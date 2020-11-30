Log in
BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS

(BRAHIMS)
Brahim : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2020

11/30/2020 | 04:51am EST
Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Report

30 September 2020

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2020

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

9 months ended

30-Sep

30-Sep

2020

2019

Changes

2020

2019

Changes

RM'000

RM'000

%

RM'000

RM'000

%

Continuing Operations

Revenue

8,484

80,498

-89.46%

74,530

224,797

-66.85%

Cost of Sales

(4,157)

(34,447)

(33,409)

(93,366)

Gross Profit

4,327

46,051

41,121

131,431

Other income

169

2,519

900

3,208

Administrative expenses

(41,878)

(41,664)

(108,939)

(123,636)

Other expenses

(7,577)

(2,593)

(11,132)

(7,806)

(Loss)/Profit from operations

(44,959)

4,313

-1142.41%

(78,050)

3,197

-2541.35%

Finance costs

(1,513)

(1,428)

(4,675)

(4,257)

Share of results of jointly

controlled entities

-

341

-

922

(Loss)/Profit before taxation

(46,472)

3,226

-1540.55%

(82,725)

(138)

-59845.65%

Income tax expense

(49)

(745)

(170)

(1,018)

Zakat

-

-

-

-

(Loss)/Profit after taxation

(46,521)

2,481

-1975.09%

(82,895)

(1,156)

-7070.85%

(Loss)/Profit attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(17,792)

1,804

-1086.25%

(32,675)

(1,607)

-1933.29%

- Non Controlling Interests

(28,729)

677

-4343.57%

(50,220)

451

-11235.25%

(46,521)

2,481

-1975.09%

(82,895)

(1,156)

-7070.85%

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:-

- Owners of the Company

(17,792)

1,804

(32,675)

(1,607)

- Non Controlling Interest

(28,729)

677

(50,220)

451

(46,521)

2,481

(82,895)

(1,156)

Loss per share (RM) attributable to the owners of the Company

Basic

(6.63)

0.67

(12.18)

(0.60)

Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position As At 30 September 2020

As At

As At

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

RM'000

RM'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

57,158

66,982

Goodwill on consolidation

102,354

102,354

Deferred tax assets

9,576

9,704

169,088

179,040

Current Assets

Inventories

4,976

8,096

Trade receivables

19,346

57,216

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

4,752

6,647

Tax recoverable

888

2,872

Amount owing by related companies

81

87

Fixed deposits with a licensed bank

7,858

17,643

Cash and bank balances

5,720

27,082

43,621

119,643

TOTAL ASSETS

212,709

298,683

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders

Share capital

268,266

268,266

Accumulated losses

(280,556)

(247,881)

Shareholders' Equity

(12,290)

20,385

Non Controlling Interest

40,610

90,830

Total Equity

28,320

111,215

Non-Current Liabilities

Other payables

924

1,353

Long-term borrowings

3,428

3,792

4,352

5,145

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

45,149

36,063

Other payables and accruals

38,922

32,844

Short-term borrowings

87,613

92,190

Amount due to related company

860

865

Advances from a Director

6,889

6,889

Tax liabilities

42

8

Provision for zakat

562

564

Provision for Contigent Liabilities

-

12,900

180,037

182,323

Total Liabilities

184,389

187,468

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

212,709

298,683

Net assets per share attribulate to ordinary

equity holders of the Company (RM)

(0.05)

0.08

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Changes In Equity For The Year Ended 30 September 2020

Accumulated

Non-Controlling

Share Capital

losses

Total

Interest

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2020

268,266

(247,881)

20,385

90,830

111,215

Total comprehensive loss

-

(32,675)

(32,675)

(50,220)

(82,895)

At 30 September 2020

268,266

(280,556)

(12,290)

40,610

28,320

At 1 January 2019

268,266

(232,528)

35,738

88,977

124,715

Total comprehensive loss

-

(15,353)

(15,353)

1,853

(13,500)

At 31 December 2019

268,266

(247,881)

