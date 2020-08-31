Bragg Gaming : 2020 2nd Quarter Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 0 08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 Presented in Euros (Thousands) 1 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 3 12,145 5,875 20,929 12,011 Cost of revenue (7,035) (3,325) (11,852) (6,489) Gross Profit 5,110 2,550 9,077 5,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3 (4,129) (4,275) (8,208) (7,383) Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration 3, 8 (219) (3,248) (5,187) (3,248) Operating Income (Loss) 762 (4,973) (4,318) (5,109) Net interest expense and other financing charges 3 (884) (9) (945) (17) Loss Before Income Taxes 3 (122) (4,982) (5,263) (5,126) Income taxes 17 (498) (39) (741) (79) Net Loss from Continuing Operations (620) (5,021) (6,004) (5,205) Net Income (Loss) from discontinued operations after tax 4 228 (677) (88) (1,179) Net Loss (392) (5,698) (6,092) (6,384) Cumulative translation adjustment - continuing operations 123 45 161 (58) Cumulative translation adjustment - discontinued operations (4) 54 (15) 55 Net Comprehensive Loss (273) (5,599) (5,946) (6,387) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Continuing operations (0.01) (0.06) (0.08) (0.08) Discontinued operations 0.00 (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.00) (0.07) (0.08) (0.10) Millions Millions Millions Millions Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 80.0 77.9 79.9 67.0 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) As at As at June 30 December 31 Note 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 10 2,487 682 Accounts receivable 11 4,271 5,927 Accrued income 4,166 253 Prepaid expenses and other assets 468 333 Consideration receivable 4 277 - Assets held for sale 4 - 1,142 Total Current Assets 11,669 8,337 Property and equipment 175 163 Right-of-use assets 809 843 Consideration receivable 4 108 - Intangible assets 9 14,066 14,561 Goodwill 19,938 19,938 Other assets 31 38 Total Assets 46,796 43,880 Trade payables and other liabilities 12 12,852 8,857 Income taxes payable 1,266 778 Lease liabilities 121 185 Deferred and contingent consideration 8 29,836 9,482 Liabilities held for sale 4 - 1,499 Total Current Liabilities 44,075 20,801 Deferred income taxes 1,483 1,539 Lease liabilities 662 674 Deferred and contingent consideration 8 - 14,250 Total Liabilities 46,220 37,264 Share capital 5 40,423 40,204 Warrants 6 1,565 1,565 Special warrants - compensation options 6 660 660 Contributed surplus 10,751 11,064 Deficit (52,757) (46,665) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66) (212) Total Equity 576 6,616 Total Liabilities and Equity 46,796 43,880 Going Concern 1, 18 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AMOUNTS) Special warrants - Special Accumulated broker warrants - other Share Special compensation compensation Contributed comprehensive Total Note capital Warrants warrants options options surplus Deficit loss Equity Balance as at January 1, 2019 32,892 579 7,641 660 - 8,838 (34,675) (39) 15,896 Impact of adoption of IFRS - - - - - - (43) - (43) 16 Conversion of special 5, 6 6,076 1,565 (7,641) - - - - - - warrants Conversion of special warrants - broker 6 - - - (660) 660 - - - - compensation options Expiry of warrants 6 - (579) - - - 579 - - - Share-based compensation - - - - - 1,107 - - 1,107 Net loss for the period - - - - - - (6,384) - (6,384) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - - - (3) (3) Balance as at June 30, 2019 38,968 1,565 - - 660 10,524 (41,102) (42) 10,573 Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,204 1,565 - - 660 11,064 (46,665) (212) 6,616 Exercise of deferred stock 5, 7 219 - - - - (219) - - - units Share-based compensation - - - - - (94) - - (94) Net loss for the period - - - - - - (6,092) - (6,092) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - 146 146 Balance as at June 30, 2020 40,423 1,565 - - 660 10,751 (52,757) (66) 576 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Six Months Ended June 30, Note 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss from continuing operations (6,004) (5,205) Add: Net interest expense and other financing charges 945 17 Depreciation and amortization 1,451 1,028 Share based payments (94) 1,107 Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration 5,187 3,248 Deferred income tax recovery (56) - 1,429 195 Change in non-cash working capital 16 1,218 (2,379) Change in income taxes payable 488 (105) Cash Flows From (Used In) Operating Activities 3,135 (2,289) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (61) (72) Additions in intangible assets (801) (561) Deferred consideration payments - (639) Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (862) (1,272) Financing Activities Repayment of lease liability - interest (8) (10) Repayment of lease liability - principle (105) (62) Repayment of loans - (48) Interest income 8 19 Interest and financing fees (36) - Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities (141) (101) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (73) (249) Net cash flow used in