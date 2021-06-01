Brahim : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021
(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Interim Financial Report
31 March 2021
Brahim's Holdings Berhad
(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2021
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarters
3 months ended
3 months ended
31-Mar
31-Mar
2021
2020
Changes
2021
2020
Changes
RM'000
RM'000
%
RM'000
RM'000
%
Continuing Operations
Revenue
7,148
57,984
-87.67%
7,148
57,984
-87.67%
Cost of Sales
(3,457)
(25,500)
(3,457)
(25,500)
Gross Profit
3,691
32,484
3,691
32,484
Other income
21
205
21
205
Administrative expenses
(18,123)
(40,034)
(18,123)
(40,034)
Other expenses
(617)
(2,071)
(617)
(2,071)
(Loss)/Profit from operations
(15,028)
(9,416)
-59.60%
(15,028)
(9,416)
-59.60%
Finance costs
(1,201)
(1,567)
(1,201)
(1,567)
Share of results of jointly
controlled entities
-
-
-
-
(Loss) before taxation
(16,229)
(10,983)
-47.76%
(16,229)
(10,983)
-47.76%
Income tax expense
-
(70)
-
(70)
Zakat
-
-
-
-
(Loss) after taxation
(16,229)
(11,053)
-46.83%
(16,229)
(11,053)
-46.83%
(Loss)/Profit attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
(6,922)
(11,463)
39.61%
(6,922)
(11,463)
39.61%
- Non Controlling Interests
(9,307)
410
-2370%
(9,307)
410
-2370%
(16,229)
(11,053)
-46.83%
(16,229)
(11,053)
-46.83%
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:-
- Owners of the Company
(6,922)
(11,463)
(6,922)
(11,463)
- Non Controlling Interest
(9,307)
410
(9,307)
410
(16,229)
(11,053)
(16,229)
(11,053)
Loss per share (RM) attributable to the owners of the Company
Basic
(2.58)
(4.27)
(2.58)
(4.27)
Diluted
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Brahim's Holdings Berhad
(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021
As At
As At
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
RM'000
RM'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
37,334
37,620
Intangible assets
-
-
Goodwill on consolidation
84
84
Deferred tax assets
-
-
37,418
37,704
Current Assets
Inventories
3,010
3,304
Trade receivables
6,779
8,519
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
2,359
3,063
Tax recoverable
887
857
Amount owing by related parties
20
20
Fixed deposits with a licensed bank
4,748
8,117
Cash and bank balances
3,954
3,319
21,757
27,199
TOTAL ASSETS
59,175
64,903
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders
Share capital
268,266
268,266
Accumulated losses
(361,832)
(354,910)
Shareholders' Equity
(93,566)
(86,644)
Non Controlling Interest
(49,725)
(40,418)
(Capital Deficiency)/ Total Equity
(143,291)
(127,062)
Non-Current Liabilities
Other payables
2,050
2,050
Deferred tax liabilities
9,623
9,601
Loans and borrowings
2,123
2,972
13,796
14,623
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
43,959
40,787
Other payables and accruals
40,935
37,202
Loans and borrowings
84,150
81,154
Amount owing to related parties
5,192
3,793
Provisions
6,900
6,900
Advances from a Director
6,917
6,889
Provision for taxation
55
55
Provision for zakat
562
562
188,670
177,342
Total Liabilities
202,466
191,965
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
59,175
64,903
Net assets per share attributed to ordinary
equity holders of the Company (RM)
(0.35)
(0.32)
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Brahim's Holdings Berhad
(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Changes In Equity For The Year Ended 31 March 2021
Accumulated
Non-Controlling
Share Capital
losses
Total
Interest
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2021
268,266
(354,910)
(86,644)
(40,418)
(127,062)
Total comprehensive loss
-
(6,922)
(6,922)
(9,307)
(16,229)
At 31 March 2021
268,266
(361,832)
(93,566)
(49,725)
(143,291)
At 1 January 2020
268,266
(247,881)
20,385
90,830
111,215
Total comprehensive loss
-
(107,029)
(107,029)
(131,248)
(238,277)
At 31 December 2020
268,266
(354,910)
(86,644)
(40,418)
(127,062)
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Brahim's Holdings Berhad
(Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A])
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021
3 months ended
As at
As at
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RM'000
RM'000
Operating activities
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(16,229)
(10,983)
Adjustment for:-
Amortisation and depreciation
1,956
1,997
Interest expense
1,086
332
Interest income
(6)
(102)
Operating profit before working capital changes
(13,193)
(8,756)
(Increase)/Decrease in inventories
294
734
(Increase)/Decrease in receivables
2,444
7,131
Increase/(Decrease) in intercompany balances
28
(3)
Increase/(Decrease) in payables
8,304
(5,476)
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
(2,123)
(6,370)
Interest paid
-
(332)
Tax refund/(paid)
(30)
2,081
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
(2,153)
(4,621)
Investing activities
Interest income
6
102
Withdrawal/(Placement) of deposits pledged with licensed bank
88
31
Purchase of plant and equipment
(6)
(788)
Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities
88
(655)
Financing activities
Repayment of term loans
-
(3,500)
Repayment of lease and hire-purchase
(581)
(2,255)
Net cash (used to)/generated from financing activities
(581)
(5,755)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,646)
(11,031)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of financial year
8,358
42,845
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period
5,712
31,814
Cash, bank balances and fixed deposits with licensed banks
8,702
33,663
Bank overdrafts
-
-
Deposits pledged to licensed banks
(2,990)
(1,849)
5,712
31,814
