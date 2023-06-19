Advanced search
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
Delayed Xetra  -  05:59:10 2023-06-19 am EDT
4.660 EUR   -1.27%
Anniversary of BRAIN Biotech AG: 30 years for a bio-based future

06/19/2023 | 06:31am EDT
EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Anniversary of BRAIN Biotech AG: 30 years for a bio-based future

19.06.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Anniversary of BRAIN Biotech AG: 30 years for a bio-based future

Zwingenberg, Germany, June 19, 2023BRAIN Biotech, a leading European provider of bio-based products and solutions for industry, celebrates its 30th anniversary. Founded in the 1990s, the company has always been a pioneer in industrial biotechnology, developing innovative solutions for more sustainable industrial products and processes.

“For now 30 years, our highly qualified experts at BRAIN Biotech have been committed using nature as a role model to develop solutions and products for sustainable industrial production,” said CEO Adriaan Moelker at a ceremony attended by shareholders, customers, employees and guests from business, associations and local politics. “The concept of the circular economy has built the basis of our business model from the very beginning, and today I strongly believe that we can all be very proud of what BRAIN has achieved over the last three decades,” Moelker continued.

BRAIN Biotech was founded in 1993 as a technology spin-off by a team of scientists from the University of Darmstadt. The discovery and characterization of specialized microbial strains and enzymes, the search for bioactive natural products and protein engineering formed the basis of the company's activities from the very beginning. Accelerated by the IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2016 and several acquisitions, the company developed over the years into a provider of integrated solutions in the field of industrial biotechnology and expanded its enzyme product business. Today, BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group with fermentation facilities in the UK and additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. In addition to the product business with specialty enzymes, the group offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening.

CEO Adriaan Moelker sees the Group now entering the next phase of evolution with the development of its own genome editing technology. “Our current activities in the field of genome editing, in which around 20 employees are working with great dedication and success, form the basis for our future competitiveness. We are building our own CRISPR technology platform and developing an attractive business model to license the technology to industrial partners and for novel therapeutic applications. The market potential is significant, as this technology forms the basis for many biotechnological innovations in the fields of nutrition, health and the environment,” said Adriaan Moelker in his speech.

Dr. Martin Langer, Managing Director of BRAIN Biotech at the Zwingenberg site, added: “Zwingenberg is the nucleus of the BRAIN Biotech Group, which is now successfully positioned internationally. We develop innovative solutions and products for sustainable production both for our partners and for our Group companies. BRAIN operates in the center of the bioeconomy and is therefore ideally positioned to participate in the growth of this key industry and to make a significant contribution to sustainable industrial processes.”

The ceremony was accompanied by a one-day symposium: Under the theme “Biotech the Future”, customers and business partners discussed the diverse applications of industrial biotechnology in four moderated panels. An evening event for the employees rounded off the 30 year celebrations.

+++

 

About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).

Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 49.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/22.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

 

Contact Media
Dr. Stephanie Konle
PR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 6251 9331-70
Email: stk@brain-biotech.com

 

Contact Investor Relations
Martina Schuster
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6251 9331-69
Email: ms@brain-biotech.com

 

Follow @BRAINbiotech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BRAINbiotech) and @BRAIN Biotech AG on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech)

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1660009

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660009  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