discontinued operations 4 (254) (267) Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,805 (4,178) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 682 5,480 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period 2,487 1,302 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation (Note 1). See accompanying notes to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 5 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GOING CONCERN Nature of operations Bragg Gaming Group Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Bragg", "BGG", the "Company" or the "Group") is primarily a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator through its acquisition of Oryx Gaming International LLC ("Oryx" or "Oryx Gaming") in 2018. The registered and head office of the Company is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1955, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5X 1E3. Oryx Gaming Oryx Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Oryx offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as an advanced content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Oryx is incorporated in the State of Delaware and headquartered in Las Vegas. Its primary operations are provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malta, Cyprus, and Slovenia. Classification of online media business unit as held for sale and discontinued operations During 2019, the Company decided to discontinue its online media business unit. The associated assets and liabilities within the disposal group are presented as held for sale and the net loss attributable as discontinued operations in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements"). The Company completed the sale of its online media business unit on May 7, 2020 (Note 4). Statement of compliance and basis of presentation The accompanying interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. These interim financial statements were, at the recommendation of the audit committee, approved and authorized for issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on August 28, 2020. The interim financial statements are prepared on a historical cost basis except for financial instruments classified at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") which are measured at fair value. These interim financial statements were prepared using the same basis of presentation, accounting policies and methods of computation as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Reclassification of comparative figures During 2019, the Company changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars to Euros to better align the functional currency and presentation currency of its main operating business. As a result, the interim financial statements are presented in Euros ("EUR") for the first time. Such interim financial statements for prior periods had been reported in Canadian dollars. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 6 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GOING CONCERN (continued) Going concern The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue as a going concern and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, and do not give effect to any adjustments which would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in the interim financial statements. If the going concern assumption is not appropriate, material adjustments to the interim financial statements could be required. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had current assets of EUR 11,669 (December 31, 2019: EUR 8,337) and current liabilities of EUR 44,075 (December 31, 2019: EUR 20,801). The Company has a cumulative deficit of EUR 52,757 (December 31, 2019: EUR 46,665). These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth herein indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continued existence is dependent upon the achievement of profitable operations and generating positive cash flows from operations. To date, management has been successful in raising capital through equity or debt financings, however the Company cannot provide assurance that it will be able to execute on its business strategy or be successful in future financing activities. On May 13, 2020, the Company entered into an amending agreement with K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), and Matevž Mazij, pursuant to which, among other things, the earn-out payment otherwise due to the Oryx Vendor on June 30, 2020 has been extended to September 30, 2020. The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to, among other things, provide financial advisory services in connection with financing the earn-out payment due to the Oryx Vendor on September 30, 2020. COVID-19 In December 2019, there was a global outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), which has had a significant impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the national, provincial and municipal governments around the world regarding travel, business operations and isolation and quarantine orders. At this time, it is unknown the extent of the impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company in the long