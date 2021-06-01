Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Brahim's Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRAHIMS   MYL9474OO007

BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS

(BRAHIMS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brahim : Annual Report & CG Report

06/01/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

STOCK CODE

:

9474

COMPANY NAME

:

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

FINANCIAL YEAR

:

December 31, 2020

OUTLINE:

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

1

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.1

The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Board of Brahim's recognises the importance of practicing the high

application of the

standards of

Corporate Governance

throughout the

Group as a

fundamental

part of discharging its

responsibilities to

protect and

practice

enhance shareholders' value with corporate accountability and

transparency. As such, the Board continues to affirm its commitment in

adhering to the Principles and Best Practices set out in the Malaysian

Code on Corporate Governance 2017 ("the Code"). Set out below is a

description of how the Group has applied the Principles of the Code

and how the Board has complied with the Best Practices set out in the

Code throughout the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

An experienced and effective Board consisting of mainly non-Executive members with a wide range of skills and experience from financial and business background to lead and control the Group. The directors bring depth and diverse expertise to the leadership of the challenging and highly competitive inflight catering, restaurant operations, logistics and warehousing businesses. The Board continues to give close consideration to its size, composition, spread of experience and expertise. No individual or group of individuals dominates the Board's decision making. This is to ensure that issues of strategy, performance and resources are fully discussed and examined to take into account the long-term interests of stakeholders of the Company.

The Board owes the fiduciary duties to the Company and, while discharging its duties and responsibilities, shall individually and collectively exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence at all times.

The principal responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:

  • Approval of financial results
  • Dividend policy
  • Issuance of new securities
  • Annual business plan
  • Annual financial budget
  • Acquisition or disposal of material fixed assets
  • Acquisition or disposal of group companies

2

To ensure the effective discharge of its function and responsibilities, the

Board delegates some of the Board's authorities and discretion on the

Board Committees and Management.

The Board Members, in carrying out their duties and responsibilities, are firmly committed to ensuring that the highest standards of corporate governance and corporate conduct are adhered to, in order that the Company achieves strong financial performance for each financial year, and more importantly delivers long-term and sustainable value to stakeholders.

The Board Committees are entrusted with specific responsibilities to oversee the Company's affairs, in accordance with their respective Terms of References.

The Board additionally provides stewardship to the Group's strategic direction and operations, and ultimately the enhancement of long-term shareholder's value.

The Board is primarily responsible for:

  • adopting and monitoring progress of the Company's strategies, budgets, plan and policies;
  • overseeing the conduct of the Company's business to evaluate whether the business is being properly managed;
  • considering management recommendations on key issues including acquisitions and divestments, restructuring, funding and significant capital expenditure;
  • succession planning including appointing and reviewing the compensation of the top management;
  • identifying principal risks and ensuring the implementation of appropriate systems to manage these risks; and
  • reviewing the adequacy and integrity of the Company's internal control systems and management information systems, including systems for compliance with applicable laws, regulations, rules, directives and guidelines.
  • should there be a vacancy in the Board, it is a guideline to replace and appoint a suitable and qualified candidate, within an acceptable time frame.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

3

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.2

A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Executive Chairman, Dato' Seri Ibrahim bin Haji Ahmad is primarily

application of the

responsible for the orderly conduct and workings of the Board, and for

the overall operations of the business and the implementation of Board

practice

strategy and policy.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

4

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.3

The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The position of Executive Chairman and CEO are held by two different

application of the

individuals. The Chairman, Dato' Seri Ibrahim bin Haji Ahmad leads and

manages the Boards by focusing on strategy, governance and

practice

compliance whereas the acting CEO, Mohd Fadhli bin Abdul Rahman

manages the business and operations of the company.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

5

Disclaimer

Brahim's Holdings Berhad published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS
05:24aBRAHIM  : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 3..
PU
05/05BRAHIM  : OTHERS BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS BERHAD (“BHB” OR THE COMPANY&rdqu..
PU
04/06GENERAL MEETINGS : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/30BRAHIM BERHAD  : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ..
PU
2020BRAHIM  : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 3..
PU
2020BRAHIM  : Change in Boardroom – TAN SRI DATO' MOHD IBRAHIM BIN MOHD ZAIN
PU
2020BRAHIM  : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
2020DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPT : Dealings outside closed period
PU
2020BRAHIM  : Notice of Interest Sub. S-hldr (Section 137 of CA 2016)
PU
2020BRAHIM  : Update on Business Operations in view of COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82,4 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2020 -153 M -37,2 M -37,2 M
Net Debt 2020 79,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Brahim's Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Fadhli bin Abdul Rahman Accountant, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ibrahim bin Ahmad Executive Chairman
Jinap binti Salamet Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamil bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Ismail bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS-39.39%11
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED18.43%102 528
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND1.20%28 850
AENA S.M.E., S.A.0.91%26 317
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-34.59%14 971
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS6.83%13 712