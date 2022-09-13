Bragg Closes US$8.7 Million Financing Arrangement

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that it has closed the funding amount of US$8.7 million pursuant to its previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the "Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Bragg intends to use the funding for general and corporate working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has issued to Lind (i) a convertible security (a "Convertible Security") with a face value of US$10.0 million, and (ii) 979,048 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") exercisable for 60 months from the date of their issuance with a warrant exercise price of C$9.28.

For additional details on the terms of the Agreement and the Convertible Security, see the press release of the Company dated September 6, 2022.

The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares underlying the Convertible Security and the Warrants on the TSX. The listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX on or before October 13, 2022.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has consistently expanded its operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is continuing to grow as an international industry leader within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

Nevada-based Spin Games is Bragg’s wholly owned B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners manages institutional funds that are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind’s funds make direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invest in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buy on market. Having completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in transaction value, Lind’s funds have been flexible and supportive capital partners to investee companies since 2011. For more on Lind, please visit www.thelindpartners.com.