term as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions, quarantine and isolation measures that are currently, or may be put, in place by Canada and other countries to fight the virus. However, the Company derives the majority of its revenue from online casino gaming. This sector has largely benefited from the various international "lock downs", requiring people to stay at home. As a result, such forms of entertainment have prevailed in a similar fashion to the various streaming businesses such as Netflix. Furthermore, the Company has limited exposure to sports betting revenues that have obviously been impacted by the lack of professional sports. As at the time of release of these interim financial statements, the Company's financial performance, financial position and cash flow had not been adversely impacted. Management is of the opinion that any adverse effects to its ongoing operations will be immaterial during the remainder of fiscal 2020 and has determined no impairment of its goodwill is required. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 7 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 2 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The interim financial statements were prepared using the same basis of presentation, accounting policies and methods of computation as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and which are available at www.sedar.com. They were prepared using the same critical estimates and judgments in applying the accounting policies as those of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The presentation currency of the Company is the Euro, whilst the functional currencies are Euro, Canadian dollar and British pound sterling due to primary location of individual entities within the Group. The presentation currency of the Euro has been selected as it best represents the majority of the Company's economic inflows, outflows as well as its assets and liabilities. The assets and liabilities of operations that have a functional currency different from that of the Company's reporting currency are translated into Euros at the foreign currency exchange rate in effect at the reporting date. The resulting foreign currency exchange gains or losses are recognized in the foreign currency translation adjustment as part of other comprehensive loss. When such foreign operations are disposed of, the related foreign currency translation reserve is recognized in net earnings as part of the gain or loss on disposal. Revenues and expenses of foreign operations are translated into Euros at the foreign currency exchange rates that approximate the rates in effect at the dates when such items are transacted. The table below summarizes the Company's subsidiaries: Place of incorporation Functional / operation Principal activity currency Bragg Gaming Group - Group Services Ltd United Kingdom Corporate activities GBP Bragg Gaming Group - Parent Services Ltd United Kingdom Corporate activities GBP Bragg Oryx Holdings Inc. Canada Intermediate holding company CAD Breaking Data Inc. Canada Dormant CAD DSMIC Inc. Canada Dormant CAD GMB Operations Ltd. United Kingdom Online media GBP Innovation Fund III Inc United States Dormant USD Oryx Gaming Distribution Ltd. Cyprus Distribution EUR Oryx Gaming International LLC United States Gaming solution provider EUR Oryx Gaming Ltd. Malta Gaming solution provider EUR Oryx Marketing Poslovne Storitve D.o.o. Slovenia Marketing EUR Oryx Podpora D.o.o. Slovenia B2B support services EUR Oryx Razyojne-Storitve D.o.o. Slovenia Gaming solution developer EUR Poynt Inc. Canada Dormant CAD Unomobi Inc. United States Dormant USD Win Gaming Ltd. Malta Gaming licence holder EUR Consideration receivable Consideration receivable consists cash receivables due as a result of the sale of discontinued operations. The fair value of the assets are determined by calculating the present value of expected consideration cashflows, applying the Company's discount rate. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 8 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 3 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES CLASSIFIED BY NATURE The loss before income taxes is classified as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Games and content 7,078 3,228 12,128 6,546 Software platform licensing 4,319 2,135 7,397 4,287 Turnkey and management services 389 359 765 859 Other revenue 359 153 639 319 Revenue Third-party content Gross Profit Salaries and subcontractors Share based payments Total employee costs - Less capitalized as deferred development costs Depreciation and amortization IT and hosting Professional fees Corporate costs Sales and marketing Bad debt write off Travel and entertainment Transaction and acquisition costs Other operational costs Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration 8 Operating Income (Loss) Interest income Accretion on liabilities 8 Interest and financing fees Net Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges Loss Before Income Taxes 12,145 5,875 20,929 12,011 (7,035) (3,325) (11,852) (6,489) 5,110 2,550 9,077 5,522 (2,414) (1,411) (4,855) (2,750) 145 (974) 94 (1,107) (2,269) (2,385) (4,761) (3,857) 