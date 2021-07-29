Braemar Hotels & Resorts : Second Quarter RevPAR Increased 875% Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders for the Second Quarter was $(15.5) Million Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDAre was $19.6 Million Second Quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $24.7 Million Second Quarter Comparable Average Daily Rate Increased 35.1% Second Quarter AFFO per Share was $0.20 Announced Planned Acquisition of the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel Completed $86.25 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Second Quarter in a Row of Ca
07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Second Quarter RevPAR Increased 875%
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders for the Second Quarter was $(15.5) Million
Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDAre was $19.6 Million
Second Quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $24.7 Million
Second Quarter Comparable Average Daily Rate Increased 35.1%
Second Quarter AFFO per Share was $0.20
Announced Planned Acquisition of the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel
Completed $86.25 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Second Quarter in a Row of Cash Flow Positive at the Corporate Level
DALLAS - July 29, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ('Braemar' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2021, was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
•Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 875% to $187.31 during the quarter on a 35.1% increase in ADR and a 621.6% increase in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 19.6% compared to the comparable period in 2019.
•Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $(15.5) million or $(0.32) per diluted share.
•Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $(0.68) in the prior year quarter.
•Adjusted EBITDAre was $19.6 million for the quarter.
•Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $24.7 million for the quarter.
•The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $157.7 million and restricted cash of $57.4 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager-held reserves. At the end of the quarter, there was also $21.5 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is primarily the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
BHR Reports Second Quarter Results
Page 2
July 29, 2021
•During the quarter, the Company closed on a private placement of $86.25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.
•During the quarter, the Company announced the planned acquisition of the 138-room Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California for total consideration of $77.9 million.
•Net debt to gross assets was 49% at the end of the second quarter.
•Capex invested during the quarter was $4.4 million.
THE MR. C BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL ACQUISITION
During the quarter, the Company announced the planned acquisition of the 138-room Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California (the 'Mr. C'). In addition, the Company will acquire five luxury condominium residences adjacent to the hotel.
With its premier location in the heart of West Los Angeles, the Mr. C is in the middle of over 45 million sq. ft. of office space, supporting substantial corporate demand and a wide array of world-renowned leisure demand generators, including unrivaled shopping with high-end retailers, vibrant restaurants and various art and cultural attractions. The Mr. C was built in 1965 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2011. It has 138 luxurious and spacious rooms, including 22 suites. The hotel offers an array of amenities, including a full-service spa, and three food and beverage outlets (in addition to in-room dining). The property also boasts the acclaimed The Restaurant at Mr. C, over 24,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space, a 4,500 sq. ft. outdoor pool terrace with daybeds and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center with personal fitness training, and a business center. Additionally, the hotel includes five newly-constructed and fully-furnished residences offering the hotel's personalized services and luxurious, world-class amenities. These residences blend contemporary architecture with elegant, minimalistic design and range in size from 2,000 to 3,400 sq. ft. The residences are currently offered for extended-stay rental.
The total consideration for the acquisition is $77.9 million and will consist of $65.4 million for the hotel ($474,000 per key) and an allocated price of $12.5 million for the five adjacent condominium units. The acquisition is expected to be funded with approximately $30 million of cash, 2.5 million OP units, 500,000 warrants at a strike price of $6.00, and a $30 million mortgage loan. The acquisition is expected to be completed soon.
BRAEMAR JOINS RUSSELL 2000®, RUSSELL 3000® AND RUSSELL MICROCAP® INDEXES
Braemar was added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the U.S. broad-market Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. The additions were effective on June 28, 2021. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion of loans of which $49 million related to its joint venture partner's share of the mortgage loan on the Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The Company's total combined loans had a blended average interest rate of 2.6%.
During the quarter, the Company closed on a private placement of $86.25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the 'Notes'). The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Braemar and will be convertible for cash, shares of the Company's common stock, or a
BHR Reports Second Quarter Results
Page 3
July 29, 2021
combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock, at Braemar's option. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 157.7909 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, and the initial conversion price is approximately $6.34 per share of the Company's common stock. Braemar used a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay the amount outstanding under its secured term loan and expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, capital expenditures or potential acquisitions.
During the quarter, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company issued approximately 8.5 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market offering, raising approximately $51.6 million in gross proceeds.
As previously announced, during the first quarter 2021, the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement ('SEDA'), pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to 7,780,786 shares of its common stock at the Company's request at any time during a 36-month commitment period. During the second quarter, the Company issued 500,000 shares of common stock under the SEDA, raising $3.0 million of net proceeds. Since entering into the SEDA, the Company has issued 1,700,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $10.0 million.
During the second quarter, the Company entered into an equity line pursuant to which the Company will be able to sell up to $35 million of shares of common stock. During the second quarter, the Company issued 765,957 shares of common stock under the equity line, raising $4.2 million of net proceeds.
The Company continues to opportunistically exchange shares of its preferred stock into shares of its common stock. These exchanges have all been completed at a discount to the liquidation value of the preferred stock, and in total, the Company has exchanged approximately 2.0 million shares of its Series B Preferred Stock, equating to 38.8% of the original share count, into approximately 7.3 million shares of common stock.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company commenced the sale of its Series E and Series M non-traded perpetual preferred. To date, the Company has issued 85,660 shares of its Series E non-traded perpetual preferred raising approximately $2.1 million of gross proceeds.
In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock or common units for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors also announced that it plans to continue its suspension of the common stock dividend during 2021 to protect liquidity and will evaluate future dividend declarations on a quarterly basis going forward.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio consisted of thirteen hotels.
•Comparable RevPAR increased 875% to $187.31 for all hotels on a 35.1% increase in ADR and a 621.6% increase in occupancy.
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the substantial
BHR Reports Second Quarter Results
Page 4
July 29, 2021
seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.
'We continue to be pleased with the operating performance of our hotels,' said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Leisure demand was strong during the quarter, our luxury resorts continue to perform very well, and our portfolio was cash flow positive for the second consecutive quarterly period. Our planned acquisition of the Mr. C hotel is a compelling opportunity to further diversify our portfolio by acquiring an irreplaceable luxury property in a premier location in the heart of West Los Angeles that fits perfectly with our strategy of owning high RevPAR luxury hotels and resorts. We are also pleased to be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and the Russell Microcap® indexes which we believe will help increase our visibility within the investment community and reflect our continued positive momentum and efforts to maximize value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, leisure travelers continue to lead the lodging recovery, new bookings at our properties remain strong, and, with the highest quality portfolio in the public markets, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth.'
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Braemar will conduct a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 6, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13720452.
The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2021 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com on Friday, July 30, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.
* * * * *
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.
Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,'
BHR Reports Second Quarter Results
Page 5
July 29, 2021
'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Braemar's control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Braemar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Investments in hotel properties, gross
$
1,774,306
$
1,784,849
Accumulated depreciation
(384,373)
(360,259)
Investments in hotel properties, net
1,389,933
1,424,590
Cash and cash equivalents
157,677
78,606
Restricted cash
57,413
34,544
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $286 and $227, respectively
18,707
13,557
Inventories
2,481
2,551
Prepaid expenses
5,073
4,405
Investment in OpenKey
1,578
1,708
Derivative assets
1
-
Other assets
18,593
14,898
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,710
81,260
Intangible assets, net
4,451
4,640
Due from related parties, net
1,953
991
Due from third-party hotel managers
21,546
12,271
Total assets
$
1,760,116
$
1,674,021
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Indebtedness, net
$
1,144,175
$
1,130,594
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
84,460
61,758
Dividends and distributions payable
2,075
2,736
Due to Ashford Inc., net
2,516
2,772
Due to third-party hotel managers
1,834
1,393
Operating lease liabilities
60,797
60,917
Other liabilities
18,537
18,077
Total liabilities
1,314,394
1,278,247
5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,108,017 and 5,031,473 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
66,064
106,949
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
16
16
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 57,311,232 and 38,274,770 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
573
382
Additional paid-in capital
661,576
541,870
Accumulated deficit
(295,641)
(266,010)
Total stockholders' equity of the Company
366,524
276,258
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
(16,264)
(15,088)
Total equity
350,260
261,170
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,760,116
$
1,674,021
6
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUE
Rooms
$
63,837
$
6,533
$
118,160
$
77,001
Food and beverage
19,853
2,077
36,482
30,880
Other
13,420
4,285
26,316
22,534
Total hotel revenue
97,110
12,895
180,958
130,415
EXPENSES
Hotel operating expenses:
Rooms
13,482
3,445
24,497
21,325
Food and beverage
16,322
3,649
30,274
27,550
Other expenses
33,476
12,979
62,019
55,069
Management fees
2,952
466
5,484
4,343
Total hotel operating expenses
66,232
20,539
122,274
108,287
Property taxes, insurance and other
7,190
7,244
14,454
14,904
Depreciation and amortization
18,244
18,553
36,597
36,891
Advisory services fee:
Base advisory fee
2,678
2,572
5,223
5,193
Reimbursable expenses
510
412
1,002
956
Incentive fee
1,266
-
1,637
-
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
2,285
1,917
3,672
3,821
(Gain) loss on legal settlements
(989)
-
(989)
-
Corporate, general and administrative:
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
506
96
516
131
Other general and administrative
1,877
1,417
3,467
3,314
Total operating expenses
100,095
52,750
188,149
173,497
Gain (loss) on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
197
-
696
-
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(2,788)
(39,855)
(6,495)
(43,082)
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entity
(66)
(40)
(130)
(80)
Interest income
12
24
21
153
Other income (expense)
-
(64)
-
(202)
Interest expense
(6,633)
(16,464)
(12,662)
(27,290)
Amortization of loan costs
(593)
(947)
(1,320)
(2,018)
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
(1,177)
(2,237)
(1,528)
(2,237)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
(58)
(969)
(78)
187
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(11,303)
(60,552)
(22,192)
(74,569)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(61)
4,447
(206)
3,077
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(11,364)
(56,105)
(22,398)
(71,492)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
849
2,404
2,096
2,976
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,282
5,770
2,361
7,655
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(9,233)
(47,931)
(17,941)
(60,861)
Preferred dividends
(1,893)
(2,555)
(4,281)
(5,110)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock
(4,411)
-
(4,484)
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(15,537)
$
(50,486)
$
(26,706)
$
(65,971)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.32)
$
(1.53)
$
(0.61)
$
(2.02)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
47,820
32,907
43,737
32,688
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.32)
$
(1.53)
$
(0.61)
$
(2.02)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
47,820
32,907
43,737
32,688
Dividends declared per common share:
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
7
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(11,364)
$
(56,105)
$
(22,398)
$
(71,492)
Interest expense and amortization of loan costs
7,226
17,411
13,982
29,308
Depreciation and amortization
18,244
18,553
36,597
36,891
Income tax expense (benefit)
61
(4,447)
206
(3,077)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
66
40
130
80
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
(65)
(40)
(128)
(79)
EBITDA
14,168
(24,588)
28,389
(8,369)
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
(197)
-
(696)
-
EBITDAre
13,971
(24,588)
27,693
(8,369)
Amortization of favorable (unfavorable) contract assets (liabilities)
138
207
276
414
Transaction and conversion costs
828
120
1,168
611
Other (income) expense
-
64
-
202
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
1,177
2,237
1,528
2,237
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
58
969
78
(187)
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
2,805
2,048
4,221
4,033
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
(632)
413
(427)
1,026
Advisory services incentive fee
1,266
-
1,637
-
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey
1
2
6
5
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
19,612
$
(18,528)
$
36,180
$
(28)
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(11,364)
$
(56,105)
$
(22,398)
$
(71,492)
(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities
849
2,404
2,096
2,976
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
1,282
5,770
2,361
7,655
Preferred dividends
(1,893)
(2,555)
(4,281)
(5,110)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock
(4,411)
-
(4,484)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(15,537)
(50,486)
(26,706)
(65,971)
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
17,565
17,792
35,224
35,351
Impairment charges on real estate
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
(1,282)
(5,770)
(2,361)
(7,655)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
66
40
130
80
(Gain) loss on insurance settlement and disposition of assets
(197)
-
(696)
-
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
(65)
(40)
(129)
(80)
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
550
(38,464)
5,462
(38,275)
Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
1,068
1,730
2,631
3,460
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock
4,411
-
4,484
-
Transaction and conversion costs
828
120
1,168
611
Other (income) expense
-
64
-
202
Interest expense on convertible notes
649
-
649
-
Interest expense accretion on refundable membership club deposits
190
202
392
415
Write-off of loan costs and exit fees
1,177
2,237
1,528
2,237
Amortization of loan costs
571
928
1,277
1,981
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
58
969
78
(187)
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
2,805
2,048
4,221
4,033
Legal, advisory and settlement costs
(632)
413
(427)
1,026
Advisory services incentive fee
1,266
-
1,637
-
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
1
2
6
5
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders, OP unitholders, Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders and convertible note holders on an 'as converted' basis
$
12,942
$
(29,751)
$
23,106
$
(24,492)
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders, OP unitholders, Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders and convertible note holders on an 'as converted' basis
$
0.20
$
(0.68)
$
0.38
$
(0.56)
Weighted average diluted shares
63,649
43,715
60,297
43,731
8
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender
Hotels
Current
Maturity
Final
Maturity (5)
Interest Rate
Fixed-Rate
Debt
Floating-Rate
Debt
Total
Debt
Comparable TTM
Hotel EBITDA(6)
Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
August 2021
August 2024
LIBOR + 3.95%
$
-
$
42,500
(1)
$
42,500
$
17,994
42.3
%
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
April 2022
April 2022
LIBOR + 3.00%
-
67,500
(2)
67,500
5,168
7.7
%
BAML
Hotel Yountville
May 2022
May 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
51,000
(3)
51,000
2,052
4.0
%
BAML
See footnote
June 2022
June 2025
LIBOR + 2.16%
-
435,000
(4)
435,000
(12,181)
(2.8)
%
BAML
Bardessono
August 2022
August 2022
LIBOR + 2.55%
-
40,000
(3)
40,000
4,561
11.4
%
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
April 2023
April 2023
LIBOR + 2.65%
-
100,000
(3)
100,000
19,723
19.7
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
January 2024
January 2024
LIBOR + 2.10%
-
54,000
(3)
54,000
3,148
5.8
%
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines
February 2024
February 2024
LIBOR + 1.70%
-
195,929
195,929
(5,727)
(2.9)
%
BAML
Pier House Resort
September 2024
September 2024
LIBOR + 1.85%
-
80,000
(3)
80,000
12,420
15.5
%
Convertible Senior Notes
N/A
June 2026
June 2026
4.50%
86,250
-
86,250
N/A
N/A
Total
$
86,250
$
1,065,929
$
1,152,179
$
47,158
4.1
%
Percentage
7.5
%
92.5
%
100.0
%
Weighted average interest rate
4.50
%
2.44
%
2.59
%
All indebtedness is non-recourse.
(1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.00%.
(2) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the third was exercised in April 2021.
(3) This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%.
(4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of which the first was exercised in June 2020. This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
(5) The final maturity date assumes all available extension options will be exercised.
