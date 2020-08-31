Log in
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC    BRAG   CA1048331088

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC

(BRAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragg Gaming : 2020 2nd Quarter Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020

and June 30, 2019

Presented in Euros (Thousands)

1

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

3

12,145

5,875

20,929

12,011

Cost of revenue

(7,035)

(3,325)

(11,852)

(6,489)

Gross Profit

5,110

2,550

9,077

5,522

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3

(4,129)

(4,275)

(8,208)

(7,383)

Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration

3, 8

(219)

(3,248)

(5,187)

(3,248)

Operating Income (Loss)

762

(4,973)

(4,318)

(5,109)

Net interest expense and other financing charges

3

(884)

(9)

(945)

(17)

Loss Before Income Taxes

3

(122)

(4,982)

(5,263)

(5,126)

Income taxes

17

(498)

(39)

(741)

(79)

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

(620)

(5,021)

(6,004)

(5,205)

Net Income (Loss) from discontinued operations after tax

4

228

(677)

(88)

(1,179)

Net Loss

(392)

(5,698)

(6,092)

(6,384)

Cumulative translation adjustment - continuing operations

123

45

161

(58)

Cumulative translation adjustment - discontinued operations

(4)

54

(15)

55

Net Comprehensive Loss

(273)

(5,599)

(5,946)

(6,387)

Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share

Continuing operations

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.08)

Discontinued operations

0.00

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.07)

(0.08)

(0.10)

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted

80.0

77.9

79.9

67.0

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1).

See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

Note

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

10

2,487

682

Accounts receivable

11

4,271

5,927

Accrued income

4,166

253

Prepaid expenses and other assets

468

333

Consideration receivable

4

277

-

Assets held for sale

4

-

1,142

Total Current Assets

11,669

8,337

Property and equipment

175

163

Right-of-use assets

809

843

Consideration receivable

4

108

-

Intangible assets

9

14,066

14,561

Goodwill

19,938

19,938

Other assets

31

38

Total Assets

46,796

43,880

Trade payables and other liabilities

12

12,852

8,857

Income taxes payable

1,266

778

Lease liabilities

121

185

Deferred and contingent consideration

8

29,836

9,482

Liabilities held for sale

4

-

1,499

Total Current Liabilities

44,075

20,801

Deferred income taxes

1,483

1,539

Lease liabilities

662

674

Deferred and contingent consideration

8

-

14,250

Total Liabilities

46,220

37,264

Share capital

5

40,423

40,204

Warrants

6

1,565

1,565

Special warrants - compensation options

6

660

660

Contributed surplus

10,751

11,064

Deficit

(52,757)

(46,665)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66)

(212)

Total Equity

576

6,616

Total Liabilities and Equity

46,796

43,880

Going Concern

1, 18

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AMOUNTS)

Special

warrants -

Special

Accumulated

broker

warrants -

other

Share

Special

compensation

compensation

Contributed

comprehensive

Total

Note

capital

Warrants

warrants

options

options

surplus

Deficit

loss

Equity

Balance as at January 1, 2019

32,892

579

7,641

660

-

8,838

(34,675)

(39)

15,896

Impact of adoption of IFRS

-

-

-

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

16

Conversion of special

5, 6

6,076

1,565

(7,641)

-

-

-

-

-

-

warrants

Conversion of special

warrants - broker

6

-

-

-

(660)

660

-

-

-

-

compensation options

Expiry of warrants

6

-

(579)

-

-

-

579

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

1,107

-

-

1,107

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,384)

-

(6,384)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

Balance as at June 30, 2019

38,968

1,565

-

-

660

10,524

(41,102)

(42)

10,573

Balance as at January 1, 2020

40,204

1,565

-

-

660

11,064

(46,665)

(212)

6,616

Exercise of deferred stock

5, 7

219

-

-

-

-

(219)

-

-

-

units

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

(94)

-

-

(94)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,092)

-

(6,092)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

146

146

Balance as at June 30, 2020

40,423

1,565

-

-

660

10,751

(52,757)

(66)

576

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1).