365 223 690 509 (667) (546) (1,451) (1,028) (351) (237) (671) (523) (272) (825) (514) (1,434) (110) (115) (181) (312) (16) (105) (108) (205) (364) (42) (453) (42) (13) (195) (121) (305) (307) (17) (344) (17) (125) (31) (294) (169) (4,129) (4,275) (8,208) (7,383) (219) (3,248) (5,187) (3,248) 762 (4,973) (4,318) (5,109) - - 8 - (864) (4) (917) (9) (20) (5) (36) (8) (884) (9) (945) (17) (122) (4,982) (5,263) (5,126) BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 9 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS On May 7, 2020 the Company completed the sale of its GIVEMESPORT operation for cash consideration of GBP 50 (EUR plus additional consideration equivalent to the net current assets disposed plus consideration receivable of 10% of GIVEMESPORT aggregate revenues for a period of twenty-one months from date of completion. As of June 30, 2020 consideration receivable has been recognised at a present value of EUR 385 of which EUR 277 is due within twelve months of the reporting date. EUR in relation to the net assets working capital adjustment is due within six months of the date of sale while the remainder of the consideration is settled in cash at three-month intervals from the date of sale. Prior to disposal, during the six months to June 30, 2020, after comparing the carrying value of the assets and liabilities designated as held for sale to their recoverable value, no impairment was recognised. EUR 13 classified as liabilities held for sale were reclassified to trade payables and other liabilities as the Company no longer considers these liabilities to be part of a disposal group. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not identified any assets or liabilities as held for sale. Effect of reclassification on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position As at As at June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Accounts receivable - 469 Prepaid expenses and other assets - 20 Property and equipment - 44 Right-of-use assets - 522 Other assets - 87 Assets held for sale - 1,142 Trade payables and other liabilities - 923 Deferred revenue - 21 Lease liabilities - 555 Liabilities held for sale - 1,499 Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Net cash used in operating activities Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in financing activities Net cash flows for the period Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (192) (19)- (75) (267) BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 10 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) Effect of reclassification on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (continued) Interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 81 682 559 1,462 Cost of revenue 36 (299) (120) (614) Gross Profit 117 383 439 848 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16) (1,029) (622) (1,986) Operating Profit (Loss) 101 (646) (183) (1,138) Net interest expense and other financing charges (9) (9) (41) (19) Loss on changes in fair-value of assets held for sale - (142) - (142) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations 136 - 136 - Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 228 (797) (88) (1,299) Income taxes - 120 - 120 Net Income (Loss) 228 (677) (88) (1,179) Cumulative translation adjustment (4) 54 (15) 55 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) 224 (623) (103) (1,124) BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 11 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) Disposal of discontinued operation Cash consideration received 56 Net assets working capital adjustment 127 Consideration receivable - current 150 Consideration receivable - non-current 108 Total net consideration 441 Net assets disposed of: Accounts receivable 170 Prepaid expenses and other assets 107 Cash and cash equivalents 118 Property and equipment 34 Right-of-use assets 431 Trade payables and other liabilities (249) Deferred revenue (20) Lease liabilities (546) Total net assets disposed 45 Disposal costs (75) Cumulative foreign exchange losses realised on disposal (185) Gain on disposal of discontinued operation 136 5 SHARE CAPITAL Authorized - Unlimited common shares, fully paid The following is a continuity of the Company's share capital: Note Number Value January 1, 2019 Balance 50,805,049 32,892 March 14, 2019 Conversion of special warrants 6 27,058,802 6,076 June 30, 2019 Balance 77,863,851 38,968 January 1, 2020 Balance 79,863,851 40,204 June 2, 2020 Issuance of share capital upon exercise of DSUs 7 500,000 219 June 30, 2020 Balance 80,363,851 40,423 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 12 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 6 WARRANTS The following are continuities of the Company's warrants: Special warrants - Special broker warrants - Special compensation compensation Number Of Units Warrants warrants options options January 1, 2019 Balance 756,250 27,058,802 1,601,784 - Deemed exercise of March 14, 2019 - special warrants to common share and Warrants 27,058,802 (27,058,802) - - March 14, 2019 - special warrants - broker compensation options - - (1,601,784) 1,601,784 April 11, 2019 - expiry (756,250) - - - June 30, 2019 Balance 27,058,802 - - 1,601,784 January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 Balance 27,058,802 - - 1,601,784 Each unit consists of the following characteristics: Special warrants - broker Special warrants - Special compensation compensation Warrants warrants options options Number of shares 1 1 1 1 Number of Warrants - 1 1 1 Exercise price of unit (CAD) 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.51 On March 14, 2019, the Special Warrants were converted to Warrants. This resulted in an issuance of 27,058,802 shares, an increase in share capital of EUR 6,076 (Note 5) and an increase in the fair value of warrants of EUR 1,565. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 13 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 7 SHARE BASED PAYMENTS The following is a continuity of the FSO and DSU plans: DSU FSO Weighted Outstanding Outstanding Average DSU Units FSO Options Exercise (Number of (Number Price / Share of shares) of shares) CAD As at January 1, 2019 1,450,000 6,592,168 1.27 Granted 100,000 1,500,000 0.71 Forfeited / Cancelled - (1,656,570) 1.90 As at June 30, 2019 1,550,000 6,435,598 0.98 As at January 1, 2020 4,080,000 7,455,765 0.60 Granted - 700,000 0.30 Exercised (500,000) - - Expired - (7,500) 4.49 Forfeited / Cancelled - (976,791) 1.12 As at June 30, 2020 3,580,000 7,171,474 0.50 Fixed Stock Option Plan The Company maintains a Fixed Stock Option Plan ("FSO") for certain employees and consultants. Under the plan, the company may grant options for up to 10,766,893 of its shares. During six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company granted share options with a weighted average exercise price of CAD 0.30 per share (six months ended June 30, 2019: CAD 0.71) and a fair value of EUR 75 (six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 307). The value of the options were determined by application of the Black-Scholes model. For the issuance of 700,000 fixed stock options in the three and six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used - expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 67%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 0.36% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.16 per option. For the issuance of 1,000,000 fixed stock options in the six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 60%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 2.40% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.29 per option. For the issuance of 500,000 fixed stock options in the six months to June 30, 2020 the following assumptions were used - expected life of 5 years, annualised volatility of 59%, dividend yield of nil and discount rate of 2.46% resulting in a call value of CAD 0.33 per option. There was no issuance of fixed stock options in the three months to June 30, 2020. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 14 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 7 SHARE BASED PAYMENTS (CONTINUED)Deferred Share Unit Plan The Company maintains a Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU") for certain employees and consultants. Under the plan, the company may grant options for up to 4,500,000 of its shares at nil cost that vest immediately. Exercises of grants may only be settled in shares, and only when the employee or consultant has left the Company. During the six months ended June 30, 2020 500,000 DSUs were exercised in exchange for 500,000 common shares of the Company (six months ended June 30, 2019: nil). 8 DEFERRED AND CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION The following is a continuity of the Company's deferred and contingent consideration: As at January 1, 2019 19,263 Shares issued as settlement of deferred consideration (1,236) Cash paid on settlement of deferred consideration (639) Accretion expense 1,662 Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration 5,347 Working capital adjustment (462) Other due from vendor (356) Effect of movements in exchange rates 153 As at December 31, 2019 23,732 Accretion expense 917 Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration 5,187 As at June 30, 2020 29,836 Deferred and contingent consideration is disclosed on the consolidated statement of financial position as follows: As at As at June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Current liabilities 29,836 9,482 Non-current liabilities - 14,250 Deferred and Contingent Consideration 29,836 23,732 On May 13, 2020, the Company has entered into an amending agreement with K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), and Matevž Mazij, whereby the earn-out payment otherwise due to the Oryx Vendor on June 30, 2020 has been extended to September 30, 2020. All contingent liabilities are due to be settled in full to the Oryx Vendor by June 30, 2021. