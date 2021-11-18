NEWS RELEASE

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS TO PRESENT AT THE DEUTSCHE BANK

GAMING, LODGING, LEISURE & RESTAURANTS ONE-ON-ONE CONFERENCE

DALLAS - November 18, 2021 - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") announced today that Richard Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct individual meetings with institutional investors at the Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurants One-on-One Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