See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Note

2020

2019

Operating Activities

Net loss from continuing operations

(6,004)

(5,205)

Add:

Net interest expense and other financing charges

945

17

Depreciation and amortization

1,451

1,028

Share based payments

(94)

1,107

Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration

5,187

3,248

Deferred income tax recovery

(56)

-

1,429

195

Change in non-cash working capital

16

1,218

(2,379)

Change in income taxes payable

488

(105)

Cash Flows From (Used In) Operating Activities

3,135

(2,289)

Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(61)

(72)

Additions in intangible assets

(801)

(561)

Deferred consideration payments

-

(639)

Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities

(862)

(1,272)

Financing Activities

Repayment of lease liability - interest

(8)

(10)

Repayment of lease liability - principle

(105)

(62)

Repayment of loans

-

(48)

Interest income

8

19

Interest and financing fees

(36)

-

Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities

(141)

(101)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(73)

(249)

Net cash flow used in discontinued operations

4

(254)

(267)

Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,805

(4,178)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

682

5,480

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period

2,487

1,302

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

5

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GOING CONCERN

Nature of operations

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Bragg", "BGG", the "Company" or the "Group") is primarily a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator through its acquisition of Oryx Gaming International LLC ("Oryx" or "Oryx Gaming") in 2018.

The registered and head office of the Company is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1955, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5X 1E3.

Oryx Gaming

Oryx Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Oryx offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as an advanced content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Oryx is incorporated in the State of Delaware and headquartered in Las Vegas. Its primary operations are provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malta, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

Classification of online media business unit as held for sale and discontinued operations

During 2019, the Company decided to discontinue its online media business unit. The associated assets and liabilities within the disposal group are presented as held for sale and the net loss attributable as discontinued operations in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements"). The Company completed the sale of its online media business unit on May 7, 2020 (Note 4).

Statement of compliance and basis of presentation

The accompanying interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

These interim financial statements were, at the recommendation of the audit committee, approved and authorized for issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on August 28, 2020.

The interim financial statements are prepared on a historical cost basis except for financial instruments classified at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") which are measured at fair value. These interim financial statements were prepared using the same basis of presentation, accounting policies and methods of computation as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Reclassification of comparative figures

During 2019, the Company changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars to Euros to better align the functional currency and presentation currency of its main operating business. As a result, the interim financial statements are presented in Euros ("EUR") for the first time. Such interim financial statements for prior periods had been reported in Canadian dollars.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

6

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GOING CONCERN (continued)

Going concern

The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue as a going concern and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, and do not give effect to any adjustments which would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in the interim financial statements. If the going concern assumption is not appropriate, material adjustments to the interim financial statements could be required.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company had current assets of EUR 11,669 (December 31, 2019: EUR 8,337) and current liabilities

of EUR 44,075 (December 31, 2019: EUR 20,801). The Company has a cumulative deficit of EUR 52,757 (December 31,

2019: EUR 46,665). These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth herein indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continued existence is dependent upon the achievement of profitable operations and generating positive cash flows from operations. To date, management has been successful in raising capital through equity or debt financings, however the Company cannot provide assurance that it will be able to execute on its business strategy or be successful in future financing activities.

On May 13, 2020, the Company entered into an amending agreement with K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), and Matevž Mazij, pursuant to which, among other things, the earn-out payment otherwise due to the Oryx Vendor on June 30, 2020 has been extended to September 30, 2020. The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to, among other things, provide financial advisory services in connection with financing the earn-out payment due to the Oryx Vendor on September 30, 2020.

COVID-19

In December 2019, there was a global outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), which has had a significant impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the national, provincial and municipal governments around the world regarding travel, business operations and isolation and quarantine orders.

At this time, it is unknown the extent of the impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company in the long term as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions, quarantine and isolation measures that are currently, or may be put, in place by Canada and other countries to fight the virus.