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 15 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 9 INTANGIBLE ASSETS Deferred Intellectual Development Customer Property Costs Relationships Brands Other Total Cost As at December 31, 2018 8,596 - 4,903 1,357 - 14,856 Additions 205 1,222 - - 128 1,555 As at December 31, 2019 8,801 1,222 4,903 1,357 128 16,411 Additions 85 690 - - 26 801 As at June 30, 2020 8,886 1,912 4,903 1,357 154 17,212 Accumulated Amortization As at December 31, 2018 31 - 14 4 - 49 Amortization - continuing operations 1,088 76 490 136 11 1,801 As at December 31, 2019 1,119 76 504 140 11 1,850 Amortization - continuing operations 578 393 245 68 12 1,296 As at June 30, 2020 1,697 469 749 208 23 3,146 Carrying Amount As at December 31, 2019 7,682 1,146 4,399 1,217 117 14,561 As at June 30, 2020 7,189 1,443 4,154 1,149 131 14,066 During the three months and six months to June 30, 2020 an amortization charge of EUR 588 and EUR 1,296 respectively, within continuing operations was recognised (three months and six months to June 30, 2019: EUR 472 and EUR 915, respectively). 10 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents comprised of cash held in banks, marketable investments with an original maturity date of 90 days or less from the date of acquisition, and prepaid credit cards. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 16 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 11 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE The following is an aging of the Company's accounts receivable: As at As at June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Less than one month 2,851 5,199 Between two and three months 1,257 253 Greater than three months 1,557 1,416 5,665 6,868 Provision for expected credit losses (1,394) (941) Accounts Receivable 4,271 5,927 The following is a continuity of the Company's provision for expected credit losses related to accounts receivable: As at December 31, 2018 Reclassified as assets held for sale Bad debt written-off Net additional provision for doubtful debts Effect of movements in exchange rates As at December 31, 2019 Net additional provision for doubtful debts As at June 30, 2020 1,771 (442) (762) 283 91 941 453 1,394 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 17 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 12 TRADE PAYABLES AND OTHER LIABILITIES Trade payables and other liabilities comprises: As at As at June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Trade payables 4,756 5,146 Accrued liabilities 6,392 2,048 Other liabilities 1,704 1,663 Trade Payables and Other Liabilities 12,852 8,857 13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company's policy is to conduct all transactions and settle all balances with related parties on market terms and conditions for those in the normal course of business. Transactions between the Company and its consolidated entities have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Key Management Personnel The Company's key management personnel are comprised of members of the Board and the executive team. Two key management employees are also shareholders in the Company. Transactions and balances between the Company and its key management personnel are as follows: Total compensation for salaries, director fees, share-based payments and short-term employee benefits for the three months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 536 (three months to June 30, 2019: EUR 254) and six months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 974 (six months to June 30, 2019: EUR 508).

share-based payments and short-term employee benefits for the three months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 536 (three months to June 30, 2019: EUR 254) and six months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 974 (six months to June 30, 2019: EUR 508). Loss on remeasurement of deferred and contingent consideration for the three months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 219 (three months to June 30, 2019: EUR 3,248) and six months to June 30, 2020 totalled EUR 5,187 (six months to June 30, 2019: loss EUR 3,248 )

During the three and six months to June 30, 2020 nil payments were made for deferred consideration (three and six month to June 30, 2019: EUR 639)

As at June 30, 2020 EUR 99 of prepaid expenses and other assets was receivable (December 31, 2019: EUR 98)

As at June 30, 2020 EUR 260 of trade payables and other liabilities was due (December 31, 2019: EUR 278)

As at June 30, 2020 EUR 29,836 of deferred and contingent consideration (note 8) was payable (December 31, 2019: EUR 23,732) BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 18 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The financial instruments measured at amortised cost are summarised below: Financial Assets Financial assets as subsequently measured at amortised cost June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Accounts receivable 4,271 5,927 Accrued income 4,166 253 8,437 6,180 Financial Liabilities Financial liabilities as subsequently measured at amortised cost June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Trade payables 4,756 5,146 Accrued liabilities 6,392 2,048 Other liabilities 1,704 1,663 12,852 8,857 The carrying values of the financial instruments approximate their fair vales. Fair Value Hierarchy The following table presents the fair values and fair value hierarchy of the Company's financial instruments. June 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 3 Total December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 3 Total Financial assets Fair value through profit and loss: Cash and cash equivalents 2,487 - 2,487 682 - 682 Consideration receivable - 385 385 - - - Financial liabilities Fair value through profit and loss: Deferred and contingent consideration - 29,836 29,836 - 23,732 23,732 There were no transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy during the periods. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 19 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED) During three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, a loss of EUR 219 and EUR 5,187, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 3,248), was recognized in operating income (loss) on financial instruments designated as FVTPL (note 8). A key estimate involved is forecasted EBITDA for fiscal 2020. The fair value of the first contingent consideration payment was determined by using the 2019 fiscal year earn out as agreed in the amendment to the share purchase agreement signed on the May 13, 2020 in which the minimum amount payable is EUR 10,020. For fiscal year 2020 the contingent consideration was determined by applying the Black-Scholes model with forecasted EBITDA of EUR 7.6m, strike price of EUR 3.0m, expected life of 0.25 years, risk free rate of 0.62% and volatility of 75%. A discount rate of 16.58% was applied which reflects the market rate of return. A change of five percentage points in EBITDA will result in an increase or decrease in contingent consideration in the amount of EUR 1,100. As a result of holding and issuing financial instruments, the Company is exposed to certain risks. The following is a description of those risks and how the exposures are managed: Liquidity risk The following are the undiscounted contractual maturities of significant financial liabilities and the total contractual obligations of the Company as at June 30, 2020: 2020 2021 2022 2023 Thereafter Total Trade payables and other liabilities 12,852 - - - - 12,852 Lease liabilities 86 160 157 157 210 770 Deferred and contingent consideration 9,946 20,840 - - - 30,786 Foreign currency exchange risk The Company's interim financial statements are presented in EUR, however a portion of the Company's net assets and operations are denominated in other currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar. Such net assets are translated into EUR at the foreign currency exchange rate in effect at the reporting date, and operations at the foreign currency exchange rates that approximate the rates in effect at the dates when such items are recognized. As a result, the Company is exposed to foreign currency translation gains and losses, which are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The Company estimates that an appreciation of the EUR of 10% relative to other currencies would result in a nominal increase in of EUR 66 in earnings before income taxes while a depreciating EUR will have the opposite impact. The Company has no derivative instruments in the form of futures contracts and forward contracts to manage its current and anticipated exposure to fluctuations in EUR exchange rates. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 20 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED) Credit risk The Company is exposed to credit risk resulting from the possibility that counterparties could default on their financial obligations to the Company including cash and cash equivalents, other assets and accounts receivable. Failure to manage credit risk could adversely affect the financial performance of the Company. The risk related to cash and cash equivalents is reduced by policies and guidelines that require that the Company enters into transactions only with counterparties or issuers that have a minimum long term "BBB" credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency. The Company mitigates the risk of credit loss relating to accounts receivable by evaluating the creditworthiness of new customers and establishes a provision for expected credit losses. The Company applies the simplified approach to provide for expected credit losses as prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all accounts receivable. The expected credit loss provision is based on the Company's historical collections and loss experience and incorporates forward-looking factors, where appropriate. The provision matrix below shows the expected credit loss rate for each aging category of accounts receivable as at June 30, 2020: Aging (months) Note <1 1 - 3 >3 Total Gross accounts receivable 11 2,851 1,257 1,557 5,665 Expected loss rate 1.26% 11.06% 78.29% 24.61% Expected Loss Provision 11 36 139 1,219 1,394 The provision matrix below shows the expected credit loss rate for each aging category of accounts receivable as at December 31, 2019: Aging (months) Note <1 1 - 3 >3 Total Gross accounts receivable 11 5,199 253 1,416 6,868 Expected loss rate 1.77% 10.28% 58.12% 13.70% Expected Loss Provision 11 92 26 823 941 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 21 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (CONTINUED) Concentration risk For the three