20,385

90,830

111,215

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows For The Financial Year Ended 30 September 2020

9 months ended

As at

As at

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RM'000

RM'000

Operating activities

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(82,725)

(138)

Adjustment for:-

Impairment losses on:

Amortisation and depreciation

20,554

6,445

Interest expense

3,304

4,218

Interest income

(183)

(296)

Tax Expense

170

990

Share of results in joint ventures

-

(922)

Operating profit before working capital changes

(58,880)

10,297

(Increase)/Decrease in inventories

3,120

283

(Increase)/Decrease in receivables

39,644

(28,205)

Increase/(Decrease) in intercompany balances

1

114

Increase/(Decrease) in payables

1,778

18,448

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

(14,337)

937

Interest paid

579

(342)

Tax refund/(paid)

1,982

6,986

Net cash generated from/(used to) operating activities

(11,776)

7,581

Investing activities

Interest income

183

296

Dividends from JV

-

2,040

Withdrawal/(Placement) of deposits pledged with licensed banks

88

(600)

Purchase of plant and equipment

(10,729)

(5,939)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,458)

(4,203)

Financing activities

Repayment of term loans

(3,500)

-

Repayment of lease and hire-purchase

(5,325)

(4,158)

Net cash (used to)/generated from financing activities

(8,825)

(4,158)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(31,059)

(780)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of financial year

37,019

12,217

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period

5,960

11,437

Cash, bank balances and fixed deposits with licensed banks

13,578

14,042

Bank overdrafts

-

(254)

Deposits pledged to licensed banks

(7,618)

(2,351)

5,960

11,437

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Notes To The Interim Financial Report

A Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS134

1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information are not audited and have been prepared in accordance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS 134) "Interim Financial Reporting" and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019. These explanatory notes attached to the financial report provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group.

2. Changes in Accounting Policies

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted for the condensed interim financial information are consistent with those adopted for the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 except for the adoption of the following with effect from 1 January 2020:

Amendments to MFRS 3

Business Combinations

Amendments to MFRS 7

Financial Instruments: Disclosures

Amendments to MFRS 9

Financial Instruments

Amendments to MFRS 101

Presentation of Financial Statements

Amendments to MFRS 108

Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting

Estimates and Error

Amendments to MFRS 139

Financial Instruments: Recognition and

Measurement

The initial application of the new MFRS does not have any material impact to the financial results of the Group for the current period and prior periods, other than as disclosed below:

MFRS 16: Leases

MFRS 16 'Leases' supersedes MFRS 117 'Leases' and the related interpretations. Under

MFRS 16, a lease is a contract (or part of a contract) that conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group and the

Company currently assessing all of the Group's leasing arrangements in light of the new lease

accounting rules in MFRS 16. The standard will affect primarily the accounting for the Group's operating leases, which comprise mainly the operating leases for land and building. The Group intends to apply the simplified transition approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. Right-of-use assets for property leases will be measured on transition as if the new rules had always been applied. All other right-of-use assets will be measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Notes To The Interim Financial Report

2. Changes in Accounting Policies (continued)

MFRS and amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretations that are applicable to the Group but not yet effective

The Malaysian Accounting Standards Board had issued the following new standards, amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretation which are effective for the financial period beginning on or after 1 January 2023. The Group did not early adopt these new standards, amendments to MFRSs and IC Interpretation.

Effective date 1 January 2023

MFRS 17

Insurance Contracts

Amendments to MFRS 1

First-time Adoption of MFRS

Amendments to MFRS 5

Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued

Operations

Amendments to MFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Amendments to MFRS 107

Statements of Cash Flows

Amendments to MFRS 116

Property, Plant and Equipment

Amendments to MFRS 119

Employee Benefits

Amendments to MFRS 128

Investments in Associates & Joint Ventures

Amendments to MFRS 136

Impairment of Assets

Amendments to MFRS 138

Intangible Assets

3. Auditors' Report

There was qualified opinion with emphasis matter on going concern on the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

4. Seasonal or cyclical factors

The Group's operations were not significantly affected by any significant seasonal or cyclical factors during the financial quarter under review.

