805 2,048 4,221 4,033 Legal, advisory and settlement costs (632) 413 (427) 1,026 Advisory services incentive fee 1,266 - 1,637 - Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 1 2 6 5 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders, OP unitholders, Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders and convertible note holders on an 'as converted' basis $ 12,942 $ (29,751) $ 23,106 $ (24,492) Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders, OP unitholders, Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders and convertible note holders on an 'as converted' basis $ 0.20 $ (0.68) $ 0.38 $ (0.56) Weighted average diluted shares 63,649 43,715 60,297 43,731

8

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Lender Hotels Current

Maturity Final Maturity (5) Interest Rate Fixed-Rate

Debt Floating-Rate

Debt Total

Debt Comparable TTM Hotel EBITDA(6) Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas August 2021 August 2024 LIBOR + 3.95% $ - $ 42,500 (1) $ 42,500 $ 17,994 42.3 % JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek April 2022 April 2022 LIBOR + 3.00% - 67,500 (2) 67,500 5,168 7.7 % BAML Hotel Yountville May 2022 May 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 51,000 (3) 51,000 2,052 4.0 % BAML See footnote June 2022 June 2025 LIBOR + 2.16% - 435,000 (4) 435,000 (12,181) (2.8) % BAML Bardessono August 2022 August 2022 LIBOR + 2.55% - 40,000 (3) 40,000 4,561 11.4 % BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota April 2023 April 2023 LIBOR + 2.65% - 100,000 (3) 100,000 19,723 19.7 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe January 2024 January 2024 LIBOR + 2.10% - 54,000 (3) 54,000 3,148 5.8 % Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines February 2024 February 2024 LIBOR + 1.70% - 195,929 195,929 (5,727) (2.9) % BAML Pier House Resort September 2024 September 2024 LIBOR + 1.85% - 80,000 (3) 80,000 12,420 15.5 % Convertible Senior Notes N/A June 2026 June 2026 4.50% 86,250 - 86,250 N/A N/A Total $ 86,250 $ 1,065,929 $ 1,152,179 $ 47,158 4.1 % Percentage 7.5 % 92.5 % 100.0 % Weighted average interest rate 4.50 % 2.44 % 2.59 % All indebtedness is non-recourse. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%. (2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in April 2021. (3) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. (4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in June 2020. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. (5) The final maturity date assumes all available extension options will be exercised. (6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 9

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Lender Hotels 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter Total JPMorgan Park Hyatt Beaver Creek $ - $ 67,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 67,500 BAML Hotel Yountville - 51,000 - - - - 51,000 BAML Bardessono - 40,000 - - - - 40,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota - - 98,000 - - - 98,000 BAML Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe - - - 54,000 - - 54,000 Prudential Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines - - - 195,000 - - 195,000 Apollo Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas - - - 42,500 - - 42,500 BAML Pier House Resort - - - 80,000 - - 80,000 BAML See footnote 1 - - - - 435,000 - 435,000 Convertible Senior Notes N/A - - - - - 86,250 86,250 Principal due in future periods $ - $ 158,500 $ 98,000 $ 371,500 $ 435,000 $ 86,250 $ 1,149,250 Scheduled amortization payments remaining 1,429 1,000 500 - - - 2,929 Total indebtedness $ 1,429 $ 159,500 $ 98,500 $ 371,500 $ 435,000 $ 86,250 $ 1,152,179 (1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.

10

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 63,443 $ - $ 63,443 $ 6,510 $ - $ 6,510 874.55 % 874.55 % RevPAR $ 187.31 $ - $ 187.31 $ 19.22 $ - $ 19.22 874.55 % 874.55 % Occupancy 49.17 % - % 49.17 % 6.81 % - % 6.81 % 621.64 % 621.64 % ADR $ 380.98 $ - $ 380.98 $ 282.11 $ - $ 282.11 35.05 % 35.05 % ALL HOTELS: Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 117,029 $ - $ 117,029 $ 76,386 $ - $ 76,386 53.21 % 53.21 % RevPAR $ 173.72 $ - $ 173.72 $ 112.93 $ - $ 112.93 53.83 % 53.83 % Occupancy 43.07 % - % 43.07 % 33.28 % - % 33.28 % 29.42 % 29.42 % ADR $ 403.33 $ - $ 403.33 $ 339.34 $ - $ 339.34 18.86 % 18.86 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.



11

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Variance 2021 2020 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 97,110 $ 12,895 653.08 % $ 180,958 $ 130,415 38.76 % Non-comparable adjustments - - - (138) Comparable total hotel revenue $ 97,110 $ 12,895 653.08 % $ 180,958 $ 130,277 38.90 % Hotel EBITDA $ 24,728 $ (15,804) 256.47 % $ 45,227 $ 11,506 293.07 % Non-comparable adjustments - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 24,728 $ (15,804) 256.47 % $ 45,227 $ 11,506 293.07 % Hotel EBITDA margin 25.46 % (122.56) % 148.02 % 24.99 % 8.82 % 16.17 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 25.46 % (122.56) % 148.02 % 24.99 % 8.83 % 16.16 % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 27 $ (1,084) 102.49 % $ (378) $ (127) (197.64) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 24,701 $ (14,720) 267.81 % $ 45,605 $ 11,633 292.03 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 24,701 $ (14,720) 267.81 % $ 45,605 $ 11,633 292.03 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.