months ended June 30, 2020 one customer (three months ended June 30, 2019: three customers) contributed more than 10% each to the Company's revenues. Aggregate revenues from this customer totalled EUR 1,712 (three months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 2,881). For the six months ended June 30, 2020 one customer (six months ended June 30, 2019: three customers) contributed more than 10% each to the Company's revenues. Aggregate revenues from this customer totalled EUR 2,816 (six months ended June 30, 2019: EUR 6,027). As at June 30, 2020 one customer (December 31, 2019: two customers) constituted more than 10% each to the Company's accounts receivable. Balances owed by this customer totalled EUR 1,127 (December 31, 2019: EUR 1,700). The Company continues to expand its customer base to reduce the concentration risk. BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 22 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 15 SEGMENT INFORMATION Operating The Company has one reportable operating segment in its continuing operations, B2B Online Gaming, and one in discontinued operations, the online media business unit. The accounting policies of the reportable operating segments are the same as those described in the Company's summary of significant accounting policies (see note 2). The Company measures each reportable operating segment's performance based on adjusted EBITDA. No reportable operating segment is reliant on any single external customer. Intersegment charges have been eliminated on consolidation. Geography - Revenue Revenue for continuing operations was generated from the following jurisdictions: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Malta 8,492 3,288 14,428 6,620 Curaçao 2,488 1,026 4,230 1,992 Germany 84 926 129 2,006 Croatia 363 203 649 465 Other 718 432 1,493 928 Revenue 12,145 5,875 20,929 12,011 This segmentation is not correlated to the geographical location of the Company's worldwide end-user base. Geography - Non-Current Assets Non-current assets are held in the following jurisdictions: As at As at June 30 December 31 2020 2019 United States 33,881 34,367 Other 1,246 1,176 Non-Current Assets 35,127 35,543 BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 23 NOTES TO THE INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019 PRESENTED IN EUROS (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 16 SUPPLEMENTARY CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash flows arising from changes in non-cash working capital: Six Months Ended June 30, Cash flows arising from movement in: 2020 2019 Accounts receivable 1,656 2,056 Accrued income (3,913) (1,832) Prepaid expenses and other assets (135) 25 Consideration receivable (385) - Trade payables and other liabilities 3,995 (2,628) Changes in Non-Cash Working Capital 1,218 (2,379) 17 INCOME TAXES Income tax expense is recognised based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year to December 31, 2020. The estimated average annual tax rate used for six months ended June 30, 2020 is 14.1%, compared to 1.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The lower tax rate in the six months to June 30, 2019 was the result of the utilisation of unrecognised carried forward losses. Management expects less unrecognised carried forward losses to be available for utilisation in the full financial year to December 31, 2020. 18 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES In the ordinary course of business, the Company is involved in and potentially subject to, legal actions and proceedings. In addition, the Company is subject to tax audits from various tax authorities on an ongoing basis. As a result, from time to time, tax authorities may disagree with the positions and conclusions taken by the Company in its tax filings or legislation could be amended or interpretations of current legislation could change, any of which events could lead to reassessments. There are no known contingent liabilities of the Company not disclosed and there are no legal, administrative, or other proceedings pending, or to the knowledge of the Board threatened, against the Company which would materially affect its financial condition. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bragg Gaming Group Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 15:34:22 UTC 0 All news about BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC 11:35a BRAGG GAMING : 2020 2nd Quarter Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financi.. PU 08/27 Bragg Gaming Group Achieves 107 Per Cent Revenue Growth in the Second Quarter GL 07/27 ORYX Gaming Launches with 888 Casino GL 07/14 BRAGG GAMING : ORYX Gaming Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification AQ 07/08 BRAGG GAMING : ORYX Gaming Expands Footprint in Romania with Game World Turnkey .. PU 07/03 C-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer, Bragg Gaming Grou.. AQ 06/30 Bragg Gaming Group Achieves 44 Per Cent Revenue Growth in the First Quarter GL 06/24 Bragg Gaming Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update .. GL 05/27 Bragg Gaming First Quarter 2020 Filing Update GL 05/21 BRAGG GAMING : 2019 4th Quarter MD&A PU