(6) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
9
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Lender
Hotels
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Thereafter
Total
JPMorgan
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
$
-
$
67,500
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,500
BAML
Hotel Yountville
-
51,000
-
-
-
-
51,000
BAML
Bardessono
-
40,000
-
-
-
-
40,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
-
-
98,000
-
-
-
98,000
BAML
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
-
-
-
54,000
-
-
54,000
Prudential
Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines
-
-
-
195,000
-
-
195,000
Apollo
Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
-
-
-
42,500
-
-
42,500
BAML
Pier House Resort
-
-
-
80,000
-
-
80,000
BAML
See footnote 1
-
-
-
-
435,000
-
435,000
Convertible Senior Notes
N/A
-
-
-
-
-
86,250
86,250
Principal due in future periods
$
-
$
158,500
$
98,000
$
371,500
$
435,000
$
86,250
$
1,149,250
Scheduled amortization payments remaining
1,429
1,000
500
-
-
-
2,929
Total indebtedness
$
1,429
$
159,500
$
98,500
$
371,500
$
435,000
$
86,250
$
1,152,179
(1) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
10
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
$
63,443
$
-
$
63,443
$
6,510
$
-
$
6,510
874.55
%
874.55
%
RevPAR
$
187.31
$
-
$
187.31
$
19.22
$
-
$
19.22
874.55
%
874.55
%
Occupancy
49.17
%
-
%
49.17
%
6.81
%
-
%
6.81
%
621.64
%
621.64
%
ADR
$
380.98
$
-
$
380.98
$
282.11
$
-
$
282.11
35.05
%
35.05
%
ALL HOTELS:
Six Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
$
117,029
$
-
$
117,029
$
76,386
$
-
$
76,386
53.21
%
53.21
%
RevPAR
$
173.72
$
-
$
173.72
$
112.93
$
-
$
112.93
53.83
%
53.83
%
Occupancy
43.07
%
-
%
43.07
%
33.28
%
-
%
33.28
%
29.42
%
29.42
%
ADR
$
403.33
$
-
$
403.33
$
339.34
$
-
$
339.34
18.86
%
18.86
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) The above information does not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
11
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
ALL HOTELS:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
% Variance
2021
2020
% Variance
Total hotel revenue
$
97,110
$
12,895
653.08
%
$
180,958
$
130,415
38.76
%
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
(138)
Comparable total hotel revenue
$
97,110
$
12,895
653.08
%
$
180,958
$
130,277
38.90
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
24,728
$
(15,804)
256.47
%
$
45,227
$
11,506
293.07
%
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
24,728
$
(15,804)
256.47
%
$
45,227
$
11,506
293.07
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
25.46
%
(122.56)
%
148.02
%
24.99
%
8.82
%
16.17
%
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
25.46
%
(122.56)
%
148.02
%
24.99
%
8.83
%
16.16
%
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
$
27
$
(1,084)
102.49
%
$
(378)
$
(127)
(197.64)
%
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
24,701
$
(14,720)
267.81
%
$
45,605
$
11,633
292.03
%
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
24,701
$
(14,720)
267.81
%
$
45,605
$
11,633
292.03
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
12
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,204
$
-
$
1,204
$
(9)
$
-
$
(9)
13,477.78
%
13,477.78
%
Total hotel revenue
$
1,576
$
-
$
1,576
$
354
$
-
$
354
345.20
%
345.20
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,706)
$
-
$
(1,706)
$
(2,642)
$
-
$
(2,642)
35.43
%
35.43
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(108.25)
%
(108.25)
%
(746.33)
%
(746.33)
%
638.08
%
638.08
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
24.06
$
-
$
24.06
$
(0.17)
$
-
$
(0.17)
14,245.02
%
14,245.02
%
Occupancy
17.97
%
-
%
17.97
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
100.00
%
100.00
%
ADR
$
133.88
$
-
$
133.88
$
-
$
-
$
-
100.00
%
100.00
%
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,298
$
-
$
4,298
$
509
$
-
$
509
744.40
%
744.40
%
Total hotel revenue
$
6,587
$
-
$
6,587
$
665
$
-
$
665
890.53
%
890.53
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,815
$
-
$
1,815
$
(1,695)
$
-
$
(1,695)
207.08
%
207.08
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
27.55
%
27.55
%
(254.89)
%
(254.89)
%
282.44
%
282.44
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
119.88
$
-
$
119.88
$
14.22
$
-
$
14.22
743.30
%
743.30
%
Occupancy
61.72
%
-
%
61.72
%
10.90
%
-
%
10.90
%
466.39
%
466.39
%
ADR
$
194.23
$
-
$
194.23
$
130.45
$
-
$
130.45
48.89
%
48.89
%
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
2,953
$
-
$
2,953
$
311
$
-
$
311
849.52
%
849.52
%
Total hotel revenue
$
3,813
$
-
$
3,813
$
416
$
-
$
416
816.59
%
816.59
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(156)
$
-
$
(156)
$
(1,761)
$
-
$
(1,761)
91.14
%
91.14
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(4.09)
%
(4.09)
%
(423.32)
%
(423.32)
%
419.23
%
419.23
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
78.24
$
-
$
78.24
$
8.23
$
-
$
8.23
851.03
%
851.03
%
Occupancy
40.34
%
-
%
40.34
%
6.21
%
-
%
6.21
%
549.32
%
549.32
%
ADR
$
193.96
$
-
$
193.96
$
132.43
$
-
$
132.43
46.47
%
46.47
%
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,804
$
-
$
4,804
$
617
$
-
$
617
678.61
%
678.61
%
Total hotel revenue
$
6,132
$
-
$
6,132
$
801
$
-
$
801
665.54
%
665.54
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
2,658
$
-
$
2,658
$
(786)
$
-
$
(786)
438.17
%
438.17
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
43.35
%
43.35
%
(98.13)
%
(98.13)
%
141.48
%
141.48
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
812.30
$
-
$
812.30
$
104.21
$
-
$
104.21
679.50
%
679.50
%
Occupancy
77.38
%
-
%
77.38
%
12.73
%
-
%
12.73
%
507.84
%
507.84
%
ADR
$
1,049.76
$
-
$
1,049.76
$
818.57
$
-
$
818.57
28.24
%
28.24
%
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,697
$
-
$
6,697
$
805
$
-
$
805
731.93
%
731.93
%
Total hotel revenue
$
8,419
$
-
$
8,419
$
1,026
$
-
$
1,026
720.57
%
720.57
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
4,913
$
-
$
4,913
$
(332)
$
-
$
(332)
1,579.82
%
1,579.82
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
58.36
%
58.36
%
(32.36)
%
(32.36)
%
90.72
%
90.72
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
518.26
$
-
$
518.26
$
62.29
$
-
$
62.29
732.01
%
732.01
%
Occupancy
91.29
%
-
%
91.29
%
17.97
%
-
%
17.97
%
408.01
%
408.01
%
ADR
$
567.74
$
-
$
567.74
$
346.65
$
-
$
346.65
63.78
%
63.78
%
13
Three Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,429
$
-
$
3,429
$
390
$
-
$
390
779.23
%
779.23
%
Total hotel revenue
$
3,992
$
-
$
3,992
$
529
$
-
$
529
654.63
%
654.63
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,759
$
-
$
1,759
$
(497)
$
-
$
(497)
453.92
%
453.92
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
44.06
%
44.06
%
(93.95)
%
(93.95)
%
138.01
%
138.01
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
470.87
$
-
$
470.87
$
53.58
$
-
$
53.58
778.80
%
778.80
%
Occupancy
70.03
%
-
%
70.03
%
9.60
%
-
%
9.60
%
629.33
%
629.33
%
ADR
$
672.41
$
-
$
672.41
$
558.04
$
-
$
558.04
20.49
%
20.49
%
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
1,555
$
-
$
1,555
$
116
$
-
$
116
1,240.52
%
1,240.52
%
Total hotel revenue
$
4,266
$
-
$
4,266
$
476
$
-
$
476
796.22
%
796.22