However, the Company derives the majority of its revenue from online casino gaming. This sector has largely benefited from the various international "lock downs", requiring people to stay at home. As a result, such forms of entertainment have prevailed in a similar fashion to the various streaming businesses such as Netflix. Furthermore, the Company has limited exposure to sports betting revenues that have obviously been impacted by the lack of professional sports.

As at the time of release of these interim financial statements, the Company's financial performance, financial position and cash flow had not been adversely impacted. Management is of the opinion that any adverse effects to its ongoing operations will be immaterial during the remainder of fiscal 2020 and has determined no impairment of its goodwill is required.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

7

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

2 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The interim financial statements were prepared using the same basis of presentation, accounting policies and methods of computation as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and which are available at www.sedar.com. They were prepared using the same critical estimates and judgments in applying the accounting policies as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The presentation currency of the Company is the Euro, whilst the functional currencies are Euro, Canadian dollar and British pound sterling due to primary location of individual entities within the Group. The presentation currency of the Euro has been selected as it best represents the majority of the Company's economic inflows, outflows as well as its assets and liabilities.

The assets and liabilities of operations that have a functional currency different from that of the Company's reporting currency are translated into Euros at the foreign currency exchange rate in effect at the reporting date. The resulting foreign currency exchange gains or losses are recognized in the foreign currency translation adjustment as part of other comprehensive loss. When such foreign operations are disposed of, the related foreign currency translation reserve is recognized in net earnings as part of the gain or loss on disposal.

Revenues and expenses of foreign operations are translated into Euros at the foreign currency exchange rates that approximate the rates in effect at the dates when such items are transacted.

The table below summarizes the Company's subsidiaries:

Place of

incorporation

Functional

/ operation

Principal activity

currency

Bragg Gaming Group - Group Services Ltd

United Kingdom

Corporate activities

GBP

Bragg Gaming Group - Parent Services Ltd

United Kingdom

Corporate activities

GBP

Bragg Oryx Holdings Inc.

Canada

Intermediate holding company

CAD

Breaking Data Inc.

Canada

Dormant

CAD

DSMIC Inc.

Canada

Dormant

CAD

GMB Operations Ltd.

United Kingdom

Online media

GBP

Innovation Fund III Inc

United States

Dormant

USD

Oryx Gaming Distribution Ltd.

Cyprus

Distribution

EUR

Oryx Gaming International LLC

United States

Gaming solution provider

EUR

Oryx Gaming Ltd.

Malta

Gaming solution provider

EUR

Oryx Marketing Poslovne Storitve D.o.o.

Slovenia

Marketing

EUR

Oryx Podpora D.o.o.

Slovenia

B2B support services

EUR

Oryx Razyojne-Storitve D.o.o.

Slovenia

Gaming solution developer

EUR

Poynt Inc.

Canada

Dormant

CAD

Unomobi Inc.

United States

Dormant

USD

Win Gaming Ltd.

Malta

Gaming licence holder

EUR

Consideration receivable

Consideration receivable consists cash receivables due as a result of the sale of discontinued operations. The fair value of the assets are determined by calculating the present value of expected consideration cashflows, applying the Company's discount rate.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

8

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

3 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES CLASSIFIED BY NATURE

The loss before income taxes is classified as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Games and content

7,078

3,228

12,128

6,546

Software platform licensing

4,319

2,135

7,397

4,287

Turnkey and management services

389

359

765

859

Other revenue

359

153

639

319

Revenue

Third-party content

Gross Profit

Salaries and subcontractors

Share based payments

Total employee costs

- Less capitalized as deferred development costs

Depreciation and amortization

IT and hosting

Professional fees

Corporate costs

Sales and marketing

Bad debt write off

Travel and entertainment

Transaction and acquisition costs

Other operational costs

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration

8

Operating Income (Loss)

Interest income

Accretion on liabilities

8

Interest and financing fees

Net Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges

Loss Before Income Taxes

12,145

5,875

20,929

12,011

(7,035)

(3,325)

(11,852)

(6,489)

