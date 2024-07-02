Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2024 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes For Against For Against Matevž Mazij 6,750,013 546,054 92.52% 7.48% Holly Gagnon 7,152,679 143,388 98.03% 1.97% Mark Clayton 7,155,214 140,853 98.07% 1.93% Kent Young 6,750,500 545,567 92.52% 7.48% Don Roberston 7,155,219 140,848 98.07% 1.93% Ron Baryoseph 7,287,844 8,223 99.89% 0.11%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

Motion Number of Shares For Percentage of Votes For Appointment of Auditors 10,694,652 98.77%

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

