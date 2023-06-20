Braemar appoints ClearScore's Grant Foley as new CFO

Braemar PLC - London-based shipbroker and advisor in shipping investment - Appoints Grant Foley as its new chief financial officer, with effect from August 1. He replaces Nick Stone, Braemar's current CFO.

Foley joins directly from his role as CFO at ClearScore Technology Ltd, a credit marketplace. He previously worked at CMC Markets PLC, where he was both CFO and chief operating officer.

Chair Nigel Payne says: "I am delighted to welcome Grant to the board as we continue to execute our growth agenda. Grant's extensive experience will add great value to the group and I, along with my board colleagues, look forward to supporting the further development of Braemar's finance function under his stewardship."

Current stock price: 278.00 pence

12-month change: up 0.7%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.