5. Unusual items

There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows of the Group during the financial quarter under review.

6. Changes in estimates

There were no significant changes in the estimates reported in the prior financial year, which have a material effect in the current reporting quarter.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Notes To The Interim Financial Report

7. Segmental reporting

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 Sept

30 Sept

2020

2019

Changes

2020

2019

Changes

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

%

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

%

Segment Revenue

Revenue from continuing

operations:

In-flight catering & related

6,628

78,537

-92%

68,778

218,899

-69%

services

Logistics and related services

1,856

1,866

-1%

5,752

5,619

2%

Holding Company

-

95

-100%

-

279

-100%

Total revenue including inter-

8,484

80,498

-89%

74,530

224,797

-67%

segment revenue

Segment results

Results from continuing

operations:

In-flight catering & related

(44,426)

3,091

-1537%

(77,162)

2,830

-2827%

services

Logistics and related services

75

136

-45%

853

253

237%

Trading

(14)

(6)

-139%

(25)

(24)

-6%

Food and beverage

(3)

(9)

67%

(6)

(40)

85%

Sugar refinery

(12)

(10)

-17%

(18)

(26)

32%

Holding Company

(579)

1,111

-152%

(1,692)

204

-929%

Operating (loss)/profits from

(44,959)

4,313

-1142%

(78,050)

3,197

-2541%

continuing operations

Finance costs

(1,513)

(1,429)

(4,675)

(4,258)

Share of results from Joint

-

341

-

922

Venture

(Loss) before taxation

(46,471)

3,225

-1541%

(82,724)

(139)

-59414%

Income tax (expense)

(49)

(745)

(170)

(1,018)

(Loss) after taxation

(46,521)

2,480

-1976%

(82,895)

(1,157)

-7065%

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Notes To The Interim Financial Report

8. Debt and equity securities

There were no issuance, cancellation, repurchase, resale and repayment of debts and equity securities for the current financial year.

9. Dividends paid

No dividend was paid during the current quarter ended 30 September 2020.

10. Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment

The valuations of property, plant and equipment of the Group have been brought forward without amendments from the previous annual financial statements.

11. Material Events Subsequent to the End of Interim Period

The was no material event subsequent to the end of the current quarter.

12. Changes in composition of the Group

There were no major changes in composition of the Group during the quarter under review.

13. Changes in Contingent Liabilities or Contingent Assets

There were no major changes in contingent liabilities or assets during the quarter under review since the last annual balance sheet date.

14. Capital Commitments

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

RM'000

RM'000

Approved and contracted for :-

Property, plant and equipment

168

380

Computer software

234

-

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Notes To The Interim Financial Report

15. Related Company Transactions

The related company transactions of the Group had been entered into in the ordinary course of business. Below are the significant transactions with the related parties of the Group during the current financial period.

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 Sept

30 Sept

2020

2019

2020

2019

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Management fees received/

receivable from a joint venture

-

95

-

279

16. Derivative

The company did not issue or enter and capitalise any gain or losses with regards to derivative issued or subscribed.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Report

30 September 2020

Additional information required by the

Bursa Malaysia's Main Market Listing Requirements

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

Appendix II

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Additional information required

by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements

  1. Selected Explanatory Notes to the Interim Financial Report (Part A of Appendix 9B of Bursa Malaysia's Main Market Listing Requirements

1. Performance Analysis

In the third quarter of 2020, the Group recorded a 89.46% decrease in revenue to RM8.48 million compared with the corresponding period in 2019 of RM80.50 million.

The Group recorded a pre-tax loss of RM46.47 million in the current quarter as compared to a pre-tax profit of RM3.23 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Performance of the respective operating segments are analysed as follows:-

In-flight catering and related services

Pursuant to flight cancellations in the wake of COVID-19 where international borders are mostly closed, the performance of in-flight catering and related revenue in the services received big impact and show decreasing trend when compared to the revenue in the corresponding year. Revenue for the current quarter decreased by RM71.9 million or 92%, closing at RM6.63 million compared with a revenue of RM78.54 million in the same quarter last year.