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(401)
$
-
$
(401)
$
(1,687)
$
-
$
(1,687)
76.23
%
76.23
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(9.40)
%
(9.40)
%
(354.41)
%
(354.41)
%
345.01
%
345.01
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
89.88
$
-
$
89.88
$
6.72
$
-
$
6.72
1,238.47
%
1,238.47
%
Occupancy
31.71
%
-
%
31.71
%
2.80
%
-
%
2.80
%
1,032.85
%
1,032.85
%
ADR
$
283.43
$
-
$
283.43
$
239.89
$
-
$
239.89
18.15
%
18.15
%
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
2,416
$
-
$
2,416
$
534
$
-
$
534
352.43
%
352.43
%
Total hotel revenue
$
2,665
$
-
$
2,665
$
618
$
-
$
618
331.23
%
331.23
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
154
$
-
$
154
$
(1,104)
$
-
$
(1,104)
113.95
%
113.95
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
5.78
%
5.78
%
(178.64)
%
(178.64)
%
184.42
%
184.42
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
53.20
$
-
$
53.20
$
11.76
$
-
$
11.76
352.36
%
352.36
%
Occupancy
32.71
%
-
%
32.71
%
7.85
%
-
%
7.85
%
316.87
%
316.87
%
ADR
$
162.63
$
-
$
162.63
$
149.87
$
-
$
149.87
8.51
%
8.51
%
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
2,823
$
-
$
2,823
$
25
$
-
$
25
11,192.00
%
11,192.00
%
Total hotel revenue
$
3,331
$
-
$
3,331
$
154
$
-
$
154
2,062.99
%
2,062.99
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,024)
$
-
$
(1,024)
$
(1,880)
$
-
$
(1,880)
45.53
%
45.53
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(30.74)
%
(30.74)
%
(1,220.78)
%
(1,220.78)
%
1,190.04
%
1,190.04
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
75.65
$
-
$
75.65
$
0.67
$
-
$
0.67
11,151.84
%
11,151.84
%
Occupancy
51.57
%
-
%
51.57
%
0.18
%
-
%
0.18
%
27,785.51
%
27,785.51
%
ADR
$
146.70
$
-
$
146.70
$
363.57
$
-
$
363.57
(59.65)
%
(59.65)
%
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
11,178
$
-
$
11,178
$
2,503
$
-
$
2,503
346.58
%
346.58
%
Total hotel revenue
$
22,717
$
-
$
22,717
$
6,235
$
-
$
6,235
264.35
%
264.35
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
7,723
$
-
$
7,723
$
1,210
$
-
$
1,210
538.26
%
538.26
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
34.00
%
34.00
%
19.41
%
19.41
%
14.59
%
14.59
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
461.80
$
-
$
461.80
$
103.39
$
-
$
103.39
346.64
%
346.64
%
Occupancy
87.14
%
-
%
87.14
%
29.20
%
-
%
29.20
%
198.46
%
198.46
%
ADR
$
529.98
$
-
$
529.98
$
354.15
$
-
$
354.15
49.65
%
49.65
%
14
Three Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,605
$
-
$
3,605
$
347
$
-
$
347
938.90
%
938.90
%
Total hotel revenue
$
7,716
$
-
$
7,716
$
552
$
-
$
552
1,297.83
%
1,297.83
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(306)
$
-
$
(306)
$
(1,638)
$
-
$
(1,638)
81.32
%
81.32
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(3.97)
%
(3.97)
%
(296.74)
%
(296.74)
%
292.77
%
292.77
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
233.04
$
-
$
233.04
$
22.42
$
-
$
22.42
939.27
%
939.27
%
Occupancy
51.92
%
-
%
51.92
%
5.66
%
-
%
5.66
%
817.94
%
817.94
%
ADR
$
448.85
$
-
$
448.85
$
396.45
$
-
$
396.45
13.22
%
13.22
%
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,176
$
-
$
3,176
$
67
$
-
$
67
4,640.30
%
4,640.30
%
Total hotel revenue
$
3,794
$
-
$
3,794
$
131
$
-
$
131
2,796.18
%
2,796.18
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,163
$
-
$
1,163
$
(1,234)
$
-
$
(1,234)
194.25
%
194.25
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
30.65
%
30.65
%
(941.98)
%
(941.98)
%
972.63
%
972.63
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
96.68
$
-
$
96.68
$
2.05
$
-
$
2.05
4,626.75
%
4,626.75
%
Occupancy
47.50
%
-
%
47.50
%
0.93
%
-
%
0.93
%
5,016.07
%
5,016.07
%
ADR
$
203.55
$
-
$
203.55
$
220.31
$
-
$
220.31
(7.61)
%
(7.61)
%
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
15,305
$
-
$
15,305
$
295
$
-
$
295
5,088.14
%
5,088.14
%
Total hotel revenue
$
22,102
$
-
$
22,102
$
938
$
-
$
938
2,256.29
%
2,256.29
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
8,136
$
-
$
8,136
$
(1,758)
$
-
$
(1,758)
562.80
%
562.80
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
36.81
%
36.81
%
(187.42)
%
(187.42)
%
224.23
%
224.23
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
934.37
$
-
$
934.37
$
18.00
$
-
$
18.00
5,091.61
%
5,091.61
%
Occupancy
87.88
%
-
%
87.88
%
4.19
%
-
%
4.19
%
1,998.25
%
1,998.25
%
ADR
$
1,063.29
$
-
$
1,063.29
$
429.74
$
-
$
429.74
147.43
%
147.43
%
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
63,443
$
-
$
63,443
$
6,510
$
-
$
6,510
874.55
%
874.55
%
Total hotel revenue
$
97,110
$
-
$
97,110
$
12,895
$
-
$
12,895
653.08
%
653.08
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
24,728
$
-
$
24,728
$
(15,804)
$
-
$
(15,804)
256.47
%
256.47
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
25.46
%
25.46
%
(122.56)
%
(122.56)
%
148.02
%
148.02
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
187.31
$
-
$
187.31
$
19.22
$
-
$
19.22
874.55
%
874.55
%
Occupancy
49.17
%
-
%
49.17
%
6.81
%
-
%
6.81
%
621.64
%
621.64
%
ADR
$
380.98
$
-
$
380.98
$
282.11
$
-
$
282.11
35.05
%
35.05
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
15
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,235
$
-
$
3,235
$
6,526
$
-
$
6,526
(50.43)
%
(50.43)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
3,985
$
-
$
3,985
$
10,886
$
-
$
10,886
(63.39)
%
(63.39)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(2,554)
$
-
$
(2,554)
$
(1,562)
$
-
$
(1,562)
(63.51)
%
(63.51)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(64.09)
%
(64.09)
%
(14.35)
%
(14.35)
%
(49.74)
%
(49.74)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
32.50
$
-
$
32.50
$
65.20
$
-
$
65.20
(50.15)
%
(50.15)
%
Occupancy
22.84
%
-
%
22.84
%
29.75
%
-
%
29.75
%
(23.21)
%
(23.21)
%
ADR
$
142.28
$
-
$
142.28
$
219.18
$
-
$
219.18
(35.09)
%
(35.09)
%
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
5,908
$
-
$
5,908
$
5,623
$
-
$
5,623
5.07
%
5.07
%
Total hotel revenue
$
8,866
$
-
$
8,866
$
10,061
$
-
$
10,061
(11.88)
%
(11.88)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,043
$
-
$
1,043
$
1,055
$
-
$
1,055
(1.14)
%
(1.14)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
11.76
%
11.76
%
10.49
%
10.49
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
82.84
$
-
$
82.84
$
78.42
$
-
$
78.42
5.64
%
5.64
%
Occupancy
47.10
%
-
%
47.10
%
36.95
%
-
%
36.95
%
27.44
%
27.44
%
ADR
$
175.90
$
-
$
175.90
$
212.21
$
-
$
212.21
(17.11)
%
(17.11)
%
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,374
$
-
$
4,374
$
2,932
$
-
$
2,932
49.18
%
49.18
%
Total hotel revenue
$
5,601
$
-
$
5,601
$
4,184
$
-
$
4,184
33.87
%
33.87
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,348)
$
-
$
(1,348)
$
(3,631)
$
-
$
(3,631)
62.88
%
62.88
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(24.07)
%
(24.07)
%
(86.78)
%
(86.78)
%
62.71
%
62.71
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
58.23
$
-
$
58.23
$
38.81
$
-
$
38.81
50.03
%
50.03
%
Occupancy
32.01
%
-
%
32.01
%
28.81
%
-
%
28.81
%
11.12
%
11.12
%
ADR
$
181.90
$
-
$
181.90
$
134.72
$
-
$
134.72
35.02
%
35.02
%
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,565
$
-
$
6,565
$
2,593
$
-
$
2,593
153.18
%
153.18
%
Total hotel revenue
$
8,504
$
-
$
8,504
$
3,706
$
-
$
3,706
129.47
%
129.47
