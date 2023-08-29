Braemar PLC - London-based shipbroker and advisor in shipping investment - FTSE Russell says company has been suspended for a further 20 business days effective from Friday.

In July, the company's shares were suspended due to a delay in the publication of its results for financial year 2023 that ended on February 28 pending an investigation into a 2013 transaction. The company said that the investigation was looking at a 2013 transaction of around USD3.0 million, and involving payments being made through to 2017. The company has said until this work is complete, it cannot publish its financial 2023 results and therefore missed its June 30 deadline.

Current stock price: suspended at 235 pence

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.