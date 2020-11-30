Brahim : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2020 11/30/2020 | 04:51am EST Send by mail :

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Interim Financial Report 30 September 2020 Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2020 Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 9 months ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2020 2019 Changes 2020 2019 Changes RM'000 RM'000 % RM'000 RM'000 % Continuing Operations Revenue 8,484 80,498 -89.46% 74,530 224,797 -66.85% Cost of Sales (4,157) (34,447) (33,409) (93,366) Gross Profit 4,327 46,051 41,121 131,431 Other income 169 2,519 900 3,208 Administrative expenses (41,878) (41,664) (108,939) (123,636) Other expenses (7,577) (2,593) (11,132) (7,806) (Loss)/Profit from operations (44,959) 4,313 -1142.41% (78,050) 3,197 -2541.35% Finance costs (1,513) (1,428) (4,675) (4,257) Share of results of jointly controlled entities - 341 - 922 (Loss)/Profit before taxation (46,472) 3,226 -1540.55% (82,725) (138) -59845.65% Income tax expense (49) (745) (170) (1,018) Zakat - - - - (Loss)/Profit after taxation (46,521) 2,481 -1975.09% (82,895) (1,156) -7070.85% (Loss)/Profit attributable to: - Owners of the Company (17,792) 1,804 -1086.25% (32,675) (1,607) -1933.29% - Non Controlling Interests (28,729) 677 -4343.57% (50,220) 451 -11235.25% (46,521) 2,481 -1975.09% (82,895) (1,156) -7070.85% Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:- - Owners of the Company (17,792) 1,804 (32,675) (1,607) - Non Controlling Interest (28,729) 677 (50,220) 451 (46,521) 2,481 (82,895) (1,156) Loss per share (RM) attributable to the owners of the Company Basic (6.63) 0.67 (12.18) (0.60) Diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 1 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position As At 30 September 2020 As At As At 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 RM'000 RM'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 57,158 66,982 Goodwill on consolidation 102,354 102,354 Deferred tax assets 9,576 9,704 169,088 179,040 Current Assets Inventories 4,976 8,096 Trade receivables 19,346 57,216 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 4,752 6,647 Tax recoverable 888 2,872 Amount owing by related companies 81 87 Fixed deposits with a licensed bank 7,858 17,643 Cash and bank balances 5,720 27,082 43,621 119,643 TOTAL ASSETS 212,709 298,683 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders Share capital 268,266 268,266 Accumulated losses (280,556) (247,881) Shareholders' Equity (12,290) 20,385 Non Controlling Interest 40,610 90,830 Total Equity 28,320 111,215 Non-Current Liabilities Other payables 924 1,353 Long-term borrowings 3,428 3,792 4,352 5,145 Current Liabilities Trade payables 45,149 36,063 Other payables and accruals 38,922 32,844 Short-term borrowings 87,613 92,190 Amount due to related company 860 865 Advances from a Director 6,889 6,889 Tax liabilities 42 8 Provision for zakat 562 564 Provision for Contigent Liabilities - 12,900 180,037 182,323 Total Liabilities 184,389 187,468 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 212,709 298,683 Net assets per share attribulate to ordinary equity holders of the Company (RM) (0.05) 0.08 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 2 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Changes In Equity For The Year Ended 30 September 2020 Accumulated Non-Controlling Share Capital losses Total Interest Total RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 At 1 January 2020 268,266 (247,881) 20,385 90,830 111,215 Total comprehensive loss - (32,675) (32,675) (50,220) (82,895) At 30 September 2020 268,266 (280,556) (12,290) 40,610 28,320 At 1 January 2019 268,266 (232,528) 35,738 88,977 124,715 Total comprehensive loss - (15,353) (15,353) 1,853 (13,500) At 31 December 2019 268,266 (247,881) 20,385 90,830 111,215 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 3 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows For The Financial Year Ended 30 September 2020 9 months ended As at As at 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RM'000 RM'000 Operating activities Profit/(Loss) before tax (82,725) (138) Adjustment for:- Impairment losses on: Amortisation and depreciation 20,554 6,445 Interest expense 3,304 4,218 Interest income (183) (296) Tax Expense 170 990 Share of results in joint ventures - (922) Operating profit before working capital changes (58,880) 10,297 (Increase)/Decrease in inventories 3,120 283 (Increase)/Decrease in receivables 39,644 (28,205) Increase/(Decrease) in intercompany balances 1 114 Increase/(Decrease) in payables 1,778 18,448 Cash generated from/(used in) operations (14,337) 937 Interest paid 579 (342) Tax refund/(paid) 1,982 6,986 Net cash generated from/(used to) operating activities (11,776) 7,581 Investing activities Interest income 183 296 Dividends from JV - 2,040 Withdrawal/(Placement) of deposits pledged with licensed banks 88 (600) Purchase of plant and equipment (10,729) (5,939) Net cash used in investing activities (10,458) (4,203) Financing activities Repayment of term loans (3,500) - Repayment of lease and hire-purchase (5,325) (4,158) Net cash (used to)/generated from financing activities (8,825) (4,158) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,059) (780) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of financial year 37,019 12,217 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period 5,960 11,437 Cash, bank balances and fixed deposits with licensed banks 13,578 14,042 Bank overdrafts - (254) Deposits pledged to licensed banks (7,618) (2,351) 5,960 11,437 - 4 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Notes To The Interim Financial Report A Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS134 1. Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated interim financial information are not audited and have been prepared in accordance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS 134) "Interim Financial Reporting" and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019. These explanatory notes attached to the financial report provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group. 