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
2,864
$
-
$
2,864
$
(679)
$
-
$
(679)
521.80
%
521.80
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
33.68
%
33.68
%
(18.32)
%
(18.32)
%
52.00
%
52.00
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
558.04
$
-
$
558.04
$
219.26
$
-
$
219.26
154.51
%
154.51
%
Occupancy
60.32
%
-
%
60.32
%
33.42
%
-
%
33.42
%
80.48
%
80.48
%
ADR
$
925.08
$
-
$
925.08
$
656.00
$
-
$
656.00
41.02
%
41.02
%
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
12,280
$
-
$
12,280
$
6,354
$
-
$
6,354
93.26
%
93.26
%
Total hotel revenue
$
15,477
$
-
$
15,477
$
8,025
$
-
$
8,025
92.86
%
92.86
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
9,159
$
-
$
9,159
$
3,446
$
-
$
3,446
165.79
%
165.79
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
59.18
%
59.18
%
42.94
%
42.94
%
16.24
%
16.24
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
477.78
$
-
$
477.78
$
245.84
$
-
$
245.84
94.35
%
94.35
%
Occupancy
87.67
%
-
%
87.67
%
47.66
%
-
%
47.66
%
83.95
%
83.95
%
ADR
$
544.95
$
-
$
544.95
$
515.78
$
-
$
515.78
5.65
%
5.65
%
16
Six Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,447
$
-
$
4,447
$
1,783
$
-
$
1,783
149.41
%
149.41
%
Total hotel revenue
$
5,286
$
-
$
5,286
$
2,414
$
-
$
2,414
118.97
%
118.97
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
1,658
$
-
$
1,658
$
(480)
$
-
$
(480)
445.42
%
445.42
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
31.37
%
31.37
%
(19.88)
%
(19.88)
%
51.25
%
51.25
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
307.09
$
-
$
307.09
$
122.44
$
-
$
122.44
150.81
%
150.81
%
Occupancy
51.44
%
-
%
51.44
%
27.96
%
-
%
27.96
%
83.96
%
83.96
%
ADR
$
597.02
$
-
$
597.02
$
437.90
$
-
$
437.90
36.34
%
36.34
%
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
7,935
$
-
$
7,935
$
8,267
$
-
$
8,267
(4.02)
%
(4.02)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
16,017
$
-
$
16,017
$
15,788
$
-
$
15,788
1.45
%
1.45
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
4,057
$
-
$
4,057
$
3,866
$
-
$
3,866
4.94
%
4.94
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
25.33
%
25.33
%
24.49
%
24.49
%
0.84
%
0.84
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
230.72
$
-
$
230.72
$
239.08
$
-
$
239.08
(3.50)
%
(3.50)
%
Occupancy
47.93
%
-
%
47.93
%
32.64
%
-
%
32.64
%
46.83
%
46.83
%
ADR
$
481.38
$
-
$
481.38
$
732.41
$
-
$
732.41
(34.27)
%
(34.27)
%
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,657
$
-
$
3,657
$
5,000
$
-
$
5,000
(26.86)
%
(26.86)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
4,030
$
-
$
4,030
$
6,525
$
-
$
6,525
(38.24)
%
(38.24)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(624)
$
-
$
(624)
$
(482)
$
-
$
(482)
(29.46)
%
(29.46)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(15.48)
%
(15.48)
%
(7.39)
%
(7.39)
%
(8.09)
%
(8.09)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
40.49
$
-
$
40.49
$
55.06
$
-
$
55.06
(26.46)
%
(26.46)
%
Occupancy
26.22
%
-
%
26.22
%
32.26
%
-
%
32.26
%
(18.71)
%
(18.71)
%
ADR
$
154.40
$
-
$
154.40
$
170.68
$
-
$
170.68
(9.54)
%
(9.54)
%
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
3,967
$
-
$
3,967
$
7,537
$
-
$
7,537
(47.37)
%
(47.37)
%
Total hotel revenue
$
4,688
$
-
$
4,688
$
8,736
$
-
$
8,736
(46.34)
%
(46.34)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
(2,811)
$
-
$
(2,811)
$
290
$
-
$
290
(1,069.31)
%
(1,069.31)
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
(59.96)
%
(59.96)
%
3.32
%
3.32
%
(63.28)
%
(63.28)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
53.46
$
-
$
53.46
$
101.00
$
-
$
101.00
(47.07)
%
(47.07)
%
Occupancy
37.27
%
-
%
37.27
%
32.47
%
-
%
32.47
%
14.80
%
14.80
%
ADR
$
143.43
$
-
$
143.43
$
311.10
$
-
$
311.10
(53.90)
%
(53.90)
%
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
21,946
$
-
$
21,946
$
10,944
$
-
$
10,944
100.53
%
100.53
%
Total hotel revenue
$
42,827
$
-
$
42,827
$
25,663
$
-
$
25,663
66.88
%
66.88
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
15,085
$
-
$
15,085
$
6,864
$
-
$
6,864
119.77
%
119.77
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
35.22
%
35.22
%
26.75
%
26.75
%
8.47
%
8.47
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
455.83
$
-
$
455.83
$
226.05
$
-
$
226.05
101.65
%
101.65
%
Occupancy
81.35
%
-
%
81.35
%
50.22
%
-
%
50.22
%
62.00
%
62.00
%
ADR
$
560.30
$
-
$
560.30
$
450.13
$
-
$
450.13
24.47
%
24.47
%
17
Six Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
% Variance
% Variance
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
10,079
$
-
$
10,079
$
7,746
$
-
$
7,746
30.12
%
30.12
%
Total hotel revenue
$
19,652
$
-
$
19,652
$
13,959
$
(138)
$
13,821
40.78
%
42.19
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
2,531
$
-
$
2,531
$
1,250
$
-
$
1,250
102.48
%
102.48
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
12.88
%
12.88
%
8.95
%
9.04
%
3.93
%
3.84
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
327.55
$
-
$
327.55
$
250.36
$
-
$
250.36
30.83
%
30.83
%
Occupancy
56.82
%
-
%
56.82
%
34.52
%
-
%
34.52
%
64.62
%
64.62
%
ADR
$
576.42
$
-
$
576.42
$
725.30
$
-
$
725.30
(20.53)
%
(20.53)
%
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,074
$
-
$
4,074
$
3,765
$
-
$
3,765
8.21
%
8.21
%
Total hotel revenue
$
4,819
$
-
$
4,819
$
4,978
$
-
$
4,978
(3.19)
%
(3.19)
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
526
$
-
$
526
$
(702)
$
-
$
(702)
174.93
%
174.93
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
10.92
%
10.92
%
(14.10)
%
(14.10)
%
25.02
%
25.02
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
62.36
$
-
$
62.36
$
57.31
$
-
$
57.31
8.81
%
8.81
%
Occupancy
32.28
%
-
%
32.28
%
26.40
%
-
%
26.40
%
22.29
%
22.29
%
ADR
$
193.15
$
-
$
193.15
$
217.07
$
-
$
217.07
(11.02)
%
(11.02)
%
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
28,562
$
-
$
28,562
$
7,316
$
-
$
7,316
290.40
%
290.40
%
Total hotel revenue
$
41,206
$
-
$
41,206
$
15,490
$
-
$
15,490
166.02
%
166.02
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
15,641
$
-
$
15,641
$
2,271
$
-
$
2,271
588.73
%
588.73
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
37.96
%
37.96
%
14.66
%
14.66
%
23.30
%
23.30
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
876.66
$
-
$
876.66
$
230.19
$
-
$
230.19
280.84
%
280.84
%
Occupancy
83.27
%
-
%
83.27
%
30.13
%
-
%
30.13
%
176.38
%
176.38
%
ADR
$
1,052.81
$
-
$
1,052.81
$
764.04
$
-
$
764.04
37.80
%
37.80
%
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
117,029
$
-
$
117,029
$
76,386
$
-
$
76,386
53.21
%
53.21
%
Total hotel revenue
$
180,958
$
-
$
180,958
$
130,415
$
(138)
$
130,277
38.76
%
38.90
%
Hotel EBITDA
$
45,227
$
-
$
45,227
$
11,506
$
-
$
11,506
293.07
%
293.07
%
Hotel EBITDA margin
24.99
%
24.99
%
8.82
%
8.83
%
16.17
%
16.16
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
173.72
$
-
$
173.72
$
112.93
$
-
$
112.93
53.83
%
53.83
%
Occupancy
43.07
%
-
%
43.07
%
33.28
%
-
%
33.28
%
29.42
%
29.42
%
ADR
$
403.33
$
-
$
403.33
$
339.34
$
-
$
339.34
18.86
%
18.86
%
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA
18
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION BY PROPERTY
(in thousands, except operating information)
(unaudited)
TTM Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
CAPITAL HILTON WASHINGTON D.C.