5,110

2,550

9,077

5,522

(2,414)

(1,411)

(4,855)

(2,750)

145

(974)

94

(1,107)

(2,269)

(2,385)

(4,761)

(3,857)

365

223

690

509

(667)

(546)

(1,451)

(1,028)

(351)

(237)

(671)

(523)

(272)

(825)

(514)

(1,434)

(110)

(115)

(181)

(312)

(16)

(105)

(108)

(205)

(364)

(42)

(453)

(42)

(13)

(195)

(121)

(305)

(307)

(17)

(344)

(17)

(125)

(31)

(294)

(169)

(4,129)

(4,275)

(8,208)

(7,383)

(219)

(3,248)

(5,187)

(3,248)

762

(4,973)

(4,318)

(5,109)

-

-

8

-

(864)

(4)

(917)

(9)

(20)

(5)

(36)

(8)

(884)

(9)

(945)

(17)

(122)

(4,982)

(5,263)

(5,126)

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

9

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

On May 7, 2020 the Company completed the sale of its GIVEMESPORT operation for cash consideration of GBP 50 (EUR

  1. plus additional consideration equivalent to the net current assets disposed plus consideration receivable of 10% of GIVEMESPORT aggregate revenues for a period of twenty-one months from date of completion. As of June 30, 2020 consideration receivable has been recognised at a present value of EUR 385 of which EUR 277 is due within twelve months of the reporting date. EUR in relation to the net assets working capital adjustment is due within six months of the date of sale while the remainder of the consideration is settled in cash at three-month intervals from the date of sale.

Prior to disposal, during the six months to June 30, 2020, after comparing the carrying value of the assets and liabilities designated as held for sale to their recoverable value, no impairment was recognised. EUR 13 classified as liabilities held for sale were reclassified to trade payables and other liabilities as the Company no longer considers these liabilities to be part of a disposal group. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not identified any assets or liabilities as held for sale.

Effect of reclassification on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Accounts receivable

-

469

Prepaid expenses and other assets

-

20

Property and equipment

-

44

Right-of-use assets

-

522

Other assets

-

87

Assets held for sale

-

1,142

Trade payables and other liabilities

-

923

Deferred revenue

-

21

Lease liabilities

-

555

Liabilities held for sale

-

1,499

Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

Net cash used in operating activities Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in financing activities

Net cash flows for the period

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019

  1. (192)

(19)-

  1. (75)
  1. (267)

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

10

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

Effect of reclassification on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

81

682

559

1,462

Cost of revenue

36

(299)

(120)

(614)

Gross Profit

117

383

439

848

Selling, general and administrative

expenses

(16)

(1,029)

(622)

(1,986)

Operating Profit (Loss)

101

(646)

(183)

(1,138)

Net interest expense and other financing

charges

(9)

(9)

(41)

(19)

Loss on changes in fair-value of assets held

for sale

-

(142)

-

(142)

Gain on disposal of discontinued

operations

136

-

136

-

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

228

(797)

(88)

(1,299)

Income taxes

-

120

-

120

Net Income (Loss)

228

(677)

(88)

(1,179)

Cumulative translation adjustment

(4)

54

(15)

55

Net Comprehensive Income (Loss)

224

(623)

(103)

(1,124)

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

11

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

4

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

Disposal of discontinued operation

Cash consideration received

56

Net assets working capital adjustment

127

Consideration receivable - current

150

Consideration receivable - non-current

108

Total net consideration

441

Net assets disposed of:

Accounts receivable

170

Prepaid expenses and other assets

107

Cash and cash equivalents

118

Property and equipment

34

Right-of-use assets

431

Trade payables and other liabilities

(249)

Deferred revenue

(20)

Lease liabilities

(546)

Total net assets disposed

45

Disposal costs

(75)

Cumulative foreign exchange losses realised on disposal

(185)

Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

136

5

SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized - Unlimited common shares, fully paid

The following is a continuity of the Company's share capital:

