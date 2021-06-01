Log in
Brahim : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021

06/01/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Report

31 March 2021

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarters

3 months ended

3 months ended

31-Mar

31-Mar

2021

2020

Changes

2021

2020

Changes

RM'000

RM'000

%

RM'000

RM'000

%

Continuing Operations

Revenue

7,148

57,984

-87.67%

7,148

57,984

-87.67%

Cost of Sales

(3,457)

(25,500)

(3,457)

(25,500)

Gross Profit

3,691

32,484

3,691

32,484

Other income

21

205

21

205

Administrative expenses

(18,123)

(40,034)

(18,123)

(40,034)

Other expenses

(617)

(2,071)

(617)

(2,071)

(Loss)/Profit from operations

(15,028)

(9,416)

-59.60%

(15,028)

(9,416)

-59.60%

Finance costs

(1,201)

(1,567)

(1,201)

(1,567)

Share of results of jointly

controlled entities

-

-

-

-

(Loss) before taxation

(16,229)

(10,983)

-47.76%

(16,229)

(10,983)

-47.76%

Income tax expense

-

(70)

-

(70)

Zakat

-

-

-

-

(Loss) after taxation

(16,229)

(11,053)

-46.83%

(16,229)

(11,053)

-46.83%

(Loss)/Profit attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(6,922)

(11,463)

39.61%

(6,922)

(11,463)

39.61%

- Non Controlling Interests

(9,307)

410

-2370%

(9,307)

410

-2370%

(16,229)

(11,053)

-46.83%

(16,229)

(11,053)

-46.83%

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:-

- Owners of the Company

(6,922)

(11,463)

(6,922)

(11,463)

- Non Controlling Interest

(9,307)

410

(9,307)

410

(16,229)

(11,053)

(16,229)

(11,053)

Loss per share (RM) attributable to the owners of the Company

Basic

(2.58)

(4.27)

(2.58)

(4.27)

Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

- 1 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021

As At

As At

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

RM'000

RM'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

37,334

37,620

Intangible assets

-

-

Goodwill on consolidation

84

84

Deferred tax assets

-

-

37,418

37,704

Current Assets

Inventories

3,010

3,304

Trade receivables

6,779

8,519

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

2,359

3,063

Tax recoverable

887

857

Amount owing by related parties

20

20

Fixed deposits with a licensed bank

4,748

8,117

Cash and bank balances

3,954

3,319

21,757

27,199

TOTAL ASSETS

59,175

64,903

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders

Share capital

268,266

268,266

Accumulated losses

(361,832)

(354,910)

Shareholders' Equity

(93,566)

(86,644)

Non Controlling Interest

(49,725)

(40,418)

(Capital Deficiency)/ Total Equity

(143,291)

(127,062)

Non-Current Liabilities

Other payables

2,050

2,050

Deferred tax liabilities

9,623

9,601

Loans and borrowings

2,123

2,972

13,796

14,623

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

43,959

40,787

Other payables and accruals

40,935

37,202

Loans and borrowings

84,150

81,154

Amount owing to related parties

5,192

3,793

Provisions

6,900

6,900

Advances from a Director

6,917

6,889

Provision for taxation

55

55

Provision for zakat

562

562

188,670

177,342

Total Liabilities

202,466

191,965

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

59,175

64,903

Net assets per share attributed to ordinary

equity holders of the Company (RM)

(0.35)

(0.32)

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

- 2 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Changes In Equity For The Year Ended 31 March 2021

Accumulated

Non-Controlling

Share Capital

losses

Total

Interest

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2021

268,266

(354,910)

(86,644)

(40,418)

(127,062)

Total comprehensive loss

-

(6,922)

(6,922)

(9,307)

(16,229)

At 31 March 2021

268,266

(361,832)

(93,566)

(49,725)

(143,291)

At 1 January 2020

268,266

(247,881)

20,385

90,830

111,215

Total comprehensive loss

-

(107,029)

(107,029)

(131,248)

(238,277)

At 31 December 2020

268,266

(354,910)

(86,644)

(40,418)

(127,062)

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

- 3 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad

(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021

3 months ended

As at

As at

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RM'000

RM'000

Operating activities

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(16,229)

(10,983)

Adjustment for:-

Amortisation and depreciation

1,956

1,997

Interest expense

1,086

332

Interest income

(6)

(102)

Operating profit before working capital changes

(13,193)

(8,756)

(Increase)/Decrease in inventories

294

734

(Increase)/Decrease in receivables

2,444

7,131

Increase/(Decrease) in intercompany balances

28

(3)

Increase/(Decrease) in payables

8,304

(5,476)

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

(2,123)

(6,370)

Interest paid

-

(332)

Tax refund/(paid)

(30)

2,081

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

(2,153)

(4,621)

Investing activities

Interest income

6

102

Withdrawal/(Placement) of deposits pledged with licensed bank

88

31

Purchase of plant and equipment

(6)

(788)

Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities

88

(655)

Financing activities

Repayment of term loans

-

(3,500)

Repayment of lease and hire-purchase

(581)

(2,255)

Net cash (used to)/generated from financing activities

(581)

(5,755)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,646)

(11,031)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of financial year

8,358

42,845

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period

5,712

31,814

Cash, bank balances and fixed deposits with licensed banks

8,702

33,663

Bank overdrafts

-

-

Deposits pledged to licensed banks

(2,990)

(1,849)

5,712

31,814

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Brahim's Holdings Berhad published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 82,4 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2020 -153 M -37,2 M -37,2 M
Net Debt 2020 79,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Brahim's Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Fadhli bin Abdul Rahman Accountant, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ibrahim bin Ahmad Executive Chairman
Jinap binti Salamet Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamil bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Ismail bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS-39.39%11
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED18.43%102 528
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND1.20%28 850
AENA S.M.E., S.A.0.91%26 317
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-34.59%14 971
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS6.83%13 712