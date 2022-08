The company said it had won an order for an upgradation of a railway station in the northern state of Rajasthan.

By 0706 GMT, shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure, which builds roads, bridges, tunnels, shopping malls and other real estate across the country, were up 5.03% at 29.25 rupees.

($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)

