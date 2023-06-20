Advanced search
    BMS   GB0000600931

BRAEMAR PLC

(BMS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:33:53 2023-06-20 am EDT
278.00 GBX   -3.14%
04:54aBraemar appoints ClearScore's Grant Foley as new CFO
AN
04:54aLookers agrees takeover by Alpha Auto
AN
04:25aBraemar CFO to Depart at July-end, Successor Named
MT
Braemar appoints ClearScore's Grant Foley as new CFO

06/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
Braemar PLC - London-based shipbroker and advisor in shipping investment - Appoints Grant Foley as its new chief financial officer, with effect from August 1. He replaces Nick Stone, Braemar's current CFO.

Foley joins directly from his role as CFO at ClearScore Technology Ltd, a credit marketplace. He previously worked at CMC Markets PLC, where he was both CFO and chief operating officer.

Chair Nigel Payne says: "I am delighted to welcome Grant to the board as we continue to execute our growth agenda. Grant's extensive experience will add great value to the group and I, along with my board colleagues, look forward to supporting the further development of Braemar's finance function under his stewardship."

Current stock price: 278.00 pence

12-month change: up 0.7%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAEMAR PLC -3.14% 278 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.33% 163.2 Delayed Quote.-26.16%
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED -1.03% 146.66 End-of-day quote.-7.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 151 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2023 15,2 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2023 6,97 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,96x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 84,2 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 552
Free-Float 44,7%
