Akribion Genomics receives the Hessian Founder Award for its innovative approach to a new cancer therapy

Zwingenberg, Germany, 20 November, 2023 – The Akribion Genomics team of BRAIN Biotech AG has received the Hessian Founder Award and was also named the winner in its category. The biotech start-up succeeded against a total of 193 applicants from various sectors.



Akribion Genomics was awarded in the "Innovative Business Idea" category for the discovery and development of an alternative CRISPR-Cas nuclease, which the start-up intends to develop into a new class of genetically based cancer therapies. Better quality of life through more targeted therapies - this is what the about 20 scientists at Akribion Genomics hope to achieve with their programmable therapy platform.



In his laudatory speech at the award ceremony on the evening of November 17 in Darmstadt, Germany, Tarek Al-Wazir, Hesse's Minister of Economics and patron of the award, emphasized the importance of the competition: “Founders with new business ideas help us to remain a strong location and at the same time to become a sustainable location. Supporting our diverse and vibrant start-up scene is therefore a priority of Hessian economic policy.”



Michael Krohn, one of the two managing directors of Akribion Genomics, was delighted with the award: "Cancer is a complex disease that is often associated with numerous molecular and genetic alterations. It is precisely this complexity that poses a major challenge in cancer therapy. Due to the molecular mechanism of its target recognition, our CRISPR nuclease G-dase E® is extremely precise, specifically targets oncogenic nucleic acid sequences and is therefore highly toxic to cancer cells. The direct killing of the cell, ultimately by degrading the genome of the cancer cell, offers a new way to overcome existing resistance mechanisms of cancer cells in a novel way.



Lukas Linnig, second designated managing director, was also pleased with the award and said: "This is a great result for us and I would like to thank the organizers for the excellent organization and great preparation”. Linnig described the next steps for the start-up as follows: "We are in the process of confirming the efficient delivery and therapeutic efficacy of G-dase E® in cancer cells in vitro and in animal studies. We are currently looking for additional strategic partners and investors for the development of new cancer therapies.



The Hessian Founder Award, which is supported by European funding from the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund), does not award any prize money. Instead, the finalists benefit from media attention, high-quality expert training and workshops, and valuable networking contacts. The winners each receive a professional corporate video. Watch the company video of Akribion Genomics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx0pK6tScB0



Caption: Michael Krohn (left) and Lukas Linnig (2nd from left) received the award on behalf of Akribion Genomics from the Hessian Minister of Economics and patron Tarek Al-Wazir (far right).

About Akribion Genomics

As a brand name of BRAIN Biotech AG, Akribion Genomics focuses on developing groundbreaking CRISPR nucleases into a new class of genetics-based cancer therapies and advanced genome editing tools, powered by the BRAIN Biotech Group BioIncubator. Akribion Genomics’ flexible CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform features distinct technology families (G-dases®) with broad application in Industrial Biotechnology and Agriculture, and offers a groundbreaking technological advantage for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Akribion Genomics is committed to using its technology with high ethical standards to improve products, processes and medical treatments. Its goal is to develop new treatment approaches in oncology by employing novel CRISPR technology that allows targeted cell depletion using RNA biomarkers. In addition, access to advanced CRISPR genome editing technology with freedom-to-operate will be made more feasible.

Akribion Genomics is a spin-off in founding of BRAIN Biotech AG, a renowned international group of companies providing innovative biobased products and solutions to industry.

For additional information, please visit www.akribion-genomics.com and LinkedIn

About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).

Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 49.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/22.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

