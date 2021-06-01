Brahim : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Interim Financial Report 31 March 2021

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2021 Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarters 3 months ended 3 months ended 31-Mar 31-Mar 2021 2020 Changes 2021 2020 Changes RM'000 RM'000 % RM'000 RM'000 % Continuing Operations Revenue 7,148 57,984 -87.67% 7,148 57,984 -87.67% Cost of Sales (3,457) (25,500) (3,457) (25,500) Gross Profit 3,691 32,484 3,691 32,484 Other income 21 205 21 205 Administrative expenses (18,123) (40,034) (18,123) (40,034) Other expenses (617) (2,071) (617) (2,071) (Loss)/Profit from operations (15,028) (9,416) -59.60% (15,028) (9,416) -59.60% Finance costs (1,201) (1,567) (1,201) (1,567) Share of results of jointly controlled entities - - - - (Loss) before taxation (16,229) (10,983) -47.76% (16,229) (10,983) -47.76% Income tax expense - (70) - (70) Zakat - - - - (Loss) after taxation (16,229) (11,053) -46.83% (16,229) (11,053) -46.83% (Loss)/Profit attributable to: - Owners of the Company (6,922) (11,463) 39.61% (6,922) (11,463) 39.61% - Non Controlling Interests (9,307) 410 -2370% (9,307) 410 -2370% (16,229) (11,053) -46.83% (16,229) (11,053) -46.83% Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:- - Owners of the Company (6,922) (11,463) (6,922) (11,463) - Non Controlling Interest (9,307) 410 (9,307) 410 (16,229) (11,053) (16,229) (11,053) Loss per share (RM) attributable to the owners of the Company Basic (2.58) (4.27) (2.58) (4.27) Diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. - 1 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021 As At As At 31.03.2021 31.12.2020 RM'000 RM'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 37,334 37,620 Intangible assets - - Goodwill on consolidation 84 84 Deferred tax assets - - 37,418 37,704 Current Assets Inventories 3,010 3,304 Trade receivables 6,779 8,519 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 2,359 3,063 Tax recoverable 887 857 Amount owing by related parties 20 20 Fixed deposits with a licensed bank 4,748 8,117 Cash and bank balances 3,954 3,319 21,757 27,199 TOTAL ASSETS 59,175 64,903 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders Share capital 268,266 268,266 Accumulated losses (361,832) (354,910) Shareholders' Equity (93,566) (86,644) Non Controlling Interest (49,725) (40,418) (Capital Deficiency)/ Total Equity (143,291) (127,062) Non-Current Liabilities Other payables 2,050 2,050 Deferred tax liabilities 9,623 9,601 Loans and borrowings 2,123 2,972 13,796 14,623 Current Liabilities Trade payables 43,959 40,787 Other payables and accruals 40,935 37,202 Loans and borrowings 84,150 81,154 Amount owing to related parties 5,192 3,793 Provisions 6,900 6,900 Advances from a Director 6,917 6,889 Provision for taxation 55 55 Provision for zakat 562 562 188,670 177,342 Total Liabilities 202,466 191,965 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 59,175 64,903 Net assets per share attributed to ordinary equity holders of the Company (RM) (0.35) (0.32) The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. - 2 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Changes In Equity For The Year Ended 31 March 2021 Accumulated Non-Controlling Share Capital losses Total Interest Total RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 At 1 January 2021 268,266 (354,910) (86,644) (40,418) (127,062) Total comprehensive loss - (6,922) (6,922) (9,307) (16,229) At 31 March 2021 268,266 (361,832) (93,566) (49,725) (143,291) At 1 January 2020 268,266 (247,881) 20,385 90,830 111,215 Total comprehensive loss - (107,029) (107,029) (131,248) (238,277) At 31 December 2020 268,266 (354,910) (86,644) (40,418) (127,062) The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. - 3 -

Brahim's Holdings Berhad (Company No. 198201002985 [82731-A]) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021 3 months ended As at As at 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RM'000 RM'000 Operating activities Profit/(Loss) before tax (16,229) (10,983) Adjustment for:- Amortisation and depreciation 1,956 1,997 Interest expense 1,086 332 Interest income (6) (102) Operating profit before working capital changes (13,193) (8,756) (Increase)/Decrease in inventories 294 734 (Increase)/Decrease in receivables 2,444 7,131 Increase/(Decrease) in intercompany balances 28 (3) Increase/(Decrease) in payables 8,304 (5,476) Cash generated from/(used in) operations (2,123) (6,370) Interest paid - (332) Tax refund/(paid) (30) 2,081 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (2,153) (4,621) Investing activities Interest income 6 102 Withdrawal/(Placement) of deposits pledged with licensed bank 88 31 Purchase of plant and equipment (6) (788) Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities 88 (655) Financing activities Repayment of term loans - (3,500) Repayment of lease and hire-purchase (581) (2,255) Net cash (used to)/generated from financing activities (581) (5,755) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,646) (11,031) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of financial year 8,358 42,845 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of financial period 5,712 31,814 Cash, bank balances and fixed deposits with licensed banks 8,702 33,663 Bank overdrafts - - Deposits pledged to licensed banks (2,990) (1,849) 5,712 31,814 - 4 -