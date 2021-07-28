Brahim Berhad : OTHERS BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS BERHAD (“BHB” OR THE COMPANY”) – PROPOSED OUTSOURCING ARRANGEMENT FOR TAMADAM INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

BRAHIM'S HOLDINGS BERHAD ("BRAHIMS" OR "COMPANY")

PROPOSED OUTSOURCING ARRANGEMENT FOR TAMADAM INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of Brahims (" Board ") wishes to announce that the Company had on 27 July 2021 entered into an agreement (" Agreement ") with MHC Trading (M) Sdn Bhd (" MHC ") in respect of Brahim's wholly-owned subsidiary, Tamadam Industries Sdn Bhd

(" Tamadam ").

(Brahims and MHC shall be collectively referred to as the " Parties ") DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED OUTSOURCING

2.1 Overview of the Proposed Outsourcing

The Company had on 27 July 2021 entered into the Agreement with MHC for the proposed outsourcing of management and operations of Tamadam's business to MHC ("Proposed Outsourcing") for a period of up to 3 years.

The Company received a proposal from MHC to turn around and grow the business of Tamadam. Profits generated from Tamadam will initially be used for the repayment of Brahims' overdue loan with OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad ("OCBC") based on the stipulated repayment schedule, and subsequently to be divided between MHC and Brahims on a 60:40 basis.

Salient terms of the Agreement are set out in ensuing section of this Announcement.

2.2 Proposed Outsourcing

Tamadam has been established for approximately 40 years involved in warehouse rental, bonded warehousing, freight forwarding and transportation services. It owns a bonded warehouse located in Port Klang on a piece of leasehold land measuring approximately 15 acres or 1,089,000 sq ft and gross floor area of 282,907 sq ft comprising two single-storey warehouses, a three-storey office annexe, and other ancillary buildings ("Tamadam Warehouse"). However, in recent years the performance of Tamadam's operations has been on a downtrend and coupled with the prolonged downturn in Brahims' flight catering business, it is now timely to look at turning around and growing the operations of Tamadam.

MHC's shareholders and directors have extensive experience in the logistics and warehousing industries and are of the view that they can turn around Tamadam which presently has many operational inefficiencies and also to further expand its business activities and revenue streams. The board of directors of Tamadam will be jointly controlled by Brahims and MHC whilst a new management team will be formed by MHC which will thereafter be responsible of the business and operations of Tamadam.

The key benefit to Brahims is MHC's commitment to undertake the full repayment of Brahims' outstanding loan with OCBC which currently stands at approximately RM75 million ("Proposed Repayment") utilising the surplus cashflows from Tamadam's revamped business operations which will be driven by the new management team to be formed by MHC. At present, Brahims' core business of flight catering is unable to generate sufficient revenues due to the virtual standstill of the passenger aviation industry, leading to losses and inability to service its borrowings.