Note

Number

Value

January 1, 2019

Balance

50,805,049

32,892

March 14, 2019

Conversion of special warrants

6

27,058,802

6,076

June 30, 2019

Balance

77,863,851

38,968

January 1, 2020

Balance

79,863,851

40,204

June 2, 2020

Issuance of share capital upon exercise of DSUs

7

500,000

219

June 30, 2020

Balance

80,363,851

40,423

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

12

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

6 WARRANTS

The following are continuities of the Company's warrants:

Special

warrants -

Special

broker

warrants -

Special

compensation

compensation

Number Of Units

Warrants

warrants

options

options

January 1, 2019 Balance

756,250

27,058,802

1,601,784

-

Deemed exercise of

March 14, 2019 - special warrants to common share and Warrants

27,058,802

(27,058,802)

-

-

March 14, 2019

- special warrants - broker compensation options

-

-

(1,601,784)

1,601,784

April 11, 2019 - expiry

(756,250)

-

-

-

June 30, 2019

Balance

27,058,802

-

-

1,601,784

January 1, 2020 and

June 30, 2020

Balance

27,058,802

-

-

1,601,784

Each unit consists of the following characteristics:

Special warrants -

broker

Special warrants -

Special

compensation

compensation

Warrants

warrants

options

options

Number of shares

1

1

1

1

Number of Warrants

-

1

1

1

Exercise price of unit (CAD)

0.76

0.76

0.76

0.51

On March 14, 2019, the Special Warrants were converted to Warrants. This resulted in an issuance of 27,058,802 shares, an increase in share capital of EUR 6,076 (Note 5) and an increase in the fair value of warrants of EUR 1,565.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

13

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

7 SHARE BASED PAYMENTS

The following is a continuity of the FSO and DSU plans:

DSU

FSO

Weighted

Outstanding

Outstanding

Average

DSU Units

FSO Options

Exercise

(Number of

(Number

Price / Share

of shares)

of shares)

CAD

As at January 1, 2019

1,450,000

6,592,168

1.27

Granted

100,000

1,500,000

0.71

Forfeited / Cancelled

-

(1,656,570)

1.90

As at June 30, 2019

1,550,000

6,435,598

0.98

As at January 1, 2020

4,080,000

7,455,765

0.60

Granted

-

700,000

0.30

Exercised

(500,000)

-

-

Expired

-

(7,500)

4.49

Forfeited / Cancelled

-

(976,791)

1.12

As at June 30, 2020

3,580,000

7,171,474

0.50

Fixed Stock Option Plan

The Company maintains a Fixed Stock Option Plan ("FSO") for certain employees and consultants. Under the plan, the company may grant options for up to 10,766,893 of its shares.

During six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company granted share options with a weighted average exercise price of CAD 0.30 per share (six months ended June 30, 2019: CAD 0.71) and a fair value of EUR 75 (six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 307).

The value of the options were determined by application of the Black-Scholes model. For the issuance of 700,000 fixed stock options in the three and six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used - expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 67%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 0.36% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.16 per option.

For the issuance of 1,000,000 fixed stock options in the six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used

  • expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 60%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 2.40% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.29 per option. For the issuance of 500,000 fixed stock options in the six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used - expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 59%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 2.46% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.33 per option. There was no issuance of fixed stock options in the three months to June 30, 2020.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

14

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

7 SHARE BASED PAYMENTS (CONTINUED)Deferred Share Unit Plan

The Company maintains a Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU") for certain employees and consultants. Under the plan, the company may grant options for up to 4,500,000 of its shares at nil cost that vest immediately. Exercises of grants may only be settled in shares, and only when the employee or consultant has left the Company.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020 500,000 DSUs were exercised in exchange for 500,000 common shares of the Company (six months ended June 30, 2019: nil).

