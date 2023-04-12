Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRAG   CA1048333068

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

(BRAG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
4.730 CAD   +1.94%
4.730 CAD   +1.94%
Bragg Gaming Content Live in Italy with Microgame

04/12/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Expands Bragg iGaming content to Europe’s second largest online gaming market

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), today announced that its content is now live in Italy, Europe’s second largest online gaming market, with the country’s leading local operator Microgame. Bragg’s expansion to Italy follows its launches in several key territories including North America, the UK, the Netherlands, Greece, the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.

An initial batch of more than 30 popular online casino game titles distributed exclusively by Bragg are now certified for the Italian market and available to Microgame. Additional games, including from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios, are expected to go live with Microgame over the next several months.

With over 20 years of experience, Microgame is the leading gaming service provider in Italy, offering a comprehensive and flexible online casino and betting platform which powers many of the country’s premier online casino brands.

Italy became the first major country in continental Europe to regulate online gambling in 2006 and is now the second largest regulated online market on the continent, with expected online casino revenues of US$2.4 billion in 2023 according to H2 Gambling Capital estimates.

Lara Falzon, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bragg, said: “Our expansion into Italy is another proof point of successful execution on our initiative to be a provider of exciting, player-engaging content to the world’s biggest regulated online gaming markets. We are excited to feature our exclusive content as key games in our initial content distribution for Europe’s second largest online market.

“By partnering with Microgame, one of Italy’s largest B2B providers, we now have access to numerous leading operators in the country, which will enable us to reach a wide local audience from the outset. We are excited to further grow our presence in Europe through the introduction of our premium content for players in Italy.”

Marco Castaldo, CEO at Microgame, said: “We are pleased to partner with Bragg to bring their high-quality content to our players in Italy. The introduction of Bragg’s player-popular content is another important step in our commitment to provide local players with great online gaming content.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider, serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and its cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing, data-driven and passionately crafted casino gaming titles from in-house brands Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Oryx Gaming. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a range of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners which are Powered By Bragg: games built on Bragg remote games server (Bragg RGS) technology, distributed via the Bragg Hub content delivery platform and available exclusively to Bragg’s customers. Bragg’s modern and flexible omnichannel Player Account Management (Bragg PAM) platform powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed operational and marketing services. All content delivered via the Bragg Hub, whether exclusive or from Bragg’s large, aggregated games portfolio, is managed from a single back-office and is supported by powerful data analytics tools, as well as Bragg’s Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed or otherwise certified, approved and operational in multiple regulated iCasino markets globally, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Malta and Colombia.

Find out more here: https://bragg.group.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 95,7 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2023 1,88 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net cash 2023 6,51 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 68,8 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,22 €
Average target price 8,54 €
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yaniv Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Falzon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ronen Kannor Chief Financial Officer
Paul Victor Godfrey Chairman
Peter Lavric Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.-9.90%75
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.39%465 045
NETFLIX, INC.14.69%150 968
PROSUS N.V.7.28%96 937
AIRBNB, INC.31.70%71 088
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.35%63 920