12

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,204 $ - $ 1,204 $ (9) $ - $ (9) 13,477.78 % 13,477.78 % Total hotel revenue $ 1,576 $ - $ 1,576 $ 354 $ - $ 354 345.20 % 345.20 % Hotel EBITDA $ (1,706) $ - $ (1,706) $ (2,642) $ - $ (2,642) 35.43 % 35.43 % Hotel EBITDA margin (108.25) % (108.25) % (746.33) % (746.33) % 638.08 % 638.08 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 24.06 $ - $ 24.06 $ (0.17) $ - $ (0.17) 14,245.02 % 14,245.02 % Occupancy 17.97 % - % 17.97 % - % - % - % 100.00 % 100.00 % ADR $ 133.88 $ - $ 133.88 $ - $ - $ - 100.00 % 100.00 % LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,298 $ - $ 4,298 $ 509 $ - $ 509 744.40 % 744.40 % Total hotel revenue $ 6,587 $ - $ 6,587 $ 665 $ - $ 665 890.53 % 890.53 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,815 $ - $ 1,815 $ (1,695) $ - $ (1,695) 207.08 % 207.08 % Hotel EBITDA margin 27.55 % 27.55 % (254.89) % (254.89) % 282.44 % 282.44 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 119.88 $ - $ 119.88 $ 14.22 $ - $ 14.22 743.30 % 743.30 % Occupancy 61.72 % - % 61.72 % 10.90 % - % 10.90 % 466.39 % 466.39 % ADR $ 194.23 $ - $ 194.23 $ 130.45 $ - $ 130.45 48.89 % 48.89 % CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 2,953 $ - $ 2,953 $ 311 $ - $ 311 849.52 % 849.52 % Total hotel revenue $ 3,813 $ - $ 3,813 $ 416 $ - $ 416 816.59 % 816.59 % Hotel EBITDA $ (156) $ - $ (156) $ (1,761) $ - $ (1,761) 91.14 % 91.14 % Hotel EBITDA margin (4.09) % (4.09) % (423.32) % (423.32) % 419.23 % 419.23 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 78.24 $ - $ 78.24 $ 8.23 $ - $ 8.23 851.03 % 851.03 % Occupancy 40.34 % - % 40.34 % 6.21 % - % 6.21 % 549.32 % 549.32 % ADR $ 193.96 $ - $ 193.96 $ 132.43 $ - $ 132.43 46.47 % 46.47 % BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,804 $ - $ 4,804 $ 617 $ - $ 617 678.61 % 678.61 % Total hotel revenue $ 6,132 $ - $ 6,132 $ 801 $ - $ 801 665.54 % 665.54 % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,658 $ - $ 2,658 $ (786) $ - $ (786) 438.17 % 438.17 % Hotel EBITDA margin 43.35 % 43.35 % (98.13) % (98.13) % 141.48 % 141.48 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 812.30 $ - $ 812.30 $ 104.21 $ - $ 104.21 679.50 % 679.50 % Occupancy 77.38 % - % 77.38 % 12.73 % - % 12.73 % 507.84 % 507.84 % ADR $ 1,049.76 $ - $ 1,049.76 $ 818.57 $ - $ 818.57 28.24 % 28.24 % KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,697 $ - $ 6,697 $ 805 $ - $ 805 731.93 % 731.93 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,419 $ - $ 8,419 $ 1,026 $ - $ 1,026 720.57 % 720.57 % Hotel EBITDA $ 4,913 $ - $ 4,913 $ (332) $ - $ (332) 1,579.82 % 1,579.82 % Hotel EBITDA margin 58.36 % 58.36 % (32.36) % (32.36) % 90.72 % 90.72 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 518.26 $ - $ 518.26 $ 62.29 $ - $ 62.29 732.01 % 732.01 % Occupancy 91.29 % - % 91.29 % 17.97 % - % 17.97 % 408.01 % 408.01 % ADR $ 567.74 $ - $ 567.74 $ 346.65 $ - $ 346.65 63.78 % 63.78 % 13

Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,429 $ - $ 3,429 $ 390 $ - $ 390 779.23 % 779.23 % Total hotel revenue $ 3,992 $ - $ 3,992 $ 529 $ - $ 529 654.63 % 654.63 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,759 $ - $ 1,759 $ (497) $ - $ (497) 453.92 % 453.92 % Hotel EBITDA margin 44.06 % 44.06 % (93.95) % (93.95) % 138.01 % 138.01 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 470.87 $ - $ 470.87 $ 53.58 $ - $ 53.58 778.80 % 778.80 % Occupancy 70.03 % - % 70.03 % 9.60 % - % 9.60 % 629.33 % 629.33 % ADR $ 672.41 $ - $ 672.41 $ 558.04 $ - $ 558.04 20.49 % 20.49 % PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 1,555 $ - $ 1,555 $ 116 $ - $ 116 1,240.52 % 1,240.52 % Total hotel revenue $ 4,266 $ - $ 4,266 $ 476 $ - $ 476 796.22 % 796.22 % Hotel EBITDA $ (401) $ - $ (401) $ (1,687) $ - $ (1,687) 76.23 % 76.23 % Hotel EBITDA margin (9.40) % (9.40) % (354.41) % (354.41) % 345.01 % 345.01 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 89.88 $ - $ 89.88 $ 6.72 $ - $ 6.72 1,238.47 % 1,238.47 % Occupancy 31.71 % - % 31.71 % 2.80 % - % 2.80 % 1,032.85 % 1,032.85 % ADR $ 283.43 $ - $ 283.43 $ 239.89 $ - $ 239.89 18.15 % 18.15 % THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 2,416 $ - $ 2,416 $ 534 $ - $ 534 352.43 % 352.43 % Total hotel revenue $ 2,665 $ - $ 2,665 $ 618 $ - $ 618 331.23 % 331.23 % Hotel EBITDA $ 154 $ - $ 154 $ (1,104) $ - $ (1,104) 113.95 % 113.95 % Hotel EBITDA margin 5.78 % 5.78 % (178.64) % (178.64) % 184.42 % 184.42 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 53.20 $ - $ 53.20 $ 11.76 $ - $ 11.76 352.36 % 352.36 % Occupancy 32.71 % - % 32.71 % 7.85 % - % 7.85 % 316.87 % 316.87 % ADR $ 162.63 $ - $ 162.63 $ 149.87 $ - $ 149.87 8.51 % 8.51 % THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 2,823 $ - $ 2,823 $ 25 $ - $ 25 11,192.00 % 11,192.00 % Total hotel revenue $ 3,331 $ - $ 3,331 $ 154 $ - $ 154 2,062.99 % 2,062.99 % Hotel EBITDA $ (1,024) $ - $ (1,024) $ (1,880) $ - $ (1,880) 45.53 % 45.53 % Hotel EBITDA margin (30.74) % (30.74) % (1,220.78) % (1,220.78) % 1,190.04 % 1,190.04 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 75.65 $ - $ 75.65 $ 0.67 $ - $ 0.67 11,151.84 % 11,151.84 % Occupancy 51.57 % - % 51.57 % 0.18 % - % 0.18 % 27,785.51 % 27,785.51 % ADR $ 146.70 $ - $ 146.70 $ 363.57 $ - $ 363.57 (59.65) % (59.65) % SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 11,178 $ - $ 11,178 $ 2,503 $ - $ 2,503 346.58 % 346.58 % Total hotel revenue $ 22,717 $ - $ 22,717 $ 6,235 $ - $ 6,235 264.35 % 264.35 % Hotel EBITDA $ 7,723 $ - $ 7,723 $ 1,210 $ - $ 1,210 538.26 % 538.26 % Hotel EBITDA margin 34.00 % 34.00 % 19.41 % 19.41 % 14.59 % 14.59 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 461.80 $ - $ 461.80 $ 103.39 $ - $ 103.39 346.64 % 346.64 % Occupancy 87.14 % - % 87.14 % 29.20 % - % 29.20 % 198.46 % 198.46 % ADR $ 529.98 $ - $ 529.98 $ 354.15 $ - $ 354.15 49.65 % 49.65 % 14

Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,605 $ - $ 3,605 $ 347 $ - $ 347 938.90 % 938.90 % Total hotel revenue $ 7,716 $ - $ 7,716 $ 552 $ - $ 552 1,297.83 % 1,297.83 % Hotel EBITDA $ (306) $ - $ (306) $ (1,638) $ - $ (1,638) 81.32 % 81.32 % Hotel EBITDA margin (3.97) % (3.97) % (296.74) % (296.74) % 292.77 % 292.77 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 233.04 $ - $ 233.04 $ 22.42 $ - $ 22.42 939.27 % 939.27 % Occupancy 51.92 % - % 51.92 % 5.66 % - % 5.66 % 817.94 % 817.94 % ADR $ 448.85 $ - $ 448.85 $ 396.45 $ - $ 396.45 13.22 % 13.22 % SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,176 $ - $ 3,176 $ 67 $ - $ 67 4,640.30 % 4,640.30 % Total hotel revenue $ 3,794 $ - $ 3,794 $ 131 $ - $ 131 2,796.18 % 2,796.18 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,163 $ - $ 1,163 $ (1,234) $ - $ (1,234) 194.25 % 194.25 % Hotel EBITDA margin 30.65 % 30.65 % (941.98) % (941.98) % 972.63 % 972.63 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 96.68 $ - $ 96.68 $ 2.05 $ - $ 2.05 4,626.75 % 4,626.75 % Occupancy 47.50 % - % 47.50 % 0.93 % - % 0.93 % 5,016.07 % 5,016.07 % ADR $ 203.55 $ - $ 203.55 $ 220.31 $ - $ 220.31 (7.61) % (7.61) % ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 15,305 $ - $ 15,305 $ 295 $ - $ 295 5,088.14 % 5,088.14 % Total hotel revenue $ 22,102 $ - $ 22,102 $ 938 $ - $ 938 2,256.29 % 2,256.29 % Hotel EBITDA $ 8,136 $ - $ 8,136 $ (1,758) $ - $ (1,758) 562.80 % 562.80 % Hotel EBITDA margin 36.81 % 36.81 % (187.42) % (187.42) % 224.23 % 224.23 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 934.37 $ - $ 934.37 $ 18.00 $ - $ 18.00 5,091.61 % 5,091.61 % Occupancy 87.88 % - % 87.88 % 4.19 % - % 4.19 % 1,998.25 % 1,998.25 % ADR $ 1,063.29 $ - $ 1,063.29 $ 429.74 $ - $ 429.74 147.43 % 147.43 % BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 63,443 $ - $ 63,443 $ 6,510 $ - $ 6,510 874.55 % 874.55 % Total hotel revenue $ 97,110 $ - $ 97,110 $ 12,895 $ - $ 12,895 653.08 % 653.08 % Hotel EBITDA $ 24,728 $ - $ 24,728 $ (15,804) $ - $ (15,804) 256.47 % 256.47 % Hotel EBITDA margin 25.46 % 25.46 % (122.56) % (122.56) % 148.02 % 148.02 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 187.31 $ - $ 187.31 $ 19.22 $ - $ 19.22 874.55 % 874.55 % Occupancy 49.17 % - % 49.17 % 6.81 % - % 6.81 % 621.64 % 621.64 % ADR $ 380.98 $ - $ 380.98 $ 282.11 $ - $ 282.11 35.05 % 35.05 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

