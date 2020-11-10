Braemar Shipping Services : Naves Corporate Finance and V.Ships Leisure enter partnership agreement

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LSE:BMS), a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Braemar Naves Corporate Finance ('BNCF') and V.Ships Leisure, the world's leading cruise ship manager, have entered into a co-operation agreement to support cruise and ferry operators, their investors and financiers as they collectively navigate the unprecedented challenges currently facing the passenger ship industry.

With complementary skills and capabilities, the joint team will provide an integrated solution for a range of stakeholders in the industry, including consultancy and advisory services spanning operational & technical topics, HSEQ future-proofing, financial and business plan due diligence and assessments, as well as stakeholder advisory and capital raising. This partnership is intended to support the interests of the engaged partners through benchmarking with operational and financial industry best practices enabling decision-making, future-proofing, safe return to operations and growth.

Richard Jansen, Managing Director & Head of London Office - Braemar Naves Corporate Finance remarked: 'Having known Per and the V.Ships Leisure team for many years, and having successfully worked on a variety of projects together during that time, we feel this co-operation can provide a one-stop platform to support our partners in the cruise and ferry industries with practical and actionable advice and support as they confront these difficult and complex times head-on.'

Upon announcement of the co-operation Per Bjornsen, CEO - V.Ships Leisure, commented: 'We're passionate about this sector and keen to assist by using our know-how and partner network to help our industry colleagues get through this crisis and build for a brighter, more sustainable future. We know Richard and his team at Braemar Naves well and are convinced that together we can make a real difference.'

About Braemar Shipping Services Plc and BNCF

Braemar Shipping Services Plc is a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics and engineering services principally to the shipping and energy industries. Founded in 1972,

Braemar employs approximately 530 people in 28 offices worldwide across its Shipbroking, Financial, Logistics and Engineering divisions.

Acquired in 2017, Braemar Naves Corporate Finance is the Group's Financial Division supporting shipowners, investors and banks with a comprehensive scope of financial advisory services for capital transactions, refinancing and financial restructuring. BNCF has a global footprint with a presence in London and Singapore, together with an ability to work with the Asian financing markets in China, Japan and Korea in particular.

Braemar joined the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 1997 and trades under the symbol BMS.

For more information, including our investor presentation, visit www.braemar.com

About V.Ships Leisure

V.Ships Leisure is the leading partner for bespoke ship, hotel and crew management for the global cruise and yacht industries. As the first ship management company to set up a dedicated leisure team, it strives to provide the highest quality services with absolute regard to safety and sustainability. As the proven start-up platform, V.Ships Leisure is unique with a dedicated team of cruise specialists providing services from consultancy, inspections, newbuild supervision, itinerary planning and port operations, entry-into-service support and management of operations. V.Ships Leisure is committed to providing flawless service delivery with its state-of-the-art digital platform ShipSure, which delivers 24/7, real-time data insights. As part of V.Group, the world's foremost ship management and marine support services group, its clients benefit from the scale of 44,000 crew and 3,000 colleagues across 60 offices in over 30 countries.

www.vshipsleisure.com