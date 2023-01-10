EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Group's Akribion Genomics business will prioritize the development of therapeutic applications within its CRISPR technology platform



10.01.2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BRAIN Group's Akribion Genomics business will prioritize the development of therapeutic applications within its CRISPR technology platform

Mode of action suited for applications in oncology

Significantly increased addressable market potential

Zwingenberg, Germany, 10 January 2023 − BRAIN Biotech AG today announced its intent to prioritize the development of the genome-editing activities bundled under the brand name Akribion Genomics on therapeutic applications, including applications in oncology. The mode of action of the nucleases selected for this purpose allows both the targeted cell enrichment and depletion by selective disruption. Due to the novel mode of action the nuclease G-dase E™ (previously termed “BEC”) is also primed for applications in therapeutics such as the field of oncology. Michael Krohn, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Akribion Genomics (in founding) states: “The guided toxicity of G-dase E™ allows for targeted cell disruption based on RNA biomarkers. Our technology also has great synergistic potential and will probably also be used to enrich editing efficiency of other more classical CRISPR nucleases that suffer from editing deficiencies.”

Lukas Linnig, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Akribion Genomics (in founding), comments: “This opens up a significantly increased addressable market potential for our proprietary genome-editing platform technology. The next logical step will be to form strong partnerships with companies in the field of cell delivery systems which are going to be critical to address various applications in oncology. We are currently building up our partner network to further enlarge the areas of application.” Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech AG adds: “The increased focus of Akribion Genomics on therapeutic applications further supports our intention to spin-out our proprietary genome-editing technology (GeditingTM) into the separate legal entity Akribion Genomics. This will allow a better development of applications which go beyond the current core activities of the BRAIN-Group and to attract additional funding for accelerated growth. We will continue to employ the GeditingTM platform for the benefit of all of our customers also in industrial applications.”

On April 4, 2022, BRAIN Biotech had announced demonstrating successfully genome-editing of mammalian cells with its proprietary CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases. These BRAIN-developed genome-editing nucleases (G-dasesTM) are already today successfully employed in customer projects within the company´s BioScience division and are utilized for the optimization of highly efficient microbial producer strains which power the biological production in so-called microbial cell factories. The G-dasesTM are currently being advanced for applications in agriculture, therapeutics, marine applications and industrial producer strains.

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG (“BRAIN”) is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN’s broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success. - BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, distributing specialty B2B products like enzymes or bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Continental Europe, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group. - As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. BRAIN Biotech´s products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly. - Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

Contact Investor Relations

Martina Schuster

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-86

Email: ms@brain-biotech.com

Contact Media

Dr. Stephanie Konle

PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stk@brain-biotech.com

Follow @BRAINbiotech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BRAINbiotech) and @BRAIN Biotech AG on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech)

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance by, and future developments at, BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.