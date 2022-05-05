Log in
    BRAG   CA1048333068

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.

(BRAG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 03:59:10 pm EDT
6.950 CAD   -7.70%
05:02pBragg Gaming Group Changes Composition of Board of Directors' Audit Committee
BU
05/04Bragg Gaming Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11
BU
04/28BRAGG GAMING : Strategic partnership in place for ORYX to power new Dutch online gambling site - Form 6-K
PU
Bragg Gaming Group Changes Composition of Board of Directors' Audit Committee

05/05/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that Alex Spiro was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and that Rob Godfrey resigned from the Audit Committee. Both changes occurred May 1, 2022. Reflecting these changes, the Company’s Audit Committee is comprised of Paul Pathak (Chair), Holly Gagnon and Alex Spiro. Each of these three members of the Audit Committee meet the criteria for director independence set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 4, 2022 Bragg received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”) notifying it that prior to the above noted changes in the composition of the Audit Committee, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5810(b) which requires that there must be three independent directors serving on the Audit Committee. The non-compliance was the result of Paul Godfrey being appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer on November 15, 2021 which caused Rob Godfrey to no longer be independent due to a family relationship. With the above noted changes in the composition of the Board, Bragg is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.
Find out more.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70,4 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2022 2,32 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2022 19,3 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,56 €
Average target price 13,07 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Victor Godfrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lara Falzon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ronen Kannor Chief Financial Officer
Alex Zivkovic Chief Technology Officer
Sumesh Paul Pathak Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC.17.29%117
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.35%447 593
PROSUS N.V.-39.40%119 965
AIRBNB, INC.-6.19%99 400
NETFLIX, INC.-66.14%90 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.98%54 934