This segment recorded from operating losses of RM44.43 million as compared to a profit of RM3.09 million for the same quarter last year, a decrease by 1537%.

Logistics and related services

Current quarter's revenue contributed by the logistics and related services segment has been maintain on track. Its registered a slightly decrease in revenue of 1%, or RM10,000 lower to RM1.86 million as compared to RM1.87 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The warehouse occupancy rate continued to remain stable.

Segmental results for the quarter was a profit of RM75,000, an decrease by 45% compared with the corresponding quarter in last year of RM136,000.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

Appendix II

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Additional information required

by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements

2. Comparison with immediate preceding quarter's result

Compared to the immediate preceding quarter's results, the Group's revenue reported an decrease from RM8.06 million to RM6.63 million, an decrease of RM1.43 million or 17.74%.

The Group recorded a loss before tax of RM46.52 million for this quarter as compared to a loss before tax of RM25.16 million in the immediate preceding quarter.

3. Current year prospects

In-Flight Catering and related services

The aviation and hospitality industries has been severely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic which hit the world in early February until now and have changed the landscape of the market entirely.

In-Flight catering division is expected to record an adverse performance for full year 2020 as due to this Covid-19 implication. Even the prospect on aviation segment remain uncertain, any policies or incentives set and announce by the government with regards to the aviation industries will certainly give positive implication to this segment.

It is expected for the aviation and hospitality industries to be able to recover progressively in the future.

Logistics and related services

The logistics segment continues to maintain its business volume and contribute positively to the group's financial position. This segment looking into expending business models and expending its operations, to streamline the cost structure become positive. This segment will continue the effort to acquire new customers and businesses to increase the revenue stream.

4. Statement on Revenue or Profit Estimate, Forecast, Projection or Internal Targets Previously Announced or Disclosed in a Public Document

Not applicable as the Group has not issued any profit forecast or profit guarantee.

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

Appendix II

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Additional information required

by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements

5. Taxation

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 Sept

30 Sept

2020

2019

2020

2019

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Current tax:

-for the financial period/year

50

745

42

904

Deferred taxation

(1)

-

128

114

49

745

170

1,018

The Group's effective tax rate is lower than statutory tax rate due to certain expenses being disallowed for tax purposes and deferred tax assets recognised for some entities within the Group.

6. Status of corporate proposal

The Group is not engaged in any corporate proposal as at the date of this report.

7. Borrowings

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

RM'000

RM'000

a)

Short term borrowings

Secured

- Term loans

77,568

77,184

- Hire purchase and lease payables

10,045

15,006

87,613

92,190

b)

Long term borrowings

Secured

-

-

- Term loans

- Hire purchase and lease payables

3,428

3,792

3,428

3,792

91,041

95,982

The above borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:-

- Ringgit Malaysia

87,387

92,328

- United States Dollar

3,654

3,654

91,041

95,982

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

Appendix II

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Additional information required

by the Bursa Malaysia's Listing Requirements

8. Changes in material litigation

No new update since last reporting date.

9. Dividend

No dividend has been proposed in respect of the current financial year.

10. (Loss)/Earning per share

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

9 months ended

30.09.20

30.09.19

30.09.20

30.09.19

Basic earning/(loss) per

share

(Loss)/Earning attributable

(RM'000)

(17,792)

1,804

(32,675)

(1,607)

to owners of the company

Weighted average

('000)

268,266

268,266

268,266

268,266

number of ordinary

shares in issue

Basic (Loss)/Earning per

(Sen)

(6.63)

0.67

(12.18)

(0.60)

share

The calculation of basic (loss) per share for the respective periods is arrived at by dividing the earning/(loss) attributable owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued during the financial period/year.

There is no disclosure on diluted loss per share as there were no potential ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period/year.

11. Authorisation for Issue

The interim financial information was duly approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2020.

Disclaimer

Brahim's Holdings Berhad published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