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,304
$
-
$
4,304
Total hotel revenue
$
5,816
$
-
$
5,816
Hotel EBITDA
$
(6,068)
$
-
$
(6,068)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(104.33)
%
(104.33)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
21.44
$
-
$
21.44
Occupancy
15.70
%
-
%
15.70
%
ADR
$
136.56
$
-
$
136.56
LA JOLLA HILTON TORREY PINES
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
9,844
$
-
$
9,844
Total hotel revenue
$
14,194
$
-
$
14,194
Hotel EBITDA
$
341
$
-
$
341
Hotel EBITDA margin
2.40
%
2.40
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
68.45
$
-
$
68.45
Occupancy
42.87
%
-
%
42.87
%
ADR
$
159.65
$
-
$
159.65
CHICAGO SOFITEL MAGNIFICENT MILE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
7,420
$
-
$
7,420
Total hotel revenue
$
9,300
$
-
$
9,300
Hotel EBITDA
$
(3,105)
$
-
$
(3,105)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(33.39)
%
(33.39)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
49.00
$
-
$
49.00
Occupancy
29.45
%
-
%
29.45
%
ADR
$
166.35
$
-
$
166.35
BARDESSONO HOTEL AND SPA
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
11,439
$
-
$
11,439
Total hotel revenue
$
14,718
$
-
$
14,718
Hotel EBITDA
$
4,561
$
-
$
4,561
Hotel EBITDA margin
30.99
%
30.99
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
482.15
$
-
$
482.15
Occupancy
53.68
%
-
%
53.68
%
ADR
$
898.16
$
-
$
898.16
KEY WEST PIER HOUSE RESORT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
18,191
$
-
$
18,191
Total hotel revenue
$
23,205
$
-
$
23,205
Hotel EBITDA
$
12,420
$
-
$
12,420
Hotel EBITDA margin
53.52
%
53.52
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
350.98
$
-
$
350.98
Occupancy
75.27
%
-
%
75.27
%
ADR
$
466.28
$
-
$
466.28
19
TTM Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
HOTEL YOUNTVILLE
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
7,204
$
-
$
7,204
Total hotel revenue
$
8,623
$
-
$
8,623
Hotel EBITDA
$
2,052
$
-
$
2,052
Hotel EBITDA margin
23.80
%
23.80
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
246.67
$
-
$
246.67
Occupancy
41.11
%
-
%
41.11
%
ADR
$
600.07
$
-
$
600.07
PARK HYATT BEAVER CREEK
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
12,515
$
-
$
12,515
Total hotel revenue
$
25,784
$
-
$
25,784
Hotel EBITDA
$
5,168
$
-
$
5,168
Hotel EBITDA margin
20.04
%
20.04
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
180.45
$
-
$
180.45
Occupancy
41.50
%
-
%
41.50
%
ADR
$
434.80
$
-
$
434.80
THE NOTARY HOTEL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
6,006
$
-
$
6,006
Total hotel revenue
$
6,505
$
-
$
6,505
Hotel EBITDA
$
(1,775)
$
-
$
(1,775)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(27.29)
%
(27.29)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
22.64
$
-
$
22.64
Occupancy
21.19
%
-
%
21.19
%
ADR
$
106.85
$
-
$
106.85
THE CLANCY
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
4,679
$
-
$
4,679
Total hotel revenue
$
5,575
$
-
$
5,575
Hotel EBITDA
$
(6,796)
$
-
$
(6,796)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(121.90)
%
(121.90)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
12.57
$
-
$
12.57
Occupancy
21.86
%
-
%
21.86
%
ADR
$
57.51
$
-
$
57.51
SARASOTA RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
32,566
$
-
$
32,566
Total hotel revenue
$
66,695
$
-
$
66,695
Hotel EBITDA
$
19,723
$
-
$
19,723
Hotel EBITDA margin
29.57
%
29.57
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
246.07
$
-
$
246.07
Occupancy
69.40
%
-
%
69.40
%
ADR
$
354.55
$
-
$
354.55
20
TTM Ended June 30,
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
LAKE TAHOE RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
17,373
$
-
$
17,373
Total hotel revenue
$
32,930
$
-
$
32,930
Hotel EBITDA
$
3,148
$
-
$
3,148
Hotel EBITDA margin
9.56
%
9.56
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
279.97
$
-
$
279.97
Occupancy
54.76
%
-
%
54.76
%
ADR
$
511.25
$
-
$
511.25
SEATTLE MARRIOTT WATERFRONT
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
5,913
$
-
$
5,913
Total hotel revenue
$
6,862
$
-
$
6,862
Hotel EBITDA
$
(505)
$
-
$
(505)
Hotel EBITDA margin
(7.36)
%
(7.36)
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
21.28
$
-
$
21.28
Occupancy
23.58
%
-
%
23.58
%
ADR
$
90.26
$
-
$
90.26
ST. THOMAS RITZ-CARLTON
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
38,017
$
-
$
38,017
Total hotel revenue
$
57,310
$
-
$
57,310
Hotel EBITDA
$
17,994
$
-
$
17,994
Hotel EBITDA margin
31.40
%
31.40
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
350.20
$
-
$
350.20
Occupancy
65.10
%
-
%
65.10
%
ADR
$
537.98
$
-
$
537.98
BRAEMAR PROPERTIES TOTAL
Selected Financial Information:
Rooms revenue
$
175,471
$
-
$
175,471
Total hotel revenue
$
277,517
$
-
$
277,517
Hotel EBITDA
$
47,158
$
-
$
47,158
Hotel EBITDA margin
16.99
%
16.99
%
Selected Operating Information:
RevPAR
$
129.16
$
-
$
129.16
Occupancy
35.10
%
-
%
35.10
%
ADR
$
367.99
$
-
$
367.99
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) Rooms revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy and ADR do not include the operations of ten condominium units not owned by the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton.