8 DEFERRED AND CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

The following is a continuity of the Company's deferred and contingent consideration:

As at January 1, 2019

19,263

Shares issued as settlement of deferred consideration

(1,236)

Cash paid on settlement of deferred consideration

(639)

Accretion expense

1,662

Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration

5,347

Working capital adjustment

(462)

Other due from vendor

(356)

Effect of movements in exchange rates

153

As at December 31, 2019

23,732

Accretion expense

917

Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration

5,187

As at June 30, 2020

29,836

Deferred and contingent consideration is disclosed on the consolidated statement of financial position as follows:

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Current liabilities

29,836

9,482

Non-current liabilities

-

14,250

Deferred and Contingent Consideration

29,836

23,732

On May 13, 2020, the Company has entered into an amending agreement with K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), and Matevž Mazij, whereby the earn-out payment otherwise due to the Oryx Vendor on June 30, 2020 has been extended to September 30, 2020. All contingent liabilities are due to be settled in full to the Oryx Vendor by June 30, 2021.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

15

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

9 INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Deferred

Intellectual

Development

Customer

Property

Costs

Relationships

Brands

Other

Total

Cost

As at December 31, 2018

8,596

-

4,903

1,357

-

14,856

Additions

205

1,222

-

-

128

1,555

As at December 31, 2019

8,801

1,222

4,903

1,357

128

16,411

Additions

85

690

-

-

26

801

As at June 30, 2020

8,886

1,912

4,903

1,357

154

17,212

Accumulated Amortization

As at December 31, 2018

31

-

14

4

-

49

Amortization - continuing operations

1,088

76

490

136

11

1,801

As at December 31, 2019

1,119

76

504

140

11

1,850

Amortization - continuing operations

578

393

245

68

12

1,296

As at June 30, 2020

1,697

469

749

208

23

3,146

Carrying Amount

As at December 31, 2019

7,682

1,146

4,399

1,217

117

14,561

As at June 30, 2020

7,189

1,443

4,154

1,149

131

14,066

During the three months and six months to June 30, 2020 an amortization charge of EUR 588 and EUR 1,296 respectively, within continuing operations was recognised (three months and six months to June 30, 2019: EUR 472 and EUR 915, respectively).

10 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents comprised of cash held in banks, marketable investments with an original maturity date of 90 days or less from the date of acquisition, and prepaid credit cards.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

16

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

11 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

The following is an aging of the Company's accounts receivable:

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Less than one month

2,851

5,199

Between two and three months

1,257

253

Greater than three months

1,557

1,416

5,665

6,868

Provision for expected credit losses

(1,394)

(941)

Accounts Receivable

4,271

5,927

The following is a continuity of the Company's provision for expected credit losses related to accounts receivable:

As at December 31, 2018 Reclassified as assets held for sale Bad debt written-off

Net additional provision for doubtful debts Effect of movements in exchange rates

As at December 31, 2019

Net additional provision for doubtful debts

As at June 30, 2020

1,771

(442)

(762)

283

91

941

453

1,394

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

17

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

12 TRADE PAYABLES AND OTHER LIABILITIES

Trade payables and other liabilities comprises:

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Trade payables

4,756

5,146

Accrued liabilities

6,392

2,048

Other liabilities

1,704

1,663

Trade Payables and Other Liabilities

12,852

8,857

13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company's policy is to conduct all transactions and settle all balances with related parties on market terms and conditions for those in the normal course of business. Transactions between the Company and its consolidated entities have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note.

Key Management Personnel

The Company's key management personnel are comprised of members of the Board and the executive team. Two key management employees are also shareholders in the Company. Transactions and balances between the Company and its key management personnel are as follows:

  • Total compensation for salaries, director fees, share-based payments and short-term employee benefits for the three months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 536 (three months to June 30, 2019: EUR 254) and six months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 974 (six months to June 30, 2019: EUR 508).
  • Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration for the three months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 219 (three months to June 30, 2019: EUR 3,248) and six months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 5,187 (six months to June 30, 2019: loss EUR 3,248 )
  • During the three and six months to June 30, 2020 nil payments were made for deferred consideration (three and six month to June 30, 2019: EUR 639)
  • As at June 30, 2020 EUR 99 of prepaid expenses and other assets was receivable (December 31, 2019: EUR 98)
  • As at June 30, 2020 EUR 260 of trade payables and other liabilities was due (December 31, 2019: EUR 278)
  • As at June 30, 2020 EUR 29,836 of deferred and contingent consideration (note 8) was payable (December 31, 2019: EUR 23,732)

