Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRAG   CA1048333068

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

(BRAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragg Gaming : 2021 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Presentation - March 2022

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021

Results Presentation

March 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which are based upon Bragg Gaming Group Inc.'s (the "Bragg") current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Bragg's control and many of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking information may include information regarding Bragg's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, the status of currently planned acquisitions, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, financial targets and expansion plans. In some cases, such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "would", "intend", or "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although Bragg believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Bragg is unable to guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Moreover, neither Bragg nor any other person assumes responsibility for the outcome of the forward-looking statements. Many of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are beyond the control of Bragg. The risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory landscape and potential regulatory changes in significant jurisdictions in which Bragg operates or plans to operate; concentrated customer base accounts for significant portion of revenues of Bragg; the impact of regulatory changes in Germany after July 1, 2021; competition and changes in the competitive landscape; reliance on top customers and key personnel and employees; the completion of strategic acquisitions by Bragg and management of growth; reliance on strategic alliances and relationships with third party network infrastructure developers, key suppliers, and service platform vendors; new business areas and geographic markets; legal status of real-money gaming and changes to and interpretations of laws and regulations; intrusion or other security breaches, cyberattacks, or cybercrime; the costs and potential impact of obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, and complying with existing and proposed laws in a heavily regulated industry; the plans, costs, and timing for future research and development of Bragg's current and future technologies, including additional platforms; deriving revenue from players located in jurisdictions in which Bragg does not hold a license, and the impact of customers' operations in unregulated or prohibited jurisdictions; projections of market prices and costs; expected revenues and the ability to attain profitability; expectations regarding the ability to raise capital on acceptable terms; access to payment processors and currency, exchange and interest rates; Bragg's management and protection of intellectual property and other proprietary rights; changes in, or in the interpretation of, legislation with respect to Bragg's tax liabilities and changes in taxation regimes; prices and price volatility of Bragg's products; money laundering and fraudulent activity; disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, and supply chains, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession and risks related to COVID-

19. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of such risks and factors is not exhaustive and that additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are contained in Bragg's documents filed under its profile at www.sedar.com, including Bragg's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for each of the year ended December 31, 2021 and the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual MD&A" and "Interim MD&A", respectively).

The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect Bragg's expectations as at the date of this presentation and is subject to change after such date. Bragg disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Forward-looking information and other information contained herein concerning management's general expectations concerning the gaming industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which management believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, industry data is subject to change based on various factors.

Non-IFRS Measures

This presentation makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of Bragg's operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Bragg also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation. See related disclosure in Bragg's Annual MD&A (including under the heading "Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data")and Interim MD&A (including under the headings "Management Discussion & Analysis", "Selected Interim Information" and "Limitations Of Key Metrics And Other Data").

2

Table of Contents

Bragg Overview

Operational & Strategic Highlights

Business Performance

Q4 & Full Year 2021 Product Strategies

M&A, Licensing & New Markets

Financials & Guidance

Outlook & Conclusion

3

Bragg Overview

4

About Bragg

Bragg is a fast-growing vertically integrated global business-to-business gaming content and technology group

Dual-listed on the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange

Proprietary iGaming Platform

  • Content Studios

Operational and licensed in

Europe, North America & Latam

286

Employees

Offices

140+

Toronto, Las Vegas, Reno1,

Customers

London, Ljubljana, Malta

& Chennai1

1: Reno & Chennai offices become part of Bragg upon closing of Spin Games acquisition.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
07:13aBRAGG GAMING : 2021 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Presentation - March 2022
PU
07:07aBRAGG GAMING GROUP BRIEF : Reiterates FY22 Guidance for Revenue of 68-72 million Euros and..
MT
07:06aBRAGG GAMING GROUP BRIEF : Q4 Revenue15.8 Million Euros Vs 13.8 Million Euros a Year Earli..
MT
07:02aBragg Gaming Group 2021 Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results as Revenue Rises 14.4%
BU
05:34aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Jump, -2-
DJ
03/09Bragg Gaming Granted Ontario Gaming-Related Supplier License
AQ
03/08BRAGG GAMING : Granted Ontario Gaming-Related Supplier License - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Bragg Gaming Group Granted Ontario Gaming-Related Supplier License
MT
03/08Bragg Gaming Group Grants A License by the Agco for the Oversight of the Modern Open an..
CI
03/08Bragg Granted Ontario Gaming-Related Supplier License
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,9 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net income 2021 -7,21 M -7,98 M -7,98 M
Net Debt 2021 12,0 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,37 €
Average target price 12,95 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Victor Godfrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lara Falzon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ronen Kannor Chief Financial Officer
Alex Zivkovic Chief Technology Officer
Sumesh Paul Pathak Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.40.81%141
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.76%468 865
NETFLIX, INC.-40.44%159 290
PROSUS N.V.-26.68%152 228
AIRBNB, INC.-10.92%93 980
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.87%61 566