(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA
21
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
4th Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
3rd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Total Hotel Revenue
$
97,110
$
-
$
97,110
$
83,848
$
-
$
83,848
$
51,805
$
-
$
51,805
$
44,754
$
-
$
44,754
Hotel EBITDA
$
24,728
$
-
$
24,728
$
20,499
$
-
$
20,499
$
1,573
$
-
$
1,573
$
358
$
-
$
358
Hotel EBITDA Margin
25.46
%
25.46
%
24.45
%
24.45
%
3.04
%
3.04
%
0.80
%
0.80
%
EBITDA % of Total TTM
52.4
%
52.4
%
43.5
%
43.5
%
3.3
%
3.3
%
0.8
%
0.8
%
JV Interests in EBITDA
$
27
$
-
$
27
$
(405)
$
-
$
(405)
$
(716)
$
-
$
(716)
$
(338)
$
-
$
(338)
Actual
Non-comparable Adjustments
Comparable
2021
2021
2021
TTM
TTM
TTM
Total Hotel Revenue
$
277,517
$
-
$
277,517
Hotel EBITDA
$
47,158
$
-
$
47,158
Hotel EBITDA Margin
16.99
%
16.99
%
EBITDA % of Total TTM
100.0
%
100.0
%
JV Interests in EBITDA
$
(1,432)
$
-
$
(1,432)
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
22
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE
June 30, 2021
(in thousands, except share price)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2021
Common stock shares outstanding
57,311
Partnership units outstanding (common stock equivalents)
5,584
Combined common stock shares and partnership units outstanding
62,895
Common stock price
$
6.21
Market capitalization
$
390,579
Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock
$
77,700
Series D cumulative preferred stock
$
40,000
Indebtedness
$
1,152,179
Joint venture partner's share of consolidated indebtedness
$
(48,982)
Net working capital (see below)
$
(169,884)
Total enterprise value (TEV)
$
1,441,592
Cash and cash equivalents
$
156,899
Restricted cash
$
56,671
Accounts receivable, net
$
18,233
Prepaid expenses
$
4,934
Due from third-party hotel managers, net
$
19,775
Total current assets
$
256,512
Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses
$
83,995
Dividends and distributions payable
$
2,075
Due to affiliates, net
$
558
Total current liabilities
$
86,628
Net working capital*
$
169,884
* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.
23
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2020
June 30, 2021
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
TTM
Net income (loss)
$
2,585
$
(698)
$
(19,811)
$
(10,667)
$
(28,591)
Non-property adjustments
(386)
(496)
-
(10,149)
(11,031)
Interest income
(10)
(8)
(10)
(10)
(38)
Interest expense
3,216
3,160
3,236
2,315
11,927
Amortization of loan costs
307
303
301
297
1,208
Depreciation and amortization
18,244
18,353
17,973
18,507
73,077
Income tax expense (benefit)
17
1
(336)
8
(310)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
755
(116)
220
57
916
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
24,728
20,499
1,573
358
47,158
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
24,728
$
20,499
$
1,573
$
358
$
47,158
24
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,754)
$
717
$
(1,804)
$
1,703
$
3,834
$
743
$
(1,811)
$
(2,019)
$
(4,161)
$
4,906
$
(1,527)
$
187
$
5,571
$
2,585
$
(13,949)
$
(11,364)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
(100)
(97)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(189)
(386)
386
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(6)
-
(3)
-
(10)
10
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
259
400
325
523
-
-
876
301
-
532
3,216
3,417
6,633
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
38
73
40
7
-
-
88
36
-
25
307
286
593
Depreciation and amortization
1,875
1,086
1,654
674
759
630
880
2,168
3,127
1,736
742
971
1,942
18,244
-
18,244
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
16
17
44
61
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
173
12
(6)
84
(56)
21
-
4
11
123
142
8
239
755
(755)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,706)
1,815
(156)
2,658
4,913
1,759
(401)
154
(1,024)
7,723
(306)
1,163
8,136
24,728
(10,561)
14,167
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
428
(455)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
27
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
66
66
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(65)
(65)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,278)
$
1,360
$
(156)
$
2,658
$
4,913
$
1,759
$
(401)
$
154
$
(1,024)
$
7,723
$
(306)
$
1,163
$
8,136
$
24,701
$
(10,533)
$
14,168
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,706)
$
1,815
$
(156)
$
2,658
$
4,913
$
1,759
$
(401)
$
154
$
(1,024)
$
7,723
$
(306)
$
1,163
$
8,136
$
24,728
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,913
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,913
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
2,658
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,658
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
1,759
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,759
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,136
8,136
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(1,706)
1,815
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
109
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(156)
-
-
-
-
154
(1,024)
-
-
1,163
-
137
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(401)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(401)
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,723
-
-
-
7,723
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(306)
-
-
(306)
Total
$
(1,706)
$
1,815
$
(156)
$
2,658
$
4,913
$
1,759
$
(401)
$
154
$
(1,024)
$
7,723
$
(306)
$
1,163
$
8,136
$
24,728
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
25
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(2,791)
$
(1,832)
$
(2,866)
$
(901)
$
3,050
$
(1,096)
$
3,140
$
(2,684)
$
(5,258)
$
4,924
$
1,580
$
(1,416)
$
5,452
$
(698)
$
(10,336)
$
(11,034)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
(17)
1
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
(482)
(496)
496
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
(3)
-
(8)
8
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
256
396
321
485
-
-
880
296
-
526
3,160
2,869
6,029
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
72
40
7
-
-
86
35
-
26
303
424
727
Depreciation and amortization
1,925
1,091
1,655
691
743
616
879
2,154
3,504
1,514
708
988
1,885
18,353
-
18,353
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(43)
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
43
1
144
145
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
18
12
19
140
(16)
18
(53)
(249)
(33)
(38)
217
(206)
55
(116)
116
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(848)
(772)
(1,192)
206
4,246
(101)
4,458
(778)
(1,787)
7,362
2,837
(637)
7,505
20,499
(6,279)
14,220
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
213
192
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
405
(405)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
64
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(63)
(63)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(635)
$
(580)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,904
$
(6,683)
$
14,221
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(848)
$
(772)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,499
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,246
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,246
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
206
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
206
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
(101)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(101)
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,505
7,505
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(848)
(772)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,620)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(1,192)
-
-
-
-
(778)
(1,787)
-
-
(637)
-
(4,394)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,458
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,458
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,362
-
-
-
7,362
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,837
-
-
2,837
Total
$
(848)
$
(772)
$
(1,192)
$
206
$
4,246
$
(101)
$
4,458
$
(778)
$
(1,787)
$
7,362
$
2,837
$
(637)
$
7,505
$
20,499
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
26
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,661)
$
(1,778)
$
(2,247)
$
(565)
$
861
$
(991)
$
(533)
$
(2,571)
$
(5,156)
$
372
$
(1,872)
$
(1,492)
$
(178)
$
(19,811)
$
(10,317)
$
(30,128)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest income
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
(3)
-
(10)
10
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
263
404
329
500
-
-
896
306
-
538
3,236
2,999
6,235
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
72
39
7
-
-
85
35
-
26
301
401
702
Depreciation and amortization
1,896
1,097
1,668
694
763
612
873
2,168
3,054
1,523
697
997
1,931
17,973
-
17,973
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(229)
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
-
-
-
-
(90)
(336)
552
216
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(107)
(80)
(26)
112
6
5
(19)
(85)
112
(27)
319
(14)
24
220
(220)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,874)
(990)
(605)
541
2,106
(6)
828
(505)
(1,990)
2,844
(515)
(512)
2,251
1,573
(6,575)
(5,002)
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
469
247
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
(716)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
79
79
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(79)
(79)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,405)
$
(743)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
2,289
$
(7,291)
$
(5,002)
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,874)
$
(990)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
1,573
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,106
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,106
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
541
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
541
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,251
2,251
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(1,874)
(990)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,864)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(605)
-
-
-
-
(505)
(1,990)
-
-
(512)
-
(3,612)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
828
-
-
-
-
-
-
828
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,844
-
-
-
2,844
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(515)
-
-
(515)
Total
$
(1,874)
$
(990)
$
(605)
$
541
$
2,106
$
(6)
$
828
$
(505)
$
(1,990)
$
2,844
$
(515)
$
(512)
$
2,251
$
1,573
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
27
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,500)
$
(833)
$
(2,832)
$
(26)
$
(103)
$
(631)
$
(788)
$
(2,852)
$
(5,002)
$
(799)
$
189
$
(1,480)
$
7,990
$
(10,667)
$
(12,390)
$
(23,057)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,149)
(10,149)
10,149
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(5)
-
(4)
-
(10)
10
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
263
405
330
(422)
-
-
897
304
-
538
2,315
5,855
8,170
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
37
71
39
6
-
-
84
34
-
26
297
392
689
Depreciation and amortization
1,904
1,192
1,671
697
786
613
1,240
2,180
3,045
1,516
700
997
1,966
18,507
-
18,507
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
7
8
(1,553)
(1,545)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(44)
(70)
9
185
(4)
49
247
24
(37)
101
(95)
(32)
(276)
57
(57)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,640)
288
(1,152)
1,156
1,155
400
283
(646)
(1,995)
1,794
1,132
(519)
102
358
2,406
2,764
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
410
(72)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
338
(338)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
58
58
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56)
(56)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,230)
$
216
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
696
$
2,070
$
2,766
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,640)
$
288
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
358
COMPARABLE HOTEL EBITDA BY LOAN POOL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
BAML (Pier House)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,155
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,155
BAML (Bardessono)
-
-
-
1,156
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,156
BAML (Hotel Yountville)
-
-
-
-
-
400
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
400
Apollo (Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
102
102
Prudential (Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines)
(1,640)
288
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,352)
BAML Pool (see footnote 2)
-
-
(1,152)
-
-
-
-
(646)
(1,995)
-
-
(519)
-
(4,312)
JP Morgan (Park Hyatt Beaver Creek)
-
-
-
-
-
-
283
-
-
-
-
-
-
283
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Sarasota)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,794
-
-
-
1,794
BAML (Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,132
-
-
1,132
Total
$
(1,640)
$
288
$
(1,152)
$
1,156
$
1,155
$
400
$
283
$
(646)
$
(1,995)
$
1,794
$
1,132
$
(519)
$
102
$
358
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
(2) This mortgage loan is secured by the Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile, The Clancy, Seattle Marriott Waterfront and The Notary Hotel.