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

18

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The financial instruments measured at amortised cost are summarised below:

Financial Assets

Financial assets as subsequently

measured at amortised cost

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Accounts receivable

4,271

5,927

Accrued income

4,166

253

8,437

6,180

Financial Liabilities

Financial liabilities as subsequently

measured at amortised cost

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

Trade payables

4,756

5,146

Accrued liabilities

6,392

2,048

Other liabilities

1,704

1,663

12,852

8,857

The carrying values of the financial instruments approximate their fair vales.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The following table presents the fair values and fair value hierarchy of the Company's financial instruments.

June 30, 2020

Level 1 Level 3

Total

December 31, 2019

Level 1 Level 3

Total

Financial assets

Fair value through profit and loss:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,487

-

2,487

682

-

682

Consideration receivable

-

385

385

-

-

-

Financial liabilities

Fair value through profit and loss:

Deferred and contingent consideration

-

29,836

29,836

-

23,732

23,732

There were no transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy during the periods.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

19

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED)

During three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, a loss of EUR 219 and EUR 5,187, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 3,248), was recognized in operating income (loss) on financial instruments designated as FVTPL (note 8). A key estimate involved is forecasted EBITDA for fiscal 2020.

The fair value of the first contingent consideration payment was determined by using the 2019 fiscal year earn out as agreed in the amendment to the share purchase agreement signed on the May 13, 2020 in which the minimum amount payable is EUR 10,020. For fiscal year 2020 the contingent consideration was determined by applying the Black-Scholes model with forecasted EBITDA of EUR 7.6m, strike price of EUR 3.0m, expected life of 0.25 years, risk free rate of 0.62% and volatility of 75%. A discount rate of 16.58% was applied which reflects the market rate of return. A change of five percentage points in EBITDA will result in an increase or decrease in contingent consideration in the amount of EUR 1,100.

As a result of holding and issuing financial instruments, the Company is exposed to certain risks. The following is a description of those risks and how the exposures are managed:

Liquidity risk

The following are the undiscounted contractual maturities of significant financial liabilities and the total contractual obligations of the Company as at June 30, 2020:

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter

Total

Trade payables and other liabilities

12,852

-

-

-

-

12,852

Lease liabilities

86

160

157

157

210

770

Deferred and contingent consideration

9,946

20,840

-

-

-

30,786

Foreign currency exchange risk

The Company's interim financial statements are presented in EUR, however a portion of the Company's net assets and operations are denominated in other currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar. Such net assets are translated into EUR at the foreign currency exchange rate in effect at the reporting date, and operations at the foreign currency exchange rates that approximate the rates in effect at the dates when such items are recognized. As a result, the Company is exposed to foreign currency translation gains and losses, which are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company estimates that an appreciation of the EUR of 10% relative to other currencies would result in a nominal increase in of EUR 66 in earnings before income taxes while a depreciating EUR will have the opposite impact.

The Company has no derivative instruments in the form of futures contracts and forward contracts to manage its current and anticipated exposure to fluctuations in EUR exchange rates.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

20

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED)

Credit risk

The Company is exposed to credit risk resulting from the possibility that counterparties could default on their financial obligations to the Company including cash and cash equivalents, other assets and accounts receivable. Failure to manage credit risk could adversely affect the financial performance of the Company.

The risk related to cash and cash equivalents is reduced by policies and guidelines that require that the Company enters into transactions only with counterparties or issuers that have a minimum long term "BBB" credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency. The Company mitigates the risk of credit loss relating to accounts receivable by evaluating the creditworthiness of new customers and establishes a provision for expected credit losses. The Company applies the simplified approach to provide for expected credit losses as prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all accounts receivable. The expected credit loss provision is based on the Company's historical collections and loss experience and incorporates forward-looking factors, where appropriate.