15

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,235 $ - $ 3,235 $ 6,526 $ - $ 6,526 (50.43) % (50.43) % Total hotel revenue $ 3,985 $ - $ 3,985 $ 10,886 $ - $ 10,886 (63.39) % (63.39) % Hotel EBITDA $ (2,554) $ - $ (2,554) $ (1,562) $ - $ (1,562) (63.51) % (63.51) % Hotel EBITDA margin (64.09) % (64.09) % (14.35) % (14.35) % (49.74) % (49.74) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 32.50 $ - $ 32.50 $ 65.20 $ - $ 65.20 (50.15) % (50.15) % Occupancy 22.84 % - % 22.84 % 29.75 % - % 29.75 % (23.21) % (23.21) % ADR $ 142.28 $ - $ 142.28 $ 219.18 $ - $ 219.18 (35.09) % (35.09) % LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 5,908 $ - $ 5,908 $ 5,623 $ - $ 5,623 5.07 % 5.07 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,866 $ - $ 8,866 $ 10,061 $ - $ 10,061 (11.88) % (11.88) % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,043 $ - $ 1,043 $ 1,055 $ - $ 1,055 (1.14) % (1.14) % Hotel EBITDA margin 11.76 % 11.76 % 10.49 % 10.49 % 1.27 % 1.27 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 82.84 $ - $ 82.84 $ 78.42 $ - $ 78.42 5.64 % 5.64 % Occupancy 47.10 % - % 47.10 % 36.95 % - % 36.95 % 27.44 % 27.44 % ADR $ 175.90 $ - $ 175.90 $ 212.21 $ - $ 212.21 (17.11) % (17.11) % CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,374 $ - $ 4,374 $ 2,932 $ - $ 2,932 49.18 % 49.18 % Total hotel revenue $ 5,601 $ - $ 5,601 $ 4,184 $ - $ 4,184 33.87 % 33.87 % Hotel EBITDA $ (1,348) $ - $ (1,348) $ (3,631) $ - $ (3,631) 62.88 % 62.88 % Hotel EBITDA margin (24.07) % (24.07) % (86.78) % (86.78) % 62.71 % 62.71 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 58.23 $ - $ 58.23 $ 38.81 $ - $ 38.81 50.03 % 50.03 % Occupancy 32.01 % - % 32.01 % 28.81 % - % 28.81 % 11.12 % 11.12 % ADR $ 181.90 $ - $ 181.90 $ 134.72 $ - $ 134.72 35.02 % 35.02 % BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,565 $ - $ 6,565 $ 2,593 $ - $ 2,593 153.18 % 153.18 % Total hotel revenue $ 8,504 $ - $ 8,504 $ 3,706 $ - $ 3,706 129.47 % 129.47 % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,864 $ - $ 2,864 $ (679) $ - $ (679) 521.80 % 521.80 % Hotel EBITDA margin 33.68 % 33.68 % (18.32) % (18.32) % 52.00 % 52.00 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 558.04 $ - $ 558.04 $ 219.26 $ - $ 219.26 154.51 % 154.51 % Occupancy 60.32 % - % 60.32 % 33.42 % - % 33.42 % 80.48 % 80.48 % ADR $ 925.08 $ - $ 925.08 $ 656.00 $ - $ 656.00 41.02 % 41.02 % KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 12,280 $ - $ 12,280 $ 6,354 $ - $ 6,354 93.26 % 93.26 % Total hotel revenue $ 15,477 $ - $ 15,477 $ 8,025 $ - $ 8,025 92.86 % 92.86 % Hotel EBITDA $ 9,159 $ - $ 9,159 $ 3,446 $ - $ 3,446 165.79 % 165.79 % Hotel EBITDA margin 59.18 % 59.18 % 42.94 % 42.94 % 16.24 % 16.24 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 477.78 $ - $ 477.78 $ 245.84 $ - $ 245.84 94.35 % 94.35 % Occupancy 87.67 % - % 87.67 % 47.66 % - % 47.66 % 83.95 % 83.95 % ADR $ 544.95 $ - $ 544.95 $ 515.78 $ - $ 515.78 5.65 % 5.65 % 16

Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,447 $ - $ 4,447 $ 1,783 $ - $ 1,783 149.41 % 149.41 % Total hotel revenue $ 5,286 $ - $ 5,286 $ 2,414 $ - $ 2,414 118.97 % 118.97 % Hotel EBITDA $ 1,658 $ - $ 1,658 $ (480) $ - $ (480) 445.42 % 445.42 % Hotel EBITDA margin 31.37 % 31.37 % (19.88) % (19.88) % 51.25 % 51.25 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 307.09 $ - $ 307.09 $ 122.44 $ - $ 122.44 150.81 % 150.81 % Occupancy 51.44 % - % 51.44 % 27.96 % - % 27.96 % 83.96 % 83.96 % ADR $ 597.02 $ - $ 597.02 $ 437.90 $ - $ 437.90 36.34 % 36.34 % PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,935 $ - $ 7,935 $ 8,267 $ - $ 8,267 (4.02) % (4.02) % Total hotel revenue $ 16,017 $ - $ 16,017 $ 15,788 $ - $ 15,788 1.45 % 1.45 % Hotel EBITDA $ 4,057 $ - $ 4,057 $ 3,866 $ - $ 3,866 4.94 % 4.94 % Hotel EBITDA margin 25.33 % 25.33 % 24.49 % 24.49 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 230.72 $ - $ 230.72 $ 239.08 $ - $ 239.08 (3.50) % (3.50) % Occupancy 47.93 % - % 47.93 % 32.64 % - % 32.64 % 46.83 % 46.83 % ADR $ 481.38 $ - $ 481.38 $ 732.41 $ - $ 732.41 (34.27) % (34.27) % THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,657 $ - $ 3,657 $ 5,000 $ - $ 5,000 (26.86) % (26.86) % Total hotel revenue $ 4,030 $ - $ 4,030 $ 6,525 $ - $ 6,525 (38.24) % (38.24) % Hotel EBITDA $ (624) $ - $ (624) $ (482) $ - $ (482) (29.46) % (29.46) % Hotel EBITDA margin (15.48) % (15.48) % (7.39) % (7.39) % (8.09) % (8.09) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 40.49 $ - $ 40.49 $ 55.06 $ - $ 55.06 (26.46) % (26.46) % Occupancy 26.22 % - % 26.22 % 32.26 % - % 32.26 % (18.71) % (18.71) % ADR $ 154.40 $ - $ 154.40 $ 170.68 $ - $ 170.68 (9.54) % (9.54) % THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 3,967 $ - $ 3,967 $ 7,537 $ - $ 7,537 (47.37) % (47.37) % Total hotel revenue $ 4,688 $ - $ 4,688 $ 8,736 $ - $ 8,736 (46.34) % (46.34) % Hotel EBITDA $ (2,811) $ - $ (2,811) $ 290 $ - $ 290 (1,069.31) % (1,069.31) % Hotel EBITDA margin (59.96) % (59.96) % 3.32 % 3.32 % (63.28) % (63.28) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 53.46 $ - $ 53.46 $ 101.00 $ - $ 101.00 (47.07) % (47.07) % Occupancy 37.27 % - % 37.27 % 32.47 % - % 32.47 % 14.80 % 14.80 % ADR $ 143.43 $ - $ 143.43 $ 311.10 $ - $ 311.10 (53.90) % (53.90) % SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 21,946 $ - $ 21,946 $ 10,944 $ - $ 10,944 100.53 % 100.53 % Total hotel revenue $ 42,827 $ - $ 42,827 $ 25,663 $ - $ 25,663 66.88 % 66.88 % Hotel EBITDA $ 15,085 $ - $ 15,085 $ 6,864 $ - $ 6,864 119.77 % 119.77 % Hotel EBITDA margin 35.22 % 35.22 % 26.75 % 26.75 % 8.47 % 8.47 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 455.83 $ - $ 455.83 $ 226.05 $ - $ 226.05 101.65 % 101.65 % Occupancy 81.35 % - % 81.35 % 50.22 % - % 50.22 % 62.00 % 62.00 % ADR $ 560.30 $ - $ 560.30 $ 450.13 $ - $ 450.13 24.47 % 24.47 % 17

Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 % Variance % Variance LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 10,079 $ - $ 10,079 $ 7,746 $ - $ 7,746 30.12 % 30.12 % Total hotel revenue $ 19,652 $ - $ 19,652 $ 13,959 $ (138) $ 13,821 40.78 % 42.19 % Hotel EBITDA $ 2,531 $ - $ 2,531 $ 1,250 $ - $ 1,250 102.48 % 102.48 % Hotel EBITDA margin 12.88 % 12.88 % 8.95 % 9.04 % 3.93 % 3.84 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 327.55 $ - $ 327.55 $ 250.36 $ - $ 250.36 30.83 % 30.83 % Occupancy 56.82 % - % 56.82 % 34.52 % - % 34.52 % 64.62 % 64.62 % ADR $ 576.42 $ - $ 576.42 $ 725.30 $ - $ 725.30 (20.53) % (20.53) % SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,074 $ - $ 4,074 $ 3,765 $ - $ 3,765 8.21 % 8.21 % Total hotel revenue $ 4,819 $ - $ 4,819 $ 4,978 $ - $ 4,978 (3.19) % (3.19) % Hotel EBITDA $ 526 $ - $ 526 $ (702) $ - $ (702) 174.93 % 174.93 % Hotel EBITDA margin 10.92 % 10.92 % (14.10) % (14.10) % 25.02 % 25.02 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 62.36 $ - $ 62.36 $ 57.31 $ - $ 57.31 8.81 % 8.81 % Occupancy 32.28 % - % 32.28 % 26.40 % - % 26.40 % 22.29 % 22.29 % ADR $ 193.15 $ - $ 193.15 $ 217.07 $ - $ 217.07 (11.02) % (11.02) % ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 28,562 $ - $ 28,562 $ 7,316 $ - $ 7,316 290.40 % 290.40 % Total hotel revenue $ 41,206 $ - $ 41,206 $ 15,490 $ - $ 15,490 166.02 % 166.02 % Hotel EBITDA $ 15,641 $ - $ 15,641 $ 2,271 $ - $ 2,271 588.73 % 588.73 % Hotel EBITDA margin 37.96 % 37.96 % 14.66 % 14.66 % 23.30 % 23.30 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 876.66 $ - $ 876.66 $ 230.19 $ - $ 230.19 280.84 % 280.84 % Occupancy 83.27 % - % 83.27 % 30.13 % - % 30.13 % 176.38 % 176.38 % ADR $ 1,052.81 $ - $ 1,052.81 $ 764.04 $ - $ 764.04 37.80 % 37.80 % BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 117,029 $ - $ 117,029 $ 76,386 $ - $ 76,386 53.21 % 53.21 % Total hotel revenue $ 180,958 $ - $ 180,958 $ 130,415 $ (138) $ 130,277 38.76 % 38.90 % Hotel EBITDA $ 45,227 $ - $ 45,227 $ 11,506 $ - $ 11,506 293.07 % 293.07 % Hotel EBITDA margin 24.99 % 24.99 % 8.82 % 8.83 % 16.17 % 16.16 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 173.72 $ - $ 173.72 $ 112.93 $ - $ 112.93 53.83 % 53.83 % Occupancy 43.07 % - % 43.07 % 33.28 % - % 33.28 % 29.42 % 29.42 % ADR $ 403.33 $ - $ 403.33 $ 339.34 $ - $ 339.34 18.86 % 18.86 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA 18

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY (in thousands, except operating information) (unaudited) TTM Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C. Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,304 $ - $ 4,304 Total hotel revenue $ 5,816 $ - $ 5,816 Hotel EBITDA $ (6,068) $ - $ (6,068) Hotel EBITDA margin (104.33) % (104.33) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 21.44 $ - $ 21.44 Occupancy 15.70 % - % 15.70 % ADR $ 136.56 $ - $ 136.56 LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 9,844 $ - $ 9,844 Total hotel revenue $ 14,194 $ - $ 14,194 Hotel EBITDA $ 341 $ - $ 341 Hotel EBITDA margin 2.40 % 2.40 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 68.45 $ - $ 68.45 Occupancy 42.87 % - % 42.87 % ADR $ 159.65 $ - $ 159.65 CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,420 $ - $ 7,420 Total hotel revenue $ 9,300 $ - $ 9,300 Hotel EBITDA $ (3,105) $ - $ (3,105) Hotel EBITDA margin (33.39) % (33.39) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 49.00 $ - $ 49.00 Occupancy 29.45 % - % 29.45 % ADR $ 166.35 $ - $ 166.35 BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 11,439 $ - $ 11,439 Total hotel revenue $ 14,718 $ - $ 14,718 Hotel EBITDA $ 4,561 $ - $ 4,561 Hotel EBITDA margin 30.99 % 30.99 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 482.15 $ - $ 482.15 Occupancy 53.68 % - % 53.68 % ADR $ 898.16 $ - $ 898.16 KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 18,191 $ - $ 18,191 Total hotel revenue $ 23,205 $ - $ 23,205 Hotel EBITDA $ 12,420 $ - $ 12,420 Hotel EBITDA margin 53.52 % 53.52 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 350.98 $ - $ 350.98 Occupancy 75.27 % - % 75.27 % ADR $ 466.28 $ - $ 466.28 19

TTM Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 HOTEL YOUNTVILLE Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 7,204 $ - $ 7,204 Total hotel revenue $ 8,623 $ - $ 8,623 Hotel EBITDA $ 2,052 $ - $ 2,052 Hotel EBITDA margin 23.80 % 23.80 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 246.67 $ - $ 246.67 Occupancy 41.11 % - % 41.11 % ADR $ 600.07 $ - $ 600.07 PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 12,515 $ - $ 12,515 Total hotel revenue $ 25,784 $ - $ 25,784 Hotel EBITDA $ 5,168 $ - $ 5,168 Hotel EBITDA margin 20.04 % 20.04 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 180.45 $ - $ 180.45 Occupancy 41.50 % - % 41.50 % ADR $ 434.80 $ - $ 434.80 THE NOTARY HOTEL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 6,006 $ - $ 6,006 Total hotel revenue $ 6,505 $ - $ 6,505 Hotel EBITDA $ (1,775) $ - $ (1,775) Hotel EBITDA margin (27.29) % (27.29) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 22.64 $ - $ 22.64 Occupancy 21.19 % - % 21.19 % ADR $ 106.85 $ - $ 106.85 THE CLANCY Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 4,679 $ - $ 4,679 Total hotel revenue $ 5,575 $ - $ 5,575 Hotel EBITDA $ (6,796) $ - $ (6,796) Hotel EBITDA margin (121.90) % (121.90) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 12.57 $ - $ 12.57 Occupancy 21.86 % - % 21.86 % ADR $ 57.51 $ - $ 57.51 SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 32,566 $ - $ 32,566 Total hotel revenue $ 66,695 $ - $ 66,695 Hotel EBITDA $ 19,723 $ - $ 19,723 Hotel EBITDA margin 29.57 % 29.57 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 246.07 $ - $ 246.07 Occupancy 69.40 % - % 69.40 % ADR $ 354.55 $ - $ 354.55 20