28
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(3,909)
$
(2,246)
$
(3,417)
$
(2,403)
$
(2,233)
$
(1,933)
$
(4,251)
$
(3,330)
$
(4,918)
$
(2,198)
$
(3,239)
$
(2,120)
$
(3,584)
$
(39,781)
$
(16,324)
$
(56,105)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
100
200
128
-
-
-
250
135
-
-
813
(813)
-
Interest income
(2)
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
(5)
-
(5)
-
(18)
18
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
521
904
661
1,478
-
-
1,535
644
-
532
6,275
10,189
16,464
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
36
70
38
-
-
-
83
34
-
26
287
660
947
Depreciation and amortization
1,910
1,352
1,667
877
743
609
1,225
2,170
2,966
1,482
695
976
1,881
18,553
-
18,553
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(806)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
(804)
(3,643)
(4,447)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
(641)
8
(11)
83
(16)
-
(139)
55
74
63
93
(85)
(613)
(1,129)
1,129
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,642)
(1,695)
(1,761)
(786)
(332)
(497)
(1,687)
(1,104)
(1,880)
1,210
(1,638)
(1,234)
(1,758)
(15,804)
(8,784)
(24,588)
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
660
424
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,084
(1,084)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
40
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(40)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,982)
$
(1,271)
$
(1,761)
$
(786)
$
(332)
$
(497)
$
(1,687)
$
(1,104)
$
(1,880)
$
1,210
$
(1,638)
$
(1,234)
$
(1,758)
$
(14,720)
$
(9,868)
$
(24,588)
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(2,642)
$
(1,695)
$
(1,761)
$
(786)
$
(332)
$
(497)
$
(1,687)
$
(1,104)
$
(1,880)
$
1,210
$
(1,638)
$
(1,234)
$
(1,758)
$
(15,804)
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
29
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(6,545)
$
(1,115)
$
(4,670)
$
802
$
6,884
$
(353)
$
1,329
$
(4,703)
$
(9,419)
$
9,830
$
53
$
(1,229)
$
11,023
$
1,887
$
(24,285)
$
(22,398)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
(117)
(96)
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
(671)
(882)
882
-
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(11)
-
(6)
-
(18)
18
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
515
796
646
1,008
-
-
1,756
597
-
1,058
6,376
6,286
12,662
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
75
145
80
14
-
-
174
71
-
51
610
710
1,320
Depreciation and amortization
3,800
2,177
3,309
1,365
1,502
1,246
1,759
4,322
6,631
3,250
1,450
1,959
3,827
36,597
-
36,597
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(43)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
59
18
188
206
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
191
24
13
224
(72)
39
(53)
(245)
(22)
85
359
(198)
294
639
(639)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,554)
1,043
(1,348)
2,864
9,159
1,658
4,057
(624)
(2,811)
15,085
2,531
526
15,641
45,227
(16,840)
28,387
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
641
(263)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
378
(378)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
130
130
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(128)
(128)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,913)
$
780
$
(1,348)
$
2,864
$
9,159
$
1,658
$
4,057
$
(624)
$
(2,811)
$
15,085
$
2,531
$
526
$
15,641
$
45,605
$
(17,216)
$
28,389
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(2,554)
$
1,043
$
(1,348)
$
2,864
$
9,159
$
1,658
$
4,057
$
(624)
$
(2,811)
$
15,085
$
2,531
$
526
$
15,641
$
45,227
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
30
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Capital Hilton Washington D.C.
La Jolla Hilton Torrey Pines
Chicago Sofitel Magnificent Mile
Bardessono Hotel & Spa
Key West Pier House Resort
Hotel Yountville
Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
The Notary Hotel
The Clancy
Sarasota Ritz-Carlton
Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
St. Thomas Ritz-Carlton
Hotel Total
Corporate / Allocated
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Net income (loss)
$
(5,561)
$
(1,402)
$
(7,151)
$
(3,769)
$
8
$
(3,150)
$
(883)
$
(5,219)
$
(6,019)
$
133
$
(2,230)
$
(3,029)
$
(2,968)
$
(41,240)
$
(30,252)
$
(71,492)
Non-property adjustments
-
-
-
100
200
128
-
-
-
250
135
-
-
813
(813)
-
Interest income
(10)
(16)
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
(8)
(19)
-
(20)
(1)
(80)
80
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
948
1,617
1,206
2,203
-
-
2,841
1,159
-
1,207
11,181
16,109
27,290
Amortization of loan cost
-
-
-
71
139
75
-
-
-
165
67
-
52
569
1,449
2,018
Depreciation and amortization
3,848
2,743
3,328
1,735
1,457
1,216
2,449
4,420
5,929
2,953
1,375
1,955
3,483
36,891
-
36,891
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(473)
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
-
-
(469)
(2,608)
(3,077)
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
161
203
192
236
25
45
97
319
388
541
744
392
498
3,841
(3,841)
-
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,562)
1,055
(3,631)
(679)
3,446
(480)
3,866
(482)
290
6,864
1,250
(702)
2,271
11,506
(19,876)
(8,370)
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
390
(263)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
127
(127)
-
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
80
80
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(79)
(79)
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
$
(1,172)
$
792
$
(3,631)
$
(679)
$
3,446
$
(480)
$
3,866
$
(482)
$
290
$
6,864
$
1,250
$
(702)
$
2,271
$
11,633
$
(20,002)
$
(8,369)
Non-comparable adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable hotel EBITDA
$
(1,562)
$
1,055
$
(3,631)
$
(679)
$
3,446
$
(480)
$
3,866
$
(482)
$
290
$
6,864
$
1,250
$
(702)
$
2,271
$
11,506
NOTES:
(1) The above comparable information assumes the thirteen hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2021, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:53:41 UTC.