Brahim : Annual Report & CG Report

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.1

The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.

Application : Applied Explanation on : The Board of Brahim's recognises the importance of practicing the high application of the standards of Corporate Governance throughout the Group as a fundamental part of discharging its responsibilities to protect and practice enhance shareholders' value with corporate accountability and transparency. As such, the Board continues to affirm its commitment in adhering to the Principles and Best Practices set out in the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2017 ("the Code"). Set out below is a description of how the Group has applied the Principles of the Code and how the Board has complied with the Best Practices set out in the Code throughout the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

An experienced and effective Board consisting of mainly non-Executive members with a wide range of skills and experience from financial and business background to lead and control the Group. The directors bring depth and diverse expertise to the leadership of the challenging and highly competitive inflight catering, restaurant operations, logistics and warehousing businesses. The Board continues to give close consideration to its size, composition, spread of experience and expertise. No individual or group of individuals dominates the Board's decision making. This is to ensure that issues of strategy, performance and resources are fully discussed and examined to take into account the long-term interests of stakeholders of the Company.

The Board owes the fiduciary duties to the Company and, while discharging its duties and responsibilities, shall individually and collectively exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence at all times.

The principal responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:

Approval of financial results

Dividend policy

Issuance of new securities

Annual business plan

Annual financial budget

Acquisition or disposal of material fixed assets

Acquisition or disposal of group companies