TTM Ended June 30, Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 17,373 $ - $ 17,373 Total hotel revenue $ 32,930 $ - $ 32,930 Hotel EBITDA $ 3,148 $ - $ 3,148 Hotel EBITDA margin 9.56 % 9.56 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 279.97 $ - $ 279.97 Occupancy 54.76 % - % 54.76 % ADR $ 511.25 $ - $ 511.25 SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 5,913 $ - $ 5,913 Total hotel revenue $ 6,862 $ - $ 6,862 Hotel EBITDA $ (505) $ - $ (505) Hotel EBITDA margin (7.36) % (7.36) % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 21.28 $ - $ 21.28 Occupancy 23.58 % - % 23.58 % ADR $ 90.26 $ - $ 90.26 ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 38,017 $ - $ 38,017 Total hotel revenue $ 57,310 $ - $ 57,310 Hotel EBITDA $ 17,994 $ - $ 17,994 Hotel EBITDA margin 31.40 % 31.40 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 350.20 $ - $ 350.20 Occupancy 65.10 % - % 65.10 % ADR $ 537.98 $ - $ 537.98 BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL Selected Financial Information: Rooms revenue $ 175,471 $ - $ 175,471 Total hotel revenue $ 277,517 $ - $ 277,517 Hotel EBITDA $ 47,158 $ - $ 47,158 Hotel EBITDA margin 16.99 % 16.99 % Selected Operating Information: RevPAR $ 129.16 $ - $ 129.16 Occupancy 35.10 % - % 35.10 % ADR $ 367.99 $ - $ 367.99 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA 21

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter Total Hotel Revenue $ 97,110 $ - $ 97,110 $ 83,848 $ - $ 83,848 $ 51,805 $ - $ 51,805 $ 44,754 $ - $ 44,754 Hotel EBITDA $ 24,728 $ - $ 24,728 $ 20,499 $ - $ 20,499 $ 1,573 $ - $ 1,573 $ 358 $ - $ 358 Hotel EBITDA Margin 25.46 % 25.46 % 24.45 % 24.45 % 3.04 % 3.04 % 0.80 % 0.80 % EBITDA % of Total TTM 52.4 % 52.4 % 43.5 % 43.5 % 3.3 % 3.3 % 0.8 % 0.8 % JV Interests in EBITDA $ 27 $ - $ 27 $ (405) $ - $ (405) $ (716) $ - $ (716) $ (338) $ - $ (338) Actual Non-comparable Adjustments Comparable 2021 2021 2021 TTM TTM TTM Total Hotel Revenue $ 277,517 $ - $ 277,517 Hotel EBITDA $ 47,158 $ - $ 47,158 Hotel EBITDA Margin 16.99 % 16.99 % EBITDA % of Total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % JV Interests in EBITDA $ (1,432) $ - $ (1,432) NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

22

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited)

June 30, 2021 Common stock shares outstanding 57,311 Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents) 5,584 Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding 62,895 Common stock price $ 6.21 Market capitalization $ 390,579 Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock $ 77,700 Series D cumulative preferred stock $ 40,000 Indebtedness $ 1,152,179 Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness $ (48,982) Net working capital (see below) $ (169,884) Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 1,441,592 Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,899 Restricted cash $ 56,671 Accounts receivable, net $ 18,233 Prepaid expenses $ 4,934 Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 19,775 Total current assets $ 256,512 Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 83,995 Dividends and distributions payable $ 2,075 Due to affiliates, net $ 558 Total current liabilities $ 86,628 Net working capital* $ 169,884 * Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures. 23



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

2021 2021 2020 2020 June 30, 2021 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 2,585 $ (698) $ (19,811) $ (10,667) $ (28,591) Non-property adjustments (386) (496) - (10,149) (11,031) Interest income (10) (8) (10) (10) (38) Interest expense 3,216 3,160 3,236 2,315 11,927 Amortization of loan costs 307 303 301 297 1,208 Depreciation and amortization 18,244 18,353 17,973 18,507 73,077 Income tax expense (benefit) 17 1 (336) 8 (310) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 755 (116) 220 57 916 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 24,728 20,499 1,573 358 47,158 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 24,728 $ 20,499 $ 1,573 $ 358 $ 47,158

24



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,754) $ 717 $ (1,804) $ 1,703 $ 3,834 $ 743 $ (1,811) $ (2,019) $ (4,161) $ 4,906 $ (1,527) $ 187 $ 5,571 $ 2,585 $ (13,949) $ (11,364) Non-property adjustments - - - (100) (97) - - - - - - - (189) (386) 386 - Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (6) - (3) - (10) 10 - Interest expense - - - 259 400 325 523 - - 876 301 - 532 3,216 3,417 6,633 Amortization of loan cost - - - 38 73 40 7 - - 88 36 - 25 307 286 593 Depreciation and amortization 1,875 1,086 1,654 674 759 630 880 2,168 3,127 1,736 742 971 1,942 18,244 - 18,244 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - 1 - - - - 16 17 44 61 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 173 12 (6) 84 (56) 21 - 4 11 123 142 8 239 755 (755) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,706) 1,815 (156) 2,658 4,913 1,759 (401) 154 (1,024) 7,723 (306) 1,163 8,136 24,728 (10,561) 14,167 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 428 (455) - - - - - - - - - - - (27) 27 - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 66 66 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (65) (65) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,278) $ 1,360 $ (156) $ 2,658 $ 4,913 $ 1,759 $ (401) $ 154 $ (1,024) $ 7,723 $ (306) $ 1,163 $ 8,136 $ 24,701 $ (10,533) $ 14,168 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,706) $ 1,815 $ (156) $ 2,658 $ 4,913 $ 1,759 $ (401) $ 154 $ (1,024) $ 7,723 $ (306) $ 1,163 $ 8,136 $ 24,728 COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited)

BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,913 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,913 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 2,658 - - - - - - - - - 2,658 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 1,759 - - - - - - - 1,759 Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 8,136 8,136 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (1,706) 1,815 - - - - - - - - - - - 109 BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (156) - - - - 154 (1,024) - - 1,163 - 137 JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - (401) - - - - - - (401) BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 7,723 - - - 7,723 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (306) - - (306) Total $ (1,706) $ 1,815 $ (156) $ 2,658 $ 4,913 $ 1,759 $ (401) $ 154 $ (1,024) $ 7,723 $ (306) $ 1,163 $ 8,136 $ 24,728 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 25



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (2,791) $ (1,832) $ (2,866) $ (901) $ 3,050 $ (1,096) $ 3,140 $ (2,684) $ (5,258) $ 4,924 $ 1,580 $ (1,416) $ 5,452 $ (698) $ (10,336) $ (11,034) Non-property adjustments - - - (17) 1 - - - - 1 1 - (482) (496) 496 - Interest income - - - - - - - - - (5) - (3) - (8) 8 - Interest expense - - - 256 396 321 485 - - 880 296 - 526 3,160 2,869 6,029 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 72 40 7 - - 86 35 - 26 303 424 727 Depreciation and amortization 1,925 1,091 1,655 691 743 616 879 2,154 3,504 1,514 708 988 1,885 18,353 - 18,353 Income tax expense (benefit) - (43) - - - - - 1 - - - - 43 1 144 145 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 18 12 19 140 (16) 18 (53) (249) (33) (38) 217 (206) 55 (116) 116 - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (848) (772) (1,192) 206 4,246 (101) 4,458 (778) (1,787) 7,362 2,837 (637) 7,505 20,499 (6,279) 14,220 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 213 192 - - - - - - - - - - - 405 (405) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 64 64 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (63) (63) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (635) $ (580) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,904 $ (6,683) $ 14,221 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (848) $ (772) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,499

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,246 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,246 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 206 - - - - - - - - - 206 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - (101) - - - - - - - (101) Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 7,505 7,505 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (848) (772) - - - - - - - - - - - (1,620) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (1,192) - - - - (778) (1,787) - - (637) - (4,394) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 4,458 - - - - - - 4,458 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 7,362 - - - 7,362 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 2,837 - - 2,837 Total $ (848) $ (772) $ (1,192) $ 206 $ 4,246 $ (101) $ 4,458 $ (778) $ (1,787) $ 7,362 $ 2,837 $ (637) $ 7,505 $ 20,499 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 26



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,661) $ (1,778) $ (2,247) $ (565) $ 861 $ (991) $ (533) $ (2,571) $ (5,156) $ 372 $ (1,872) $ (1,492) $ (178) $ (19,811) $ (10,317) $ (30,128) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest income (2) - - - - - - - - (5) - (3) - (10) 10 - Interest expense - - - 263 404 329 500 - - 896 306 - 538 3,236 2,999 6,235 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 72 39 7 - - 85 35 - 26 301 401 702 Depreciation and amortization 1,896 1,097 1,668 694 763 612 873 2,168 3,054 1,523 697 997 1,931 17,973 - 17,973 Income tax expense (benefit) - (229) - - - - - (17) - - - - (90) (336) 552 216 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (107) (80) (26) 112 6 5 (19) (85) 112 (27) 319 (14) 24 220 (220) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,874) (990) (605) 541 2,106 (6) 828 (505) (1,990) 2,844 (515) (512) 2,251 1,573 (6,575) (5,002) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 469 247 - - - - - - - - - - - 716 (716) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 79 79 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (79) (79) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,405) $ (743) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 2,289 $ (7,291) $ (5,002) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,874) $ (990) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 1,573

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,106 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,106 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 541 - - - - - - - - - 541 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - (6) - - - - - - - (6) Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,251 2,251 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (1,874) (990) - - - - - - - - - - - (2,864) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (605) - - - - (505) (1,990) - - (512) - (3,612) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 828 - - - - - - 828 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 2,844 - - - 2,844 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - (515) - - (515) Total $ (1,874) $ (990) $ (605) $ 541 $ 2,106 $ (6) $ 828 $ (505) $ (1,990) $ 2,844 $ (515) $ (512) $ 2,251 $ 1,573 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 27



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,500) $ (833) $ (2,832) $ (26) $ (103) $ (631) $ (788) $ (2,852) $ (5,002) $ (799) $ 189 $ (1,480) $ 7,990 $ (10,667) $ (12,390) $ (23,057) Non-property adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - (10,149) (10,149) 10,149 - Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (5) - (4) - (10) 10 - Interest expense - - - 263 405 330 (422) - - 897 304 - 538 2,315 5,855 8,170 Amortization of loan cost - - - 37 71 39 6 - - 84 34 - 26 297 392 689 Depreciation and amortization 1,904 1,192 1,671 697 786 613 1,240 2,180 3,045 1,516 700 997 1,966 18,507 - 18,507 Income tax expense (benefit) - (1) - - - - - 2 - - - - 7 8 (1,553) (1,545) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (44) (70) 9 185 (4) 49 247 24 (37) 101 (95) (32) (276) 57 (57) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,640) 288 (1,152) 1,156 1,155 400 283 (646) (1,995) 1,794 1,132 (519) 102 358 2,406 2,764 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 410 (72) - - - - - - - - - - - 338 (338) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 58 58 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (56) (56) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,230) $ 216 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 696 $ 2,070 $ 2,766 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,640) $ 288 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 358

COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL (in thousands) (unaudited) BAML (Pier House) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,155 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,155 BAML (Bardessono) - - - 1,156 - - - - - - - - - 1,156 BAML (Hotel Yountville) - - - - - 400 - - - - - - - 400 Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas) - - - - - - - - - - - - 102 102 Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines) (1,640) 288 - - - - - - - - - - - (1,352) BAML Pool (see footnote 2) - - (1,152) - - - - (646) (1,995) - - (519) - (4,312) JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek) - - - - - - 283 - - - - - - 283 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota) - - - - - - - - - 1,794 - - - 1,794 BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe) - - - - - - - - - - 1,132 - - 1,132 Total $ (1,640) $ 288 $ (1,152) $ 1,156 $ 1,155 $ 400 $ 283 $ (646) $ (1,995) $ 1,794 $ 1,132 $ (519) $ 102 $ 358 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. (2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel. 28



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (3,909) $ (2,246) $ (3,417) $ (2,403) $ (2,233) $ (1,933) $ (4,251) $ (3,330) $ (4,918) $ (2,198) $ (3,239) $ (2,120) $ (3,584) $ (39,781) $ (16,324) $ (56,105) Non-property adjustments - - - 100 200 128 - - - 250 135 - - 813 (813) - Interest income (2) (3) - - - - - (1) (2) (5) - (5) - (18) 18 - Interest expense - - - 521 904 661 1,478 - - 1,535 644 - 532 6,275 10,189 16,464 Amortization of loan cost - - - 36 70 38 - - - 83 34 - 26 287 660 947 Depreciation and amortization 1,910 1,352 1,667 877 743 609 1,225 2,170 2,966 1,482 695 976 1,881 18,553 - 18,553 Income tax expense (benefit) - (806) - - - - - 2 - - - - - (804) (3,643) (4,447) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (641) 8 (11) 83 (16) - (139) 55 74 63 93 (85) (613) (1,129) 1,129 - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,642) (1,695) (1,761) (786) (332) (497) (1,687) (1,104) (1,880) 1,210 (1,638) (1,234) (1,758) (15,804) (8,784) (24,588) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 660 424 - - - - - - - - - - - 1,084 (1,084) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40 40 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (40) (40) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,982) $ (1,271) $ (1,761) $ (786) $ (332) $ (497) $ (1,687) $ (1,104) $ (1,880) $ 1,210 $ (1,638) $ (1,234) $ (1,758) $ (14,720) $ (9,868) $ (24,588) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (2,642) $ (1,695) $ (1,761) $ (786) $ (332) $ (497) $ (1,687) $ (1,104) $ (1,880) $ 1,210 $ (1,638) $ (1,234) $ (1,758) $ (15,804) NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

29



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (6,545) $ (1,115) $ (4,670) $ 802 $ 6,884 $ (353) $ 1,329 $ (4,703) $ (9,419) $ 9,830 $ 53 $ (1,229) $ 11,023 $ 1,887 $ (24,285) $ (22,398) Non-property adjustments - - - (117) (96) - - - - 1 1 - (671) (882) 882 - Interest income - - - - - - - - (1) (11) - (6) - (18) 18 - Interest expense - - - 515 796 646 1,008 - - 1,756 597 - 1,058 6,376 6,286 12,662 Amortization of loan cost - - - 75 145 80 14 - - 174 71 - 51 610 710 1,320 Depreciation and amortization 3,800 2,177 3,309 1,365 1,502 1,246 1,759 4,322 6,631 3,250 1,450 1,959 3,827 36,597 - 36,597 Income tax expense (benefit) - (43) - - - - - 2 - - - - 59 18 188 206 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 191 24 13 224 (72) 39 (53) (245) (22) 85 359 (198) 294 639 (639) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,554) 1,043 (1,348) 2,864 9,159 1,658 4,057 (624) (2,811) 15,085 2,531 526 15,641 45,227 (16,840) 28,387 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 641 (263) - - - - - - - - - - - 378 (378) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 130 130 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (128) (128) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,913) $ 780 $ (1,348) $ 2,864 $ 9,159 $ 1,658 $ 4,057 $ (624) $ (2,811) $ 15,085 $ 2,531 $ 526 $ 15,641 $ 45,605 $ (17,216) $ 28,389 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (2,554) $ 1,043 $ (1,348) $ 2,864 $ 9,159 $ 1,658 $ 4,057 $ (624) $ (2,811) $ 15,085 $ 2,531 $ 526 $ 15,641 $ 45,227 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

30



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Capital Hilton Washington D.C. La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile Bardessono Hotel & Spa Key West Pier House Resort Hotel Yountville Park Hyatt Beaver Creek The Notary Hotel The Clancy Sarasota Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton Seattle Marriott Waterfront St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton Hotel Total Corporate / Allocated Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Net income (loss) $ (5,561) $ (1,402) $ (7,151) $ (3,769) $ 8 $ (3,150) $ (883) $ (5,219) $ (6,019) $ 133 $ (2,230) $ (3,029) $ (2,968) $ (41,240) $ (30,252) $ (71,492) Non-property adjustments - - - 100 200 128 - - - 250 135 - - 813 (813) - Interest income (10) (16) - - - - - (6) (8) (19) - (20) (1) (80) 80 - Interest expense - - - 948 1,617 1,206 2,203 - - 2,841 1,159 - 1,207 11,181 16,109 27,290 Amortization of loan cost - - - 71 139 75 - - - 165 67 - 52 569 1,449 2,018 Depreciation and amortization 3,848 2,743 3,328 1,735 1,457 1,216 2,449 4,420 5,929 2,953 1,375 1,955 3,483 36,891 - 36,891 Income tax expense (benefit) - (473) - - - - - 4 - - - - - (469) (2,608) (3,077) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 161 203 192 236 25 45 97 319 388 541 744 392 498 3,841 (3,841) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,562) 1,055 (3,631) (679) 3,446 (480) 3,866 (482) 290 6,864 1,250 (702) 2,271 11,506 (19,876) (8,370) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 390 (263) - - - - - - - - - - - 127 (127) - Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 80 80 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (79) (79) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (1,172) $ 792 $ (3,631) $ (679) $ 3,446 $ (480) $ 3,866 $ (482) $ 290 $ 6,864 $ 1,250 $ (702) $ 2,271 $ 11,633 $ (20,002) $ (8,369) Non-comparable adjustments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (1,562) $ 1,055 $ (3,631) $ (679) $ 3,446 $ (480) $ 3,866 $ (482) $ 290 $ 6,864 $ 1,250 $ (702) $ 2,271 $ 11,506 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

31 Attachments Original document

