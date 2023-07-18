Notes

1. To be valid, completed forms must be returned to the Company by one of the following methods:

in hard copy form by post, by courier or by hand to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti (the " Registrars "), at the address shown overleaf; or electronically by visiting www.sharevote.co.uk; or in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out below,

and in each case must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (excluding non-working days). If someone else signed the form on your behalf, you or that person must send the power of attorney or other written authority under which it is signed to the address overleaf so that it is received not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (excluding non-working days), namely by 10.00 a.m. on 7 August 2023.

Please note that any electronic communication sent to our Registrars in respect of the appointment of a proxy that is found to contain a computer virus will not be accepted.

2. A corporation must execute this form either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.

3. This form enables you to instruct your proxy how to vote, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, on the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting. If you want your proxy to vote in a certain way on the resolutions specified please place an "✗" in the relevant boxes. If you fail to select any of the given options your proxy can vote as he or she chooses or can decide not to vote at all. The proxy can also do this on any other resolution that is put to the meeting. The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution; however it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

4. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as their proxy to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting, provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights in respect of different shares. The appointment of the chairman as proxy has been included for convenience. If you wish to appoint any other person or persons as proxy or proxies, delete the words "the chairman of the meeting" and add the name and address of the proxy or proxies appointed.

If you do not delete such words and you appoint a proxy or proxies, the chairman shall not be entitled to vote as proxy. If your proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is to vote must be specified. In the absence of any specific direction, a proxy shall be deemed to be entitled to vote in respect of all the shares in the relevant holding.

5. To appoint more than one proxy, additional proxy forms may be obtained by contacting the Company's Registrar on +44 (0)371 384 2030 or you may photocopy this form. The number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is to vote must be specified on the relevant form.