Bragg Gaming Group Changes Composition of Board of Directors' Audit Committee

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that Alex Spiro was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and that Rob Godfrey resigned from the Audit Committee. Both changes occurred May 1, 2022. Reflecting these changes, the Company’s Audit Committee is comprised of Paul Pathak (Chair), Holly Gagnon and Alex Spiro. Each of these three members of the Audit Committee meet the criteria for director independence set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 4, 2022 Bragg received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”) notifying it that prior to the above noted changes in the composition of the Audit Committee, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5810(b) which requires that there must be three independent directors serving on the Audit Committee. The non-compliance was the result of Paul Godfrey being appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer on November 15, 2021 which caused Rob Godfrey to no longer be independent due to a family relationship. With the above noted changes in the composition of the Board, Bragg is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