The provision matrix below shows the expected credit loss rate for each aging category of accounts receivable as at June 30, 2020:

Aging (months)

Note

<1

1 - 3

>3

Total

Gross accounts receivable

11

2,851

1,257

1,557

5,665

Expected loss rate

1.26%

11.06%

78.29%

24.61%

Expected Loss Provision

11

36

139

1,219

1,394

The provision matrix below shows the expected credit loss rate for each aging category of accounts receivable as at December 31, 2019:

Aging (months)

Note

<1

1 - 3

>3

Total

Gross accounts receivable

11

5,199

253

1,416

6,868

Expected loss rate

1.77%

10.28%

58.12%

13.70%

Expected Loss Provision

11

92

26

823

941

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

21

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED)

Concentration risk

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 one customer (three months ended June 30, 2019: three customers) contributed more than 10% each to the Company's revenues. Aggregate revenues from this customer totalled EUR 1,712 (three months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 2,881).

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 one customer (six months ended June 30, 2019: three customers) contributed more than 10% each to the Company's revenues. Aggregate revenues from this customer totalled EUR 2,816 (six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 6,027).

As at June 30, 2020 one customer (December 31, 2019: two customers) constituted more than 10% each to the Company's

accounts receivable. Balances owed by this customer totalled EUR 1,127 (December 31, 2019: EUR 1,700). The Company continues to expand its customer base to reduce the concentration risk.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

22

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

15 SEGMENT INFORMATION

Operating

The Company has one reportable operating segment in its continuing operations, B2B Online Gaming, and one in discontinued operations, the online media business unit.

The accounting policies of the reportable operating segments are the same as those described in the Company's summary of significant accounting policies (see note 2). The Company measures each reportable operating segment's performance based on adjusted EBITDA. No reportable operating segment is reliant on any single external customer.

Intersegment charges have been eliminated on consolidation.

Geography - Revenue

Revenue for continuing operations was generated from the following jurisdictions:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Malta

8,492

3,288

14,428

6,620

Curaçao

2,488

1,026

4,230

1,992

Germany

84

926

129

2,006

Croatia

363

203

649

465

Other

718

432

1,493

928

Revenue

12,145

5,875

20,929

12,011

This segmentation is not correlated to the geographical location of the Company's worldwide end-user base.

Geography - Non-Current Assets

Non-current assets are held in the following jurisdictions:

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2020

2019

United States

33,881

34,367

Other

1,246

1,176

Non-Current Assets

35,127

35,543

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

23

NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

16 SUPPLEMENTARY CASHFLOW INFORMATION

Cash flows arising from changes in non-cash working capital:

Six Months Ended June 30,

Cash flows arising from movement in:

2020

2019

Accounts receivable

1,656

2,056

Accrued income

(3,913)

(1,832)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(135)

25

Consideration receivable

(385)

-

Trade payables and other liabilities

3,995

(2,628)

Changes in Non-Cash Working Capital

1,218

(2,379)

17 INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense is recognised based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year to December 31, 2020. The estimated average annual tax rate used for six months ended June 30, 2020 is 14.1%, compared to 1.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The lower tax rate in the six months to June 30, 2019 was the result of the utilisation of unrecognised carried forward losses. Management expects less unrecognised carried forward losses to be available for utilisation in the full financial year to December 31, 2020.

18 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

In the ordinary course of business, the Company is involved in and potentially subject to, legal actions and proceedings. In addition, the Company is subject to tax audits from various tax authorities on an ongoing basis. As a result, from time to time, tax authorities may disagree with the positions and conclusions taken by the Company in its tax filings or legislation could be amended or interpretations of current legislation could change, any of which events could lead to reassessments.

There are no known contingent liabilities of the Company not disclosed and there are no legal, administrative, or other proceedings pending, or to the knowledge of the Board threatened, against the Company which would materially affect its financial condition.

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 15:34:22 UTC