2. Changes in Accounting Policies The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted for the condensed interim financial information are consistent with those adopted for the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 except for the adoption of the following with effect from 1 January 2020: Amendments to MFRS 3 Business Combinations Amendments to MFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures Amendments to MFRS 9 Financial Instruments Amendments to MFRS 101 Presentation of Financial Statements Amendments to MFRS 108 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Error Amendments to MFRS 139 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement The initial application of the new MFRS does not have any material impact to the financial results of the Group for the current period and prior periods, other than as disclosed below: MFRS 16: Leases MFRS 16 'Leases' supersedes MFRS 117 'Leases' and the related interpretations. Under MFRS 16, a lease is a contract (or part of a contract) that conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group and the Company currently assessing all of the Group's leasing arrangements in light of the new lease accounting rules in MFRS 16. The standard will affect primarily the accounting for the Group's operating leases, which comprise mainly the operating leases for land and building. The Group intends to apply the simplified transition approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. Right-of-use assets for property leases will be measured on transition as if the new rules had always been applied. All other right-of-use assets will be measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses). - 5 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Notes To The Interim Financial Report 2. Changes in Accounting Policies (continued) MFRS and amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretations that are applicable to the Group but not yet effective The Malaysian Accounting Standards Board had issued the following new standards, amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretation which are effective for the financial period beginning on or after 1 January 2023. The Group did not early adopt these new standards, amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretation. Effective date 1 January 2023 MFRS 17 Insurance Contracts Amendments to MFRS 1 First-time Adoption of MFRS Amendments to MFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations Amendments to MFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Amendments to MFRS 107 Statements of Cash Flows Amendments to MFRS 116 Property, Plant and Equipment Amendments to MFRS 119 Employee Benefits Amendments to MFRS 128 Investments in Associates & Joint Ventures Amendments to MFRS 136 Impairment of Assets Amendments to MFRS 138 Intangible Assets 3. Auditors' Report There was qualified opinion with emphasis matter on going concern on the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. 4. Seasonal or cyclical factors The Group's operations were not significantly affected by any significant seasonal or cyclical factors during the financial quarter under review. 5. Unusual items There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows of the Group during the financial quarter under review. 6. Changes in estimates There were no significant changes in the estimates reported in the prior financial year, which have a material effect in the current reporting quarter. - 6 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Notes To The Interim Financial Report 7. Segmental reporting Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 9 months ended 30 Sept 30 Sept 2020 2019 Changes 2020 2019 Changes RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) % Segment Revenue Revenue from continuing operations: In-flight catering & related 6,628 78,537 -92% 68,778 218,899 -69% services Logistics and related services 1,856 1,866 -1% 5,752 5,619 2% Holding Company - 95 -100% - 279 -100% Total revenue including inter- 8,484 80,498 -89% 74,530 224,797 -67% segment revenue Segment results Results from continuing operations: In-flight catering & related (44,426) 3,091 -1537% (77,162) 2,830 -2827% services Logistics and related services 75 136 -45% 853 253 237% Trading (14) (6) -139% (25) (24) -6% Food and beverage (3) (9) 67% (6) (40) 85% Sugar refinery (12) (10) -17% (18) (26) 32% Holding Company (579) 1,111 -152% (1,692) 204 -929% Operating (loss)/profits from (44,959) 4,313 -1142% (78,050) 3,197 -2541% continuing operations Finance costs (1,513) (1,429) (4,675) (4,258) Share of results from Joint - 341 - 922 Venture (Loss) before taxation (46,471) 3,225 -1541% (82,724) (139) -59414% Income tax (expense) (49) (745) (170) (1,018) (Loss) after taxation (46,521) 2,480 -1976% (82,895) (1,157) -7065% - 7 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Notes To The Interim Financial Report 8. Debt and equity securities There were no issuance, cancellation, repurchase, resale and repayment of debts and equity securities for the current financial year. 9. Dividends paid No dividend was paid during the current quarter ended 30 September 2020. 10. Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment The valuations of property, plant and equipment of the Group have been brought forward without amendments from the previous annual financial statements. 11. Material Events Subsequent to the End of Interim Period The was no material event subsequent to the end of the current quarter. 12. Changes in composition of the Group There were no major changes in composition of the Group during the quarter under review. 13. Changes in Contingent Liabilities or Contingent Assets There were no major changes in contingent liabilities or assets during the quarter under review since the last annual balance sheet date. 14. Capital Commitments 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 RM'000 RM'000 Approved and contracted for :- Property, plant and equipment 168 380 Computer software 234 - - 8 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Notes To The Interim Financial Report 15. Related Company Transactions The related company transactions of the Group had been entered into in the ordinary course of business. Below are the significant transactions with the related parties of the Group during the current financial period. Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 9 months ended 30 Sept 30 Sept 2020 2019 2020 2019 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Management fees received/ receivable from a joint venture - 95 - 279 16. Derivative The company did not issue or enter and capitalise any gain or losses with regards to derivative issued or subscribed. - 9 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Interim Financial Report 30 September 2020 Additional information required by the Bursa Malaysia's Main Market Listing Requirements - 10 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad Appendix II (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Additional information required by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements Selected Explanatory Notes to the Interim Financial Report (Part A of Appendix 9B of Bursa Malaysia's Main Market Listing Requirements 1. Performance Analysis In the third quarter of 2020, the Group recorded a 89.46% decrease in revenue to RM8.48 million compared with the corresponding period in 2019 of RM80.50 million. The Group recorded a pre-tax loss of RM46.47 million in the current quarter as compared to a pre-tax profit of RM3.23 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Performance of the respective operating segments are analysed as follows:- In-flight catering and related services Pursuant to flight cancellations in the wake of COVID-19 where international borders are mostly closed, the performance of in-flight catering and related revenue in the services received big impact and show decreasing trend when compared to the revenue in the corresponding year. Revenue for the current quarter decreased by RM71.9 million or 92%, closing at RM6.63 million compared with a revenue of RM78.54 million in the same quarter last year. This segment recorded from operating losses of RM44.43 million as compared to a profit of RM3.09 million for the same quarter last year, a decrease by 1537%. Logistics and related services Current quarter's revenue contributed by the logistics and related services segment has been maintain on track. Its registered a slightly decrease in revenue of 1%, or RM10,000 lower to RM1.86 million as compared to RM1.87 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The warehouse occupancy rate continued to remain stable. Segmental results for the quarter was a profit of RM75,000, an decrease by 45% compared with the corresponding quarter in last year of RM136,000. - 11 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad Appendix II (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Additional information required by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements 2. Comparison with immediate preceding quarter's result Compared to the immediate preceding quarter's results, the Group's revenue reported an decrease from RM8.06 million to RM6.63 million, an decrease of RM1.43 million or 17.74%. The Group recorded a loss before tax of RM46.52 million for this quarter as compared to a loss before tax of RM25.16 million in the immediate preceding quarter. 3. Current year prospects In-Flight Catering and related services The aviation and hospitality industries has been severely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic which hit the world in early February until now and have changed the landscape of the market entirely. In-Flight catering division is expected to record an adverse performance for full year 2020 as due to this Covid-19 implication. Even the prospect on aviation segment remain uncertain, any policies or incentives set and announce by the government with regards to the aviation industries will certainly give positive implication to this segment. It is expected for the aviation and hospitality industries to be able to recover progressively in the future. Logistics and related services The logistics segment continues to maintain its business volume and contribute positively to the group's financial position. This segment looking into expending business models and expending its operations, to streamline the cost structure become positive. This segment will continue the effort to acquire new customers and businesses to increase the revenue stream. 4. Statement on Revenue or Profit Estimate, Forecast, Projection or Internal Targets Previously Announced or Disclosed in a Public Document Not applicable as the Group has not issued any profit forecast or profit guarantee. - 12 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad Appendix II (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Additional information required by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements 5. Taxation Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 9 months ended 30 Sept 30 Sept 2020 2019 2020 2019 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Current tax: -for the financial period/year 50 745 42 904 Deferred taxation (1) - 128 114 49 745 170 1,018 The Group's effective tax rate is lower than statutory tax rate due to certain expenses being disallowed for tax purposes and deferred tax assets recognised for some entities within the Group. 6. Status of corporate proposal The Group is not engaged in any corporate proposal as at the date of this report. 7. Borrowings 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 RM'000 RM'000 a) Short term borrowings Secured - Term loans 77,568 77,184 - Hire purchase and lease payables 10,045 15,006 87,613 92,190 b) Long term borrowings Secured - - - Term loans - Hire purchase and lease payables 3,428 3,792 3,428 3,792 91,041 95,982 The above borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:- - Ringgit Malaysia 87,387 92,328 - United States Dollar 3,654 3,654 91,041 95,982 - 13 - Brahim's Holdings Berhad Appendix II (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Additional information required by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements 8. Changes in material litigation No new update since last reporting date. 9. Dividend No dividend has been proposed in respect of the current financial year. 10. (Loss)/Earning per share Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 9 months ended 30.09.20 30.09.19 30.09.20 30.09.19 Basic earning/(loss) per share (Loss)/Earning attributable (RM'000) (17,792) 1,804 (32,675) (1,607) to owners of the company Weighted average ('000) 268,266 268,266 268,266 268,266 number of ordinary shares in issue Basic (Loss)/Earning per (Sen) (6.63) 0.67 (12.18) (0.60) share The calculation of basic (loss) per share for the respective periods is arrived at by dividing the earning/(loss) attributable owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued during the financial period/year. There is no disclosure on diluted loss per share as there were no potential ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period/year. 11. Authorisation for Issue The interim financial information was duly approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2020. - 14 - Attachments Original document

