Europe's heatwave may have caused more than 20,000 'excess' deaths

    BRAINP   DK0061670205

BRAIN+ A/S

(BRAINP)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:42 2022-11-24 am EST
2.200 DKK   -3.51%
10/31Warrants of Series TO1 expected subscribed to approximately 82% of the offered amount and Brain+ A/S to receive approximately DKK 6,4m before issuing costs
AQ
10/27Brain+ adds new clinical and development competencies to accelerate and support market access of its digital dementia product portfolio
AQ
share with twitter
All news about BRAIN+ A/S
10/31Warrants of Series TO1 expected subscribed to approximately 82% of the offered amount a..
AQ
10/27Brain+ adds new clinical and development competencies to accelerate and support market ..
AQ
10/27Brain+ Announces Board Appointments
CI
10/24Investor Update : Exercise via Nordnet of TO1 warrants possible until October 27 2022
AQ
10/24Brain+ further advances its first digital dementia product, Cognitive Stimulation Thera..
AQ
10/24Brain+ Announces Its First Digital Dementia Product, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy-Ther..
CI
10/19Denmark's Brain+ Begins Brand Building In US
MT
10/19Brain+ begins early activity and brand building in the US
AQ
10/19Brain+ Begins Early Activity and Brand Building in the Us
CI
Chart BRAIN+ A/S
Technical analysis trends BRAIN+ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Karl Anders Olof Härfstrand Chairman
Johan Luthman Director
Betül Susamis Unaran Director